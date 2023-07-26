Expert Opinion
Tony Anscombe: It’s Misleading to Ask if Big Tech Wants to Read People’s Messages
End-to-end encryption of personal messages is essential and must be protected by law.
The BBC recently published an article that, if you only read the headline, would lead you to believe that tech companies are developing a solution where they can read your messages, despite them being end-to-end encrypted. The headline is so misleading that I am tempted to flag it as fake news, and what makes it more disappointing is that the subject of the article is extremely important.
The article has caused not only a stir in the UK, but in the U.S. where many of these technology companies are headquartered. The BBC piece offers ‘a very simple question’ – ‘should technology companies be able to read people’s messages?’ The question is incorrect. What should be asked is – ‘should technology companies be forced by governments to provide a facility for the government and law enforcements agencies to intercept and read all messages, on all devices’?
Proposed legislation in the UK, the Online Safety Bill, will require technology companies to break the end-to-end encryption through a backdoor, allowing messages to be scanned for illegal content. So, the headline is very misleading, as it’s not big tech’s desire to read the messages, it’s the UK government.
Breaking security in this way opens the opportunity for cybercriminals to abuse this backdoor method, as well as for abuse by governments. If the facility to extract data from a secure communication existed then it would not be long before another headline appears stating that some rogue government is monitoring all its citizens, or have rounded up all those that oppose them.
Demand for end-to-end encryption is unquestionable
The demand for messaging apps that provide end-to-end encryption is unquestionable, with billions of users relying on them as a means of communication every day. The demand has been met with a variety of apps and technology companies moving existing services to offer end-to-end encryption. This means a conversation between two people, or a group, remains private and is only readable to the participants of the conversation. And these technology companies behind the apps and services are proudly stating that their platforms are secure and private, which is what we as consumers have demanded of them.
The issue with providing encryption functionality as default is that some individuals or groups will use it for illegal purposes, and the implemented security makes it complicated for law enforcement and government agencies to intercept the content in a form that they can read. At the same time, it makes it complicated for cybercriminals, those that may use the information for extortion, identity theft, or fraud.
There is a collision course set as many big tech companies that provide end-to-end encryption-services have stated that they will remove their services from the UK rather than break the security currently being used by a large proportion of the population.
A statistic used in the BBC article leans on emotion while claiming the majority of the population supports the ability to break the encryption and to scan messages for child abuse material. If asked, I would probably agree as well. And let’s be clear, I would support severe punishment to people guilty of these crimes, not just locking them up! The question posed to survey respondents should be ‘should a government policy force technology companies to break end-to-end encryption for everyone, on all their messages, on all devices, for all apps, to allow everything they send to be intercepted and scanned, either in transit or on their device’? This is likely to get a very different response.
Numerous security researchers, privacy advocates and experts have published their concerns in an open letter. Their concerns detailed in the letter need to be strongly considered as legislators attempt to push the proposed legislation through the process to become law. It’s also important to understand this will become a cat and mouse game as the people guilty of abusing end-to-end encryption to commit crimes will find other ways to stay hidden, which will require more legislation and likely involve further degrading of security for the entire population.
In my opinion end-to- end encryption of personal messages is not a nice to have, it’s essential, and there should not be any built-in method to circumvent this vital security.
Tony Anscombe has more than 20 years of experience as an established author, blogger and speaker on the current threat landscape, security technologies and products, data protection, privacy and trust and internet safety. He has spoken at RSA, Black Hat, VB, CTIA, MEF, Gartner Risk and Security Summit and the Child Internet Safety Summit. He has been quoted in BBC, the Guardian, the New York Times and USA Today, with broadcast appearances on Bloomberg, BBC, CTV, KRON, and CBS. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Expert Opinion
Jeff Miller: Fixed Wireless Access Provides Opportunity for Lower-Cost Broadband
Fixed wireless has the potential to deliver data speeds that surpass current broadband networks.
Fixed Wireless Access is a growing area of interest for telecom operators, with the rise of 5G technology playing a pivotal role.
In the U.S., leading mobile carriers such as Verizon and T-Mobile, are fully embracing Fixed Wireless Access. Their customer base continues to grow as they lead the charge in deploying FWA services. Verizon reached over 1 million fixed wireless access customers last year and T-Mobile added 920K new FWA subscribers in Q3 alone, with their total FWA subscribers now reaching just over 3.2 million. Recognizing the potential of FWA, these operators are leveraging the power and ubiquity of their 5G networks generating new revenue streams.
Business potential for fixed wireless
Fixed Wireless Access provides operators with the opportunity to deliver broadband services to homes at a lower cost compared to fiber-optic connections. This offers a cost-effective approach for mobile operators to extend their coverage and tap into markets that may have been overlooked. Introducing new connectivity solutions to existing customers not only enhances ARPU and decreases churn, but mobile operators can especially broaden business development opportunities since the “last mile” cable infrastructure is no longer required to deliver service to households.
It is crucial for operators to act swiftly in seizing the home value-added services opportunities presented by a carrier-grade cloud offering powered by 5G FWA such as protecting data and content of every member within a household, benefiting both operators and subscribers alike.
FWA has the potential to deliver data speeds that surpass current broadband networks, enhancing the consumer experience, like sharing content across different devices, whether that’s sharing personal pictures or videos or the latest digital streaming content. FWA leverages 5G capacity to deliver faster services like lightning-fast uploads and downloads with minimal latency.
Another advantage of FWA is the swift and straightforward installation process, resulting in lower expenses when compared to fiber and cable technologies. Since FWA operates exclusively on wireless signals, the requirement for cables and extensive infrastructure deployment is eliminated.
FWA plays a crucial role in augmenting internet infrastructure and enables a diverse array of applications inside and outside of the home. By offering high-speed broadband connectivity, FWA facilitates the advancement of smart homes, ensuring dependable connections for access control, security and surveillance systems, appliances, entertainment, and collaboration tools.
Furthermore, FWA enables personal cloud services that manage digital content across multiple devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and desktop computers, even more convenient and user-friendly when coupled with faster connectivity.
FWA presents a solid structure for service providers to refine and improve on. Offering a cost-effective and exceptionally fast broadband service that is simple to deploy and install, consumers and service providers can experience a host of advantages, fostering a mutually beneficial situation. Consumers have access to a diverse array of new services and bundled offerings, while service providers can expand their customer base and reduce churn.
U.S. operators created the blueprint and service providers around the globe are following suit. This allows them to enter new markets and provides access to underserved areas. FWA has experienced significant growth in the United States and worldwide, providing compelling evidence of its increasing popularity and adoption.
Jeff Miller serves as President and CEO of Synchronoss Technologies. During his tenure as CEO, Miller has placed increased focus on driving the growth of the Synchronoss Cloud business, which has enjoyed accelerated subscriber adoption and expansion with new customers. Miller previously served as President for IDEAL Industries Technology Group, following a 16-year experience with Motorola Mobility where he served as Corporate Vice President of North America. Miller also serves on the Board of 1871, Chicago’s largest start-up incubator, and on the non-profit Boards of Aspire Chicago and Junior Achievement. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
5G
Joel Thayer and Greg Guice: FCC Needs to Unchain T-Mobile to Promote 5G
5G is also helping carriers reach those on the wrong side of the digital divide.
We have all heard the pitch for 5G—a faster, better, and more interconnected mobile ecosystem. But it’s so much more than that. It allows children to transform the world into their classroom with augmented reality. It enables surgeons to operate on patients from hundreds of miles away. Because 5G networks can carry an almost immeasurable amount of data over their networks, smart cities, precision agriculture, and other AI-enabled applications are now becoming a reality.
We were only able to achieve such strides in 5G because our government made releasing spectrum—the invisible real estate that makes your mobile device work—a national priority. For example, Congress, in a bipartisan effort, passed the MOBILE NOW Act in 2018, which, among other things, created a spectrum pipeline for commercial 5G use. At the speed of 5G, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) responded with its 5G FAST Plan and opened up more than six gigahertz of spectrum for licensed 5G services, including more than 600 megahertz of mid-band spectrum to auction to augment our 5G capacities.
Their work paid off.
5G speeds are increasing. According to the IEEE—the preeminent standards group for wireless technology, “[w]ireless carriers like Verizon and AT&T have recorded speeds of one gigabyte per second.” To put that in perspective, that’s, as IEEE continues, “even faster than a fiber-optic cable connection.” Due to the comparable speeds to fiber, it’s no wonder why 92% of users access broadband services through their mobile device.
The 5G revolution has also been a boon to our economy. It has enabled 4.5 million jobs and will contribute a total of $1.5 trillion to the United States’ gross domestic product by 2025. The added competition from wireless providers have also put more money in consumers’ pockets as monthly internet bills have decreased by 14% to 42% on average over the past 5 years.
5G is also helping carriers reach those on the wrong side of the digital divide. Because of 5G’s wireless nature, it is more adept than fiber at reaching those in hard-to-connect regions of the country, such as the hollers of the Appalachians or the vast plains of the American West. This allows it to fill in the gaps where fiber options are untenable.
Even in 2022, we were still going strong. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel carried out the 5G FAST Plan by auctioning off more mid-band spectrum in the 2.5 gigahertz and 3.45 gigahertz bands.
But we have a problem. We’ve have no spectrum left in the pipeline. Even if we did, the FCC’s spectrum auction authority has lapsed for the first time ever.
The good news is that Congress is making progress on restoring the FCC’s auction authority.
The bad news is the legislative process is going to take some time to complete.
But there are things the FCC can do to promote 5G today.
Specifically, it can issue T-Mobile’s 7,156 spectrum licenses it purchased last year in the FCC’s 2.5 GHz auction. These licenses allow T-Mobile to access invaluable mid-band spectrum that can fuel its 5G networks and expand their reach. Better yet, T-Mobile said they can start lighting up areas as soon as the FCC issues its license. Better service from T-Mobile means: more competition in the 5G space, more folks connected, and ultimately even lower prices for consumers across the board.
So what’s the hold up?
The FCC argues that it cannot act without its auction authority. That’s a strange conclusion because the 2.5 gigahertz auction occurred before its authority expired—and T-Mobile has already paid for the licenses. And the FCC issued spectrum licenses for six decades without auction authority. Frankly, the FCC doesn’t need auction authority to issue licenses it already lawfully granted. Indeed, a bipartisan group of former FCC general counsels all agree that the lack of auction authority is not a legal barrier for the agency.
The FCC should reconsider its prior conclusion and think about other authorities it can use to get this spectrum to market. If need be, it can grant T-Mobile temporary access while seeking comment on its authority, but doing nothing is not an option. We need our leaders at the FCC to make the right calls while Congress finds more spectrum.
The fate of 5G and beyond depends on it.
Joel Thayer is president of the Digital Progress Institute and an attorney based in Washington, D.C. The Digital Progress Institute is a nonprofit seeking to bridge the policy divide between telecom and tech through bipartisan consensus. Greg Guice is director of Public Knowledge. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband's Impact
Gavin Young: Technical Standards are Key to Delivering a Quality Broadband Experience
The Broadband Quality Experience Delivered initiative helps provide seamless broadband connectivity so that applications can work together optimally.
Ever since the internet was introduced to the world, the demands placed on it by users have constantly evolved. It was once a blessing to simply be connected, but now that more than half the world relies on the internet for work, schooling, and day-to-day activities, the broadband industry must shift its focus to delivering a quality user experience.
For decades, speed has been used as the primary indicator of broadband performance. At the same time, networking experts have long realized that speed is just one dimension of broadband performance, and newer, increasingly interactive applications have made users aware that more than just speed is required to provide the best possible experience. As a result, the industry needs to look beyond conventional measurements of speed and even latency, to improve overall broadband experience and to facilitate the management of network performance against service and application requirements.
Making the network invisible to the customer
Because our ‘always on’, ultra-connected lifestyle now demands so much more from our networks, Quality of Experience can no longer be ignored. For example, the emergence of applications such as Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, and other high bandwidth, latency-sensitive applications have the potential to place tremendous strain on broadband networks.
Notably, VR technology has become more accessible and widely used over the past few years and it only continues to grow in popularity, with an estimated base of more than 171 million users worldwide and applications in gaming, healthcare, education, architecture, and other markets.
As VR technology and applications evolve, they require much more responsiveness from the network, including stringent latency requirements that are critical to providing customers with a realistic and comfortable experience. In effect, a network providing VR must be invisible to the customer, delivering data packets so quickly and reliably that its presence between the user and the application is not detected.
Latency, or the amount of time it takes for a data packet to travel from one point to another, is one of the network performance metrics used to describe customer QoE and consumers have become increasingly aware of its importance. However, conventional latency measurements do not necessarily provide enough information to drive improvements to network performance, especially when supporting demanding applications and services.
The industry needs to be able to break latency into its components, each of which is affected by distinct factors within the network. By understanding the individual components that make up latency, network designers can focus on the most effective techniques to provide performance optimized for subscribers, services, and applications.
Treating the ‘network illness’ with the right cure
Broadband Forum’s Broadband Quality of Experience Delivered project, published as a series of specifications under the TR-452 umbrella, defines metrics that capture variability in network quality, relating directly to end-user QoE. The framework uses principles of Quality Attenuation (written ∆Q) to characterize the performance metrics, measurements, and analysis required by innovative broadband networks, tackling factors such as latency, consistency, predictability, and reliability.
Quality Attenuation measurements provide the capability for decomposing latency into distinct components, matching them to the sources of performance degradation. For example, packet delay is decomposed into a constant component (due to distance travelled and also bounded by the speed of light), a variable component (caused by queuing or buffering), and a serialization delay (tied to link speeds).
Quality Attenuation then builds a representative statistical distribution of these latency components as well as packet loss, based on the measured transit times of variable sized packets sent over a network segment over time. This makes Quality Attenuation a powerful tool for evaluating both the nature and the causes of network performance issues.
For example, Broadband Quality Attenuation can be used to identify quality degradation due to an inadequate scheduling operation when the network is under load. This in turn allows network operators to optimize broadband performance more cost-effectively via configuration changes, treating the root cause of the issue rather than just increasing link speeds, which could entail significant expenditure without solving the problem.
The time is right
In this new gigabit era – with the likes of DOCSIS 4, XGS-PON, 25G, 50G, 100G, coherent PON, and Wi-Fi 7 either available now or on the horizon – more speed has diminishing benefits as perceived by customers. Instead, a new generation of interactive apps and services requires a more responsive network. As this evolution continues, speed will no longer be the main differentiator, but rather just one factor in the quest for a more comprehensive understanding of network performance, based upon service and application QoE.
By focusing on QoE, service providers can achieve reduced churn, new Average Revenue Per User growth opportunities, service differentiation, and lower OPEX applied to customer support and network planning. Services differentiated for specific QoE can be offered initially to particular target groups and ultimately, to the wider broadband subscriber market. These offerings can be powered by Broadband QED, which provides the needed framework to specify, measure, and analyze, and ensure the quality required for these next-generation applications driving value-added services.
Gavin Young is responsible within Vodafone Group for the fixed broadband access technology strategy, architecture, vendor roadmaps and standards across the 17 countries where Vodafone currently has fixed access assets, including fiber, cable and DSL access technologies plus fixed-mobile access. Young was a founding director of the Broadband Forum, for which he served as technical chairman for 12 years, in addition to serving as co-chair of the UK21CN consultation’s broadband group and on other technical boards. He is chairman of the Ofcom Spectrum Advisory Board and is active in several CableLabs initiatives, and is a fellow of the IET. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
