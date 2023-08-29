Evan Feinman Tapped as Keynote Speaker for BEAD Implementation Summit

WASHINGTON, August 29, 2023 – Evan Feinman, deputy associate administrator for the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, will be a keynote speaker at the BEAD Implementation Summit on Thursday, September 21.

The event, hosted by the Broadband Breakfast community and featuring an in-person and online streaming component, will feature four panels on the most relevant and topical issues regarding BEAD Implementation. Among the panelists who have confirmed include state broadband leaders like Virginia’s Dr. Tamarah Holmes, Maine’s Andrew Butcher, Illinois’ Matt Schmit and Earnie Holtrey from Indiana.

They will discuss state initial proposals, state goals and priorities and high-cost thresholds.

Laurel Leverrier, assistant administrator of the telecommunications program in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utilities Service, will address the administration’s commitment to the ReConnect broadband program.

Experts in matching funds, private sector investment and public-private partnerships like Blair Levin from New Street Research – the former architect of the nation’s first National Broadband Plan – and Brian Vo, chief investment officer from Connect Humanity, will also join the discussion to talk about how the private sector is poised to supplement the federal funds being deployed for the BEAD program.

Scott Woods, president of public-private partnerships for Ready.net will address how Build America, Buy America requirements in BEAD will affect deployment. The discussion will also delve into letter of credit requirements, workforce development, supplier diversity and other regulatory requirements.

“The BEAD Implementation Summit will drill into the particulars of BEAD implementation as states are looking at the largest-to-date federal investment in high-speed internet infrastructure, said Drew Clark, editor and publisher of Broadband Breakfast.

More panelists are still being confirmed. The event will take place at Clyde’s of Gallery Place at 707 7th Street NW, Washington. Registration is available at the Early Bird rate of $145 until Friday, September 1. BEAD Implementation Summit registration will available at $245 until September 21.

Register now to hear what federal and state government officials, plus industry and non-profit groups, have to say about the next steps in this historic broadband funding. In addition to discounts on events and access to premium videos, Broadband Breakfast Club members have access to comprehensive monthly exclusive reports that delve into key topics pertaining to Better Broadband, Better Lives.