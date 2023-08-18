Digital Inclusion
Affordable Connectivity Program Tools Show One in Four Applicants Newbies
Data reveal the program’s benefit is reaching the lowest income households
WASHINGTON, August 18, 2023 – Roughly a quarter of applicants to the Affordable Connectivity Program did not previously have internet connection at home, said panelists at the National Digital Inclusion Alliance’s webinar on August 11.
Describing the statistic as a “surprising” revelation, Katherine Aquino, a data analyst at the nonprofit EducationSuperHighway, drew attention to her organization’s data tool, which tracks participation in the ACP – a program designed to provide monthly internet bill discounts of $30 and $75 to low-income Americans.
John Horrigan, senior fellow at the nonprofit Benton Institute for Broadband & Society, nodded to the data, adding that Benton’s ACP Enrollment Performance Tool also found the same implication.
The tool indicates a positive association between poverty level and ACP enrollment, meaning the poorest zip codes have some of the highest ACP participation rates, he explained.
“This should be good news for policy makers,” added Horrigan. “It means the benefit is reaching the target population the policymakers have in mind.”
The Federal Communications Commission announced on Monday that about 20 million households have enrolled in the ACP, which accounts for nearly half of the total eligible households. The agency also emphasized its ongoing outreach efforts to encourage a higher number of registrations for the program.
However, an enrollment uptake does not necessarily translate to good news.
Another ACP data monitoring tool developed by the advocacy group Institute for Local Self-Reliance paints a somewhat grim picture, estimating that as of August 2023, only approximately $6.3 billion in ACP funds remain out of the initially allocated $14 billion.
Experts have also predicted the ACP will run out of funding in early 2024, depending on how fast new households would sign up for the program.
“There’s still maybe 63% of the ACP eligible households that are still not benefiting from a potentially $360 federal benefit that they could be receiving,” said Aquino.
Meanwhile, ACP’s future seems to hang in the balance as numerous calls for funding replenishment have met with a lack of response from the halls of Congress.
State Leaders Set Sights on Long-term Digital Equity Planning
Digital Equity projects will be an ongoing effort for many states.
DENVER, Colorado, August 8, 2023 – State broadband leaders are focused on forging lasting relationships with stakeholders that will continue to engage in digital equity initiatives post Broadband Equity Access and Deployment funds, said state leaders at a Mountain Connect panel on Tuesday.
Matt Schmit, chair of the Illinois Broadband Advisory Council, said that Illinois is working to achieve universal access for all residents in a sustainable way. The goal is to solve this public policy challenge once and for all, he said, referring to the digital divide between Americans who are connected to high-speed internet and those who are not.
To do this, Illinois is forging partnerships with stakeholders and giving them the resources they need to continue digital equity work after BEAD funds have run dry. Digital literacy, cybersecurity, awareness, and adoption will be an ongoing effort for many states, said Schmit.
Director of the Utah Broadband Center Rebecca Dilg added that Utah is working with community agencies on the ground that can help work with people and address digital equity concerns. She is hopeful that the money from the BEAD program will connect most, if not all, Utah addresses and expressed her hope that community anchor institutions will continue to support adoption beyond deployment.
Utah’s broadband office has already met with “every” internet service provider in the state to ensure the office knows how to best address the needs of its residents, said Dilg.
For Louisiana’s broadband office, the primary concern is improving the lives of the residents and the outcomes they can foster for themselves through better connectivity, said Thomas Tyler, deputy director for Broadband and Connectivity in the state.
The BEAD program is the opportunity for Louisiana to change the quality of life for its residents and improve its economy, said Tyler. If residents start improving their lives, their careers, and their family situation, that is how we, as the Louisiana state broadband office, will know we succeeded, said Tyler.
Louisiana is “moving as fast as possible” through the BEAD grant process, Tyler continued. The state was the first to release its digital equity and 5-year action plan in June and was the first to release the first volume of the BEAD initial proposal. The state is preparing to release volume two of the proposal in the next week. It will be open for public comment for 30 days.
Tyler expressed his hope that Louisiana will be a leader for the BEAD program and that other states will use its plan as a springboard for their own plans.
The BEAD program is accompanied by the $2.75 billion Digital Equity program, also authorized through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. State officials agreed that it is essential that the BEAD program also accounts for digital equity goals. BEAD regulations allow for surplus funding to be funneled into digital equity initiatives after all unserved, underserved, and community anchor institutions are connected.
FCC Adopts Order to Extend $75 Monthly ACP Subsidy to Households in High-Cost Areas
The benefit would go beyond tribes to other high cost locations.
WASHINGTON, August 3, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday adopted an order to increase Affordable Connectivity Program subsidies from $30 to $75 per month for eligible households in high-cost locations.
As outlined in the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, the FCC is tasked with distributing the $14 billion in ACP funding to help low-income households gain access to affordable internet connections. The benefits include a one-time $100 discount on internet devices and a monthly discount of $30 or $75. Historically, the $75 discount has only been available to those living on tribal lands.
However, the FCC’s adoption would expand the benefit beyond tribes to other high-cost locations, based on the data the National Telecommunications and Information Administration would provide as part of its management of the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program, said the FCC.
The $75 discounts assist providers who can demonstrate that the standard $30 monthly benefit would place them in “particularized economic hardship” and make it impossible for them to maintain parts or all of their network in hard-to-reach areas.
This would not only incentivize providers to participate in the ACP, especially in rural areas, but also spur deployment and adoption by strengthening the business case for providers to deploy broadband in those areas, said the agency.
The order would also establish the framework for evaluating and deciding on providers’ economic hardship submissions and require approved providers to submit an annual economic hardship showing to maintain eligibility.
Despite concerns that funding might dry up in early 2024, the agency announced that ACP has connected more than 19.8 million out of the 48.6 million eligible households, an increase of more than one million over last June’s data. Out of those 19.8 million, 2.8 million are living in rural regions, said Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.
“ACP’s continued success in rural America will do more than help millions of rural families get and stay connected,” said Commissioner Geoffrey Starks, reiterating the belief that an enhanced ACP benefit would also “spell good news” for rural deployment efforts, especially the BEAD program.
As part of the meeting’s agenda, the commission also pushed forward an order to launch a technical inquiry to better understand the non-federal spectrum usage data. In particular, it will look at the possibility of adopting new technology, including artificial intelligence, to guide spectrum-related decision making.
The commission also approved a record $300-million penalty against an international robocall network, which targeted over half-a-billion Americans with five billion illegal phone calls during a three-month period in 2021. This marks the commission’s most recent effort to crack down on mobile fraud, particularly targeting issues such as robocalls and robotexts.
Complex Application Prompts Two-thirds of ACP Applicants to Quit: Experts
Eligible Americans are not getting through the entire ACP application process, event hears.
WASHINGTON, July 26, 2023 – Two-thirds of potential applicants for the Affordable Connectivity Program drop out before submission due to bureaucratic hurdles, said Stacey Baxter, program manager at advocacy group Next Century Cities.
During a webinar on Tuesday, Baxter pointed to the multi-step application process as a huge barrier for enrollment in the ACP program, which offers discounts for low-income families to obtain internet connectivity.
In order to sign up for ACP, applicants have to submit multiple documents verifying their identity and eligibility. This process may take up to 30 or 45 minutes, but applicants are usually on a time crunch or have limited access to the internet or limited digital skills, which is often the case for families seeking ACP subsidy, said Baxter.
Once they have submitted the applications, chances are there will be name mismatch because applicants don’t always have access to all required documents. In that case, they would have to start the whole process over again, she added, saying this is one reason why only one out of four eligible households are enrolled in the program.
In June, the Joe Biden administration announced ACP has been serving more than 18 million Americans out of an estimated 48.6 million eligible households. It also launched a campaign in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission to help the remaining families sign up. The agency said it continued to seek ways to streamline the application process and improve the program’s customer experience.
“We have limited time as individuals, especially as families, working parents,” Baxter explained. “Spending this much time on application might not be something that they are able to do.”
One way to address this issue is through community outreach, where local digital officials or navigators can motivate and assist households throughout the application process, said Herminia Ramirez, chief-regional community coordinator for the Department of Homeless Solutions and Equitable Communities in San Diego County, California.
For families to successfully see the discounts on their bills, “it often takes someone who knows the program, who can hold their hand and carry them through the process,” she remarked.
In addition to updates on the program, panelists also echoed other industry experts to urge Congress to replenish ACP’s funding before it runs out in early 2024.
