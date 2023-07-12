FCC
Senate Committee Approves FCC Nominees, Despite Republican Opposition
Republican senators vote “no” for Starks and Gomez.
WASHINGTON, July 12, 2023 – The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation voted to bring nominations for the Federal Communications Commission to a floor vote against dissent from Republican senators.
The vote considered the renomination of commissioners Brendan Carr and Geoffrey Starks as well as the nomination of Joe Biden’s pick for fifth commissioner, Democrat Anna Gomez, who currently serves as senior advisor for international information and communications policy in the State Department’s Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy.
Senator Ted Cruz, R-T.X., who was the most vocal about his opposition, said he is not comfortable that Gomez possesses the “regulatory humility necessary for confirmation.” Gomez has “refused to disavow heavy-handed net neutrality rules despite privately confessing that Democrats had engaged in hyperbole in opposing the repeal.”
In a Senate hearing in June, when asked if the FCC should seek direction from Congress before addressing net neutrality — a rule barring service providers from speeding up or throttling internet traffic or giving preference to certain services — Gomez said she would like to help “with efforts towards legislation.” However, she emphasized that the FCC should have “robust” oversight over broadband internet.
According to Cruz, Gomez was noncommittal in response to requests that she improve transparency and accountability at the FCC. He is further concerned that she is engaged in content moderation on social media companies and would not oppose censorship by the FCC.
Cruz was joined by several other Republican senators, including Dan Sullivan, R-A.K., and Cynthia Lummis, R-W.Y., who recorded their votes as “no” to Gomez’s nomination.
Cruz also expressed his dissatisfaction with Democrat Starks, alleging he has “developed a record that leaves much to be desired.”
For reasons of accountability in the FCC, Cruz expressed his support for the confirmation of Fara Damelin as Inspector General of the FCC.
“I fully support confirming Brendan Carr to another term as Commissioner,” said Cruz about the Republican commissioner. “I hope that he will use his time to pursue key transparency reforms, follow the law as written by Congress, and fight waste in the Universal Service Fund.”
“The FCC is too important to be led by individuals with an appetite for overreach and with lukewarm commitments to procedural fairness and the first amendment,” he concluded.
The Competitive Carriers Association for wireless providers applauded the Senate’s action in a statement, claiming that Starks and Carr have “distinguished themselves in their service at the FCC, understanding the issues affecting competitive wireless carriers, particularly those serving smaller communities and rural parts of America.”
It added that Gomez will bring “significant public policy experience and service to a critical role.” It urged Congress to confirm the nominees as soon as possible.
FCC commissioners are appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate. The FCC is currently party-deadlocked.
The current panel of commissioners fought claims at an oversight hearing in June that its political deadlock limits its effectiveness.
“Many have attempted to characterize the commission as deadlocked,” said FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington. “But the facts reveal the opposite: a commission laser focused on serving the public interest and faithfully implementing congressional mandates.”
“Fortunately, the lack of a full commission has not stopped the FCC from tackling important issues,” added Ranking Member of the Energy and Commerce Committee Frank Pallone, D-N.J., calling the agency’s efforts an “impressive bipartisan work.”
Fifth Circuit to Rehear Petition Challenging FCC Jurisdiction on Universal Service Fund
A rehearing of the case means that the full court will reconsider the case and the previous ruling is vacated.
WASHINGTON, July 3, 2023 – The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals agreed to a full panel rehearing on the constitutionality of the Federal Communications Commission’s funding mechanisms for the Universal Service Fund, which supports various broadband expansion programs, on Thursday.
Early last year, nonprofit research house Consumers’ Research and communication service provider Cause Based Commerce asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit to find that Congress gave the FCC unfettered delegated authority to raise revenues akin to taxation under Section 254 of the Telecommunications Act of 1996.
Consumers’ Research claimed that the FCC has illegally delegated the taxation authority to a private entity, the Universal Service Administration Company. It asked the fifth circuit to take action against the FCC’s “unfettered power” to “define the scope of universal service.”
The appeals court ruled in March that Congress provided sufficient guidance to the agency when administering the fund, put in place guardrails to guide that administration, and that the FCC has sufficient oversight of USAC to allow for the subordination.
A rehearing of the case means that the full court will reconsider the case and the previous ruling is vacated. A majority of the circuit judges in “regular active service” voted in favor of rehearing the case with a full panel of judges instead of the three who heard it the first time after parties filed a petition for rehearing.
Oral argument has not been scheduled, according to the short order.
William Hild, executive director of petitioner Consumers’ Research, told Broadband Breakfast in a statement in March that “with the acknowledgement that our case is ripe and that we have standing, we will look forward to continuing the legal fight to defend consumers from the unconstitutional USF tax on their phone bills set by unelected bureaucrats.”
Consumers’ Research has also taken the issue to the Sixth Circuit, which sided with the FCC, and the Eleventh Circuit, which heard oral arguments this month and has yet to reveal where it stands.
“In its subordinate role, USAC provides the FCC with fact-gathering, ministerial, and administrative support,” the Sixth Circuit decision said. “It submits for approval to the FCC the underlying data and projections that the FCC then uses to calculate the contribution factor.”
“Critically, the FCC is not bound by USAC’s projections,” the decision added, noting the FCC may approve or deny the contribution recommended by USAC.
The more appellate courts that rule on the matter, the greater the chance of disagreement between them, making it easier for Consumers’ Research to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Industry leaders have come out in support of the Fifth Circuit’s original decision, claiming that it recognizes the importance of the USF to connect Americans to broadband services. Greg Guice, director of government affairs at advocacy group Public Knowledge, said in March that “the Fifth Circuit has once again affirmed the importance of our nation’s universal service mission and the FCC’s obligation to ensure it is achieved by placing the program on a sound financial footing.”
Political Deadlock on FCC Panel Not Hindering Agenda: Commissioners
The FCC has moved forward in critical objectives, reported commissioners at oversight hearing.
WASHINGTON, June 21, 2023 – At the Senate Energy and Commerce Committee oversight hearing of the Federal Communications Commission Wednesday, commissioners fought claims that its political deadlock limits its effectiveness.
“Many have attempted to characterize the commission as deadlocked,” said FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington in his opening remarks. “But the facts reveal the opposite: a commission laser focused on serving the public interest and faithfully implementing congressional mandates.”
Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel highlighted 10 focus areas of the FCC over the past year, which included its efforts in developing and promoting the Affordable Connectivity Program, producing the National Broadband Map, securing communications from bad actors, and finding ways to use spectrum to support future communications.
Ranking Member of the Energy and Commerce Committee Frank Pallone, D-N.J., praised the FCC for its work in those areas, stating that its progress is “critical” to the expansion of high-speed internet across the nation.
“Fortunately, the lack of a full commission has not stopped the FCC from tackling important issues,” said Pallone, calling the agency’s efforts an “impressive bipartisan work.”
“I’m proud of the work we’ve been able to accomplish as a four-member agency,” said Rosenworcel, while expressing her anticipation for a fifth commissioner. President Joe Biden announced in May his nomination of telecommunications attorney Anna Gomez as commissioner of the FCC, following Gigi Sohn’s withdrawal from consideration in March.
Spectrum authority and rip and replace
Once again, commissioners urged Congress to renew the FCC’s authority to auction the airwaves essential for the deployment of wireless technologies, which expired on March 9 for the first time in its thirty-year history.
“Restoring this authority will provide the United States with the strongest foundation to compete in a global economy, counter our adversaries’ technology ambitions, and safeguard our national security,” said Rosenworcel, urging that the authority be renewed before the International Telecommunications Conference in Egypt in July.
The Spectrum Auction Reauthorization Act introduced in May would restore the agency’s spectrum auction authority for another three years. It would also add just over $3 billion to the “rip and replace” program, which funds the replacement of compromised infrastructure in network builds from Chinese providers.
Commissioner Brendan Carr expressed his support of the bill, claiming that there will be “severe consequences” if the rip and replace program is not fully funded. He warned that not funding the program will ensure that some small rural internet service providers will go out of business while others will have large gaps in coverage.
Rosenworcel added her support, claiming that Congress needs to take action to remove harmful equipment from American networks for the nation’s security.
“We must continue to work together to address this ongoing threat and finalize our remediation process,” added Geoffrey Starks in his comments, claiming that the rip and replace program is essential to keeping American networks secure.
FCC Proposed Rules Will Harm Legitimate Text Messages, Say Commenters
The rules would ban the practice of marketers purporting to have written consent for numerous parties to contact a consumer.
WASHINGTON, June 6, 2023 – Commenters claim that the Federal Communications Commission’s proposed rules that would require mobile wireless providers to ban marketers from contacting a consumer multiple times based on one consent will harm legitimate communications.
The new rules will set additional protections that would require the terminating provider to block texts after notification from the FCC that the text is illegal, to extend the National Do-Not-Call Registry’s protections to text messages, and to ban the practice of marketers purporting to have written consent for numerous parties to contact a consumer based on one consent. Comments on the proposal were due in May and reply comments on June 6.
“Robocall campaigns often rely on flimsy claims of consent where a consumer interested in job listings, a potential reward, or a mortgage quote, unknowingly and unwillingly ‘consents’ to telemarketing calls from dozens – or hundreds or thousands – of unaffiliated entities about anything and everything,” read the comments from USTelecom trade association.
Wireless trade association CTIA cited that Medicaid text messages that alert customers to critical health updates may be blocked by the ruling despite the FCC’s acknowledgement that these texts are critical. Many providers are unbending in enforcing robotext policies that mandate agencies must “satisfactorily demonstrate they receive prior express consent from enrollees to contact them.”
CTIA’s comments claimed that the proposed rules would “do little to enhance existing industry efforts to reduce text spam or protect consumers.”
Competitive networks trade association INCOMPAS claimed that the current framework is not well suited to allow the industry to universally resolve text messaging issues. “In the absence of standardized, competitively neutral rules, the current dynamics create perverse incentives that allow gamesmanship and arbitrage schemes as well as fraudulent behaviors to thrive.”
USTelecom commended the FCC for taking these steps and suggested that it expressly ban the practice of obtaining single consumer consent as grounds for delivering calls to multiple receivers by issuing a decisive declaration rather than a rule change. Providing clear guidance will deprive aggressive telemarketers of the plausible deniability they rely on to put calls through, it said.
The new language proposed in the notice is unnecessary and runs the risk of introducing new ambiguity by not eliminating perceived loopholes through a decisive declaration, read its comments.
The Retail Industry Leaders Association claimed that the notice would “primarily and negatively impact those who send legitimate text message solicitations, not scam senders and bad actors.” The well-intentioned measures will sweep in legitimate text communications, it claimed, by reducing consumer control and making assumptions on their behalf.
“Consumers use the DNC list to prevent unwanted telephone call solicitations. They do not expect that the DNC List will prevent normal and desired communications from legitimate businesses like RILA members,” it wrote.
In the event the FCC moves forward with the proposed rules, the RILA urged that the rules include “clear carve-outs or safe harbors” for legitimate solicitations.
This comes as the FCC considers additional proposed rules that will strengthen consumer consent for robocalls and robotexts by allowing consumers to decide which robocalls and texts they wish to receive.
