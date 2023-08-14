#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 – Railroad Crossing and the Broadband Right-of-Way
Fiber providers are facing challenges in the right-of-way access across public lanes or private properties
Wednesday, September 13, 2023 – Railroad Crossing and the Broadband Right-of-Way
As states work to distribute federal broadband fundings, providers are facing challenges in fiber build outs, especially with the right-of-way access across public lanes or private properties. The Department of Transportation and the National Telecommunication and Information Administration both have issued guidelines to streamline the process, but some municipalities (and railroad companies) have pushed back, claiming those rules infringe on their authority. There is also debate over fees railway companies charge fiber providers. How might states go forward with these measures to expedite internet deployment?
Panelists
- Panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – Will the Affordable Connectivity Program be Renewed?
Funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program is likely to dry up in early 2024
Wednesday, September 20 – Will the Affordable Connectivity Program be Renewed?
The renewal of the Affordable Connectivity Program has been a subject of considerable ambiguity in recent months. There have been widespread predictions that the program, which offers $30 and $75 monthly internet discounts to low-income households, is likely to dry up in early 2024. While experts have voiced concerns the end of the ACP will spell disaster for ongoing broadband expansion efforts, Congress has yet to take any action to replenish the program. What lies ahead for the ACP and its 19 million beneficiaries across the nation? Join us to hear from experts in the field as we discuss the fate of the ACP and explore potential pathways for promoting digital inclusion in the United States.
Panelists
- Panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – Preview of BEAD Implementation Summit
Tune in to see what’s in store at the BEAD Implementation Summit in Washington on September 21, 2023.
Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – Preview of BEAD Implementation Summit
Ahead of the Broadband Breakfast BEAD’s Implementation Summit on September 21, this free live online event will offer a sneak peek into what the summit has in store. It will set the stage for the upcoming panels, including a roundtable with state broadband officers, a discussion of past broadband efforts, the role of public-private partnerships and a town hall session on problems still to tackle. Tune in to see what’s in store at the BEAD Implementation Summit in Washington on Thursday, September 21, 2023.
Panelists
- Panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – Build America, Buy America
A new wave of activity in the domestic manufacturing market for fiber and electronic materials is happening
Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – Build America, Buy America
A new wave of activity in the domestic manufacturing market for fiber and electronic materials is happening. Companies including Nokia, CommScope, Corning and others have detailed investments to bring electronics and fiber manufacturing back to the U.S.A. There is also talk of a limited Buy America waiver being issued for BEAD projects in August. How would such a waiver be crafted? Is there enough time to allay worries that the Buy America Act can delay deployment timelines and increase project costs?
Panelists
- Panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
