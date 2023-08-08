Funding
Colorado Broadband Officer Lays out BEAD Hurdles (Corrected Story)
In keynote luncheon fireside chat, Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., raised concerns about some BEAD requirements.
DENVER, Colorado, August 8, 2023 – Colorado will face fiber and middle mile hurdles as it builds out the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program funds allocated to it, said Brandy Reitter at during the Mountain Connect fireside chat keynote on Tuesday.
“Fiber is going to be a very hard thing to achieve in some parts of the state,” said Reitter. Colorado received $826.5 million through BEAD allocations announced on June 26.
Reitter said that many of the addresses in the state are hard-to-reach, high-cost areas. The BEAD program prioritizes fiber for connecting unserved and underserved locations in the state except for those that are considered “extremely high cost.” The definition of extremely high cost is determined by the state.
Another hurdle Reitter highlighted was the cost of middle mile infrastructure in Colorado. The state is missing more than 500 miles of middle mile infrastructure, she said. Colorado was the recipient of a $4,631,407.01 project, to BIF IV Intrepid Opco LLC, through the Enabling Middle Mile program award announced on June 16, 2023. The award will not connect all the last mile in the state.
Among other hurdles the state will face, Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colorado, pointed to the required 25 percent letter of credit. Under current regulations, grant applicants must provide a letter of credit to demonstrate their financial capacity to meet the program’s obligations throughout the construction process. A letter of credit is a document a bank provides on behalf of a network operator to guarantee that in the event of default of the build, the bank will reimburse the agreed upon funds to the NTIA.
“Letter of credit will be an unsustainable burden,” on providers, said Hickenlooper, and will eliminate the companies that the legislation most wants to lift up, namely minority-owned and small and rural internet service providers.
Hickenlooper’s statement follows comments by various telecommunications associations that asked the NTIA to consider alternatives to the letter of credit requirement on Friday. Commenters claimed that the requirement will prevent the internet service providers best positioned to connect the unserved addresses of America from participating in the BEAD program.
Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly claimed that Colorado will use most of its BEAD money on wireless builds due to a mishearing of “wireline” for “wireless.”
Funding
BEAD Requirements Complicate State Planning, Could Result in Different Buildout Timelines: Experts
Concerns include minimum cost per location thresholds and Build America requirements.
DENVER, Colorado, August 8, 2023 – As states work to distribute their share of the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment funding, some program requirements could add complexity, leading to potential variations in states’ implementation timelines, said panelists at the Mountain Connect summit on Tuesday.
The BEAD program’s commitment to provide affordable connectivity to all Americans, especially those in remote areas, results in certain requirements that complicate the distribution of funding within each state, said Carol Mattey, principal of Mattey Consulting LLC.
One such requirement is the high cost per location threshold that states need to set before allocating money, added Steve Coran, attorney at law firm Lerman Senter.
As outlined in the BEAD program’s notice of funding opportunity, states must establish a minimum cost per location for service. If the expense of fiber optic infrastructure surpasses this threshold, alternative solutions such as spectrum or satellite-based technology meeting BEAD criteria will be accepted.
However, due to varying state situations and differences in allocated funds, “the dynamics of the extremely high cost threshold will really depend on each kind of state it is,” said Nick Alexander, senior policy advisor at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
Paul Garnett, CEO of consulting firm Vernonburg Group, cited Vermont as an example, where the complexity of identifying unserved and underserved locations through the challenge process adds difficulty to establishing a high cost threshold.
Another layer of complexity to state planning stems from the Build America, Buy America Act that mandates federally funded projects to incorporate a specific percentage of domestically sourced construction materials, added Mattey.
Industry associations have been urging the NTIA for additional guidance on the impact of the Build America Act on BEAD, arguing that the limited availability of key broadband construction materials in the domestic market could slow down the roll out timeline.
“We have additional guidance for the BEAD program specifically coming out for public comment in the very near future,” said Alexander, after applauding the efforts of several fiber optic cable manufacturers, including the recent example of Nokia, to bring critical components for broadband networks back onshore.
These various factors will affect the states’ progress as they plan for the upcoming phases of BEAD funding implementation, opening the door for “variability” in timelines, claimed Alexander.
However, for Mattey, this is “an opportunity for the states who are closer to the ground to really dig in and figure out how to make it work for their state.”
Funding
Experts Tout Data-Driven Approach for State Broadband Offices
‘A data-driven approach will encourage states to be more transparent, open and honest.’
DENVER, Colorado, August 8, 2023 – States need to adopt a data-driven approach to achieving universal digital connectivity through the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program, said state broadband leaders at a Mountain Connect panel Tuesday.
“Precision outperforms politics,” said Scott Woods, vice president for community engagement and strategic partnerships for mapping company Ready.net. He told a crowd of 850 people, the largest-ever turnout at Mountain Connect, that being data driven will ensure that state broadband offices won’t succumb to political pressure or other pressure that will limit broadband connectivity.
A data-driven approach will encourage states to be more transparent, open and honest and will invite more stakeholders to take part in the discussion, said Woods. “Do the math,” he said, to understand where high-speed internet is deployed, where funding is going, and what impact it will have on the communities that are left behind.
Data can also help providers aggregate costs on a micro level and help states understand the makeup of the communities they are building out to, including the poverty constitution and where anchor institutions are. Woods said that the data can be used to develop a strategy to ensure every dollar spent will achieve the mission of the state.
Ready.net produces Broadband.Money, which is a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast.
For Mississippi, being data-driven has changed the way the state addresses connectivity challenges, said Sally Doty, director of the Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi. Having data about what services actually exist has been very helpful to our office, she said.
Tamarah Holmes, director of the Office of Broadband in Virginia, added that the data Virginia has collected has been very important, especially for the development of the upcoming challenge process and the state’s goal to be more transparent and open with stakeholders.
Also in attendance was a robot named “Tenny” who told the audience that robots and artificial intelligence technologies will be universally adopted in the future, particularly in education and domestic services. The robot told guests that a high-speed internet connectivity is “critical” for the robot and other AI-enabled technology to function properly.
The BEAD program awards were allocated in June with money set to be available for states by 2024. States have the directive to connect every unserved address in the state to high-speed internet capacity.
Funding
Commenters Say BEAD Rules that Restrict Program Revenue and Letter of Credit Should Be Changed
Proposed changes to regulations would lift program revenue restrictions for recipients of BEAD funds.
WASHINGTON, August 4, 2023 – Commenters to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration Friday asked the agency to adopt modifications to program income restrictions in the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
Commenters addressed several restrictions in the BEAD program that would, they said, harm the subgrantee process. These include regulations that restricts how providers can use program revenue, whether subgrants can be fixed amounts, and if NTIA could eliminate or change the current letter of credit requirement for all subgrantees.
Current restrictions limit recipients of BEAD funds to use federal funding only to offset total allowable costs, satisfy cost sharing or match requirements, and to add to the total allowable costs for a project. Current rules put in place in the May 2022 Notice of Funding Opportunity state that recipients and subrecipients “may not earn or keep any profit resulting from federal financial assistance.”
In early July, the NTIA released a request for public comment that sought comment on changes to this rule and other rules as specified under the so-called “Part 200” rules of the Office of Management and Budget’s Uniform Guidance. Those rules are contained in the OMB’s Uniform Administrative Requirements, Cost Principles, and Audit Requirements for Federal Awards (2 CFR part 200) from 2013, and are incorporated into the BEAD NOFO.
Many commenters believe that these Part 200 rules will limit the efficacy of the BEAD program.
INCOMPAS, US Telecom, ACA Connects seek relief from some rules
INCOMPAS, the internet and competitive networks association, said in its comments that modifying program income rules will provide certainty to providers that they will be able to retain potential program income and allow for many types of organizations to compete for program funding.
The NTIA “should incentivize more parties to participate in the BEAD program and allow for greater competition in the grants process,” it said, claiming that more competition will better serve taxpayers and accomplish BEAD’s mission of connecting every unserved and underserved location in the United States.
Retaining the profits will help offset costs associated with build out networks that reach unserved and underserved communities, read INCOMPAS’s comments. “We need to ensure that the $42.5 billion allocated for the BEAD Program will not only incentivize more providers in participating in the grants process and stretch federal dollars even further but also to help create opportunities by offsetting those costs associated with deploying broadband network facilities to reach all unserved and underserved locations.”.
INCOMPAS added that broadband providers should have increased access to public rights-of-way to help “spur faster and more efficient deployments.” According to the association, its members have seen significant delays and increases in costs that could limit the effectiveness of the BEAD program. It urged the NTIA to be aware of the costs that these barriers incur on providers when making decisions to update BEAD regulations.
Broadband association US Telecom also expressed support for the program income modification, saying that the NTIA should follow the Department of Treasury’s approach to program income and allow subrecipients to retain the profits for use without restriction. “Waiving the program income rules creates a ‘profit opportunity that will improve the business case for all providers’ and help maximize incentives for participation,” it said.
ACA Connects, an association representing small and medium-sized telecom companies, said in its comments that “because subgrantees will likely seek to create efficiencies by jointly using broadband infrastructure, operations, and personnel for the BEAD program project and for non-government supported services, there may be no clear lines separating program income from non-program income, and attempting to draw these lines could be laborious and time-consuming.”
“Traditional funding rules may provide massive disincentives to existing broadband providers,” added James Dunstan, think tank TechFreedom’s general counsel in a statement. “These providers have already invested almost $2 trillion of private capital since 1996. In almost each instance, for existing broadband providers, the BEAD money will go toward expanding their existing networks into areas where there is simply no economic basis for deployment because of the cost, low population density, or even low demand for service. These new facilities will be integrated into larger networks, making it nearly impossible for the implementation of many of the conditions imposed by the Uniform Guidance rules.”
TechFreedom said in its comments that “if the rules are not written correctly, existing broadband providers – those entities in the best position to reach the most rural areas – may choose not to participate because of the uneconomic ‘strings’ attached to this federal money.”
The think tank said that subgrantee’s should not be able to profit directly from their capital expenditures, but that restrictions should be lifted after construction so that providers can receive a profit from the operation of the portion of their network built with a BEAD grant.
Some groups support fixed amount subgrants
Each state and territory will conduct a subgrantee selection process to identify subgrantees within their jurisdiction that will build and cooperate networks to deliver qualifying broadband service to every unserved and underserved location. The BEAD program is the first of its kind to mandate that all unserved areas are met with funds.
Telecom associations expressed support for the NTIA’s proposal to allow subawards to be fixed amount subawards, awards that provide a specific level of support without regard to actual costs incurred. Under current regulation, fixed amount subawards are prohibited in programs that require cost sharing or match, such as the BEAD program.
“Subrecipient grants should be in fixed amounts,” said TechFreedom, saying that any other approach would allow subrecipients to come back and seek more money. “Eligible Entities should set up their competitive rules such that applicants clearly state how much it will cost them to deploy into unserved and underserved areas.”
Not doing so would “engender all manner of waste, fraud, and abuse,” claimed TechFreedom’s comments. It would also require the NTIA to hold back a substantial amount of the $42.5 billion set aside for the BEAD program to cover cost overruns.
US Telecom claimed that providers will already be incentivized to ensure they estimate costs conservatively to maximize their chances of being selected. Not having fixed amount subawards would create “significant additional layers of complexity and cost for applicants, which do not customarily track and record costs.”
Brian Hurley, chief regulatory counsel at ACA Connects, said the association supports the proposed modification to the rules and believes they will result in projects that have measurable goals and are based on a reasonable estimate of actual cost.
Letter of credit panned by many commenters
As noted on a post in the broadband community, commenters also urged the NTIA to consider alternatives to the letter of credit requirement in the BEAD program Friday. Under current regulations, grant applicants must provide a letter of credit to demonstrate their financial capacity to meet the program’s obligations throughout the construction process. A letter of credit is a document a bank provides on behalf of a network operator to guarantee that in the event of default of the build, the bank will reimburse the agreed upon funds to the NTIA.
Grant awardees are required to submit a letter of credit of 25 percent of the project costs on top of the 25 percent match requirement. Connect Humanity said in its comments that “banks providing LOCs require that they be collateralized by cash or cash equivalent. As a result, awardees will have to lock away vast sums of capital for the full duration of the build, likely several years. With the additional 25% match requirement, recipients will have a capital hurdle of more than 60% of their grant.”
The LOC requirement will prevent the internet service providers best positioned to connect the unserved and underserved addresses of America from participating in the BEAD program, read the comments. It claimed that the banking sector has made clear that it does not “have the appetite to issue LOCs at the scale required to satisfy this $42.5 billion program.”
Even if banks are persuaded to provide LOCs worth up to $10.6 billion, the capital needed to collateralize them will have billions of dollars sitting idle not being used to buy equipment, lay fiber, and train the next generation of broadband engineers.
Furthermore, “the LOC shuts out the vast majority of entities the program claims to prioritize: small and community-centered ISPs, minority and women-owned ISPs, nonprofits and municipalities.”
Rural Texas Funders, SHLB, said letter of credit harms smaller providers
Rural Texas Funders, a nonprofit focused on rural philanthropy, said in its comments that it has found that the letter of credit requirement will also force smaller providers to move their banking outside of their communities. Large providers have existing relationships with banks with funds available for forthcoming projects whereas smaller providers have smaller banks that are not Weiss rated and not eligible to provide the letter of requirement.
The requirement will be “extremely difficult – if not impossible – for many of the communities that BEAD is designed to serve,” it stated.
The Schools Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition added in its comments that the LOC requirement may “effectively deny these smaller and community-based companies and non-profits an opportunity to bid for these projects.”
The coalition’s letter was signed by 49 parties, including representatives from Maine Connectivity Authority, Kansas Department of Commerce, Common Sense Media, American Association of Public Broadband, and Ready.net, among others.
“We appreciate the importance of ensuring that sub-recipients have adequate resources to complete the broadband deployment projects. We respectfully suggest that there are other ways to accomplish this goal,” read SHLB’s comments. It cited that other federal broadband programs require applicants to verify financial viability but do not require a letter of credit.
Among alternatives to the LOC, Connect Humanity and the SHLB Coalition suggested performance bonds, which are commonly used in construction projects and provide a financial guarantee for the delivery of the project without requiring providers to front such a large amount of capital to secure the funds, and delayed reimbursement models.
Delayed reimbursement which allows providers and state broadband offices to agree on a set of milestones that must be achieved to release grant funds, the letter continued. The grants will be issued to providers incrementally over the course of the build and will ensure that grantees are financially reliable.
“Eliminating the letter of credit requirement will promote competition and make it easier for smaller community-based ISPs, minority-owned and women-owned businesses, and nonprofit entities to be eligible for BEAD funding,” it concluded.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
First Wireless Innovation Fund Grants, Greg McLaughlin New CEO of AEX, New Lumen Board Appointment
Colorado Broadband Officer Lays out BEAD Hurdles (Corrected Story)
BEAD Requirements Complicate State Planning, Could Result in Different Buildout Timelines: Experts
State Leaders Set Sights on Long-term Digital Equity Planning
Experts Tout Data-Driven Approach for State Broadband Offices
Tribal Spectrum Licensing, Call for More ACP Funding, $32 Million for West Virginia Broadband
Office of National Intelligence Adopting AI for Data Processing
Sascha Meinrath: 12 GigaHertz Band is Key to Bridging the Digital Divide
K-12 Cybersecurity, FCC Inquiry Into Spectrum Usage and Data, 6 GHz For Wi-Fi
Commenters Say BEAD Rules that Restrict Program Revenue and Letter of Credit Should Be Changed
RDOF Winners Seek Supplemental Funding for Covid-related Costs
Nokia Fiber Electronics Facility Likely to Alleviate ‘Buy America’ Concerns, Industry Says
AT&T Expects Fixed-Wireless, Itself To Be Competitive in BEAD Applications
Amazon Spars With AT&T and Verizon at FCC Over Project Kuiper Spectrum
Experts Disagree on Increased Requirements for FCC Broadband Nutrition Labels
A Deep Dive into Allocations Under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program
Former FCC Commissioners Disagree on Future of AI Regulation
Congress Should Not Create AI-Specific Regulation, Say Techies
Lawmakers and Industry Groups Urge Congress Action on Autonomous Vehicles
T-Mobile Earnings Call Highlights Growth Goals in Spectrum and Fiber
Ex-Convicts Possible Solution to Broadband Workforce Shortage Concerns
Senate Commerce Committee Passes Two Bills To Protect Children Online
RDOF Winners Seek Supplemental Funding for Covid-related Costs
Defining Community Anchor Institutions to Be Focal Point for BEAD Deployment: Observers
Lack of Rip and Replace Funding Could Spell Trouble for BEAD Progress, Event Hears
Experts Disagree on Increased Requirements for FCC Broadband Nutrition Labels
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – Future of ‘Rip and Replace’
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – Remote Education and Online Learning
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – Fiber Connect
Broadband Breakfast at 10a ET / 8a MT on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Mountain Connect
UK’s Online Safety Bill Likely to Impact American User Experience
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – The UK’s Online Safety Bill
Virginia Set to Submit Initial Proposal for Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – Broadband Nutrition Labels: Have They Improved?
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Observers Reacting to the BEAD Funding Decisions
Analysts Reiterate Belief BEAD Will Connect All Locations in U.S.
Trending
-
Funding2 weeks ago
AT&T Expects Fixed-Wireless, Itself To Be Competitive in BEAD Applications
-
Satellite2 weeks ago
Amazon Spars With AT&T and Verizon at FCC Over Project Kuiper Spectrum
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
Cybersecurity Standards, More Funding for Rip and Replace, AT&T Stocks Hit Decade Low
-
Environment3 weeks ago
AT&T to Halt Removal of Lead-Clad Cables in Lake Tahoe, Denies Contamination Claims in WSJ Report
-
Funding3 weeks ago
Vermont’s Unique Communications Union Districts Support BEAD Outlays
-
Community Broadband3 weeks ago
After BEAD Allocation, Gigi Sohn Advocates Municipal Broadband to Close Coverage Gaps
-
Artificial Intelligence3 weeks ago
Seven Tech Companies at White House Commit to Prevent AI Risks
-
Artificial Intelligence3 weeks ago
Increase US Competitiveness with China Through AI and Spectrum, Experts Urge