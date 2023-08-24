Funding
Don’t Neglect Community Development Block Grants for Broadband, Says HUD
The program can function as a gap filler for other federal funding.
ORLANDO, August 24, 2023 – A representative for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development told attendees at Fiber Connect Tuesday that providers should not overlook the department’s Community Development Block Grant for broadband deployment assistance.
The program provides annual grants to states and local governments to be used for economic and community development, primarily for low and moderate-income individuals. The Section 108 program, called the loan guarantee program provides CDBG recipients with the ability to leverage their annual grant allocation to access low-cost, flexible financing for economic development and infrastructure projects.
According to Erik Pechuekonis, community planning and development specialist at HUD, the program provides loan guarantees of an amount five times the amount in annual grants from CDBG. States, Cities and counties are eligible for the program as well as subrecipients like nonprofits and economic development corporations.
Loans are non-competitive and are provided at low rates for up to 20 years, said Pechuekonis. Additionally, the department provides one-on-one technical assistance. Loans may be used for acquisition construction, rehabilitation of public facilities and public improvements, which includes broadband builds, he said.
Each project under the loan program must benefit low and moderate-income persons, improve housing or address urgent needs for community health and safety. Pechuekonis said that broadband projects qualify as reaching these minimum requirements. He specified that funds are available for broadband deployment and not as a subsidy for service. Additionally, grantees will be required to produce a source of collateral.
The program “can also function as a gap filler so if you don’t get quite enough funding, we can step in and fill that role as well,” added Pechuekonis, referring to the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program. “We generally work well with other federal state programs.”
“This is something new in terms of applying these funds to broadband,” added Amy Maclean, editorial director at CableFax magazine.
Pechuekonis said that HUD is trying to mesh out the priorities between grantee’s competing interests with housing, infrastructure and economic development. We are seeing a lot of interest in this program, he said.
This comes months after the National Telecommunications and Information Administration released allocation amounts for states through the BEAD program. Many communities are turning to alternative sources of funding, fearing that they will not receive BEAD funds.
State Broadband Leaders Ask for Provider Cooperation on BEAD
Leaders asked that providers share fiber routes for cost modeling.
ORLANDO, August 24, 2023 – State broadband leaders on a Fiber Connect panel Wednesday urged providers to engage with state offices as much as possible during the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program process.
State broadband offices need as much information as possible to make the best decisions for the states while developing their five-year action plans, digital equity plans and initial proposals for the $42.5 billion federal grant program, agreed the leaders.
“Be as vocal as possible with state broadband office,” said Glen Howie of Arkansas’ Economic Development Commission.
It is important to overcommunicate, said Thomas Tyler of Louisiana’s ConnectLA. He asked providers to create a relationship with their state office, voice concerns for program requirements and barriers, and continue the discussion. It is critical, he said, that providers are in a good partnership position with the state when they submit BEAD subgrant applications.
Jade Piros de Carvalho, director of the Kansas Department of Commerce, added that providers should share their fiber routes under a non-disclosure agreement to improve local and regional planning efforts and cost modeling efforts.
“We are not able to do this on our own,” said de Carvalho. Providers, local government and nonprofit help will be crucial, she said, urging them to be as engaged to the extent possible. She added that Kansas is expecting that their BEAD allocation will be $250 million less than what it needs to connect every unserved and underserved address in the state.
Florida developed a local technology planning teams that engage members of different sectors, including agriculture, tourism, education, and broadband. The state’s broadband director, Katie Smith, told providers that engagement in those teams will be critically important when they are submitting applications for subgrants.
Smith said the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity will call the tech planning team to determine how involved each provider is and whether each presented project proposals to the team and worked with members to determine the best steps forward.
Urging Affordable Connectivity Program renewal
State officials also asked industry leaders to lobby for the renewal of the Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides subsidies of $30 or $75 a month to low-income families to receive high-speed internet access. Some estimations claim that the program will run out of money in early 2024.
Industry voices are more powerful than state broadband offices, said de Carvalho. “We want the maximum amount of people to take advantage of this network,” she said, and states can’t do it without the ACP program.
A coalition of 45 bipartisan member of Congress jointly signed a letter on August 17 urging House and Senate leadership to prioritize the replenishment of ACP in the upcoming government appropriation bill.
The Federal Communications Commission announced Thursday $.4.3 million in outreach grants to boost participation in the ACP. The program is now serving more than 20 million people nation-wide.
Proposed ‘Buy America’ Waiver Will Give Industry Ability to Build By BEAD Deadline: Experts
Buy America provisions are seeping into state and provider policies.
ORLANDO, August 24, 2023 – Broadband supply chain experts said at a Fiber Connect conference panel on Tuesday that the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s proposed waiver for domestic manufacturing preferences for builds under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program will give the industry the ability to complete projects by deadline.
The NTIA released a proposed waiver on Tuesday on certain components in response to industry concerns that Build America, Buy America rules for some build components under the $42.5-billion broadband funding program will limit providers’ ability to build networks to every unserved address in the United States within the program’s up-to five-year deadline. If implemented, the waiver would allow providers to bypass rules on some fiber electronics requiring a minimum of 55 percent of project costs come from components made in America.
Lee Osterman, vice president of broadband equipment supplier Wesco, said it is important to remember that the primary goal of the BEAD program is to connect every unserved and underserved address in the United States to reliable, high-speed internet. Domestic preferencing is priority two, he said, warning that if the government pushes this priority too hard, builds will be delayed until 2050 instead of the current connectivity goal of 2030.
“We have to let this happen at a realistic pace,” said Osterman, expressing support for the NTIA providing grantee’s more leeway with Buy America requirements.
Kara Mullaley, market development manager at Corning Optical Communications, added that although Buy America requirements are “altruistic and good,” they have the potential to overshadow the real goal of getting broadband to as many people as possible as quickly as possible.
NTIA waivers will release some of the pressures of Buy America without ignoring the White House’s goal of improving American competitiveness in manufacturing, they said.
Osterman predicted that BEAD waivers will provide reprise for early opportunities and projects and will be short term and narrow at first. He expects that over time, waivers will be increasingly more restrictive to encourage American manufacturing investment.
He added that he expects that in several years, the United States will have the manufacturing capacity comparable to the manufacturing capacity it had at its height. Manufacturing will be on-shored if we build a preference for it in private builds, he added.
In fact, Mullaley said that some states are starting to adopt provisions similar to Buy America. Additionally, some providers are beginning to require that all components of their networks are Buy American compliant as a matter of course, she said.
Nokia announced an extensive fiber electronics manufacturing plant in Wisconsin in August with the assumption that the domestic manufacturing preference will be increasingly upheld by the federal government for federally-funded projects, said Lori Adams, VP of broadband policy and funding strategy at Nokia.
Precursors to BEAD Implementation: A Deep Dive Into Prior Broadband Programs
How will prior broadband programs impact BEAD Implementation?
The process of rolling out broadband funds under the country’s bipartisan infrastructure law has begun in earnest, with the White House announcement in June of allocations for each state under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program. States, meanwhile, are deeply in the midst of planning for BEAD implementation.
The Broadband Breakfast community will be exploring the details of this rollout at the BEAD Implementation Summit in Washington on Sept. 21, 2023. In preparation for the summit, Broadband Breakfast is producing three monthly reports.
In our July 2023 Exclusive Report, we reviewed the state allocations under BEAD, considering the approaches being taken by a multitude of state broadband offices.
In this August 2023 Exclusive Report, we’re considering some of the precursor programs to BEAD — and what those involved in the BEAD Implementation can learn from these prior programs.
In our September 2023 Exclusive Report, we’ll be considering the role of matching funds and public-private partnerships in the rollout of BEAD.
Read the three reports on BEAD in advance of the BEAD Implementation Summit on September 21, 2023. Register now and receive a copy of each of the three reports!
- July 2023 – A Deep Dive into Allocations Under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program
- August 2023 – Precursors to BEAD Implementation: A Deep Dive Into Prior Broadband Programs
- September 2023 – Matching Funds and Public-Private Partnerships
Or – sign up for the Broadband Breakfast Club and receive access to all Premium Content!
