Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 – Railroad Crossing and the Broadband Right-of-Way

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 – Railroad Crossing and the Broadband Right-of-Way

As states work to distribute federal broadband fundings, providers are facing challenges in fiber build outs, especially with the right-of-way access across public lanes or private properties. The Department of Transportation and the National Telecommunication and Information Administration both have issued guidelines to streamline the process, but some municipalities (and railroad companies) have pushed back, claiming those rules infringe on their authority. There is also debate over fees railway companies charge fiber providers. How might states go forward with these measures to expedite internet deployment?

Panelists

Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

