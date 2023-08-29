#broadbandlive
Evan Feinman Tapped as Keynote Speaker for BEAD Implementation Summit
Panel discussions will explore precursors to BEAD, private match funding, state broadband planning and more
WASHINGTON, August 29, 2023 – Evan Feinman, deputy associate administrator for the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, will be a keynote speaker at the BEAD Implementation Summit on Thursday, September 21.
The event, hosted by the Broadband Breakfast community and featuring an in-person and online streaming component, will feature four panels on the most relevant and topical issues regarding BEAD Implementation. Among the panelists who have confirmed include state broadband leaders like Virginia’s Dr. Tamarah Holmes, Maine’s Andrew Butcher, Illinois’ Matt Schmit and Earnie Holtrey from Indiana.
They will discuss state initial proposals, state goals and priorities and high-cost thresholds.
Laurel Leverrier, assistant administrator of the telecommunications program in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utilities Service, will address the administration’s commitment to the ReConnect broadband program.
Experts in matching funds, private sector investment and public-private partnerships like Blair Levin from New Street Research – the former architect of the nation’s first National Broadband Plan – and Brian Vo, chief investment officer from Connect Humanity, will also join the discussion to talk about how the private sector is poised to supplement the federal funds being deployed for the BEAD program.
Scott Woods, president of public-private partnerships for Ready.net will address how Build America, Buy America requirements in BEAD will affect deployment. The discussion will also delve into letter of credit requirements, workforce development, supplier diversity and other regulatory requirements.
“The BEAD Implementation Summit will drill into the particulars of BEAD implementation as states are looking at the largest-to-date federal investment in high-speed internet infrastructure, said Drew Clark, editor and publisher of Broadband Breakfast.
More panelists are still being confirmed. The event will take place at Clyde’s of Gallery Place at 707 7th Street NW, Washington. Registration is available at the Early Bird rate of $145 until Friday, September 1. BEAD Implementation Summit registration will available at $245 until September 21.
Register now to hear what federal and state government officials, plus industry and non-profit groups, have to say about the next steps in this historic broadband funding.
Broadband Breakfast on September 13, 2023 – AT&T and BlackRock’s Gigapower Joint Venture
Gigapower CEO Bill Hogg and AT&T President Erin Scarborough headline event.
'Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.
Wednesday, September 13, 2023 – AT&T and BlackRock’s Gigapower Joint Venture
In December 2022, AT&T and BlackRock, through a fund managed by its Diversified Infrastructure business, jointly invested in the Gigapower joint venture that is expected to build fiber connectivity to an initial 1.5 million customer locations beyond AT&T’s current footprint. Notably, AT&T will rely on a commercial wholesale open access platform, where multiple providers share space and compete for customers over the same fiber infrastructure. Could Gigapower alter the historical reluctance of U.S. telcos toward such networks? How will the deployment impact open access projects throughout the United States? Get the facts from this special Broadband Breakfast Live Online event.
Panelists:
- Bill Hogg, CEO of Gigapower
- Erin Scarborough, President, Broadband and Connectivity Initiatives at AT&T
- Adam Waltz, Managing Director at BlackRock Infrastructure
- Other guests have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Adam Waltz is a Managing Director in BlackRock’s Global Infrastructure Fund focused on investments in digital infrastructure opportunities across fiber networks, data centers, and wireless infrastructure. He serves as a Board Director at Gigapower, BlackRock’s joint venture with AT&T to develop a commercial wholesale open access platform on a state-of-the-art fiber network.
Bill Hogg leads Gigapower, an open access, wholesale fiber broadband company that builds and operates fiber solutions lit for fast connectivity and designed for network resiliency and reliability. Bill retired as President, AT&T Technology Operations, and was responsible for all planning, investment, engineering, construction, delivery, and assurance of AT&T’s wireless and wireline networks. Previously, Bill served as President-Technology Development, responsible for the development of AT&T’s products and services, digital experiences for customers, and systems supporting the operations across AT&T’s networks and services.
Erin Scarborough leads the team responsible for AT&T’s efforts to connect more Americans to greater possibility through fiber and wireless 5G investment initiatives, participating in government funding programs and public private partnerships. She and her team are taking a strategic, state-by-state approach working closely with state and local governments as they assess their broadband access, affordability and adoption needs. She also leads the combined broadband and mobility product management teams and has cross-functional responsibility for product profitability, pricing, customer experience, product design, multi-year roadmaps, development, and value-add services across the product portfolios.
Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – What’s New in Broadband Mapping
Demand for an accurate and reliable map has now reached a pivotal juncture.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.
Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – What’s New in Broadband Mapping
The success of the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program may hinge upon accurate data for distributing infrastructure funding. But broadband mapping remains a formidable challenge. The FCC’s broadband map has already served as the basis for state-by-state allocation decisions. But will one much-maligned tool be enough for state broadband offices as they formulate coverage areas within their states’ communities? Join a range of stakeholders for this special Broadband Breakfast Live Online as we all seek to understand the intricacies of broadband mapping through a range of software databases.
Panelists
- Panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 – Permitting Reforms and Pole Attachments
While policymakers work to lift barriers such as permitting reform, others remain sidelined, such as pole access.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.
Wednesday, October 4, 2023 – Permitting Reforms and Pole Attachments
Recent public and private investments in broadband, including the more than $40 billion allocated through the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment grant program will play a significant role in helping bridge our country’s digital divide. We must now ensure these funds are used most efficiently and effectively to bring connectivity to our unserved friends and neighbors. While policymakers are working to lift barriers that hinder broadband deployment, such as permitting reform, other barriers remain sidelined, such as pole access. This special session will discuss steps we can take today to maximize broadband funds and accelerate broadband access for rural and unserved communities.
Panelists
- Panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
