Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – Build America, Buy America

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – Build America, Buy America

A new wave of activity in the domestic manufacturing market for fiber and electronic materials is happening. Companies including Nokia, CommScope, Corning and others have detailed investments to bring electronics and fiber manufacturing back to the U.S.A. There is also talk of a limited Buy America waiver being issued for BEAD projects in August. How would such a waiver be crafted? Is there enough time to allay worries that the Buy America Act can delay deployment timelines and increase project costs?

Panelists

Panelists have been invited

Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.

SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.