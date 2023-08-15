Broadband Roundup
ACP Serving More Than 20M, Ohio’s $162.5M CPF Funding, Lumos Gets $1.1 Billion in Financing
The program has added two million Americans since June.
August 15, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission on Monday revealed that over 20 million households, out of a total of 48.6 million eligible, have registered for the Affordable Connectivity Program.
The administration revealed in June that it had onboarded over 18 million households, meaning the program has added more than 2 million since.
“Enrolling more than 20 million eligible households is no small feat—and wouldn’t be possible without the partnership of organizations in rural, suburban, and urban communities across the country who are getting the word about this powerful program,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “We’ve made too much progress in helping families get online to turn back now.”
As part of the Joe Biden administration’s effort to address the digital divide, ACP was established under the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act and provides low-income Americans with a $100 one-time discount for internet devices and monthly internet discounts of $30 or $75. The $75 discount is reserved for tribal lands and high-cost locations.
The FCC said it has committed over $72 million with 228 ACP outreach grants to state, local, tribal governments and community partners. In June, the FCC, along with the Department of Education and the nonprofit Civic Nation, joined the White House’s “Online for All” campaign to raise awareness about ACP benefits.
Many have forecast the program’s funding will be exhausted by early 2024, prompting worry among internet providers and industry experts about its potential impact on ongoing broadband expansion and efforts toward digital equity.
Despite multiple calls for funding replenishment, Congress has still remained inactive on the matter.
Ohio awarded $162M from Capital Projects Fund
The Department of Treasury on Monday awarded Ohio $162.5 million from the Capital Projects Fund to expand internet access to unserved and underserved communities.
As detailed in the press release, a total of $75 million is allocated to support broadband infrastructure projects under the Ohio Residential Broadband Expansion Grant Program, which the state estimates would connect 15,000 homes and businesses.
Ohio is also investing an extra $85 million to the Appalachian Community Innovation Campuses Program, aimed at building multi-purpose facilities to increase access to education, community health services, and workforce development opportunities.
These combined fundings account for 61 percent of the state’s total allocation under the CPF program, read the announcement.
“Bringing modern high-speed broadband internet infrastructure to our communities will allow them to compete regionally, nationally, and globally and ensure students in rural areas will have access to 21st century technology,” said Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio. “Building our economy from the bottom up and middle out, means leaving no Ohio community behind and this investment helps fulfill that pledge.”
“The Capital Projects Fund Award for Ohio proves how the Biden-Harris Administration is working hard to improve the livelihoods of Central Ohioans,” said Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, adding that Ohio was recognized as a key workforce hub under President Joe Biden’s Investing in America agenda.
According to the Department of Treasury, the Capital Projects Fund has disbursed almost $8 billion of the allocated $10 billion for broadband, digital technology, and multi-purpose community center initiatives across 47 states, which these states predict will impact over two million locations.
Lumos signs $1.1 billion financing
Internet service provider Lumos Fiber on August 8 announced it has secured a $1.1 billion sustainability-linked infrastructure financing from private equity firm EQT to fund its fiber roll-outs and debt repayment.
The company stated this is the first US sustainability-linked financing project for an existing fiber-to-the-home platform, a high-speed internet technology that directly connects residences to the internet through optical fiber cables for faster and more reliable data transmission.
“Today’s announcement is truly exciting and will enable Lumos to achieve our long-term fiber roll-out plans,” said Brian Stading, CEO of Lumos. “We are thrilled to partner with financial institutions that share our company’s mission to build future-proof infrastructure and improve the quality of life for those in our communities.”
The new financing would reinforce Lumos roll-out machine and scalability as well as the company’s continued commitment to environmental, social and governance standards, read the press release.
“We are proud to support the Lumos team in its mission to provide high quality fiber broadband in underserved markets across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern US and appreciate the support from our financing partners to also help support Lumos’ mission,” said EQT Partner Nirav Shah.
Dish and EchoStar to Combine, Over Half of Rural Telcos Grants in 2022, FEC Considering New Rules for AI in Campaigns
The deal is expected to “amplify” 5G private networks.
August 14, 2023 – Dish Network and EchoStar Corporation announced last week that they have entered into an agreement for the companies to combine operations following unanimous approval by both boards of directors.
“By integrating Dish spectrum with EchoStar’s technological capabilities, we will have the ability to amplify 5G private networks,” said Charlie Ergen, founder of both companies and new executive chairman. “What we’re able to do is combine satellite communication and terrestrial communications, all within a 5G cloud native platform.”
EchoStar CEO Hamid Akhavan will serve as president and CEO of the combined company, headquartered in Colorado. The company has a number of customer brands with 18 million total combined subscribers.
“Bringing together Dish’s enormously valuable portfolio of nationwide a spectrum built for private networks and EchoStar’s decades of network experience… we will be able to provide a more attractive and higher quality offering to capitalize on the significant 5G private network opportunity,” Akhavan said in a statement.
Akhavan added that while it is difficult to combine satellite and telecom together, the company “was designed to put a satellite component into it.”
“As a combined company, we will offer a broad suite of robust connectivity services, using a superior portfolio of technology, spectrum, engineering, manufacturing and network management expertise. DISH shares our customer-first culture.”
Ergen founded EchoStar in 1980 as a satellite TV distributor which then developed the Dish Network brand, which was spun out in 2008. EchoStar sold its satellite broadcast business to Dish in 2019. “This is a strategically and financially compelling combination that is all about growth and building a long-term sustainable business,” he added.
Over half of rural telecoms received broadband grants last year
Accounting firm Forvis, which specializes in rural telecom, published a Rural Telecommunications Benchmark Study Friday that reported over half of rural telecoms in the United States received broadband grants in 2022.
Of the 167 rural internet providers that participated in the study, 85 received broadband grants totaling about $600 million. In comparison, the study found that 69 companies received grants totaling $336 million in 2021.
“There was a 23 percent increase in companies and a 79 percent increase in broadband grant awards over amounts awarded during 2021,” read the report. “These grant programs include state-administered broadband grant programs utilizing state funds, state-apportioned federal CARES Act funds, and American Rescue Plan Act funds, along with federal broadband grant programs administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and Rural Utilities Service.”
The study found that the median grant size is $2.7 million with 19 companies reporting total grants of more than $10 million each, an increase from the 11 companies the year prior that reported the same metric. It also found that companies that received grants had higher operating income as a percentage of revenue compared to those companies that did not receive grants.
Operating expenses in comparison with operating revenue increased between 2021 and 2022 by 5.1 percent. This is almost double the increase in total operating revenue in 2022, read the report, and signals that operating expenses are on the rise for broadband projects.
FEC Considering New Rules for AI in Campaigns
The Federal Election Commission unanimously voted Thursday to seek comments about a potential rule clarification that would address the use of artificial intelligence in political campaigns.
The petitions, brought by consumer advocacy group Public Citizen, request that the FEC clarify that its law against “fraudulent misrepresentation” applies to deceptive AI campaign communications. Already, 2024 campaign content has been made with generative AI, a tool that can create new content. The presidential campaigns for former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have produced high-profile videos with AI.
This is “obviously a topic that is very timely and very important. I don’t pretend that the FEC can solve all of the problems people are concerned about in the field of AI, but it is possible we can solve some of them,” said Democrat Commissioner Ellen Weintraub in the Thursday meeting.
The vote comes only months after three Republicans on the six-member commission blocked the petition in a first attempt in June. Republican Commissioner Allen Dickerson still expressed concerns about the FEC’s authority to address the use of AI in campaigns.
Dickerson said there is “nothing special” about the “buzzwords” of generative AI and deepfakes concerning the FEC’s authority to regulate fraud in campaigns.
Lisa Gilbert, executive vice president at Public Citizen, said the FEC’s vote sets a timeline that could lead to a possible rule change in time for the 2024 presidential election. “Certainly, there is enough time to put guidance in place from the FEC such that it would impact this election cycle.”
“Without them [the FEC] doing so, we’re just going to see AI ballooning, and candidates really having to undergo this accelerated level of lies and misinformation that all these deep fakes are going to bring,” said Gilbert, referring to convincing video of people in which their face or body has been digitally altered to appear like someone else.
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Ben Lujan, D-N.M., issued statements in support of the FEC’s move.
“The deceptive use of AI technology, like deep fakes, poses a new threat to our elections,” Schiff posted on X, formerly Twitter, calling the move a “step in the right direction.”
Lujan added that “safeguards are needed as AI capabilities advance.”
Klobuchar said she plans to “introduce bipartisan legislation to make the FEC’s authority to deal with this clear, whether they already have the authority or not.”
Executive Order to Limit Tech Investment, AI Competition, More ECF Funding
Limited foreign investment includes on technologies such as semiconductors and AI.
August 10, 2023 – President Joe Biden on Wednesday issued an executive order to tighten the grip on U.S. foreign investments in key technologies deemed critical to national security.
The order authorizes the secretary of the Treasury to oversee business dealings in “a narrow set of technologies,” including semiconductors and microelectronics, quantum information technologies, and artificial intelligence. Regulated transactions involve activities with “intangible benefits,” such as mergers and acquisitions, private equity, venture capital, greenfield investments, and joint ventures.
New regulations proposed by the Treasury would prohibit Americans from engaging in those transactions or require them to notify when performing certain transactions that involve foreign persons from “countries of concern,” including China, Macau, and Hong Kong.
Biden warned in a letter to Congress dated August 9 that these countries eliminate barriers between civilian and commercial sectors, military and defense industrial sectors to achieve “military dominance,” which threatens the national security of the United States.
In addition, the order also mandates the secretary of the Treasury, along with the secretary of Commerce and other relevant agencies to present the president with an assessment of the program and potential recommendations or modifications, one year following the effective date, to further enhance the program.
The measure reflects heightened U.S.-China technological competition amid escalating security concerns. Several government officials and lawmakers have stressed the need for American leadership in key industries, particularly semiconductors and artificial intelligence, to avert security risks.
White House launches AI competition with $20M in prize
The White House on Wednesday launched a two-year competition challenging artificial intelligence developers to detect and repair software vulnerabilities, offering prizes totaling almost $20 million.
According to the press release, several top AI companies, including Anthropic, Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI, will collaborate with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to offer expertise and technology for the challenge.
The competition, called AIxCC, will kick off with a qualifying event in spring 2024, where the top scoring teams will move on to the semifinal competition at DEF CON 2024, one of the world’s top cybersecurity conferences. The top five contestants will progress to the final phase of the contest, scheduled for DEF CON 2025, where the three highest-scoring teams will be announced.
To ensure broad participation and a level playing field, DARPA will also make available $7 million to small businesses who want to compete, read the notice.
“Today’s announcement is part of a broader commitment by the Biden-Harris Administration to ensure that the power of AI is harnessed to address the nation’s great challenges, and that AI is developed safely and responsibly to protect Americans from harm and discrimination,” read the document.
In July, the administration announced it had obtained voluntary agreements from seven leading AI companies to address the risks associated with the technology.
FCC announces $46.3M in Emergency Connectivity Fund money allocation
The Federal Communications Commission unveiled a new funding round of $46.3 million through the Emergency Connectivity Fund program, aimed at providing digital tools and services for students to stay connected while away from school.
The funding will benefit approximately 125,000 students, 250 schools, 13 libraries, and 2 consortia in Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Ohio, Oregon, and Washington, read the notice.
“For many students, the start of the school year brings renewed concerns about access to the digital tools that they need to succeed in school,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “That’s why we’re pleased to announce another round of funding to help close the Homework Gap just in time for students to head back to class.
Since its launch in 2021, around $6.86 billion in funding has been distributed out of the designated $7.17 billion. The agency said it has supported approximately 18 million students, 11,100 schools, 1050 libraries, and 120 consortia, including nearly 13 million connected devices and over 8 million broadband connections.
However, the program also has its share of hurdles as anchor institutions associations in April requested the FCC to extend the deadlines to implement funding from the ECF, in part citing delays in getting and deploying equipment and services.
First Wireless Innovation Fund Grants, Greg McLaughlin New CEO of AEX, New Lumen Board Appointment
Grants were awarded to projects at Northeastern University, New York University, and DeepSig.
August 9, 2023 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced on Tuesday that it awarded nearly $5.5 million in the first round of grants from the Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund.
The $1.5 billion Wireless Innovation Fund supports the development of open and interoperable wireless networks and is funded by the CHIPS and Science Act. The fund will “help drive competition, strengthen global supply chain resiliency and lower costs for consumers and network operators,” read the press release. The NTIA will make up to $140.5 million in grants available on a rolling basis.
Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a statement that “America’s continued leadership in wireless technology is critical to our economic competitiveness and national security. These investments in the next generation of wireless innovation will help create a more diverse and resilient marketplace and ensure that American companies and entrepreneurs, along with our allies, remain at the cutting edge of this crucial technology.”
The first round of funding will support research and development and testing activities related to evaluating energy efficiency, measuring performance of interoperable equipment and testing methods for sharing spectrum, read the press release.
The $5.5 million was awarded to projects at Northeastern University, New York University, and DeepSig Inc, a technology company developing wireless processing solutions.
“This first round of Wireless Innovation Fund awards will accelerate the transition to more open and resilient 5G and 6G wireless networks,” said NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson. “These grants will fund important research and testing to catalyze greater adoption of open wireless equipment. This in turn will promote resilience, innovation, and efficiency in the mobile networks so important to our economy.”
“At Northeastern, our research enterprise is relentlessly focused on impact in the world,” said David Madigan, Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs at Northeastern University. The grant “will help us continue to pioneer critical research in wireless systems and networks, ensuring that the next generation of the Internet of Things will be a continuum of connected devices able to interact in new and exciting ways.”
Jim Shea, CEO of DeepSig Inc, added that the company will improve its performance “by leveraging DeepSig’s Generative Artificial Intelligence and tools for modeling and measuring the wireless environment under real world conditions… We are excited to get to work!”
Former Charter exec Greg McLaughlin now new CEO of AEX
After recently expanding to North Carolina, South African fiber provider Automation Exchange announced Tuesday that Greg McLaughlin will take over as its new CEO.
McLaughlin previously served as the senior director of operations for Charter Communications’ Wireless Engineering Group, where he played a key role in driving the company’s advanced wireless deployment and shaped the company’s position on spectrum and technology policy. He also worked as the director of corporate strategy for Bright House Networks, a telecom company purchased by Charter in 2015.
“With Greg McLaughlin’s extensive expertise in the U.S. broadband market and strong leadership skills, he is the perfect fit to lead AEX as we embark on our expansion journey into the United States,” said founder Greg Wilson. “We believe his vision and experience will further drive the success and growth of AEX as we continue providing innovative automation solutions to the broadband industry.”
“We are singularly focused on being at the forefront of the rapidly growing broadband industry, and expanding our United States operations is critical to that effort” added McLaughlin. “Our integrated OSS/BSS software platform, services and collaborative partnership model provides everything network operators need to rapidly scale, increase uptake rates and deliver exceptional customer experience.”
Lumen new board appointment
Internet service provider Lumen Technologies announced Monday the appointment of James Fowler to its board of directors, effective immediately.
Fowler is an advocate for innovation and digital transformation and has more than 25 years of experience in technology leadership roles. Currently, he is the executive vice president and chief technology officer of Nationwide Insurance.
“On top of being a skilled technologist, Jim is an accomplished transformation leader with a passion for winning,” said CEO of Lumen, Kate Johnson in a press release. “His excitement and perspective are incredibly valuable, especially as we start to disrupt the telecommunications industry with the launch of our network-as-a-service platform. I’m thrilled to have his expertise as we build on our legacy of innovation to drive towards revenue growth.”
Prior to working at Nationwide Insurance, Fowler worked at General Electric as the Global Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Officer, among other roles. He worked to deliver digital transformation across the enterprise, read the press release.
“Jim sees himself as a catalyst, enabler, and futurist ready to challenge business models with technology,” continued the press release.
“It’s the people at Lumen who are driving transformation,” said Fowler. “Kate has built an incredibly talented team – the opportunity ahead of us is tremendous. I’m both honored and excited to take on this role at such an important time for the company.”
The company launched its network-as-a-service platform in July as the “first important step toward the company’s bold vision to disrupt the telecom industry.” It offers customers “radical flexibility” in how they buy, use and manage network services. NaaS is a model for organizations to consume network infrastructure through flexible operating expenses.
