Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – Will the Affordable Connectivity Program be Renewed?

Wednesday, September 20 – Will the Affordable Connectivity Program be Renewed?

The renewal of the Affordable Connectivity Program has been a subject of considerable ambiguity in recent months. There have been widespread predictions that the program, which offers $30 and $75 monthly internet discounts to low-income households, is likely to dry up in early 2024. While experts have voiced concerns the end of the ACP will spell disaster for ongoing broadband expansion efforts, Congress has yet to take any action to replenish the program. What lies ahead for the ACP and its 19 million beneficiaries across the nation? Join us to hear from experts in the field as we discuss the fate of the ACP and explore potential pathways for promoting digital inclusion in the United States.

Panelists

Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

