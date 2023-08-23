Funding
Coalitions To Play Large Role in BEAD Projects, Say Fiber Builders
Coalitions can give small players more influence in the telecom space, said panelists at Fiber Connect.
ORLANDO, August 23, 2023 – Coalitions and partnerships between cooperatives, providers, and municipalities will play an important role in federally-funded broadband projects through the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program.
Coalitions between electric co-ops and other telecom players are powerful because it builds on the “brotherhood” that develops between co-ops over decades of no competition, said James Tanneberger, representative for Indiana-based Accord Telecommunications Collaborative.
Trust between members is a powerful way to allow the coalition to pull together on a national level and get broadband to all unserved and underserved addresses in the United States, said Tanneberger.
As a coalition, many small providers are given the power and influence to be more competitive in the telecom space, Tanneberger continued. Together, a partnership ensures that smaller providers can make bids at cell tower and state grant opportunities, like the BEAD program, he said.
“We need each other,” Tenneberger said, saying that partnering together will enable a combination of high-level expertise with fresh innovative ideas. Cooperatives bring assets like territories covered while telecom companies can bring years of experience providing internet connection to consumers, he said.
Rural co-ops, providers and municipalities are far more alike than they are different, added John Greene, CEO of New Lisbon Holdings. “We need to build these coalitions based on that commonality,” he said.
“We are stronger in partnerships than we are individually,” said Greene. If small companies are going to survive, they must be in partnerships in order to build a strong base that will support them for future growth.
Greene added that it is essential that companies do not overlook the most crucial partnership that exists with the customers. Large corporations aren’t rated high on customer satisfaction because they don’t foster partnerships with their customers, he said.
Katie Espeseth, vice president of electric co-op EPB in Tennessee, advised that entities in search of partnerships should find partners that share their mission, vision, and values. She added that relationships with vendors should also be considered partners.
When determining if a partner is a good fit, consider their culture, customer service, investment in innovation, technical ability, business stability, and pricing structure, Espeseth suggested. “Intrinsic values are just as important.”
As we pick a partner of vendor, we need them to share innovation with us, open up research and development findings and be open to adopt new innovation, she said.
Partnerships between private and public entities are a topic of much discussion by industry leaders who advise that trust is cultivated and partnerships are leveraged to address workforce shortages.
Fiber Broadband Association Announces High Cost Area Planning Tool for BEAD Projects
The model allows states to test various inputs and visualize the implication of different cost thresholds.
ORLANDO, Florida, August 21, 2023 – The Fiber Broadband Association and communications consulting firm Cartesian announced Monday at Fiber Connect their BEAD Threshold Financial Model that seeks to help states calculate their extremely high cost-per-location threshold for fiber broadband deployments under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
The $42.5-billion program allocates funding to states to connect every unserved and underserved location in their jurisdictions. BEAD regulations direct states to expend program funds for all fiber deployments except in the highest cost areas, where alternative broadband technologies can be used instead. States determine where their “extremely high-cost threshold” is set.
FBA and Cartesian’s financial model “leverages geospatial analysis to build a financial model that states can use to develop their own cost thresholds for fiber deployments.” The model provides states with a methodology for arriving at a reasonable extremely high cost threshold for their state.
According to the model, the goal is to set a threshold for each state that is high enough to maximize fiber deployments but not so high that providers do not apply or do not agree to serve all locations in the state.
The model allows states to test various inputs and visualize the implications of different thresholds. It considers the extent of fiber coverage, alternative broadband technology, and whether any funds remain for each possibility. It found that states with high BEAD awards and few expensive locations can set high thresholds, while those with funding constraints may need to set lower thresholds. It suggested, for example, that Arizona, which was allocated $993.1 million from BEAD, set its threshold at $46,000, while states like Wisconsin and Hawaii set theirs near $11,000 due to the many hard-to-reach areas in the state.
“The NTIA has just allocated $40 billion to the states, and now it is the states’ turn to use this funding to maximize fiber deployments by setting the correct EHCT. Everyone recognizes this task is critical, but also challenging. Our BEAD Threshold Financial Model addresses that challenge head-on,” said FBA president and CEO Gary Bolton. “At the end of the day, setting a reasonable threshold is essential to the success of the BEAD program and our ability to connect every American to fiber broadband service.”
The FBA also announced a series of other planning tools that FBA members can use in fiber deployment. In partnership with Broadbandtoolkit.com, it offers a suite of geospatial planning tools to visualize locations passed by fiber and other BEAD-eligible technologies, performance of those deployments, and where unserved project areas exist.
“We are thrilled to provide our members with access to these geospatial tools, so they can easily visualize the opportunities for expansion, refine their deployment strategies, and connect more communities to high-quality fiber broadband,” said Vice Present of research and workforce development at FBA, Deborah Kish.
The FBA also released its workforce development mini course that introduces career opportunities, attracts new students and builds the broadband workforce.
Maine Submitted its BEAD 5-Year Action Plan to the NTIA
Maine is one of the first states to submit its plan to the NTIA, following Delaware.
WASHINGTON, August 18, 2023 – On Friday, Maine submitted its 5-year broadband action plan to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration following a public comment period with closed in June.
The plan is the state’s next step to get access to the $272 million awarded through the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program as announced in June. The NTIA requires that states submit a 5-year action plan that dictates how the state will use the money, a digital equity plan, an initial proposal and a final proposal for subgrant processes.
The plan outlines priorities for investment in broadband and serves as the state’s “road map to bring the economic, health, education, and social benefits of high-speed internet to all Mainers,” read the plan.
According to the plan, the state will prioritize expanding a data-driven transparent approach to broadband, grow and strengthen the ecosystem by nurturing relationships and collaboration with partners and residents, and leverage networks of opportunity. It will outlined its plan to leverage other capital sources with federal investments and “shout it from the rooftops,” but telling stories about the benefits of digital inclusion.
Included in the plan are steps to prioritize investment impact through a broadband mapping and analysis platform, lead the state’s interagency broadband working group to coordinate broadband implementation with climate resilience and affordable housing among other state-wide initiatives, and establish a connectivity hubs program to support education, workforce and telehealth programming.
According to the NTIA’s website, Delaware is the only other state that has submitted its five-year action plan to the administration. Hawaii, Idaho, Louisiana, Montana, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah and Vermont have all released five-year action plan drafts for public comment.
Maine’s digital equity plan will be submitted on September 1 after the editing process, read the press release. Currently, Idaho, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Montana, Ohio, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming have released digital equity plans for public comment.
Maine’s initial proposal, which includes the identification of unserved and underserved locations, community anchor institutions, grant award process, and proposed challenge process will be submitted to the NTIA in December, said the state. Once initial proposals are approved by the administration, states will have access to at least 20 percent of allocated funds.
Kristian Stout: Red Tape and Headaches Plague BEAD Rollout
States must overcome numerous hurdles before BEAD will be able to succeed.
As part of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that President Joe Biden signed in November 2021, Congress allocated $42.45 billion to create the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program, a moonshot effort to close what has been called the “digital divide.” Alas, BEAD’s tumultuous kickoff is a vivid example of how federal plans can sometimes become a tangled web, impeding the very progress they set out to champion.
In the weeks since the BEAD initiative was rolled out by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, state officials have been voicing mounting concerns over what they see as bureaucratic roadblocks to implementation. Tamarah Holmes, director of Virginia’s Office of Broadband, recently called BEAD “the most burdensome federal program” she’s ever encountered. Given that she previously worked for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, an entity notorious for extensive bureaucracy, that’s saying something.
One frequently cited problem has been NTIA’s preference for fiber-optic connections, which finds itself in tension with realities on the ground. While fiber connections often provide the best solution, implementing them can be challenging in rough terrain and remote areas. Other technologies like fixed wireless and satellite often make better sense in such territories. Here, the one-size-fits-all approach that NTIA has preferred is proving detrimental to a more tailored, location-based strategy.
This should not be news to NTIA. As Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and his colleagues noted in April, states must overcome numberous hurdles before BEAD will be able to succeed—from labor stipulations that are more prescriptive than inclusive to the program’s inexplicable favoritism for government networks over private enterprises. Coupled with requirements like the middle-class affordability option, which will essentially function as a form of rate regulation, the entire implementation push has been creaking under the weight of its own red tape.
In its initial notice of funding opportunity, NTIA also required a preference for noncontract labor when an internet service provider rolls out a network. Unfortunately, there are not nearly enough fiber-optic technicians available in the United States to keep up with the demand created by BEAD. Thus, creating impediments to quickly bringing technicians online only saddles the program with further costly problems.
So, where does this leave America’s ambitions of broadband equity and access?
For one, there’s a compelling need to reassess the BEAD initiative’s guiding principles. The rigidity that’s currently the program’s hallmark needs to be replaced with adaptability. Each state, with its unique geography and challenges, should be given the flexibility to chart its own digital course. The federal role should be that of facilitator, not gatekeeper or, worse still, roadblock.
Moreover, implementation should be guided by a principle of technological neutrality; preferences for particular technologies simply do not make sense. Above all, realities on the ground must shape deployment strategies, not overarching directives that may be disconnected from the local context. The impending workforce challenges must also be addressed proactively. The most obvious solution would be to remove requirements that frustrate the onboarding of technicians as expeditiously as possible.
America’s broadband aspirations will only be realized through a commitment to adaptability and putting the demands of reality ahead of political preferences.
Kristian Stout is the director of innovation policy at the International Center for Law and Economics. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
