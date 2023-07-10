Innovation
U.S. Needs Robust Semiconductor Workforce Training to Make Progress on More Chip Independence
The country needs to work with schools to encourage semiconductor manufacturing training.
WASHINGTON, July 10, 2023 – Panelists at a Broadband Breakfast event raised concerns about workforce shortages in the country’s pursuit to become more independent in the sourcing of semiconductor chips.
The U.S. semiconductor industry could face a shortage of about 70,000 to 90,000 workers over the next few years, according to a report from audit and consulting firm Deloitte. Consulting firm McKinsey also projected a shortfall of about 300,000 engineers and 90,000 skilled technicians in the United States by 2030.
Maryam Rofougaran, cofounder and CEO of 5G chip manufacturer Movandi Corporation, pointed at the Broadband Breakfast Made in America Summit last Tuesday to a decrease in interest from high schoolers and college students in the field that is leading to a lack of skilled American workers in the development of the semiconductors.
Rofougaran called for immigration policies to be more friendly as America continues to look for highly skilled people in the semiconductor field, citing her own personal journey of immigration from Iran.
“I think immigration has been one of the greatest things for the US,” she said.
Gene Irisari, head of semiconductor policy at Samsung, asked, “Where are all these workers going to come from? They can’t just come from the clusters where the semiconductor fabs are being created.
“It’s got to be really a national effort and encompassing whether it be, universities, community colleges, there’s got to be standardized curriculum and there’s got to be a big push to get more students interested in engineering and then then into the semiconductor industry or one of the areas that semiconductor feeds into,” he said.
The Chips and Science Act, signed into law last summer, plows at least $52 billion in incentives to domesticate the manufacturing of the chips that are the brains for many important technologies, including future broadband builds.
The comments came a day after the federal government allocated to the states the money from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program. The $42.5 billion is expected to help build out networks across the country.
While there have been economic tensions between China and the U.S. amid America’s attempt to make itself less reliant on Asia for the technology, panelists were concerned about demands to completely decouple the country from China.
“China is a large supplier of raw materials needed for manufacturing and a large consumer of microchips,” said Shawn Muma, director of supply chain innovation and emerging technologies, at the Digital Supply Chain Institute.
The panelists discussed America’s unwillingness to mine raw materials for itself, and with no foreseeable change to that on the horizon, there would need to be a continued reliance on countries like China, Indonesia, and Ukraine to do the “dirty” work of extracting and providing raw materials required for manufacturing microchips.
“It doesn’t behoove anyone to completely decouple with China,” Irisari said. “And to add to that, no one country can assume that they can control all of the semi-market.”
This comes after President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a joint statement that included American semiconductor company Lam Research training 60000 Indian engineers through its Semiverse Solution virtual fabrication platform, thus increasing the labor pool.
More recently on July 6, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen went to China to meet with a new group of top economic policymakers led by Vice Premier He Lifeng.
Just days before she arrived in China, China’s Commerce Ministry announced forthcoming export controls on two metals used in the manufacturing of semiconductors.
America’s finance ministry said in a statement that during the meetings, the Chinese side asked the U.S. to remove tariffs on Chinese goods and stop “pressuring” Chinese companies, among other items.
Innovation
Domestic Manufacturing and the CHIPS Race: Excerpts from Made in America Summit
See highlights from Made in America Summit featuring Samsung, Movandi, Digital Supply Chain Institute and Foreign Policy
WASHINGTON, July 5, 2023 – Coming off the Made in America Summit on June 27, 2027, Broadband Breakfast has released the videos from the five panel sessions.
Below are a few excerpts from Panel 3, “Domestic Manufacturing and the CHIPS Race.” Visit the Made in America Summit page and join the Broadband Breakfast Club to access the complete Summit videos.
The CHIPS and Science Act provides $280 billion in funding to spur semiconductor research and manufacturing in the United States. Semiconductors are key components of consumer electronics, military systems and countless other applications, making a domestic supply chain critically important — particularly amid an increasingly hostile technological race with China. How successful will efforts be to bring semiconductor manufacturing to America?
- Gene Irisari, Head of Semiconductor Policy, Samsung
- Shawn Muma, Director of Supply Chain Innovation & Emerging Technologies, Digital Supply Chain Institute
- Maryam Rofougaran, CEO and Co-Founder, Movandi Corporation
- Rishi Iyengar (moderator), Global Technology Reporter, Foreign Policy
Will chip-making always be entangled with China?
Why Samsung is so supportive of the CHIPS and Science Act:
Why semiconductor production is the most important thing America can be doing:
Artificial Intelligence
Senator Calls for Global Cooperation on Artificial Intelligence Regulation to Compete with China
Warner warned China has a head-start on AI regulation.
WASHINGTON, June 20, 2023 – Sen. Mark Warner, D-VA, called on western allies to collaborate on regulating artificial intelligence, warning China has gained a significant head start on that front.
China’s “very much ahead of the game,” even surpassing Europe in implementing AI regulations, Warner said Thursday in a video interview for Politico’s Global Tech Day. China had reportedly already started its AI development plan in 2017.
“Many of us believe that we are in an enormous technology competition, particularly with China, and that national security means who wins the battle around AI” and other emerging technologies, he said, adding China might employ “inappropriate means to use AI on an offensive basis or on a misinformation or deceptive basis against the balance of the world.”
He proposed that the United States collaborate with its global allies, particularly the European Union, the United Kingdom and Japan, to establish a universal framework for regulating artificial intelligence. The EU recently passing a draft law known as the A.I. Act, while Senate witnesses have called on senators to do something about AI transparency.
Earlier in June, Warner joined Sens. Michael Bennet, D-CO, and Todd Young, R-IN, in introducing legislation to form an agency charged with increasing American competitiveness in the global tech arena, including the field of artificial technology.
Jonathan Berry, UK minister for AI and intellectual property, reiterated the call for a unified approach toward AI regulations, emphasizing the need to “arrive at the same landing zone” later during the summit.
“From a UK’s perspective, we are very keen to offer thought leadership in this space,” he said.
The capacity of generative AI to quickly produce responses by accessing information from unregulated online datasets has raised concerns regarding data privacy, content bias and ethical applications. Legislators, tech leaders, and academics have all called on Congress to adopt guidelines for the safe and responsible development of AI.
Artificial Intelligence
Academics Call for Dedicated Agency for AI Regulation
Suggestion comes as Washington grapples with advances in artificial intelligence.
WASHINGTON, June 12, 2023 – Panelists at an event last week recommended a dedicated government agency to oversee the regulation of artificial intelligence.
Ben Shneiderman, professor at the University of Maryland’s department of computer science, said he sees government agencies as the primary entities to take the lead in internet and AI regulation. He encouraged the involvement of accounting firms and insurance companies in auditing and regulating AI systems, emphasizing the need for collaboration among different players to address the complex challenges associated with AI.
“The history of regulation shows that it can be very positive and a great trigger of innovation.” Shneiderman said at an event hosted by the Center for Data Innovation and R Street Institute. “It’s a big job. It’s going to take our attention for the next 50 years. And we need lots of players to participate.”
Participants at the event discussed how agencies like FAA, FTC, SEC and others are capable and well placed to know the domains of application of AI regulations. Though they did agree that a dedicated agency could ensure the safety and effectiveness of AI systems through stringent regulations before their deployment.
“There’s a lot of expertise with the current agencies.” said Lee Tiedrich, faculty fellow in ethical technology at Duke University. She said she wished that the government optimized current agencies and administrative structures before creating a new agency.
Generative AI creates original content using deep learning algorithms, mimicking human creativity by learning from data provided by humans.
Since OpenAI’s ChatGPT‘s launch in November 2002, AI technology has advanced with more sophisticated language models and has been implemented across industries.
Experts are concerned about the machine’s impact on ethics, privacy, bias, and accountability as AI becomes more integrated into society.
