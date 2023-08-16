Broadband Roundup
Adtran’s Investment, White House Wants Texas Social Media Law Blocked, Anniversary of Inflation Reduction Act
Adtran will partner with local area schools for its high school apprenticeship program.
August 16, 2023 — Adtran, a global provider of networking and communications equipment, announced Wednesday that it is investing up to $5 million at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Alabama to increase American production capacity of advanced telecommunications equipment.
The investment will see the creation of up to 300 high-quality and good-paying jobs, read the press release. Adtran is expanding its current U.S.-based production of optical line termination equipment and preparing to onshore the manufacturing of optical network terminals.
“As a leading US telecommunications equipment provider, we look forward to partnering with state broadband offices and network operators across the country as they expand secure, high-speed internet access to millions of Americans,” said CEO Tom Stanton.
“This expansion not only represents a strategic investment in Adtran’s growing workforce and manufacturing capabilities but also demonstrates our long-term commitment to strengthening the domestic supply chain and securing communications networks with American-made equipment,” he continued.
The company will partner with local area schools for its high school apprenticeship program and is developing a co-op program for college students.
“This announcement is the latest example of how we’re turning ‘Made in America’ into a reality and expanding manufacturing across the country,” said Gina Raimondo, secretary of Commerce.
“The Internet for All initiative is not just a connectivity program, it’s a jobs program – for the people who build the networks and for the people who make the equipment those networks need,” said National Telecommunications and Information Administration Administrator Alan Davidson.
Demand is growing for domestically produced network electronics due to the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program that requires that at least 55 percent of the cost of material for broadband builds are sourced domestically.
Nokia announced in early August it’s U.S.-based manufacturing of key electronic components for fiber-optic broadband networks. The White House released guidance Monday clarifying rules surrounding the domestic procurement of materials used for projects funded under the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act.
White House asks Supreme Court to block Texas social media law
The White House asked the Supreme Court to overturn a lower court decision to uphold Texas’s social media law that aims to prohibit social media companies from banning users based on political views.
Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote a brief on Monday saying that conflicting decisions from circuit courts over similar laws in Texas and Florida warrant a Supreme Court review. She said the court should reverse the 5th Circuit court’s decision to uphold the Texas law, arguing that social media companies have first amendment protection to carry out content moderation.
“The platforms’ content-moderation activities are protected by the first amendment, and the content-moderation and individualized explanation requirements impermissibly burden those protected activities,” she wrote.
Prelogar wrote that the court should not consider changes to provisions for the law that would require tech companies to disclose the details of their content moderation. She said that the general disclosure provisions have “not been the focus of this litigation.”
Texas’s law is similar to a Florida law which would limit companies from being able to moderate content and users, even if they violate the website’s terms and conditions.
The 11th Circuit ruled to block Florida’s similar law. The conflict sets the case up to be heard by the Supreme Court. In January, the Supreme Court asked for the Joe Biden administration’s input on the state laws.
One-year anniversary of Inflation Reduction Act
One year in, the Inflation Reduction Act is having “a significant impact on American workers and families,” said a White House press release.
The Inflation Reduction Act directed $400 billion in federal funding to clean energy and domestic manufacturing in the United States. “Outside groups estimate the Inflation Reduction Act’s clean energy and climate provisions have created more than 170,000 clean energy jobs already, companies have announced over $110 billion in clean energy manufacturing investments in the last year alone,” read the press release.
“According to Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, my plan is leading to a boom – they called it a boom – in manufacturing and manufacturing investment,” said President Joe Biden in remarks on the IRA anniversary.
The IRA followed investments in American infrastructure and manufacturing in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the CHIPS and Science Act, which funds domestic semiconductor manufacturing. According to the White House, the IRA will reach the Biden Administration’s goal of cutting carbon emissions 50 percent below levels in 2005 by 2030 and reaching net zero emissions by 2050.
“We’ve added more jobs in two years than any president has in American history in a four-year term. More in two than any has done in four,” Biden said. “And unemployment has been below 4 percent for the longest stretch in over 50 years.”
“We’ve recovered all the jobs lost during the pandemic, and we’ve added millions more. People are coming off the sidelines and getting back into the workplace,” he continued. “Since I took office, we’ve attracted more than one half trillion dollars… in private investment in American manufacturing and the industries of the future.”
Broadband Roundup
ACP Serving More Than 20M, Ohio’s $162.5M CPF Funding, Lumos Gets $1.1 Billion in Financing
The program has added two million Americans since June.
August 15, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission on Monday revealed that over 20 million households, out of a total of 48.6 million eligible, have registered for the Affordable Connectivity Program.
The administration revealed in June that it had onboarded over 18 million households, meaning the program has added more than 2 million since.
“Enrolling more than 20 million eligible households is no small feat—and wouldn’t be possible without the partnership of organizations in rural, suburban, and urban communities across the country who are getting the word about this powerful program,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “We’ve made too much progress in helping families get online to turn back now.”
As part of the Joe Biden administration’s effort to address the digital divide, ACP was established under the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act and provides low-income Americans with a $100 one-time discount for internet devices and monthly internet discounts of $30 or $75. The $75 discount is reserved for tribal lands and high-cost locations.
The FCC said it has committed over $72 million with 228 ACP outreach grants to state, local, tribal governments and community partners. In June, the FCC, along with the Department of Education and the nonprofit Civic Nation, joined the White House’s “Online for All” campaign to raise awareness about ACP benefits.
Many have forecast the program’s funding will be exhausted by early 2024, prompting worry among internet providers and industry experts about its potential impact on ongoing broadband expansion and efforts toward digital equity.
Despite multiple calls for funding replenishment, Congress has still remained inactive on the matter.
Ohio awarded $162M from Capital Projects Fund
The Department of Treasury on Monday awarded Ohio $162.5 million from the Capital Projects Fund to expand internet access to unserved and underserved communities.
As detailed in the press release, a total of $75 million is allocated to support broadband infrastructure projects under the Ohio Residential Broadband Expansion Grant Program, which the state estimates would connect 15,000 homes and businesses.
Ohio is also investing an extra $85 million to the Appalachian Community Innovation Campuses Program, aimed at building multi-purpose facilities to increase access to education, community health services, and workforce development opportunities.
These combined fundings account for 61 percent of the state’s total allocation under the CPF program, read the announcement.
“Bringing modern high-speed broadband internet infrastructure to our communities will allow them to compete regionally, nationally, and globally and ensure students in rural areas will have access to 21st century technology,” said Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio. “Building our economy from the bottom up and middle out, means leaving no Ohio community behind and this investment helps fulfill that pledge.”
“The Capital Projects Fund Award for Ohio proves how the Biden-Harris Administration is working hard to improve the livelihoods of Central Ohioans,” said Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, adding that Ohio was recognized as a key workforce hub under President Joe Biden’s Investing in America agenda.
According to the Department of Treasury, the Capital Projects Fund has disbursed almost $8 billion of the allocated $10 billion for broadband, digital technology, and multi-purpose community center initiatives across 47 states, which these states predict will impact over two million locations.
Lumos signs $1.1 billion financing
Internet service provider Lumos Fiber on August 8 announced it has secured a $1.1 billion sustainability-linked infrastructure financing from private equity firm EQT to fund its fiber roll-outs and debt repayment.
The company stated this is the first US sustainability-linked financing project for an existing fiber-to-the-home platform, a high-speed internet technology that directly connects residences to the internet through optical fiber cables for faster and more reliable data transmission.
“Today’s announcement is truly exciting and will enable Lumos to achieve our long-term fiber roll-out plans,” said Brian Stading, CEO of Lumos. “We are thrilled to partner with financial institutions that share our company’s mission to build future-proof infrastructure and improve the quality of life for those in our communities.”
The new financing would reinforce Lumos roll-out machine and scalability as well as the company’s continued commitment to environmental, social and governance standards, read the press release.
“We are proud to support the Lumos team in its mission to provide high quality fiber broadband in underserved markets across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern US and appreciate the support from our financing partners to also help support Lumos’ mission,” said EQT Partner Nirav Shah.
Broadband Roundup
Dish and EchoStar to Combine, Over Half of Rural Telcos Grants in 2022, FEC Considering New Rules for AI in Campaigns
The deal is expected to “amplify” 5G private networks.
August 14, 2023 – Dish Network and EchoStar Corporation announced last week that they have entered into an agreement for the companies to combine operations following unanimous approval by both boards of directors.
“By integrating Dish spectrum with EchoStar’s technological capabilities, we will have the ability to amplify 5G private networks,” said Charlie Ergen, founder of both companies and new executive chairman. “What we’re able to do is combine satellite communication and terrestrial communications, all within a 5G cloud native platform.”
EchoStar CEO Hamid Akhavan will serve as president and CEO of the combined company, headquartered in Colorado. The company has a number of customer brands with 18 million total combined subscribers.
“Bringing together Dish’s enormously valuable portfolio of nationwide a spectrum built for private networks and EchoStar’s decades of network experience… we will be able to provide a more attractive and higher quality offering to capitalize on the significant 5G private network opportunity,” Akhavan said in a statement.
Akhavan added that while it is difficult to combine satellite and telecom together, the company “was designed to put a satellite component into it.”
“As a combined company, we will offer a broad suite of robust connectivity services, using a superior portfolio of technology, spectrum, engineering, manufacturing and network management expertise. DISH shares our customer-first culture.”
Ergen founded EchoStar in 1980 as a satellite TV distributor which then developed the Dish Network brand, which was spun out in 2008. EchoStar sold its satellite broadcast business to Dish in 2019. “This is a strategically and financially compelling combination that is all about growth and building a long-term sustainable business,” he added.
Over half of rural telecoms received broadband grants last year
Accounting firm Forvis, which specializes in rural telecom, published a Rural Telecommunications Benchmark Study Friday that reported over half of rural telecoms in the United States received broadband grants in 2022.
Of the 167 rural internet providers that participated in the study, 85 received broadband grants totaling about $600 million. In comparison, the study found that 69 companies received grants totaling $336 million in 2021.
“There was a 23 percent increase in companies and a 79 percent increase in broadband grant awards over amounts awarded during 2021,” read the report. “These grant programs include state-administered broadband grant programs utilizing state funds, state-apportioned federal CARES Act funds, and American Rescue Plan Act funds, along with federal broadband grant programs administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and Rural Utilities Service.”
The study found that the median grant size is $2.7 million with 19 companies reporting total grants of more than $10 million each, an increase from the 11 companies the year prior that reported the same metric. It also found that companies that received grants had higher operating income as a percentage of revenue compared to those companies that did not receive grants.
Operating expenses in comparison with operating revenue increased between 2021 and 2022 by 5.1 percent. This is almost double the increase in total operating revenue in 2022, read the report, and signals that operating expenses are on the rise for broadband projects.
FEC Considering New Rules for AI in Campaigns
The Federal Election Commission unanimously voted Thursday to seek comments about a potential rule clarification that would address the use of artificial intelligence in political campaigns.
The petitions, brought by consumer advocacy group Public Citizen, request that the FEC clarify that its law against “fraudulent misrepresentation” applies to deceptive AI campaign communications. Already, 2024 campaign content has been made with generative AI, a tool that can create new content. The presidential campaigns for former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have produced high-profile videos with AI.
This is “obviously a topic that is very timely and very important. I don’t pretend that the FEC can solve all of the problems people are concerned about in the field of AI, but it is possible we can solve some of them,” said Democrat Commissioner Ellen Weintraub in the Thursday meeting.
The vote comes only months after three Republicans on the six-member commission blocked the petition in a first attempt in June. Republican Commissioner Allen Dickerson still expressed concerns about the FEC’s authority to address the use of AI in campaigns.
Dickerson said there is “nothing special” about the “buzzwords” of generative AI and deepfakes concerning the FEC’s authority to regulate fraud in campaigns.
Lisa Gilbert, executive vice president at Public Citizen, said the FEC’s vote sets a timeline that could lead to a possible rule change in time for the 2024 presidential election. “Certainly, there is enough time to put guidance in place from the FEC such that it would impact this election cycle.”
“Without them [the FEC] doing so, we’re just going to see AI ballooning, and candidates really having to undergo this accelerated level of lies and misinformation that all these deep fakes are going to bring,” said Gilbert, referring to convincing video of people in which their face or body has been digitally altered to appear like someone else.
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Ben Lujan, D-N.M., issued statements in support of the FEC’s move.
“The deceptive use of AI technology, like deep fakes, poses a new threat to our elections,” Schiff posted on X, formerly Twitter, calling the move a “step in the right direction.”
Lujan added that “safeguards are needed as AI capabilities advance.”
Klobuchar said she plans to “introduce bipartisan legislation to make the FEC’s authority to deal with this clear, whether they already have the authority or not.”
Broadband Roundup
Executive Order to Limit Tech Investment, AI Competition, More ECF Funding
Limited foreign investment includes on technologies such as semiconductors and AI.
August 10, 2023 – President Joe Biden on Wednesday issued an executive order to tighten the grip on U.S. foreign investments in key technologies deemed critical to national security.
The order authorizes the secretary of the Treasury to oversee business dealings in “a narrow set of technologies,” including semiconductors and microelectronics, quantum information technologies, and artificial intelligence. Regulated transactions involve activities with “intangible benefits,” such as mergers and acquisitions, private equity, venture capital, greenfield investments, and joint ventures.
New regulations proposed by the Treasury would prohibit Americans from engaging in those transactions or require them to notify when performing certain transactions that involve foreign persons from “countries of concern,” including China, Macau, and Hong Kong.
Biden warned in a letter to Congress dated August 9 that these countries eliminate barriers between civilian and commercial sectors, military and defense industrial sectors to achieve “military dominance,” which threatens the national security of the United States.
In addition, the order also mandates the secretary of the Treasury, along with the secretary of Commerce and other relevant agencies to present the president with an assessment of the program and potential recommendations or modifications, one year following the effective date, to further enhance the program.
The measure reflects heightened U.S.-China technological competition amid escalating security concerns. Several government officials and lawmakers have stressed the need for American leadership in key industries, particularly semiconductors and artificial intelligence, to avert security risks.
White House launches AI competition with $20M in prize
The White House on Wednesday launched a two-year competition challenging artificial intelligence developers to detect and repair software vulnerabilities, offering prizes totaling almost $20 million.
According to the press release, several top AI companies, including Anthropic, Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI, will collaborate with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to offer expertise and technology for the challenge.
The competition, called AIxCC, will kick off with a qualifying event in spring 2024, where the top scoring teams will move on to the semifinal competition at DEF CON 2024, one of the world’s top cybersecurity conferences. The top five contestants will progress to the final phase of the contest, scheduled for DEF CON 2025, where the three highest-scoring teams will be announced.
To ensure broad participation and a level playing field, DARPA will also make available $7 million to small businesses who want to compete, read the notice.
“Today’s announcement is part of a broader commitment by the Biden-Harris Administration to ensure that the power of AI is harnessed to address the nation’s great challenges, and that AI is developed safely and responsibly to protect Americans from harm and discrimination,” read the document.
In July, the administration announced it had obtained voluntary agreements from seven leading AI companies to address the risks associated with the technology.
FCC announces $46.3M in Emergency Connectivity Fund money allocation
The Federal Communications Commission unveiled a new funding round of $46.3 million through the Emergency Connectivity Fund program, aimed at providing digital tools and services for students to stay connected while away from school.
The funding will benefit approximately 125,000 students, 250 schools, 13 libraries, and 2 consortia in Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Ohio, Oregon, and Washington, read the notice.
“For many students, the start of the school year brings renewed concerns about access to the digital tools that they need to succeed in school,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “That’s why we’re pleased to announce another round of funding to help close the Homework Gap just in time for students to head back to class.
Since its launch in 2021, around $6.86 billion in funding has been distributed out of the designated $7.17 billion. The agency said it has supported approximately 18 million students, 11,100 schools, 1050 libraries, and 120 consortia, including nearly 13 million connected devices and over 8 million broadband connections.
However, the program also has its share of hurdles as anchor institutions associations in April requested the FCC to extend the deadlines to implement funding from the ECF, in part citing delays in getting and deploying equipment and services.
