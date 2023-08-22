Connect with us

Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – What’s New in Broadband Mapping

Demand for an accurate and reliable map has now reached a pivotal juncture.

6 hours ago

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – What’s New in Broadband Mapping

The success of the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program may hinge upon accurate data for distributing infrastructure funding. But broadband mapping remains a formidable challenge. The FCC’s broadband map has already served as the basis for state-by-state allocation decisions. But will one much-maligned tool be enough for state broadband offices as they formulate coverage areas within their states’ communities? Join a range of stakeholders for this special Broadband Breakfast Live Online as we all seek to understand the intricacies of broadband mapping through a range of software databases.

Panelists

  Panelists have been invited
  Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Broadband Breakfast is a decade-old news organization based in Washington that is building a community of interest around broadband policy and internet technology, with a particular focus on better broadband infrastructure, the politics of privacy and the regulation of social media.

#broadbandlive

Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 – Permitting Reforms and Pole Attachments

While policymakers work to lift barriers such as permitting reform, others remain sidelined, such as pole access.

3 days ago

August 19, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 – Permitting Reforms and Pole Attachments

Recent public and private investments in broadband, including the more than $40 billion allocated through the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment grant program will play a significant role in helping bridge our country’s digital divide. We must now ensure these funds are used most efficiently and effectively to bring connectivity to our unserved friends and neighbors. While policymakers are working to lift barriers that hinder broadband deployment, such as permitting reform, other barriers remain sidelined, such as pole access. This special session will discuss steps we can take today to maximize broadband funds and accelerate broadband access for rural and unserved communities.

Panelists

  Panelists have been invited
  Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

#broadbandlive

Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – Will the Affordable Connectivity Program be Renewed?

Funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program is likely to dry up in early 2024

1 week ago

August 14, 2023

Wednesday, September 27 – Will the Affordable Connectivity Program be Renewed?

The renewal of the Affordable Connectivity Program has been a subject of considerable ambiguity in recent months. There have been widespread predictions that the program, which offers $30 and $75 monthly internet discounts to low-income households, is likely to dry up in early 2024. While experts have voiced concerns the end of the ACP will spell disaster for ongoing broadband expansion efforts, Congress has yet to take any action to replenish the program. What lies ahead for the ACP and its 19 million beneficiaries across the nation? Join us to hear from experts in the field as we discuss the fate of the ACP and explore potential pathways for promoting digital inclusion in the United States.

Panelists

  Panelists have been invited
  Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

People watch videos with a remote control and a television multimedia box. Television console, smart set-top box.

#broadbandlive

Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 – Railroad Crossing and the Broadband Right-of-Way

Fiber providers are facing challenges in the right-of-way access across public lanes or private properties

1 week ago

August 14, 2023

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 – Railroad Crossing and the Broadband Right-of-Way

As states work to distribute federal broadband fundings, providers are facing challenges in fiber build outs, especially with the right-of-way access across public lanes or private properties. The Department of Transportation and the National Telecommunication and Information Administration both have issued guidelines to streamline the process, but some municipalities (and railroad companies) have pushed back, claiming those rules infringe on their authority. There is also debate over fees railway companies charge fiber providers. How might states go forward with these measures to expedite internet deployment? 

Panelists

  Panelists have been invited
  Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Engineers shaking hands at construction site with railway bridge. Commercial agreement in civil engineering by male business characters flat vector illustration. Industry, partnership, deal concept

Trending