Broadband Roundup
Executive Order to Limit Tech Investment, AI Competition, More ECF Funding
Limited foreign investment includes on technologies such as semiconductors and AI.
August 10, 2023 – President Joe Biden on Wednesday issued an executive order to tighten the grip on U.S. foreign investments in key technologies deemed critical to national security.
The order authorizes the secretary of the Treasury to oversee business dealings in “a narrow set of technologies,” including semiconductors and microelectronics, quantum information technologies, and artificial intelligence. Regulated transactions involve activities with “intangible benefits,” such as mergers and acquisitions, private equity, venture capital, greenfield investments, and joint ventures.
New regulations proposed by the Treasury would prohibit Americans from engaging in those transactions or require them to notify when performing certain transactions that involve foreign persons from “countries of concern,” including China, Macau, and Hong Kong.
Biden warned in a letter to Congress dated August 9 that these countries eliminate barriers between civilian and commercial sectors, military and defense industrial sectors to achieve “military dominance,” which threatens the national security of the United States.
In addition, the order also mandates the secretary of the Treasury, along with the secretary of Commerce and other relevant agencies to present the president with an assessment of the program and potential recommendations or modifications, one year following the effective date, to further enhance the program.
The measure reflects heightened U.S.-China technological competition amid escalating security concerns. Several government officials and lawmakers have stressed the need for American leadership in key industries, particularly semiconductors and artificial intelligence, to avert security risks.
White House launches AI competition with $20M in prize
The White House on Wednesday launched a two-year competition challenging artificial intelligence developers to detect and repair software vulnerabilities, offering prizes totaling almost $20 million.
According to the press release, several top AI companies, including Anthropic, Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI, will collaborate with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to offer expertise and technology for the challenge.
The competition, called AIxCC, will kick off with a qualifying event in spring 2024, where the top scoring teams will move on to the semifinal competition at DEF CON 2024, one of the world’s top cybersecurity conferences. The top five contestants will progress to the final phase of the contest, scheduled for DEF CON 2025, where the three highest-scoring teams will be announced.
To ensure broad participation and a level playing field, DARPA will also make available $7 million to small businesses who want to compete, read the notice.
“Today’s announcement is part of a broader commitment by the Biden-Harris Administration to ensure that the power of AI is harnessed to address the nation’s great challenges, and that AI is developed safely and responsibly to protect Americans from harm and discrimination,” read the document.
In July, the administration announced it had obtained voluntary agreements from seven leading AI companies to address the risks associated with the technology.
FCC announces $46.3M in Emergency Connectivity Fund money allocation
The Federal Communications Commission unveiled a new funding round of $46.3 million through the Emergency Connectivity Fund program, aimed at providing digital tools and services for students to stay connected while away from school.
The funding will benefit approximately 125,000 students, 250 schools, 13 libraries, and 2 consortia in Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Ohio, Oregon, and Washington, read the notice.
“For many students, the start of the school year brings renewed concerns about access to the digital tools that they need to succeed in school,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “That’s why we’re pleased to announce another round of funding to help close the Homework Gap just in time for students to head back to class.
Since its launch in 2021, around $6.86 billion in funding has been distributed out of the designated $7.17 billion. The agency said it has supported approximately 18 million students, 11,100 schools, 1050 libraries, and 120 consortia, including nearly 13 million connected devices and over 8 million broadband connections.
However, the program also has its share of hurdles as anchor institutions associations in April requested the FCC to extend the deadlines to implement funding from the ECF, in part citing delays in getting and deploying equipment and services.
Broadband Roundup
First Wireless Innovation Fund Grants, Greg McLaughlin New CEO of AEX, New Lumen Board Appointment
Grants were awarded to projects at Northeastern University, New York University, and DeepSig.
August 9, 2023 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced on Tuesday that it awarded nearly $5.5 million in the first round of grants from the Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund.
The $1.5 billion Wireless Innovation Fund supports the development of open and interoperable wireless networks and is funded by the CHIPS and Science Act. The fund will “help drive competition, strengthen global supply chain resiliency and lower costs for consumers and network operators,” read the press release. The NTIA will make up to $140.5 million in grants available on a rolling basis.
Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a statement that “America’s continued leadership in wireless technology is critical to our economic competitiveness and national security. These investments in the next generation of wireless innovation will help create a more diverse and resilient marketplace and ensure that American companies and entrepreneurs, along with our allies, remain at the cutting edge of this crucial technology.”
The first round of funding will support research and development and testing activities related to evaluating energy efficiency, measuring performance of interoperable equipment and testing methods for sharing spectrum, read the press release.
The $5.5 million was awarded to projects at Northeastern University, New York University, and DeepSig Inc, a technology company developing wireless processing solutions.
“This first round of Wireless Innovation Fund awards will accelerate the transition to more open and resilient 5G and 6G wireless networks,” said NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson. “These grants will fund important research and testing to catalyze greater adoption of open wireless equipment. This in turn will promote resilience, innovation, and efficiency in the mobile networks so important to our economy.”
“At Northeastern, our research enterprise is relentlessly focused on impact in the world,” said David Madigan, Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs at Northeastern University. The grant “will help us continue to pioneer critical research in wireless systems and networks, ensuring that the next generation of the Internet of Things will be a continuum of connected devices able to interact in new and exciting ways.”
Jim Shea, CEO of DeepSig Inc, added that the company will improve its performance “by leveraging DeepSig’s Generative Artificial Intelligence and tools for modeling and measuring the wireless environment under real world conditions… We are excited to get to work!”
Former Charter exec Greg McLaughlin now new CEO of AEX
After recently expanding to North Carolina, South African fiber provider Automation Exchange announced Tuesday that Greg McLaughlin will take over as its new CEO.
McLaughlin previously served as the senior director of operations for Charter Communications’ Wireless Engineering Group, where he played a key role in driving the company’s advanced wireless deployment and shaped the company’s position on spectrum and technology policy. He also worked as the director of corporate strategy for Bright House Networks, a telecom company purchased by Charter in 2015.
“With Greg McLaughlin’s extensive expertise in the U.S. broadband market and strong leadership skills, he is the perfect fit to lead AEX as we embark on our expansion journey into the United States,” said founder Greg Wilson. “We believe his vision and experience will further drive the success and growth of AEX as we continue providing innovative automation solutions to the broadband industry.”
“We are singularly focused on being at the forefront of the rapidly growing broadband industry, and expanding our United States operations is critical to that effort” added McLaughlin. “Our integrated OSS/BSS software platform, services and collaborative partnership model provides everything network operators need to rapidly scale, increase uptake rates and deliver exceptional customer experience.”
Lumen new board appointment
Internet service provider Lumen Technologies announced Monday the appointment of James Fowler to its board of directors, effective immediately.
Fowler is an advocate for innovation and digital transformation and has more than 25 years of experience in technology leadership roles. Currently, he is the executive vice president and chief technology officer of Nationwide Insurance.
“On top of being a skilled technologist, Jim is an accomplished transformation leader with a passion for winning,” said CEO of Lumen, Kate Johnson in a press release. “His excitement and perspective are incredibly valuable, especially as we start to disrupt the telecommunications industry with the launch of our network-as-a-service platform. I’m thrilled to have his expertise as we build on our legacy of innovation to drive towards revenue growth.”
Prior to working at Nationwide Insurance, Fowler worked at General Electric as the Global Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Officer, among other roles. He worked to deliver digital transformation across the enterprise, read the press release.
“Jim sees himself as a catalyst, enabler, and futurist ready to challenge business models with technology,” continued the press release.
“It’s the people at Lumen who are driving transformation,” said Fowler. “Kate has built an incredibly talented team – the opportunity ahead of us is tremendous. I’m both honored and excited to take on this role at such an important time for the company.”
The company launched its network-as-a-service platform in July as the “first important step toward the company’s bold vision to disrupt the telecom industry.” It offers customers “radical flexibility” in how they buy, use and manage network services. NaaS is a model for organizations to consume network infrastructure through flexible operating expenses.
Broadband Roundup
Tribal Spectrum Licensing, Call for More ACP Funding, $32 Million for West Virginia Broadband
FCC seeking comments to facilitate better broadband connectivity in tribal communities.
August 8, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission is seeking comments on tribal nations and native Hawaiian access to wireless spectrum to facilitate better broadband connectivity in tribal communities.
According to the public notice published on Friday, the commission is seeking additional demographic data on applicants for spectrum licensing. This includes a potential addition of legal entity categories and questions on wireless licensing forms. It also invites public input on expanding data collection beyond government entities to include business and citizens, in a way that recognizes “both the sovereign status of Tribal Nations, as well as the broad diversity of Tribal Nations and the Native Hawaiian Community,” read the notice.
The FCC is also seeking feedback on tribal access to licensed spectrum through secondary market transactions, such as leasing arrangements and the sharing of licenses among carriers. This information would serve as the benchmark for the commission’s upcoming Enhanced Competition Incentive Program to spur growth in the secondary licensing market for tribal communities.
In addition to soliciting comments, the commission’s Wireless Telecommunications Bureau, in tandem with the Office of Native Affairs and Policy, will kick off an outreach program to further engage tribal and native Hawaiian communities. The forthcoming schedule and events would be made available in the near future, read the notice.
The announcement comes almost a year after Senate Indian Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Schatz urged the FCC to consult more regularly with tribal leaders on the spectrum-licensing processes and ease regulatory burden on small tribes.
Tri-caucus chairs call for more ACP funding
Congressional tri-caucus chairs urged the Joe Biden administration to replenish funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program, as experts forecast the program’s funds will be depleted by early 2024.
In a letter dated July 31, chairs of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, Congressional Black Caucus, and Congressional Hispanic Caucus voiced concerns over the lapse of ACP funding, a benefit program that provides monthly internet discounts of $30 and $75 to low-income households.
The financial shortfall, if not addressed by Congress, would hurt communities of color and the “myriad systemic inequities” they are facing, read the letter.
The letter then cited a Pew survey that showed only 71 percent of Black households and 65 percent of Hispanic households have access to broadband internet, compared to the FCC’s data that 94 percent of households nationwide subscribe to such service. Lack of affordable high speed internet will put these communities further behind, claimed the letter.
“The Biden-Harris Administration has consistently led on internet access and affordability issues and has done more to close the digital divide than its predecessors,” it continued. “We urge you to support replenishing ACP funding to sustain and build on this important building block to help us overcome the digital divide.”
To date, more than 19 millions households have signed up for the ACP benefits, according to recent FCC’s data. Despite concerns that insufficient funding could impede ongoing broadband expansion and perpetuate the digital divide, Congress has not yet taken any measures to address this issue.
$32 Million for West Virginia broadband
West Virginia’s Governor Jim Justice announced the first round of funding approvals, totaling $32 million, to be distributed among ten recipients as part of the $100 million West Virginia Broadband Investment Plan.
The investment will extend broadband connectivity to more than 6,000 targeted locations through the deployment of 793 miles of new infrastructure. In addition to the current grants, over $16 million in matching funds will bring the total investment to more than $48 million, as outlined in a press release dated July 31.
“I am committed to ensuring that all West Virginians have access to the most advanced internet connectivity possible,” said Governor Justice. “This allocation of funding represents several major steps toward this goal.”
The funding is made available through two programs under the West Virginia Broadband Investment Plan – the Line Extension Advancement and Development and the Major Broadband Project Strategies programs. Projects under the MBPS program, in particular, will prioritize community involvement and use public-private partnerships to maximize investment.
The total fund includes $90 million from the American Rescue Plan Act and $10 million in state general revenue fund, as well as part of the ARPA Capital Projects Fund, which allots $136 million for broadband development in West Virginia, read the press release.
Broadband Roundup
K-12 Cybersecurity, FCC Inquiry Into Spectrum Usage and Data, 6 GHz For Wi-Fi
Cyberattacks can cost up to $1 million for schools, according to a GAO report.
August 7, 2023 — The White House announced on Monday additional actions it will take to strengthen the cybersecurity of the nation’s K-12 school system.
The U.S. Department of Education will establish a Government Coordinating Council that will coordinate activities, policy, and communications between federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial education leaders to strengthen the cyber defenses of American school systems.
“The GCC will be a key first step in the Department’s strategy to protect schools and districts from cybersecurity threats and for supporting districts in preparing for, responding to, and recovering from cybersecurity attacks,” read the White House announcement.
Additionally, the Department of Education and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency jointly released the second document in a series of guidance documents to assist educational leaders in sustaining digital infrastructure. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the National Guard Bureau are also releasing updated resource guides for how to report cybersecurity incidents.
According to a press release, the United States has experienced an increase in cyberattacks that target schools in recent years. In the 2022-23 academic year, at least eight school districts faced a “significant” cyberattack that impacted students, families, teachers, and administrators. Personal data were stolen and publicly disclosed and sensitive information and security systems were leaked online.
According to a 2022 report by the Government Accountability Office, schools can take anywhere from two to nine months to recover from cyberattacks and monetary loss ranges from $50,000 to $1 million.
Several education technology providers, like Amazon Web Services, Cloudflare, PowerSchool, and more have committed to providing free and low-cost resources to school districts.
The Federal Communications Commission proposed in July a pilot program under the Universal Service Fund to provide up to $200 million over three years to strengthen cyber defenses in schools and libraries.
FCC starts inquiry into spectrum usage and data
The FCC released an inquiry into non-federal spectrum usage, particularly how new data sources and AI technology can aid spectrum management on Thursday during the August Open Commission Meeting.
“Machine learning can provide insights that help better understand network usage, support greater spectrum efficiency, and improve resiliency by making it possible to heal networks on their own,” said Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in a statement.
“Today’s inquiry is a way to understand this kind of potential and help ensure it develops here in the United States first,” she said. “We start by focusing on spectrum utilization.”
The inquiry seeks comment on how to better obtain more sophisticated knowledge of non-federal spectrum use and how to take advantage of modern capabilities for doing so in a cost-effective, accurate, scalable, and actionable manner.
“Finding new ways to make more spectrum available is vital to our economic success and national security,” added Commissioner Geoffrey Starks. “Developing accurate information about how we’re using spectrum today may be one of the best ways to ensure we have enough of it available for use tomorrow.”
The FCC joined with the National Science Foundation to discuss how Ai can be used to improve agency operation in July. Officials said that AI could analyze federal grant programs to determine how successful they are and find solutions for problem areas as well as address illegal robocalls by flagging certain patterns that are deemed suspicious.
Coalition letter to FCC urges final rules for 6 GHz to avoid a ‘Wi-Fi digital divide’
More than a dozen public interest groups urged the FCC to finalize key issues to free up the 6 gigahertz band for Wi-Fi use in a way that “does not create a new Wi-Fi digital divide.”
In 2020, the FCC unanimously adopted a rule that authorized 1,200 megahertz of unlicensed spectrum for next generation Wi-Fi. By providing Wi-Fi users wide channels, the Wi-Fi technology has the potential to distribute multi-gigabits of connectivity at a low latency with high reliability.
The organizations, including Public Knowledge, National Digital Inclusion Alliance, and the Schools Health Libraries Broadband Coalition, urged the FCC in a letter to adopt the increased power level for low power devices and the proposed authorization of very low power devices as proposed in the 6 GHz proposed rulemaking. “In both cases the record is now replete with updated analyses that demonstrate the risk of actual harmful interference in exceedingly unlikely,” claimed the letter.
The authorization of VLP devices and LPI are “particularly crucial for digital equity and inclusion, for continued U.S. leadership in next generation Wi-Fi, and for virtually all consumers, businesses and community anchor institutions that increasingly rely on Wi-Fi for connectivity,” read the letter.
As connected devices and high-bandwidth applications become increasingly common, they will require increasing bandwidth to accommodate the growing exchange of traffic, claimed the letter. This makes the capacity and capability of the 6 GHz band urgent, it read.
“Americans increasingly equate broadband with Wi-Fi,” read the letter. “Wi-Fi is the essential path to reliable and affordable broadband internet access, carrying more traffic than all other wireless technologies combined.”
The letter claimed that Wi-Fi is “a fundamental complement to mobile carrier networks, which could not possibly provision 5G-quality throughput for outdoor and mobile use if Wi-Fi was not available.”
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
State BEAD Challenge Process Requires Outreach Coordination
FCC Hears Need for More Flexible 12 GHz Band to Support Fixed Wireless Applications
Executive Order to Limit Tech Investment, AI Competition, More ECF Funding
Electric Co-Ops Could Face Legal Challenges for Broadband Builds
Texas Working with NTIA to Address Legislation that Limits Municipal Broadband, as States Tout P3s
States Should Use BEAD Funds to Finance Internet Exchange Points
Conference Hears Need for Apprenticeship Program to Address Telecom Workforce Shortage
Experts Suggest Immediate Action on Permitting in Preparation for BEAD Spending
First Wireless Innovation Fund Grants, Greg McLaughlin New CEO of AEX, New Lumen Board Appointment
Colorado Broadband Officer Lays out BEAD Hurdles (Corrected Story)
BEAD Requirements Complicate State Planning, Could Result in Different Buildout Timelines: Experts
State Leaders Set Sights on Long-term Digital Equity Planning
Experts Disagree on Increased Requirements for FCC Broadband Nutrition Labels
A Deep Dive into Allocations Under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program
Congress Should Not Create AI-Specific Regulation, Say Techies
Carl Guardino: 100% Broadband Access in the U.S. — The Time is Now
RDOF Winners Seek Supplemental Funding for Covid-related Costs
Nokia Announced Domestic Manufacturing of Electronics Equipment for Fiber
Lack of Rip and Replace Funding Could Spell Trouble for BEAD Progress, Event Hears
Raimando Calls for U.S. Investment in Semiconductor Manufacturing in Allied Countries
Space Launch Spectrum Proposal, Semiconductors for Defense, EchoStar Satellite Launched
FCC Adopts Order to Extend $75 Monthly ACP Subsidy to Households in High-Cost Areas
Farm Connectivity Bill, FCC’s $20M Fine Proposal, UTOPIA Fiber’s New Government Affairs Director
Nokia Fiber Electronics Facility Likely to Alleviate ‘Buy America’ Concerns, Industry Says
Lack of Rip and Replace Funding Could Spell Trouble for BEAD Progress, Event Hears
Experts Disagree on Increased Requirements for FCC Broadband Nutrition Labels
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – Future of ‘Rip and Replace’
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – Remote Education and Online Learning
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – Fiber Connect
Broadband Breakfast at 10a ET / 8a MT on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Mountain Connect
UK’s Online Safety Bill Likely to Impact American User Experience
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – The UK’s Online Safety Bill
Virginia Set to Submit Initial Proposal for Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – Broadband Nutrition Labels: Have They Improved?
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Observers Reacting to the BEAD Funding Decisions
Analysts Reiterate Belief BEAD Will Connect All Locations in U.S.
Trending
-
Funding2 weeks ago
AT&T Expects Fixed-Wireless, Itself To Be Competitive in BEAD Applications
-
Satellite2 weeks ago
Amazon Spars With AT&T and Verizon at FCC Over Project Kuiper Spectrum
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
Cybersecurity Standards, More Funding for Rip and Replace, AT&T Stocks Hit Decade Low
-
Environment3 weeks ago
AT&T to Halt Removal of Lead-Clad Cables in Lake Tahoe, Denies Contamination Claims in WSJ Report
-
Funding3 weeks ago
Vermont’s Unique Communications Union Districts Support BEAD Outlays
-
Community Broadband3 weeks ago
After BEAD Allocation, Gigi Sohn Advocates Municipal Broadband to Close Coverage Gaps
-
Artificial Intelligence3 weeks ago
Seven Tech Companies at White House Commit to Prevent AI Risks
-
Open Access3 weeks ago
Municipalities Need to Own Broadband Infrastructure as a Utility: Banker