Electric Co-Ops Could Face Legal Challenges for Broadband Builds
Communication technology may go beyond the scope of easements, lawyer warns.
DENVER, Colorado, August 10, 2023 – Electric cooperatives may face legal issues when building or operating broadband networks, said Casey Lide, partner at international law firm Keller and Heckman at a Mountain Connect event Wednesday.
Many easements — a right to cross another person’s land for infrastructure builds — owned by electric co-ops are specifically for electric infrastructure. There is no precedent for what happens when easements are suddenly used to also build telecommunications services, said Lide.
Communication technology builds may go beyond the scope of the easement, he warned, and many easements are decades old and hard to change. Lide said that 20 states have adopted legislation to address this issue, but it could be a “major issue” for the remaining states.
Furthermore, in some states, co-ops may be required to create a separate subsidiary to operate as an internet service provider, he said, which may prove to be a large hurdle for smaller and rural co-ops.
Additionally, electric co-ops are not universally comfortable with operating a broadband network. Small and rural co-ops often do not have enough labor capacity to build or operate a broadband network let alone participate in funding programs that require large amounts of time and resources.
In many other ways, electric cooperatives are perfectly positioned to address the requirements in the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, Lide continued.
Electric co-ops are uniquely positioned for long-term fiber projects that have 20-to-30-year return on investments that private companies cannot afford to build, he said. Cooperatives are accustomed to long-term projects and do not operate for profit, meaning they can absorb some of the profit loss that private companies cannot.
Electric co-ops also provide private companies with a superior brand image, as many co-ops enjoy high satisfaction rate from their customers while ISPs continually rate lowest on customer satisfaction, claimed Lide. Co-ops have often operated in communities for generations and have an established image.
Electric co-ops are also accustomed to providing universal service in a service territory, which fits well with BEAD program requirements, which state that a subgrantee must connect every unserved and underserved location in its jurisdiction. Lide added that these co-ops also have access to utility poles for easier pole attachment process for communications technology.
Traditionally, telecoms that don’t own poles must rent space on the electrical poles on which they sling their fiber cables; those deals often require negotiations. With cooperatives now owning both the broadband means and the method to deliver them, it can cut down the time to deliver much-needed internet services.
Many experts tout electric cooperatives as being the solution to connecting every American to high-speed internet. These co-ops own the infrastructure and can choose to lease the network to a provider, or act as a provider themselves.
Texas Working with NTIA to Address Legislation that Limits Municipal Broadband, as States Tout P3s
Public-private partnerships have seen success in several states, officials said.
DENVER, Colorado, August 9, 2023 – Texas is working with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to address legislation that limits municipal broadband networks in its state, said the the state’s broadband outreach coordinator Wednesday, as state officials say they see demand for and success with public-private partnership builds.
Although municipal networks are not expressly prohibited, grant programs must prioritize internet service provider projects above any non-commercial application, said Andrea Pacheco, the outreach coordinator of the Broadband Development Office.
Texas’s broadband office is looking to the NTIA for guidance on how to address the challenges the legislation creates, Pacheco added, calling the limitation “problematic” and saying stakeholders want P3s. A P3 broadband build involves a partnership in which the municipality or county owns the infrastructure and a private company operates it, said Pacheco.
Texas is one of 22 states that currently restrict or prohibit municipalities from building or operating broadband networks.
P3s have been a great success in Idaho, said Ramon Hobdey-Sanchez, Idaho’s broadband development manager. The Idaho Department of Transportation spearheaded PPPs in the state and engaged multiple cities and counties, he said.
Idaho P3 projects have seen great return on investment and high speed of completion, Hobdey-Sanchez continued. The state has not taken a position on whether the private or public sector should own the infrastructure, but Hobdey-Sanchez said that he hopes that the state can encourage collaboration and find a happy medium.
Arizona’s State Broadband Director Sandip Bhowmick said that P3s are popular in Arizona as well. He added that states and municipalities should and can reach out to the state broadband office to help with the permitting process.
The P3 model has been touted as the “most effective way” to bridge the digital divide by industry experts. The model blends public with private funds and the localized expertise of community leaders, supporters claim.
Also important to successful BEAD implementation is outreach coordination, agreed state broadband leaders.
Texas has established six outcome-specific broadband task forces that help the state look at broadband issues through a specific lens. Task forces include education, healthcare and workforce coordination. The state also meets with 12 regional working groups throughout the state that understand the barriers communities are facing and facilitate coordination with the state broadband office, said Pacheco.
Idaho added that the comment period is critical for its state plans to ensure that it hears the discussions on the ground. The state office has established virtual office hours to make itself available with an open-door policy to its residents.
States Should Use BEAD Funds to Finance Internet Exchange Points
Internet traffic points will create a ‘better ecosystem for interconnection.’
DENVER, August 9, 2023 – Experts urged states during a discussion at the Mountain Connect conference Tuesday to set aside a percentage of their Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment allocations for building internet exchange points in their state.
Internet exchange points are facilities where local ISPs, transport networks, content networks, cloud services, education networks, and others exchange data traffic. In the United States, 14 states and 3 territories have no IXPs and another 3 states are functionally limited, with not enough IXPs to handle traffic at high speeds, the conference heard.
Large distances between IXPs and end destinations create large lag times, said Hunter Newby, chief strategy officer of service provider Telx and partner with internet access solutions non-profit Connected Nation to establish carrier neutral IXPs in regional hub cities and towns across the nation. A carrier neutral IXP is not owned by any one carrier, which means that any provider can build into the data center without concerns about unfair competition.
If states have an IXP in their state, the cost per home is a “magnitude or two less” than those that do not have an IXP they can back into, said Newby. The cost to build last mile infrastructure will get wiped out by the backhaul bill that connects last mile to the internet, Newby warned.
Building new IXPs will reduce latency and will create a level playing field for competition in regional hub communities across the country, added Brent Legg, vice president of Connected Nation. If the U.S. doesn’t build out this infrastructure base, it will enable a technology application divide to form because some people won’t have access to low latency connection required for some advanced applications.
Interconnection must start somewhere, and it must start with IXPs, added Legg. The element of middle mile ecosystem needs to change, not just last mile builds, he said, referring to the $42.5 billion that was allocated as part of the BEAD program in June for last mile network builds.
Legg said that the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Enabling Middle Mile program did not fund any IXP projects when it announced awards in June, despite receiving several IXP applications. Not funding IXPs will severely limit the base infrastructure level of the internet, he said.
Middle mile builds are authorized under the BEAD program if they connect to new last mile addresses. Legg encouraged state broadband officers to set aside a percent of their BEAD allocations for investing in carrier neutral IXP services in university campuses and hub communities in their initial proposals, due by the end of the year.
States must build IXPs that are distributed, robust, supported, and deemed credible and that will foster a neutral environment so that over time, servers will be localized in areas that need it, concluded Newby.
Conference Hears Need for Apprenticeship Program to Address Telecom Workforce Shortage
Both the federal and state governments need to step up their support for apprenticeship programs.
DENVER, Colorado, August 9, 2023 – Industry leaders reiterated a call at the Mountain Connect summit on Tuesday for more government assistance with implementing apprenticeship programs to address workforce shortages in the telecommunications industry.
Panelists expressed concerns over the lack of skilled labor to build out internet networks, especially in light of the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment funding that will make its way to states in the upcoming years.
Danny Reed, CEO of the Telecom Tech School — a Colorado-based program that offers on-site training for practitioners since 2021 — attributed the shortage to an aging workforce, with the majority of workers being between the ages of 35 and 64, and a decline in experienced workers who left during COVID and have not returned.
Duke Horan, president of Bonfire Engineering and Construction, the execution arm of industry association Bonfire Infrastructure Group, added: “When you don’t have the skilled labor that’s already trained, it makes it much more difficult to bring in the untrained folks,” and training young workers from the ground up would require considerable time and resources from the companies.
But there are subsidies available to assist with this, he continued, pointing to various federal and state-wide initiatives that give financing for telecom businesses to develop apprenticeship programs.
However, those funds are not always easy to get, Horan said, urging the federal government to issue clear guidelines for industry-level leaders to access such grants and make the most use of the money.
Getting down to the local level, another way to fill up the limited labor pool is to start introducing telecom or fiber education from a young age, particularly at the high school or vocational school level, added Davis Miller, chief operating officer at telecom contractor Backbone Fiber Systems.
Salvador Acuna, CEO of strategic development company Co Create LLC, nodded along, highlighting the importance of involving youth in the community and generating “excitement” about the programs in order to attract additional workers.
As detailed in the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, states can allocate a portion of their BEAD funds towards workforce development. While many states are currently working on their initial proposals for funding allocation, multiple industry experts have advised state authorities to allocate resources to build up essential human capital and engage young individuals in preparation for the future workforce.
