Wireless
T-Mobile Earnings Call Highlights Growth Goals in Spectrum and Fiber
The company said it was the best in industry for customer growth and is nationwide overall network leader in 5G networks.
WASHINGTON, July 27, 2023 – T-Mobile reported in its second quarter earnings call Thursday that it is working to improve millimeter wave spectrum and fiber use to improve its broadband network.
CEO Mike Sievert said that the company is “always on the hunt” to add capacity to their network through spectrum innovation and expansion. Spectrum is the frequency bands that carry wireless signals and power the country’s mobile and wi-fi networks. The company is working to meet the “growing needs” of its fixed wireless access customers.
According to Mike Katz, chief marketing officer, T-Mobile’s fixed wireless access network’s net promoter score, a consumer score that determines customer satisfaction, is highest in the broadband category across the United States.
The company reported that it is the best in the industry for customer growth and is the nationwide overall network leader with the largest 5G network. “We continue to extend our durable network and value leadership over the competition which fuels our growth opportunities,” said Sievert.
T-Mobile executives said that its cable additions are a result of the company’s launch of Phone Freedom, a phone option that provides customers with a phone plan other than the industry standard, three-year long device contracts.
This is a unique proposition that resonates with customers, said executives, saying that customers are frustrated with long-term contracts with companies that arbitrarily hike up prices.
According to Ookla speedtest results, T-Mobile won every category for overall network for the third quarter in a row with undefeated 5G performance. T-Mobile’s network earned the top ranking for fasted mobile network, lowest latency, most consistent, best mobile video, best 5G performance and best 5G consistency.
The company’s postpaid net account additions of 299,000 were the best in the industry, marking the best Q2 net adds in eight years for the company. It had postpaid service revenue growth of 5 percent up over Q2 in 2022 driven by the continued increase in net additions. Total service revenue increased from $15.3 billion in Q2 2022 to $15.7 billion in Q2 2023, representing a 3 percent growth year over year. Net income of $2.2 billion increased by $2.3 billion year over year.
Satellite
Amazon Spars With AT&T and Verizon at FCC Over Project Kuiper Spectrum
In the battle over frequencies for low-earth orbit satellites, Amazon pointed to successful geostationary satellite orbit usage.
WASHINGTON, July 27, 2023 – Amazon’s Kuiper subsidiary has told the Federal Communications Commission this month that its non-geostationary low earth orbit satellites can co-exist with geostationary satellites in the 17 GHz band, contrary to what AT&T and Verizon have said.
AT&T and Verizon asked the commission in January to delay a non-geostationary orbit allocation in the upper 17 GHz band until the commission receives “technical studies and data …show[ing] that current and future NGSO, and [fixed satellite service] operations can coexist at 17.7-17.8.”
Amazon said in a letter filed with the commission on July 20 that the telecoms’ concerns are limited to the upper 100 MHz of the 17 GHz band currently allocated to fixed satellite systems, adding both NGSO and GSO orbit FSS systems already share the significantly more utilized 17.8-18.3 GHz frequency band with FS links domestically.
It added that this was due to power restrictions in the 17.8-18.3 GHz frequency band, which Amazon has argued in previous meetings with the FCC should also apply in the 17.7-17.8 GHz band, where interference levels will be nearly identical.
Amazon also said the 17.7-17.8 GHz band will experience less interference compared to the 17.8-18.3 GHz band because the former is less utilized by FS systems, resulting in fewer instances of co-channel and co-located usage between NGSO and GSO systems.
“Both the conservatism of Amazon’s model and its outputs demonstrate that there is little likelihood of significant interference—both now and in the future, as NGSO FSS systems expand their terrestrial networks and new operators deploy,” Amazon told the commission after conducting tests.
Kuiper will produce LEOs that are constantly moving across the sky, as opposed to the stationary geostationary satellites.
Amazon has said in previous filings that the 17 GHz band would help bridge the digital divide, promote efficient use of spectrum, encourage competition, and harmonize U.S. rules with international allocations.
The letter came before Kuiper announced on Friday that it was investing $120 million in the construction of a new satellite processing facility at Space Florida’s Launch and Landing Facility at Kennedy Space Center.
The facility is the latest long-term investment in Project Kuiper, a low Earth orbit satellite network that will provide fast, affordable broadband to unserved and underserved communities around the world according to a statement by Amazon.
Kuiper seek to provide broadband access at the speeds of 100Mbps, 400Mbps and 1Gbps according to their website.
“We have an ambitious plan to begin Project Kuiper’s full-scale production launches and early customer pilots next year, and this new facility will play a critical role in helping us deliver on that timeline,” said Steve Metayer, vice president of Kuiper production operations.
Spectrum
Experts Call for New Approach to Spectrum Coordination
Experts suggest partitioned spectrum and receiver innovation.
WASHINGTON, July 25, 2023 – Spectrum sharing needs a new approach, agreed panelist at a Center for Strategic and International Studies event Tuesday.
More thought should be given to regulation and innovation surrounding receivers of radio signals rather than simply the transmitters, said Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. The FCC in coordination with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration is tasked with allocating spectrum bands for commercial use. Its authority to auction spectrum lapsed earlier this year for the first time since it was given to the agency.
The United States must identify everything that it can do differently to be more effective with spectrum sharing, Rosenworcel continued. She emphasized the need for the U.S. to maintain its global leadership in the tech space, particularly in preparation for the world radio conference in December. Many countries, including China, are trying to outpace the United States in this area, which would be detrimental to its global competitiveness, she said.
Dynamic spectrum sharing is still years away, said John Hunter, vice president of global security and technology policy at AT&T. “We need to change the vernacular of what sharing is,” he said, claiming that technology to enable different signals on the same frequency band of spectrum in a coexistence model is not available.
Hunter suggested focusing research on ways to partition the band, meaning that instead of sharing the band between government and private use on a dynamic system, the band is separated into different segments and reduces probability of harmful interference.
Other sharing techniques include a coordinated time-based approach that splits the time each user has access to operate on a specific frequency and a geographic approach that limits the usage of certain bands in areas that have high risk of harmful interference.
“Economic security is equally as important as national security,” said Hunter, advocating for Congress to allocate more spectrum for commercial use.
Hunter claimed that current spectrum research fails to consider the harmful interference that private companies face and creates a false narrative that spectrum sharing is plausible. The reality is any interference creates an unsustainable spectrum sharing solution, he said.
A large portion of this debate centers on the Department of Defense’s use of spectrum. While AT&T doesn’t want to see the DoD lose critical functionality, it is essential that Congress finds ways to balance their needs with consumer needs, said Christopher Boyer, vice president of global security and technology policy at AT&T.
The NTIA is scheduled to complete its national spectrum strategy, which represents a government-wide approach to maximizing the potential of the nation’s spectrum resources, by the end of the year. The FCC is considering ways to implement artificial intelligence for coordinating spectrum sharing.
Wireless
Verizon Second-Quarter Reflects Continued Fixed Wireless and Fiber Growth
Verizon executives said the company is continuing to look into lead-clad cable concerns.
WASHINGTON, July 25, 2023 – During Verizon’s second quarter call Tuesday morning, CEO Hans Vestberg highlighted the company’s success with its combination of fixed wireless access and fiber optic network.
Vestberg said that the customer satisfaction measures for wireless networks are higher than its cable networks. Broadband services are adding to the overall growth of the business, he said — “fixed wireless is here to stay.”
The company added more than 400,000 net new broadband additions in fiber and fixed wireless access for three consecutive quarters and is on track to meet its goal of having 45 million fixed wireless customers by the end of 2025, it reported.
The “demonstrates the momentum of our growth trajectory,” said Vestberg. “In broadband, the combination of fixed wireless access and fiber is winning as we capitalize on the unique strengths and capabilities of both technologies.”
He added that Verizon’s leadership position will continue to be strengthened as the company rolls out and continues to innovate within the 5G network by finding ways to optimize the C-band spectrum, the band of spectrum most suited for 5G applications.
The company noted that it is continuing to conduct its own internal and third-party investigation into the thousands of lead-sheathed cables that recently received press attention due to their potential to harm Americans.
Verizon said it will take these concerns seriously, “communities we serve are the heart of everything we do,” said Vestberg. The company will take a “fact and science-based approach” in the assessment of the danger that lead-clad cables pose to communities.
Tony Skiadas, chief financial officer, said that Verizon’s lead cables do not run into homes and have a low probability of lead exposure to residents when not disturbed. The company refused to present an estimated cost for removal of the cables, saying that there is “no meaningful way” to estimate the cost to the company and that any such estimate would not be useful.
The company’s total revenue was $32.6 billion, down 3.5 percent from Q2 2022. The company added 2.3 million postpaid wireless additions in the quarter, up 2 percent year over year, for a total retail subscriber base of roughly 114 million. The company in the quarter had 54,000 fiber internet net additions, an increase from 30,000 in Q2 2022. It had net additions of 251,000 for fixed wireless access, with only 168 in Q2 2022. It has a total of 8.4 million broadband subscriptions, a 1 million increase from last year.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
T-Mobile Earnings Call Highlights Growth Goals in Spectrum and Fiber
House Committee Passes Three Bills to Reauthorize NTIA and Research Trans-Atlantic Cable and AI
Senate Commerce Committee Passes Two Bills To Protect Children Online
Amazon Spars With AT&T and Verizon at FCC Over Project Kuiper Spectrum
Second Round of Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program to Provide $980M
Letter of Credit Coalition, FCC Proposes Higher Speed Threshold, Domestic Semiconductor Bill
Lawmakers and Industry Groups Urge Congress Action on Autonomous Vehicles
Former FCC Commissioners Disagree on Future of AI Regulation
Defining Community Anchor Institutions to Be Focal Point for BEAD Deployment: Observers
Ex-Convicts Possible Solution to Broadband Workforce Shortage Concerns
AT&T Expects Fixed-Wireless, Itself To Be Competitive in BEAD Applications
Complex Application Prompts Two-thirds of ACP Applicants to Quit: Experts
Cybersecurity Standards, More Funding for Rip and Replace, AT&T Stocks Hit Decade Low
AT&T to Halt Removal of Lead-Clad Cables in Lake Tahoe, Denies Contamination Claims in WSJ Report
After BEAD Allocation, Gigi Sohn Advocates Municipal Broadband to Close Coverage Gaps
Funding Affordable Connectivity Program, 5th Circuit Social Media Stay, OpenAI and FTC, Tribal Ready Hires NTIA Coordinator
Increase US Competitiveness with China Through AI and Spectrum, Experts Urge
Vermont’s Unique Communications Union Districts Support BEAD Outlays
Seven Tech Companies at White House Commit to Prevent AI Risks
CTIA Report Says 5G Available in 54% of U.S., 35% of Korea and 27% of China
FCC Considering Rules to Share Terrestrial Spectrum with Satellite Service Providers
House Republicans Grill FTC Head for Alleged ‘Harassment’ of Twitter
Jeff Miller: Fixed Wireless Access Provides Opportunity for Lower-Cost Broadband
Proposed Merger Guidelines, Viasat Satellite Trouble, Fiber Association Partnership
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – Future of ‘Rip and Replace’
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – Remote Education and Online Learning
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – Fiber Connect
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Mountain Connect
UK’s Online Safety Bill Likely to Impact American User Experience
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – The UK’s Online Safety Bill
Virginia Set to Submit Initial Proposal for Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – Broadband Nutrition Labels: Have They Improved?
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Observers Reacting to the BEAD Funding Decisions
Analysts Reiterate Belief BEAD Will Connect All Locations in U.S.
Domestic Manufacturing and the CHIPS Race: Excerpts from Made in America Summit
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 – How Did NTIA’s Allocation of BEAD Funding Compare?
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup1 week ago
Cybersecurity Standards, More Funding for Rip and Replace, AT&T Stocks Hit Decade Low
-
Infrastructure4 weeks ago
Experts Call for Permitting Reform Legislation for BEAD Funding, Energy Effectiveness
-
Fiber4 weeks ago
Speed Not Only Attribute Consumers Looking for in Future Broadband Services, Experts Say
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
FCC Data and Privacy Task Force, Cisco Acquiring Data Companies, Spectrum Expands Services in Missouri
-
India4 weeks ago
American Technology Companies Announce Investments in Chip Manufacturing in India
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
E-Rate for Wi-Fi on School Buses, $200M for Washington Broadband, Tribal Ready Partners with Nokia
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
How Did NTIA’s Allocation of BEAD Funding Compare with Prior Predictions?
-
Environment1 week ago
AT&T to Halt Removal of Lead-Clad Cables in Lake Tahoe, Denies Contamination Claims in WSJ Report