Funding
Virginia Set to Submit Initial Proposal for Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment
Virginia is waiting for data on the number of unserved and underserved locations in the state.
WASHINGTON, July 12, 2023 – Virginia is on an accelerated timeline for deployment of Broadband Equity Access and Deployment funds, said the state’s broadband director, Tamarah Holmes, at a Broadband.money event Wednesday.
The state was the first to release its initial proposal, due within 180 days of receiving allocation announcements, in late June. Its public comment period closed in early July. Initial proposals outline how the state will run their subgrant program and state challenge process, which builds on the Federal Communications Commission’s national broadband map. Once approved, states will have access to at least 20 percent of allocated funds and are the first draft for the final proposals.
In the plan, Virginia outlines the challenge process it will follow which aligns with the draft model the National Telecommunications and Information Administration released in April and finalized in June. The NTIA documentation provides guidance on how to design and implement the state map challenge process that will be included in state initial proposals. The NTIA will review and approve this section first to allow states to begin conducting their challenge process prior to full initial proposal approval.
Challenges will be accepted from permissible challengers, which is limited to units of local and tribal government, nonprofit organizations and broadband service providers, to the state through a state-maintained online portal. Those challenges that meet a minimum level of evidence, which is outlined by NTIA guidance, must be rebutted within the rebuttal period or they will be considered sustained.
The NTIA guidance provides a list of allowable challenges, which include identification of community anchor institutions, location eligibility determination, and enforceable commitments.
Virginia did not release the second volume of its initial proposal that would include the subgrantee selection process, implementation activities, labor standards and workforce readiness, among other sections.
According to Holmes, Virginia is waiting for data on the number of unserved and underserved locations in the state which it is required to include in the initial proposal. Once it has received that information, it will submit its Initial Proposal in the NTIA portal and release its five-year action plan for public comment.
NTIA Initial Proposal Guidelines
The NTIA released its BEAD initial proposal guidance documents to assist states in development of their plans. They provide specific guidance, examples and resources to fulfill each initial proposal requirement.
Throughout the development of the initial proposal, states are required to engage in local coordination and outreach activities to involve a diverse set of stakeholders.
NTIA guidance outlines the structure which consists of volume one, outlining the challenge process and identifying unserved and underserved locations and community anchor institutions, volume two, which states objectives and subgrantee selection among other processes, and the optional initial proposal funding request that includes the project plan and consolidated budget form.
The guidance states that “eligible entities may request more than 20 percent of funding before the Final Proposal if they demonstrate a need and develop a comprehensive plan for using the additional funds. Eligible Entities may also request the full amount.”
States are “strongly encouraged” to utilize the support of their assigned Federal Program Officer for informal review and feedback while drafting the initial proposal. They are also encouraged to capitalize on the public comment period.
The NTIA publicly posted a list of requirements for each section of the proposal and an explanation of each section.
Indiana
Earnie Holtrey, broadband director in Indiana, said that his state is about ready to release its five-year plan for public comment, after which it will shift its focus to the initial proposal.
Indiana is focusing its efforts on local engagement efforts, said Holtrey. It has developed several broadband taskforces of representatives and experts from localities including broadband service providers, elected officials, and other community leaders across the counties in the state which has eased the burden of developing a five-year action plan, he said.
While Virginia and Indiana are getting further along the process, other states are still working to build capacity within their state broadband offices, said Scott Woods of Ready.net. Ready.net has developed software to help make state broadband offices more efficient and effective, said Woods.
Funding
Analysts Reiterate Belief BEAD Will Connect All Locations in U.S.
Bead will connect over 90 percent of all locations, both unserved and underserved, to high-speed internet.
WASHINGTON, July 5, 2023 – Experts involved in a report stating the $42.5-billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program will be enough to connect the “vast majority” of American households to high-speed internet doubled down on their prediction at a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event Wednesday.
Michael Dargue, vice president of business consultant group Cartesian, said he expects that it will be possible to connect over 90 percent of all locations, both unserved and underserved, to high-speed internet. Cartesian’s report in early June predicted allocation amounts by analyzing the number of unserved locations in each state relative to all unserved locations in the United States.
Some states will be able to deploy fiber to every location and still others will have money left over for affordability programs, said Dargue. A crucial step is for each state to determine where their extremely high-cost location threshold will be, he said.
The BEAD program directs states to define an extremely high cost threshold above which broadband technologies other than fiber will be supported. This threshold has significant impact to state builds, as it will determine how much of the state will be connected via fiber and will clearly highlight each state’s priorities in their goal to connect all their citizens to broadband, said Dargue.
High-cost funding
Pre-announcement estimations for BEAD allocation amounts were based on predictions of unserved locations and high-cost locations in each state, said panelists. According to the BEAD notice of funding opportunity, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration dedicated 10 percent of the $42.5 billion to fund high-cost builds across the country.
The NTIA has not released its definition or methodology for determining high-cost locations. As a result, many estimates predicted that some states, particularly southern states, would receive more high-cost funding than they actually did, said Dargue.
The law requires that the $4.25 billion dedicated to high-cost locations must go to areas that are more than 80 percent unserved. According to a report by Mike Conlow, this can present a significant problem for those states that have widely dispersed unserved locations.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, July 5, 2023 – How Did NTIA’s Allocation of BEAD Funding Compare with Prior Predictions?
A number of organizations tracked allocations under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act prior to the announcement of state allocations on Monday, June 24. How did the numbers released by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration line up with these predictions?
Panelists
- Michael Dargue, Vice President, Cartesian
- Brian Hurley, Chief Regulatory Counsel, ACA Connects—America’s Communications Association
- Will Rinehart, Senior Research Fellow, Center for Growth and Opportunity
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources
Michael Dargue is a Vice President at Cartesian, a leading consulting firm in the telecoms and digital media sector. At Cartesian, Michael works with service providers, government agencies, and investment firms. He provides advice on issues such as rural fiber, infrastructure investment, and network expansion strategies.
Brian Hurley is Chief Regulatory Counsel at ACA Connects—America’s Communications Association (ACA Connects). In that position, he oversees and coordinates ACA Connects’ advocacy on legal and regulatory matters as well as its educational programming for member companies. Before joining ACA Connects in 2018, he served 10 years as an attorney at the Federal Communications Commission, most recently as Special Counsel in the Wireline Competition Bureau’s Competition Policy Division.
Will Rinehart is a Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Growth and Opportunity, where he specializes in telecommunication, internet and data policy, with a focus on emerging technologies and innovation. He was formerly the Director of Technology and Innovation Policy at the American Action Forum and before that a research fellow at TechFreedom and the director of operations at the International Center for Law & Economics.
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
Broadband Mapping & Data
How Did NTIA’s Allocation of BEAD Funding Compare with Prior Predictions?
Cartesian predictions follow closely with BEAD allocation announcements on Monday.
WASHINGTON, June 30, 2023 – Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program allocations, announced Monday, follow closely with predictions posted pre-announcement.
The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced that Texas is set to receive the highest award with over $3.3 billion and California the second-highest with $1.8 billion. Nineteen states are set to receive more than $1 billion in funding. Other high awardees include Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri and North Carolina.
The Advanced Communications Law and Policy Institute at the New York Law School issued an estimate of state allocations in January. It correctly predicted that Texas would be the highest awarded state at nearly $3.3 billion.
Business consulting firm Cartesian predicted that California and Virginia would follow Texas for the highest awardees. The company predicted Missouri to be awarded $1.5 billion but it received $1.7 billion, exceeding Virginia and making it the third highest awardee.
The Center for Growth and Opportunity at Utah State University based its predictions on Federal Communications Commission From 477 data. It predicted that Missouri would receive less than $1 billion in awards. It also anticipated that Florida would be the second highest awardee at $2.5 billion, with Georgia and Mississippi close behind at $2 billion.
ACLP likewise anticipated Florida and Georgia to receive higher amounts of funding than they did at $1.7 billion and $1.3 billion. Florida, Georgia and Mississippi were awarded $1.1 billion, $1.3 billion and $1.2 billion respectively.
Cartesian alone correctly predicted that Florida would receive close to $1.2 billion and California would surpass it at $1.8 billion, making California the second highest awarded state.
Overall, the Cartesian report was the most accurate of the several reports Broadband Breakfast analyzed, correctly estimating which states would be among the high receivers and even accurately predicting dollar amounts for several states.
Each report predicted allocation amounts by analyzing the number of unserved locations in each state relative to all unserved locations in the United States. Each state was guaranteed to receive a minimum of $100 million, with the remaining portion allocated based on the relative proportion of the nation’s total unserved households.
Of the reports, only Cartesian’s was based on the most recently published version of the Federal Communications Commission’s national broadband map, which the NTIA used to determine funding allocations.
Although the BEAD program promises to invest $42 million in broadband in the next five years, the actual among of investment is projected to be higher due to the private capital match requirement of 25 percent.
Cartesian’s report predicts that the total provider match for BEAD will be $21 billion, which will equate to about $2,898 per unserved and underserved location in the U.S. According to its research, Cartesian anticipates that BEAD funding and matches will be sufficient to meet program goals of making broadband available nationwide.
Mike Conlow, broadband data and internet policy analyst and blogger, estimates that the average allocation per unserved or underserved location is $3,218. Factoring in Rural Digital Opportunity Fund investments, which will fund broadband investments in rural areas also covered by BEAD funding, the average allocation per location is $4,406, according to Conlow.
Funding
As the BEAD Money Awards are Announced, Commerce Department Updates State Challenge Process
Challenge processes include timeline, transparency and mapping requirements, with changes impacting community anchors and individuals.
WASHINGTON, June 28, 2023 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration on Wednesday released the final version of its model challenge process guidance for the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program.
As states prepare their five-year action and digital equity plans as mandated by the BEAD program, they are also working to outline a state challenge process that will allow entities to submit evidence to dispute a state’s claim on whether a location is unserved or underserved.
The NTIA documentation provides guidance on how to design and implement the state map challenge process that will be included in state Initial Proposals. The NTIA will review and approve this section first to allow states to begin conducting their challenge process prior to full initial proposal approval.
States are required to describe in detail how they will administer the challenge process, with the inclusion of four phases: publication of eligible locations, challenge, rebuttal, and final determination. “Eligible entities may determine their preferred approach,” read NTIA’s guidance.
Detailed guidance on permissible challengers and allowable challenges
Challenges will be accepted from permissible challengers, which is limited to units of local and tribal government, nonprofit organizations and broadband service providers, to the state through a state-maintained online portal. Those challenges that meet a minimum level of evidence, which is outlined by NTIA guidance, must be rebutted within the rebuttal period or they will be considered sustained.
The NTIA guidance provides a list of allowable challenges, which include identification of community anchor institutions, location eligibility determination, and enforceable commitments.
Additionally, states must detail an approach that “ensures that sufficient opportunity and time is given to all relevant parties to initiate, rebut, and substantiate challenges.” They must also ensure their challenge process is transparent and detail in their plans to, at a minimum, publicly post documentation explaining the challenge process, publicly post all submitted challenges and rebuttals, and host a public-facing website featuring all the documentation.
States are required to use the national broadband map as a starting point to identify all eligible locations within the state prior to conducting the challenge process. They may modify locations to reflect data not present in the national broadband map upon NTIA approval. They will not be allowed to add or remove broadband serviceable locations or change the definitions of unserved and underserved from those set in the national broadband map.
Changes from April version of the NTIA guidance
In April, the NTIA released a proposed BEAD Challenge Process Model which outlined similar guidance with a shorter challenge process window of 90 days. The new guidance provides more detail into the requirements under each step of the challenge process.
In particular, among the changes to the April guidance are that states “may rely on CAIs to identify their unmet broadband need. Where SBO capacity is limited, Eligible Entities should focus their efforts on enumerating those CAIs that are currently not served by gigabit broadband.” Additionally, the NTIA added this line: “If a provider claims gigabit service availability for a [community anchor institution] or a unit of local government disputes the CAI status of a location, the CAI may rebut” the challenge.
Additionally, the NTIA makes clear that individual broadband users may be able to “submit challenges through their unit of local government or a nonprofit, preferably via a web portal. This unit of local government or nonprofit will then upload the challenges to the state challenge portal, which in turn notifies the broadband provider of the challenge.”
Challenge processes must be complete within 120 days of commencement and allow challenges and rebuttals to be submitted for a minimum of 14 days.
Upon completion of the challenge process, states must submit to NTIA for review the proposed final classifications of each unserved, underserved, and community anchor institution location.
The agency hinted at the fact that it was developing a process for states to follow earlier this year.
Reactions to the NTIA guidance
ACA Connects commended the NTIA for requiring the use of the most recent version of the national broadband map which it believes is “the authoritative source for identifying unserved and underserved locations.”
It further expressed its support to the other guidance that “makes the process more robust and equitable” by extending the deadline for completing the challenge process.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Virginia Set to Submit Initial Proposal for Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment
Report on Free Apartment Wi-Fi, $14M from Connectivity Fund, DZS Appoints Chief Customer Officer
Commerce Subcommittee Advances Bills on NTIA Spectrum, AI Oversight Reauthorization
Senate Committee Approves FCC Nominees, Despite Republican Opposition
Joel Thayer and Greg Guice: FCC Needs to Unchain T-Mobile to Promote 5G
Commercial Access to Spectrum Necessary for National Security: Former NTIA Heads
EU Privacy Framework on US Data Flow, FCC Pauses Voice-Only Phase-Out, STL Partners with Windstream
New Tool Measures Economic Impact of Internet Shutdowns
U.S. Needs Robust Semiconductor Workforce Training to Make Progress on More Chip Independence
Utah Gov. Preparing Social Media Suit, Twitter to Sue Meta Over Threads App, OpenAI Sued
Meta’s New Platform Threads is Called a Potential ‘Twitter-Killer’
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – Broadband Nutrition Labels: Have They Improved?
Speed Not Only Attribute Consumers Looking for in Future Broadband Services, Experts Say
FCC Data and Privacy Task Force, Cisco Acquiring Data Companies, Spectrum Expands Services in Missouri
Roslyn Layton: Benefits of ACP Extend Beyond People Who Subscribe to Broadband
How Did NTIA’s Allocation of BEAD Funding Compare with Prior Predictions?
As the BEAD Money Awards are Announced, Commerce Department Updates State Challenge Process
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 – How Did NTIA’s Allocation of BEAD Funding Compare?
Fifth Circuit to Rehear Petition Challenging FCC Jurisdiction on Universal Service Fund
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Observers Reacting to the BEAD Funding Decisions
Domestic Manufacturing and the CHIPS Race: Excerpts from Made in America Summit
Industry Associations Urge NTIA Action on Buy America Guidelines for BEAD Projects
IRA Spurs Private Investment and Innovation in Clean Energy
Analysts Reiterate Belief BEAD Will Connect All Locations in U.S.
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – Broadband Nutrition Labels: Have They Improved?
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Observers Reacting to the BEAD Funding Decisions
Domestic Manufacturing and the CHIPS Race: Excerpts from Made in America Summit
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 – How Did NTIA’s Allocation of BEAD Funding Compare?
Permitting, Purchase Restrictions Still Outstanding as BEAD Makes Way to States
Made in America Summit Kicks Off With Session on Biden Broadband Allocations
Impressive Match for Middle Mile Projects Not a Likely Harbinger for BEAD Awards
Uncertainty Regarding Affordable Connectivity Fund is Affecting Private Investment
Tribes Must Be Ready to Challenge State Broadband Maps: Tribal Ready
Experts Debate TikTok Ban, Weighing National Security Against Free Speech
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 – The Future of Ultra High-Speed Connectivity
Broadband Breakfast on June 21, 2023 – Middle Mile Award Announcements
Trending
-
Broadband's Impact3 weeks ago
Lack of Affordable Connectivity Fund Money Could Hobble Broadband Deployment: Experts
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
ACP Now Serving Over 18M Americans, Hundreds Apply for Wireless Innovation Fund, Friedman Invests in Telecom
-
Funding3 weeks ago
President Biden Plans to Announce BEAD Program Allocations at White House on Monday
-
Funding3 weeks ago
Impressive Match for Middle Mile Projects Not a Likely Harbinger for BEAD Awards
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
$700M for Rural Internet, New CEO at Starry, Semiconductor Manufacturing Partnership
-
Funding3 weeks ago
Funding Opportunity in CHIPS Act for Construction, Expansion and Modernization of Commercial Facilities
-
Fiber4 weeks ago
NTIA Awards Middle Mile to 35 Projects in 350 Counties with 12,000 Miles of Fiber
-
Infrastructure2 weeks ago
White House to Announce State Broadband Deployment Allocations Monday Morning