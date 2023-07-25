Wireless
Verizon Second-Quarter Reflects Continued Fixed Wireless and Fiber Growth
Verizon executives said the company is continuing to look into lead-clad cable concerns.
WASHINGTON, July 25, 2023 – During Verizon’s second quarter call Tuesday morning, CEO Hans Vestberg highlighted the company’s success with its combination of fixed wireless access and fiber optic network.
Vestberg said that the customer satisfaction measures for wireless networks are higher than its cable networks. Broadband services are adding to the overall growth of the business, he said — “fixed wireless is here to stay.”
The company added more than 400,000 net new broadband additions in fiber and fixed wireless access for three consecutive quarters and is on track to meet its goal of having 45 million fixed wireless customers by the end of 2025, it reported.
The “demonstrates the momentum of our growth trajectory,” said Vestberg. “In broadband, the combination of fixed wireless access and fiber is winning as we capitalize on the unique strengths and capabilities of both technologies.”
He added that Verizon’s leadership position will continue to be strengthened as the company rolls out and continues to innovate within the 5G network by finding ways to optimize the C-band spectrum, the band of spectrum most suited for 5G applications.
The company noted that it is continuing to conduct its own internal and third-party investigation into the thousands of lead-sheathed cables that recently received press attention due to their potential to harm Americans.
Verizon said it will take these concerns seriously, “communities we serve are the heart of everything we do,” said Vestberg. The company will take a “fact and science-based approach” in the assessment of the danger that lead-clad cables pose to communities.
Tony Skiadas, chief financial officer, said that Verizon’s lead cables do not run into homes and have a low probability of lead exposure to residents when not disturbed. The company refused to present an estimated cost for removal of the cables, saying that there is “no meaningful way” to estimate the cost to the company and that any such estimate would not be useful.
The company’s total revenue was $32.6 billion, down 3.5 percent from Q2 2022. The company added 2.3 million postpaid wireless additions in the quarter, up 2 percent year over year, for a total retail subscriber base of roughly 114 million. The company in the quarter had 54,000 fiber internet net additions, an increase from 30,000 in Q2 2022. It had net additions of 251,000 for fixed wireless access, with only 168 in Q2 2022. It has a total of 8.4 million broadband subscriptions, a 1 million increase from last year.
Artificial Intelligence
Increase US Competitiveness with China Through AI and Spectrum, Experts Urge
‘If the U.S. doesn’t lead, China will.’
WASHINGTON, July 20, 2023 – Maintaining U.S. competitiveness with China requires leveraging artificial intelligence for supply chain monitoring and allocating mid-band spectrum for commercial use, said experts Thursday.
It is critical that the United States reduces its dependency on China in key areas including microelectronics, electric vehicles, solar panels, pharmaceutical ingredients, rare earth minerals processing, and more, said Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wisconsin, at a Punchbowl News event. He added that it is essential that American companies and governments are aware of their own supply chain risks and vulnerable areas.
Artificial intelligence can be deployed to understand vulnerabilities in the supply chain, said Carrie Wibben, president of government solutions at supply chain management software company Exiger.
American adversaries have been using AI for a long time to understand where to penetrate American supply chain ecosystem to obtain a strategic advantage over the country, said Wibben. She reported that the Department of Defense is moving quickly to increase visibility in its supply chain and implement new technology.
AI and supply chains are the two fronts the U.S. competes in to maintain global dominance, said Wibben. She encouraged the coordination of the two to develop a strategy to keep U.S. global competitiveness and increase national security.
A major concern in Congress is the nation’s reliance on China for its supply chain, added Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois. He said that the best solution is diversifying in the private sector, meaning that companies have redundant suppliers.
In many cases, this can be done without government intervention but where the private sector doesn’t have the knowledge base to replicate these systems, it is essential that the government step in and provide incentives, Krishnamoorthi said. Congress has passed several laws, including the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act that invest billions of dollars into American-made clean energy and semiconductors.
Krishnamoorthi said that the White House is doing what it can to prevent aggression from the Peoples Republic of China materializing into conflict.
Need more spectrum
Allocating more licensed spectrum for commercial use to support 5G is essential to maintaining US competitiveness with China, said panelists at a separate American Enterprise Institute event Thursday.
Next generation wireless mobile network, 5G, enables higher speeds with low latency and more reliability. For a democratic state, 5G will enable more expression, innovation, human freedom, and opportunities to solve world challenges of health and climate, said Clete Johnson, senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. For an authoritarian state, the same technology will enable policing of citizens, social control, and an overarching understanding of what people are doing, said Johnson.
If the U.S. is behind China in allocating the spectrum that 5G rides on, then China will dominate cyber and information operations, including force projections and more capable weaponry, warned Johnson. “If we don’t lead, China will.”
“Commercial strength is national security,” said Johnson, referring to the need to allocate spectrum for commercial use.
China recognizes the value of 5G and how this kind of foundation will enable industrial and commercial activity, said Peter Rysavy, president of wireless consultancy Rysavy Research. The country has allocated three times as much spectrum in the mid-band areas for commercial use than the U.S. has, he said.
No amount of spectrum efficiency and sharing mechanisms will replace having more spectrum available, added Paroma Sanyal, principal at economic consultancy Brattle Group. The U.S. government needs to get more spectrum into the pipeline, she said.
A former administrator of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration said on a panel last week that national security depends on commercial access to spectrum. “If you take economic security out of the national security equation, you damage national security and vice versa,” John Kneuer said.
Kneuer suggested that allowing the commercial sector access to more spectrum is beneficial to this goal as it spurs innovation that is a byproduct of increased economic activity that can then spill back into the federal agencies for new capabilities they would not have had otherwise.
The Federal Communications Commission is evaluating how artificial intelligence can be used in dynamic spectrum sharing to optimize traffic and prevent harmful interference. AI can be used to make congestion control decisions and sense when federal agencies are using the bands to allow commercial use on federally owned spectrum without disrupting high-priority use.
This comes as the FCC is facing spectrum availability concerns. In its June open meeting, the FCC issued proposed rulemaking that explores how the 42 –42.5 GHz spectrum band might be made available on a shared basis. The agency’s spectrum auction authority, however, expired earlier this year.
The head of the NTIA announced this week that the national spectrum strategy is set to be complete by the end of the year. It will represent a government-wide approach to maximizing the potential of the nation’s spectrum resources and takes into account input from government agencies and the private sector.
Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Calif., is heading two bills, the Spectrum Relocation Enhancement Act and the Spectrum Coexistence Act, that would make updates to the spectrum relocation fund that compensates federal agencies to clear spectrum for commercial use and would require the NTIA to conduct a review of federal receiver technology to support more intensive use of limited spectrum.
Spectrum
National Spectrum Strategy to be Complete by End of Year: NTIA Head
NTIA is conducting research on improving efficiency of available spectrum.
WASHINGTON, July 19, 2023 – The head of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Tuesday that the national spectrum plan is set to be complete by the end of the year.
The national spectrum strategy will represent a government-wide approach to maximizing the potential of the nation’s spectrum resources.
The national spectrum strategy is “a top priority,” said NTIA head Alan Davidson, adding that the agency is working closely with the Federal Communications Commission to develop the plan. “We received a lot of input from both within and outside the federal government.”
In March, the NTIA submitted a request for comment regarding the development and implementation of this strategy. It sought comment on the nation’s spectrum needs, how best to engage in long-term spectrum planning, and technology innovations that could better manage the nation’s spectrum resources.
Scott Harris, senior spectrum advisor at the NTIA, said that the plan focuses on four major pillars: improving long-range coordination between government agencies and the private sector, identifying 1500 megahertz of spectrum in the near term to find what repurposing is possible, leveraging technology to manage spectrum sharing, and developing the workforce.
The agency has commissioned subcommittees to research the plausibility of increasing the efficient use of spectrum by determining what improvements in the propagation model could improve accuracy, how radar and other systems can co-exist, and how risk-based analysis techniques can be used to optimize federal systems, among other solutions.
Subcommittees are in the process of conducting interviews with federal agencies, academic institutions, nonprofit organizations and industry leaders, including service providers, cable companies, equipment manufacturers and chip manufacturers. Reports will be submitted by the end of the year.
Located within the Department of Commerce, the NTIA is responsible with advising the president on telecommunications policy issues and managing the federal government’s use of spectrum. Working alongside the NTIA is the FCC, an independent agency that shuttles the commercial use of spectrum. The FCC’s spectrum auction authority expired earlier this year.
Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Calif., is heading two bills, the Spectrum Relocation Enhancement Act and the Spectrum Coexistence Act that would make updates to the spectrum relocation fund that compensates federal agencies to clear spectrum for commercial use and would require the NTIA to conduct a review of federal receiver technology to support more intensive use of limited spectrum.
Spectrum
FCC Considering Rules to Share Terrestrial Spectrum with Satellite Service Providers
Satellite sharing on terrestrial spectrum is premature, said satellite and terrestrial providers.
WASHINGTON, July 14, 2023 – Commenters claim that the Federal Communications Commission’s proposed rules that would make it easier for satellite service providers to get access to already-licensed mobile wireless spectrum to help on-the-ground mobile wireless companies cover dead spots they can’t reach are “premature” and could be competitively harmful.
The FCC proposed rules in March to implement a framework through which satellite operators collaborating with terrestrial service providers could obtain authorization to operate space stations on certain licenses spectrum. The framework would facilitate satellite to smartphone supplemental coverage.
Satellite providers and terrestrial providers alike urged the FCC to take more precaution in implementing the rules.
“Supplemental coverage from space can expand access to emergency communications for consumers and first responders in addition to extending the reach of terrestrial networks,” said Alison Minea, vice president of regulatory Affairs at Dish in a statement with satellite providers EchoStar and Hughes Network Systems. “However, given the risk of harmful interference to existing adjacent bands and adjacent country and international services, the companies urge the FCC to take a cautious, incremental approach,” it continued.
Dish urged the FCC to take the necessary steps to ensure that sharing on the bands would not unduly increase risk to unacceptable interference that would create market confusion and delay adoption of the “important technology.” Failure to do so would allow other countries to take the lead in SCS capabilities, it stated.
Mobile provider Verizon highlighted several key principles to address before the marketplace can deliver on the promise of SCS. Implementation of SCS must hinge on a wireless provider’s decision to partner with a satellite operator and any SCS offering must protect terrestrial wireless operations from harmful interference, read its comments.
Verizon asked the FCC to first provide “clear and predicable guidelines to support case-by-case evaluation” to encourage the development of the SCS market while ensuring terrestrial service is not harmed. “It would be premature to adopt a new regulatory regime, and doing so could needlessly hamper the very services this proceeding seeks to advance,” read its comments.
It suggested that the FCC adopt a waiver-based approach that would place the burden on SCS applicants to demonstrate that their service will meet robust technical safeguards to protect mobile operators. This would promote competition and provide terrestrial operators with “ample flexibility” to utilize SCS in the way best suited for their network, added Michael Goggin, general attorney at AT&T in comments.
AT&T said that the FCC “should proceed cautiously and ensure that its deployment does not disrupt the thriving terrestrial mobile broadband networks that consumers rely on.”
“Connecting mobile devices to satellites may hold promise for the future, but the technology for SCS is still in its infancy,” it continued. It suggested that the FCC’s regulatory approach be guided by its goals to protect terrestrial licenses and networks, ensure SCS is inherently supplemental, and maintain long term competition and innovation.
The Rural Wireless Association urged the FCC to be more inclusive of wireless carriers in the definition of qualifying terrestrial providers. According to RWA, “only certain nationwide, statewide, or territory-wide license holders would be eligible to enter into leasing arrangements with satellite operators” according to currently proposed rules.
Spectrum sharing is a major topic of discussion within the FCC. Spectrum bands, frequencies that wireless signals travel over, are becoming increasingly sparse due to its finite nature. The FCC lost its authority to auction spectrum authority to the highest bidder earlier this year.
