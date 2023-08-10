Infrastructure
Electric Co-Ops Could Face Legal Challenges for Broadband Builds
Communication technology may go beyond the scope of easements, lawyer warns.
DENVER, Colorado, August 10, 2023 – Electric cooperatives may face legal issues when building or operating broadband networks, said Casey Lide, partner at international law firm Keller and Heckman at a Mountain Connect event Wednesday.
Many easements — a right to cross another person’s land for infrastructure builds — owned by electric co-ops are specifically for electric infrastructure. There is no precedent for what happens when easements are suddenly used to also build telecommunications services, said Lide.
Communication technology builds may go beyond the scope of the easement, he warned, and many easements are decades old and hard to change. Lide said that 20 states have adopted legislation to address this issue, but it could be a “major issue” for the remaining states.
Furthermore, in some states, co-ops may be required to create a separate subsidiary to operate as an internet service provider, he said, which may prove to be a large hurdle for smaller and rural co-ops.
Additionally, electric co-ops are not universally comfortable with operating a broadband network. Small and rural co-ops often do not have enough labor capacity to build or operate a broadband network let alone participate in funding programs that require large amounts of time and resources.
In many other ways, electric cooperatives are perfectly positioned to address the requirements in the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, Lide continued.
Electric co-ops are uniquely positioned for long-term fiber projects that have 20-to-30-year return on investments that private companies cannot afford to build, he said. Cooperatives are accustomed to long-term projects and do not operate for profit, meaning they can absorb some of the profit loss that private companies cannot.
Electric co-ops also provide private companies with a superior brand image, as many co-ops enjoy high satisfaction rate from their customers while ISPs continually rate lowest on customer satisfaction, claimed Lide. Co-ops have often operated in communities for generations and have an established image.
Electric co-ops are also accustomed to providing universal service in a service territory, which fits well with BEAD program requirements, which state that a subgrantee must connect every unserved and underserved location in its jurisdiction. Lide added that these co-ops also have access to utility poles for easier pole attachment process for communications technology.
Traditionally, telecoms that don’t own poles must rent space on the electrical poles on which they sling their fiber cables; those deals often require negotiations. With cooperatives now owning both the broadband means and the method to deliver them, it can cut down the time to deliver much-needed internet services.
Many experts tout electric cooperatives as being the solution to connecting every American to high-speed internet. These co-ops own the infrastructure and can choose to lease the network to a provider, or act as a provider themselves.
Funding
State BEAD Challenge Process Requires Outreach Coordination
ISPs can’t be expected to understand all program rules and processes, event hears.
DENVER, Colorado, August 10, 2023 – State broadband officials told attendees at the Mountain Connect conference Wednesday that the state challenge processes for money from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program will require a lot of outreach coordination.
Tamarah Holmes, broadband director in Virginia, said that her state is working on outreach and awareness to let local governments know how they can participate in the upcoming challenge process.
In June, states were allocated money through the $42.5 billion BEAD program. States will conduct a subgrantee process and challenge process of state maps that outline which locations, unserved and underserved, are available for grants.
Virginia already has a challenge process in place for its state grant programs, said Holmes. The concern for the state broadband office is educating internet service providers and local government on how they can interact with the BEAD challenge process, she said.
The same is true of Minnesota, said Bree Maki, executive director of the Minnesota Office of Broadband Development. Minnesota already has a “robust challenge process” in which providers can challenge coverage claims by other providers, she said.
It is important to be open with all the stakeholder at the table, including cable and telecom companies and cooperatives, about how the challenge process may differ for the BEAD program and what they can do to efficiently participate in the process, said Maki.
States cannot expect every ISP to understand and manage the different program and challenge requirements and processes for each state and federal grant program, she said. Coordinating the efforts and communicating will continue to be a challenge throughout the whole process, Maki concluded.
Ovidiu Viorica, broadband and technology manager at Connect New Mexico, added that engaging with stakeholder is essential but that it demands a lot of resources. The state is meeting individually with the 23 Tribal nations it has to ensure that Tribes are engaged in the BEAD program, he said.
In June, the NTIA released its challenge process guidance which provides guidance for states on how to design and implement the challenge process. The NTIA will review and approve each state’s challenge process, included in volume one of the initial proposal, first to allow states to begin conducting their challenge process prior to full initial proposal approval.
Viorica said that New Mexico will continue to work on the BEAD initial proposal up until the deadline in December. Virginia’s initial proposal volume one was posted for public comment in July and volume two is expected in the coming weeks. Minnesota submitted its five-year action plan but does not anticipate its initial proposal until the end-of-year deadline.
Spectrum
FCC Hears Need for More Flexible 12 GHz Band to Support Fixed Wireless Applications
Rulemaking could unlock critical capacity in the 12.2 GHz spectrum band.
WASHINGTON, August 10, 2023 – Commenters urged the Federal Communications Commission to adopt its proposed rules that would open the 12.2-12.7 GHz and 12.7-13.25 GHz bands for fixed wireless broadband use.
The 5G for 12 GHz Coalition, a coalition of telecommunications industry and public interest leaders committed to policies to improve federal spectrum use, said the proposal will preserve America’s edge in the race to 5G, eliminate barriers to meeting the full potential of the 12.2 GHz band, empower an ecosystem where mid-band spectrum drives innovation and next-generation connectivity for American businesses, and “supercharges” broadband deployment by empowering new technologies without harming existing services operating in the band.
The coalition asked the FCC to “reconsider decades-old rules that have prevented the commercial incumbents from deploying next generation services in the 12.2 GHz band.”
The band is already allocated for terrestrial mobile service domestically, is only lightly used by fixed satellite and mobile service, and there is only a single federal incumbent at one site, Sweden-based telecommunications equipment maker Ericsson said in its comments, applauding the FCC for identifying bands for 5G and 6G applications. Its comments said that the 12.7 GHz band will be especially useful as a complement band.
Ericsson urged the FCC to largely adopt the proposal with changes in the technical rules that will promote more expansive and flexible use of the band. The FCC should repurpose the band for flexible, exclusive-use licenses and refrain from adopting sharing rules for the band, “which would limit the ability of licensees’ to deploy robust networks to support advanced technologies,” it said.
By repurposing this band, the U.S. and the wireless industry will be “well-positioned to take a leading role in pursuing global harmonization,” Ericsson concluded.
Fixed wireless services are often deployed in economically challenging areas as an alternative to laying cables.
Nokia also expressed its support for the proposed rules. “Continued availability of spectrum for 5G will lay the foundation for the successful evolution to 5G-advanced and 6G,” Nokia wrote. “The nation must find ways to ensure a steady supply of spectrum in different frequency ranges – low, medium and high bands. Spectrum is the lifeblood for communications services, and it also drives U.S. competitiveness.”
The 5G for 12 GHz Coalition sent a letter to the Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., Ranking Member Ted Cruz, R-Texas, House Energy and Commerce Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., and Ranking Member Frank Pallone, D-New Jersey, expressing its interest in working with them and the FCC to “act quickly on this critical issue.”
“This rulemaking represents a significant opportunity for the Commission to modernize decades-old rules and unlock critical capacity in the 12.2 GHz spectrum band for the next generation of high powered, two-way terrestrial fixed service,” read comments by telecom trade association INCOMPAS.
It added that increased competition in mid-band spectrum will “encourage more innovation, more choices, and greater opportunities for customers, particularly those that stand to benefit in unserved and underserved communities.”
INCOMPAS added that the proceeding can represent a “win-win situation for the U.S. by accommodating satellite and terrestrial operations in the 12.2 GHz band. By allowing industry to bring its sharing technologies to this mid-band spectrum, the FCC can expand its flexible use of the band, connect more Americans to the next generation of technologies, and protect existing licensees from harmful interference.”
The Wireless Internet Service Providers Association urged the FCC in comments to enable access to the 12.2 GHz band for fixed terrestrial use on a secondary, shared basis with operations coordinated through an automated frequency coordination system to ensure incumbent licensees are protected from harmful interference.
In July, the FCC proposed rules that would make it easier for satellite service providers to get across to already-licensed mobile wireless spectrum to help on-the-ground mobile wireless companies cover dead spots they can’t reach. Commenters expressed concern that the proposed rules are “premature” and could be competitively harmful.
Earlier this month, the FCC also released an inquiry into non-federal spectrum usage, particularly how new data sources and artificial intelligence technology can aid spectrum management.
Infrastructure
Texas Working with NTIA to Address Legislation that Limits Municipal Broadband, as States Tout P3s
Public-private partnerships have seen success in several states, officials said.
DENVER, Colorado, August 9, 2023 – Texas is working with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to address legislation that limits municipal broadband networks in its state, said the the state’s broadband outreach coordinator Wednesday, as state officials say they see demand for and success with public-private partnership builds.
Although municipal networks are not expressly prohibited, grant programs must prioritize internet service provider projects above any non-commercial application, said Andrea Pacheco, the outreach coordinator of the Broadband Development Office.
Texas’s broadband office is looking to the NTIA for guidance on how to address the challenges the legislation creates, Pacheco added, calling the limitation “problematic” and saying stakeholders want P3s. A P3 broadband build involves a partnership in which the municipality or county owns the infrastructure and a private company operates it, said Pacheco.
Texas is one of 22 states that currently restrict or prohibit municipalities from building or operating broadband networks.
P3s have been a great success in Idaho, said Ramon Hobdey-Sanchez, Idaho’s broadband development manager. The Idaho Department of Transportation spearheaded PPPs in the state and engaged multiple cities and counties, he said.
Idaho P3 projects have seen great return on investment and high speed of completion, Hobdey-Sanchez continued. The state has not taken a position on whether the private or public sector should own the infrastructure, but Hobdey-Sanchez said that he hopes that the state can encourage collaboration and find a happy medium.
Arizona’s State Broadband Director Sandip Bhowmick said that P3s are popular in Arizona as well. He added that states and municipalities should and can reach out to the state broadband office to help with the permitting process.
The P3 model has been touted as the “most effective way” to bridge the digital divide by industry experts. The model blends public with private funds and the localized expertise of community leaders, supporters claim.
Also important to successful BEAD implementation is outreach coordination, agreed state broadband leaders.
Texas has established six outcome-specific broadband task forces that help the state look at broadband issues through a specific lens. Task forces include education, healthcare and workforce coordination. The state also meets with 12 regional working groups throughout the state that understand the barriers communities are facing and facilitate coordination with the state broadband office, said Pacheco.
Idaho added that the comment period is critical for its state plans to ensure that it hears the discussions on the ground. The state office has established virtual office hours to make itself available with an open-door policy to its residents.
