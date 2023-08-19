Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 – Permitting Reforms and Pole Attachments

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 – Permitting Reforms and Pole Attachments

Recent public and private investments in broadband, including the more than $40 billion allocated through the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment grant program will play a significant role in helping bridge our country’s digital divide. We must now ensure these funds are used most efficiently and effectively to bring connectivity to our unserved friends and neighbors. While policymakers are working to lift barriers that hinder broadband deployment, such as permitting reform, other barriers remain sidelined, such as pole access. This special session will discuss steps we can take today to maximize broadband funds and accelerate broadband access for rural and unserved communities.

