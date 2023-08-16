Funding
Co-Ops Can Look to Counties for BEAD Match Requirement
Counties can alleviate match requirement through ARPA funds.
WASHINGTON, August 16, 2023 – Partnering with counties is an asset for electric co-operatives seeking capital for the matching requirement in the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, said an expert at a Where’s the Funding event Wednesday.
Darren Farnan, chief operating officer of rural electric co-op United Fiber, said counties can help co-ops with the matching piece required by the BEAD program with money from other federal funds. He said that Missouri counties used Capital Project Fund and Rural Digital Opportunity Fund money to help with the co-op’s American Rescue Plan Act application.
Counties have the same goal as co-ops to connect every address in their county to high-speed internet, said Farnan. He said that many counties will work with co-ops to help them in their applications for more federal funding.
“Getting counties involved early is extremely beneficial,” he said. He urged co-ops to build trust and partnerships with county officials. Widespread internet connection cannot happen without utilizing all the funding available to get networks to areas that would never have gotten it otherwise, said Farnan.
The BEAD program requires that subgrantees provide a 25 percent match. The Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act expressly provides that matching funds for the BEAD Program may come from funds that were provided to an Eligible Entity or a subgrantee for the purpose of deploying broadband service under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, the CARES Act, the Consolidated Appropriations Act or the American Rescue Plan Act.
Additionally, electric co-ops entering into the broadband space can use community buildouts as a funding mechanism, said Farnan. He referred to community builds as networks that have 40 to 60 homes per mile rather than the 2 to 4 addresses per mile in extremely rural areas.
Community builds balance out our homes per mile, said Farnan, and can fund networks in extremely rural areas. This approach is unique to co-ops because they do not operate for profit and can use community builds to subsidize high-cost areas. Co-ops can also offset the cost of both electric and broadband builds by combining the processes and workforce in the company, he continued.
Electric co-ops have an advantage to traditional internet service providers in that they can guarantee financing a letter of credit because they are accustomed to long-term builds like fiber projects, said Farnan, saying that his co-op is in a “favorable position” to handle the requirements that come with the BEAD program. He added that banks are seeing success in co-ops providing broadband and are more willing to finance these programs.
A letter of credit is provided by a bank authorizing that it will refund 25 percent of the project grants to the federal government in the event of a project default. Many experts claim that this requirement will prohibit the ability of many ISPs from participating in the BEAD program.
Funding
Future-Focused Network Design Key to Boost Approval Chance for BEAD Grants: Experts
Infrastructure should be built to accommodate future scalability and not merely current demands.
DENVER, August 11, 2023 – Providers seeking grants from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program can increase their chances of approval by designing their network with long-term durability in mind, said representatives from technical consulting firm Broadband Success Partners Wednesday at the Mountain Connect summit.
Drawing on their experience evaluating more than 60 internet networks, the pair cautioned against constructing networks solely to meet current demands, emphasizing the importance of considering future requirements.
“It works great when it works great,” said Randy Kinsey, senior advisor at the consultancy. “But as soon as something goes wrong, and something always goes wrong, it doesn’t work at all.”
In the case of fiber, if there is insufficient space for potential expansion in the future, companies may encounter difficulties when unexpected issues arise within the fiber network, he noted.
“A lot of times it is just simpler to move to another fiber instead of trying to troubleshoot,” he explained.
In addition, when estimating the expenses for make-ready, which involves adapting existing infrastructure such as utility poles or structures to accommodate new equipment or services, companies should also allocate funds to account for potential cost fluctuations, he continued.
“It’s going to probably take a lot longer than anticipated and cost a bit more than anticipated,” said Kinsey.
Future-proofing, or the preparation of current equipment and infrastructure for future scalability, has garnered support from industry experts and lawmakers alike, who expressed a desire to develop networks capable of accommodating future demands.
Funding
CHIPS Act is Working, Lawmakers Say at First Anniversary
Companies have announced over $166 billion in semiconductor investments since the CHIPS Act was passed.
WASHINGTON, August 11, 2023 – The White House on Thursday celebrated the CHIPS and Science Act as a successful investment in American semiconductor manufacturing, research and development and workforce on the law’s one-year anniversary.
“One year ago today, I signed into law the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act to revitalize American leadership in semiconductors,” said President Joe Biden on the one year anniversary. “The CHIPS and Science Act is a key part of my Bidenomics agenda to bring investment and opportunity to every corner of the country. Over the coming months, my Administration will continue to implement this historic law, make sure American union workers, small businesses, and families benefit from investments spurred by the CHIPS and Science Act.”
The CHIPS and Science Act invests nearly $52 billion in U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, the microprocessors that power every electronic device. The law also creates a 25 percent tax credit for capital investments in semiconductor manufacturing and is helping to keep America at the forefront of innovation and technological development, wrote the White House in a press release.
Since the passage of the law, companies have announced over $166 billion in manufacturing in semiconductors and electronics, and at least 50 community colleges in 19 states have announced new or expanded programs to help American workers find jobs in the semiconductor industry.
“These investments are creating jobs and opportunities in communities across the country – from Ohio to Arizona, Texas and New York,” said Biden. He added that the act will “make America once again a leader in semiconductor manufacturing and less dependent on other countries for our electronics or clean energy supply chains.”
Laying the foundation for dynamic economy and national security
“The CHIPS Act has only been law for one year, but it has already laid the foundation for a more dynamic economy and durable national security,” added Representative Doris Matsui, D-Calif., in a statement. “Innovation has always been the backbone of America’s economic edge – but we needed bold investments to reclaim our global leadership. Bottom line: the CHIPS Act is working.”
“American innovators are lined up to create good-paying jobs and build the skilled and diverse workforce we need to grow. CHIPS Act implementation is on strong footing, and we must continue to act with urgency to show the rest of the world that America is still the gold standard for innovation,” Matsui continued.
The Department of Commerce announced the first round of grants and the National Science Foundation and Departments of Energy, Commerce and Defense announced this week progress toward establishing the National Semiconductor Technology Center, which will advance America’s semiconductor research and development, reported the White House.
The first round of funding covers projects that construct, expand or modernize facilities producing semiconductors and projects that invest in facilities to produce semiconductor materials and manufacturing equipment.
Already, the Commerce Department received more than 460 statements of interest for companies seeking to receive money from the CHIPS Act across 42 states. The Department of Commerce has taken several steps to ensure that the Act is accessible for companies looking to receive grant money, wrote the White House.
Ryan Harper, a White House representative for the CHIPS Act, said on a call Thursday that the Commerce Department will announce funding opportunities for smaller projects to support fab clusters in the coming weeks.
Commerce encourages local and state governments to apply as a partnership with grantees for these projects, said Harper. He added that there are many more funding opportunities to come through the CHIPS Act.
Funding
State BEAD Challenge Process Requires Outreach Coordination
ISPs can’t be expected to understand all program rules and processes, event hears.
DENVER, Colorado, August 10, 2023 – State broadband officials told attendees at the Mountain Connect conference Wednesday that the state challenge processes for money from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program will require a lot of outreach coordination.
Dr. Tamarah Holmes, broadband director in Virginia, said that her state is working on outreach and awareness to let local governments know how they can participate in the upcoming challenge process.
In June, states were allocated money through the $42.5 billion BEAD program. States will conduct a subgrantee process and challenge process of state maps that outline which locations, unserved and underserved, are available for grants.
Virginia already has a challenge process in place for its state grant programs, said Holmes. The concern for the state broadband office is educating internet service providers and local government on how they can interact with the BEAD challenge process, she said.
The same is true of Minnesota, said Bree Maki, executive director of the Minnesota Office of Broadband Development. Minnesota already has a “robust challenge process” in which providers can challenge coverage claims by other providers, she said.
It is important to be open with all the stakeholder at the table, including cable and telecom companies and cooperatives, about how the challenge process may differ for the BEAD program and what they can do to efficiently participate in the process, said Maki.
States cannot expect every ISP to understand and manage the different program and challenge requirements and processes for each state and federal grant program, she said. Coordinating the efforts and communicating will continue to be a challenge throughout the whole process, Maki concluded.
Ovidiu Viorica, broadband and technology manager at Connect New Mexico, added that engaging with stakeholder is essential but that it demands a lot of resources. The state is meeting individually with the 23 Tribal nations it has to ensure that Tribes are engaged in the BEAD program, he said.
In June, the NTIA released its challenge process guidance which provides guidance for states on how to design and implement the challenge process. The NTIA will review and approve each state’s challenge process, included in volume one of the initial proposal, first to allow states to begin conducting their challenge process prior to full initial proposal approval.
Viorica said that New Mexico will continue to work on the BEAD initial proposal up until the deadline in December. Virginia’s initial proposal volume one was posted for public comment in July and volume two is expected in the coming weeks. Minnesota submitted its five-year action plan but does not anticipate its initial proposal until the end-of-year deadline.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
New Broadband Data Tool, Alabama’s $8M Broadband Funding, Sparklight Project, GCI’s $4.9M Investment
Students Should Limit Screen Time, Panel Hears
Bill Proposes to Modify ReConnect Program in Favor of Small Provider Applicants
Co-Ops Can Look to Counties for BEAD Match Requirement
Adtran’s Investment, White House Wants Texas Social Media Law Blocked, Anniversary of Inflation Reduction Act
Karl Bode: After Decades of Talk, Palo Alto Drives Forward on Municipal Fiber Build
Scott Sampson: How Fiber Can Build a Work Culture in a Remote World
White House Releases ‘Buy America’ Guidance, Does Not Budge on Fiber as ‘Construction Material’
ACP Serving More Than 20M, Ohio’s $162.5M CPF Funding, Lumos Gets $1.1 Billion in Financing
CTIA Report Finds Military Systems Can Coexist with 5G in 3 GHz Band
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – Will the Affordable Connectivity Program be Renewed?
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 – Railroad Crossing and the Broadband Right-of-Way
RDOF Winners Seek Supplemental Funding for Covid-related Costs
FCC Adopts Order to Extend $75 Monthly ACP Subsidy to Households in High-Cost Areas
White House Releases ‘Buy America’ Guidance, Does Not Budge on Fiber as ‘Construction Material’
Commenters Say BEAD Rules that Restrict Program Revenue and Letter of Credit Should Be Changed
Sascha Meinrath: 12 GigaHertz Band is Key to Bridging the Digital Divide
Nokia Fiber Electronics Facility Likely to Alleviate ‘Buy America’ Concerns, Industry Says
Colorado Broadband Officer Lays out BEAD Hurdles (Corrected Story)
K-12 Cybersecurity, FCC Inquiry Into Spectrum Usage and Data, 6 GHz For Wi-Fi
State Leaders Set Sights on Long-term Digital Equity Planning
Experts Tout Data-Driven Approach for State Broadband Offices
BEAD Requirements Complicate State Planning, Could Result in Different Buildout Timelines: Experts
Office of National Intelligence Adopting AI for Data Processing
Students Should Limit Screen Time, Panel Hears
Lack of Rip and Replace Funding Could Spell Trouble for BEAD Progress, Event Hears
Experts Disagree on Increased Requirements for FCC Broadband Nutrition Labels
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – Future of ‘Rip and Replace’
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – Remote Education and Online Learning
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – Fiber Connect
Broadband Breakfast at 10a ET / 8a MT on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Mountain Connect
UK’s Online Safety Bill Likely to Impact American User Experience
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – The UK’s Online Safety Bill
Virginia Set to Submit Initial Proposal for Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – Broadband Nutrition Labels: Have They Improved?
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Observers Reacting to the BEAD Funding Decisions
Trending
-
Satellite3 weeks ago
Amazon Spars With AT&T and Verizon at FCC Over Project Kuiper Spectrum
-
Funding3 weeks ago
AT&T Expects Fixed-Wireless, Itself To Be Competitive in BEAD Applications
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Cybersecurity Standards, More Funding for Rip and Replace, AT&T Stocks Hit Decade Low
-
Environment4 weeks ago
AT&T to Halt Removal of Lead-Clad Cables in Lake Tahoe, Denies Contamination Claims in WSJ Report
-
Open Access4 weeks ago
Municipalities Need to Own Broadband Infrastructure as a Utility: Banker
-
Artificial Intelligence3 weeks ago
Congress Should Not Create AI-Specific Regulation, Say Techies
-
Artificial Intelligence4 weeks ago
Seven Tech Companies at White House Commit to Prevent AI Risks
-
Funding2 weeks ago
Carl Guardino: 100% Broadband Access in the U.S. — The Time is Now