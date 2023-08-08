Funding
Experts Tout Data-Driven Approach for State Broadband Offices
‘A data-driven approach will encourage states to be more transparent, open and honest.’
DENVER, Colorado, August 8, 2023 – States need to adopt a data-driven approach to achieving universal digital connectivity through the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program, said state broadband leaders at a Mountain Connect panel Tuesday.
“Precision outperforms politics,” said Scott Woods, vice president for community engagement and strategic partnerships for mapping company Ready.net. He told a crowd of 850 people, the largest-ever turnout at Mountain Connect, that being data driven will ensure that state broadband offices won’t succumb to political pressure or other pressure that will limit broadband connectivity.
A data-driven approach will encourage states to be more transparent, open and honest and will invite more stakeholders to take part in the discussion, said Woods. “Do the math,” he said, to understand where high-speed internet is deployed, where funding is going, and what impact it will have on the communities that are left behind.
Data can also help providers aggregate costs on a micro level and help states understand the makeup of the communities they are building out to, including the poverty constitution and where anchor institutions are. Woods said that the data can be used to develop a strategy to ensure every dollar spent will achieve the mission of the state.
Ready.net produces Broadband.Money, which is a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast.
For Mississippi, being data-driven has changed the way the state addresses connectivity challenges, said Sally Doty, director of the Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi. Having data about what services actually exist has been very helpful to our office, she said.
Tamarah Holmes, director of the Office of Broadband in Virginia, added that the data Virginia has collected has been very important, especially for the development of the upcoming challenge process and the state’s goal to be more transparent and open with stakeholders.
Also in attendance was a robot named “Tenny” who told the audience that robots and artificial intelligence technologies will be universally adopted in the future, particularly in education and domestic services. The robot told guests that a high-speed internet connectivity is “critical” for the robot and other AI-enabled technology to function properly.
The BEAD program awards were allocated in June with money set to be available for states by 2024. States have the directive to connect every unserved address in the state to high-speed internet capacity.
Funding
Commenters Say BEAD Rules that Restrict Program Revenue and Letter of Credit Should Be Changed
Proposed changes to regulations would lift program revenue restrictions for recipients of BEAD funds.
WASHINGTON, August 4, 2023 – Commenters to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration Friday asked the agency to adopt modifications to program income restrictions in the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
Commenters addressed several restrictions in the BEAD program that would, they said, harm the subgrantee process. These include regulations that restricts how providers can use program revenue, whether subgrants can be fixed amounts, and if NTIA could eliminate or change the current letter of credit requirement for all subgrantees.
Current restrictions limit recipients of BEAD funds to use federal funding only to offset total allowable costs, satisfy cost sharing or match requirements, and to add to the total allowable costs for a project. Current rules put in place in the May 2022 Notice of Funding Opportunity state that recipients and subrecipients “may not earn or keep any profit resulting from federal financial assistance.”
In early July, the NTIA released a request for public comment that sought comment on changes to this rule and other rules as specified under the so-called “Part 200” rules of the Office of Management and Budget’s Uniform Guidance. Those rules are contained in the OMB’s Uniform Administrative Requirements, Cost Principles, and Audit Requirements for Federal Awards (2 CFR part 200) from 2013, and are incorporated into the BEAD NOFO.
Many commenters believe that these Part 200 rules will limit the efficacy of the BEAD program.
INCOMPAS, US Telecom, ACA Connects seek relief from some rules
INCOMPAS, the internet and competitive networks association, said in its comments that modifying program income rules will provide certainty to providers that they will be able to retain potential program income and allow for many types of organizations to compete for program funding.
The NTIA “should incentivize more parties to participate in the BEAD program and allow for greater competition in the grants process,” it said, claiming that more competition will better serve taxpayers and accomplish BEAD’s mission of connecting every unserved and underserved location in the United States.
Retaining the profits will help offset costs associated with build out networks that reach unserved and underserved communities, read INCOMPAS’s comments. “We need to ensure that the $42.5 billion allocated for the BEAD Program will not only incentivize more providers in participating in the grants process and stretch federal dollars even further but also to help create opportunities by offsetting those costs associated with deploying broadband network facilities to reach all unserved and underserved locations.”.
INCOMPAS added that broadband providers should have increased access to public rights-of-way to help “spur faster and more efficient deployments.” According to the association, its members have seen significant delays and increases in costs that could limit the effectiveness of the BEAD program. It urged the NTIA to be aware of the costs that these barriers incur on providers when making decisions to update BEAD regulations.
Broadband association US Telecom also expressed support for the program income modification, saying that the NTIA should follow the Department of Treasury’s approach to program income and allow subrecipients to retain the profits for use without restriction. “Waiving the program income rules creates a ‘profit opportunity that will improve the business case for all providers’ and help maximize incentives for participation,” it said.
ACA Connects, an association representing small and medium-sized telecom companies, said in its comments that “because subgrantees will likely seek to create efficiencies by jointly using broadband infrastructure, operations, and personnel for the BEAD program project and for non-government supported services, there may be no clear lines separating program income from non-program income, and attempting to draw these lines could be laborious and time-consuming.”
“Traditional funding rules may provide massive disincentives to existing broadband providers,” added James Dunstan, think tank TechFreedom’s general counsel in a statement. “These providers have already invested almost $2 trillion of private capital since 1996. In almost each instance, for existing broadband providers, the BEAD money will go toward expanding their existing networks into areas where there is simply no economic basis for deployment because of the cost, low population density, or even low demand for service. These new facilities will be integrated into larger networks, making it nearly impossible for the implementation of many of the conditions imposed by the Uniform Guidance rules.”
TechFreedom said in its comments that “if the rules are not written correctly, existing broadband providers – those entities in the best position to reach the most rural areas – may choose not to participate because of the uneconomic ‘strings’ attached to this federal money.”
The think tank said that subgrantee’s should not be able to profit directly from their capital expenditures, but that restrictions should be lifted after construction so that providers can receive a profit from the operation of the portion of their network built with a BEAD grant.
Some groups support fixed amount subgrants
Each state and territory will conduct a subgrantee selection process to identify subgrantees within their jurisdiction that will build and cooperate networks to deliver qualifying broadband service to every unserved and underserved location. The BEAD program is the first of its kind to mandate that all unserved areas are met with funds.
Telecom associations expressed support for the NTIA’s proposal to allow subawards to be fixed amount subawards, awards that provide a specific level of support without regard to actual costs incurred. Under current regulation, fixed amount subawards are prohibited in programs that require cost sharing or match, such as the BEAD program.
“Subrecipient grants should be in fixed amounts,” said TechFreedom, saying that any other approach would allow subrecipients to come back and seek more money. “Eligible Entities should set up their competitive rules such that applicants clearly state how much it will cost them to deploy into unserved and underserved areas.”
Not doing so would “engender all manner of waste, fraud, and abuse,” claimed TechFreedom’s comments. It would also require the NTIA to hold back a substantial amount of the $42.5 billion set aside for the BEAD program to cover cost overruns.
US Telecom claimed that providers will already be incentivized to ensure they estimate costs conservatively to maximize their chances of being selected. Not having fixed amount subawards would create “significant additional layers of complexity and cost for applicants, which do not customarily track and record costs.”
Brian Hurley, chief regulatory counsel at ACA Connects, said the association supports the proposed modification to the rules and believes they will result in projects that have measurable goals and are based on a reasonable estimate of actual cost.
Letter of credit panned by many commenters
As noted on a post in the broadband community, commenters also urged the NTIA to consider alternatives to the letter of credit requirement in the BEAD program Friday. Under current regulations, grant applicants must provide a letter of credit to demonstrate their financial capacity to meet the program’s obligations throughout the construction process. A letter of credit is a document a bank provides on behalf of a network operator to guarantee that in the event of default of the build, the bank will reimburse the agreed upon funds to the NTIA.
Grant awardees are required to submit a letter of credit of 25 percent of the project costs on top of the 25 percent match requirement. Connect Humanity said in its comments that “banks providing LOCs require that they be collateralized by cash or cash equivalent. As a result, awardees will have to lock away vast sums of capital for the full duration of the build, likely several years. With the additional 25% match requirement, recipients will have a capital hurdle of more than 60% of their grant.”
The LOC requirement will prevent the internet service providers best positioned to connect the unserved and underserved addresses of America from participating in the BEAD program, read the comments. It claimed that the banking sector has made clear that it does not “have the appetite to issue LOCs at the scale required to satisfy this $42.5 billion program.”
Even if banks are persuaded to provide LOCs worth up to $10.6 billion, the capital needed to collateralize them will have billions of dollars sitting idle not being used to buy equipment, lay fiber, and train the next generation of broadband engineers.
Furthermore, “the LOC shuts out the vast majority of entities the program claims to prioritize: small and community-centered ISPs, minority and women-owned ISPs, nonprofits and municipalities.”
Rural Texas Funders, SHLB, said letter of credit harms smaller providers
Rural Texas Funders, a nonprofit focused on rural philanthropy, said in its comments that it has found that the letter of credit requirement will also force smaller providers to move their banking outside of their communities. Large providers have existing relationships with banks with funds available for forthcoming projects whereas smaller providers have smaller banks that are not Weiss rated and not eligible to provide the letter of requirement.
The requirement will be “extremely difficult – if not impossible – for many of the communities that BEAD is designed to serve,” it stated.
The Schools Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition added in its comments that the LOC requirement may “effectively deny these smaller and community-based companies and non-profits an opportunity to bid for these projects.”
The coalition’s letter was signed by 49 parties, including representatives from Maine Connectivity Authority, Kansas Department of Commerce, Common Sense Media, American Association of Public Broadband, and Ready.net, among others.
“We appreciate the importance of ensuring that sub-recipients have adequate resources to complete the broadband deployment projects. We respectfully suggest that there are other ways to accomplish this goal,” read SHLB’s comments. It cited that other federal broadband programs require applicants to verify financial viability but do not require a letter of credit.
Among alternatives to the LOC, Connect Humanity and the SHLB Coalition suggested performance bonds, which are commonly used in construction projects and provide a financial guarantee for the delivery of the project without requiring providers to front such a large amount of capital to secure the funds, and delayed reimbursement models.
Delayed reimbursement which allows providers and state broadband offices to agree on a set of milestones that must be achieved to release grant funds, the letter continued. The grants will be issued to providers incrementally over the course of the build and will ensure that grantees are financially reliable.
“Eliminating the letter of credit requirement will promote competition and make it easier for smaller community-based ISPs, minority-owned and women-owned businesses, and nonprofit entities to be eligible for BEAD funding,” it concluded.
Funding
RDOF Winners Seek Supplemental Funding for Covid-related Costs
The group attributes surging costs to unforeseen post-COVID challenges
WASHINGTON, August 3, 2023 – Winning bidders for the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund are pressing the Federal Communications Commission for supplemental funding due to Covid-related factors, despite the chairwoman’s response that the agency currently lacks such funds.
On June 20, representatives of the Coalition of RDOF winners met with FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel‘s legal advisor to request more financing due to circumstances that “could never have been anticipated at the time of bidding.”
In the ex-parte notice letter, the companies pointed to the impact of post-COVID fiscal policies, such as consecutive interest rate hikes, which had triggered “spiraling inflation” and driven up construction costs. Moreover, the influx of federal grants intended to expand broadband infrastructure resulted in a “massive” surge in demand for broadband construction materials, equipment, and labor, also leading to escalated final costs, the group said.
As per the coalition’s estimation, those challenges have led to a fourfold increase in the total costs of network construction. The delivery time for these projects has also been extended by six to 18 months.
Therefore, the coalition is asking the commission to disburse additional funds from the initial $9 billion allocation, as the agency ended up authorizing only $6 billion following defaults of more than $2.8 billion by a handful of companies earlier this year.
Responding to a group of senators who wrote to the Chairwoman on June 12 asking about the FCC’s strategy to address concerns about RDOF funding shortfall, Rosenworcel said that the FCC “collects only enough funding through the Universal Service Fund contribution process to match the approximately $6 billion committed” and that the agency does not “have support in reserve readily available for reallocation.”
Philip Macres of the Klein Law group, on behalf of the coalition of RDOF winners, told Broadband Breakfast that the FCC could modify the contribution factor for the Universal Service Fund to direct additional money for RDOF. Macres then cited how the commission had previously adjusted the USF contribution percentage to facilitate extra funding for A-CAM, another federally funded grant catering to carriers providing broadband access to hard-to-reach, high-cost, and low-return locations across the country.
But financial support is not the only relief the group is asking for. In a letter dated July 14, the coalition pointed out that the FCC can execute various amnesty measures, all culminating in permitting companies to surrender their pledged coverage areas without incurring penalties if the required funding amount remains unaddressed. Additionally, they also suggested the FCC to expedite the distribution of funds or extend the funding period by another year.
In her letter on June 26, Rosenworcel emphasized the importance for the commission to uphold the rules it had set forth, following the agency’s proposal in May to impose $8 million in fines against 22 RDOF applicants who failed to meet their obligations.
“The Commission’s default rules are designed to impress upon recipients the importance of being prepared to meet all Commission requirements and be prepared to fulfill deployment obligations,” read the letter.
However, Rosenworcel noted that the FCC would still consider waiver requests on a case-by-case basis and “warrant a deviation from the general rule if such a waiver would be in the public interest.”
Opposition to coalition
Although the coalition’s efforts have yet to move the needle at the FCC, they have encountered strong opposition from the telecom association WTA-Advocates for Rural Broadband. On July 28, the association submitted a letter warning the commission against what they perceived as “gaming tactics” employed by those seeking additional funding.
“An obvious gaming danger,” said the letter, is the use of a strategy that offers an “unreasonably low” amount of money to win specific areas, and then ask for more funding later. Acceding to the request for additional funding would lead to unfair treatment of “responsible” bidders who opted to withdraw from the competition rather than compromising their prices beyond what was deemed “financially feasible or sustainable,” said the WTA.
Additionally, if the commission were to grant the coalition’s requests, this would set a very “problematic precedent for the future reverse auction,” it continued. The reverse auction model, where the lowest bidder wins the bid, serves as the primary method for distributing funds in RDOF and other programs like the Connect America Fund, and potentially the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, a flagship initiative of the Joe Biden administration that has been garnering significant media attention lately.
In the case of RDOF, the companies’ inability to follow through on their bid commitments calls into question the efficiency of the reverse auction approach, which has been a subject of considerable controversy in recent years. Some argue that it can incentivize companies to use their funds more efficiently, ultimately leading to a reduction in project costs. Its critics, including the WTA, contend that the reverse auction model tends to favor larger companies with a financial advantage, or potentially results in a compromise on service quality to accommodate the reduced prices.
In addition, industry insiders also expressed concerns that the reverse auction method exacerbated the situation by permitting incompetent bidders to win projects they were incapable of completing in the first place.
Nevertheless, the coalition’s request is the latest addition to the program’s tumultuous history as it has weathered numerous policy changes since the tenure of FCC Chairman Ajit Pai up to the current Chairwoman.
First, the FCC’s map used to identify unserved and underserved areas came under heavy criticism for being plagued with inaccurate and unreliable data. Then, the updated map came along which reshuffled the target locations, resulting in a surge of companies defaulting on areas they had committed to serve, as they cited the new data categorized those regions as already served.
Back in 2020, the RDOF program was hailed by former Chairman Pai as “the biggest step the FCC has ever taken” in bridging the digital divide and extending digital opportunities to rural America. Three years into what was supposed to be a decade-long plan and drawing more criticism than praise along the way, it remains uncertain whether RDOF will truly live up to Pai’s ambitious claim.
FCC
FCC Adopts Order to Extend $75 Monthly ACP Subsidy to Households in High-Cost Areas
The benefit would go beyond tribes to other high cost locations.
WASHINGTON, August 3, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday adopted an order to increase Affordable Connectivity Program subsidies from $30 to $75 per month for eligible households in high-cost locations.
As outlined in the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, the FCC is tasked with distributing the $14 billion in ACP funding to help low-income households gain access to affordable internet connections. The benefits include a one-time $100 discount on internet devices and a monthly discount of $30 or $75. Historically, the $75 discount has only been available to those living on tribal lands.
However, the FCC’s adoption would expand the benefit beyond tribes to other high-cost locations, based on the data the National Telecommunications and Information Administration would provide as part of its management of the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program, said the FCC.
The $75 discounts assist providers who can demonstrate that the standard $30 monthly benefit would place them in “particularized economic hardship” and make it impossible for them to maintain parts or all of their network in hard-to-reach areas.
This would not only incentivize providers to participate in the ACP, especially in rural areas, but also spur deployment and adoption by strengthening the business case for providers to deploy broadband in those areas, said the agency.
The order would also establish the framework for evaluating and deciding on providers’ economic hardship submissions and require approved providers to submit an annual economic hardship showing to maintain eligibility.
Despite concerns that funding might dry up in early 2024, the agency announced that ACP has connected more than 19.8 million out of the 48.6 million eligible households, an increase of more than one million over last June’s data. Out of those 19.8 million, 2.8 million are living in rural regions, said Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.
“ACP’s continued success in rural America will do more than help millions of rural families get and stay connected,” said Commissioner Geoffrey Starks, reiterating the belief that an enhanced ACP benefit would also “spell good news” for rural deployment efforts, especially the BEAD program.
As part of the meeting’s agenda, the commission also pushed forward an order to launch a technical inquiry to better understand the non-federal spectrum usage data. In particular, it will look at the possibility of adopting new technology, including artificial intelligence, to guide spectrum-related decision making.
The commission also approved a record $300-million penalty against an international robocall network, which targeted over half-a-billion Americans with five billion illegal phone calls during a three-month period in 2021. This marks the commission’s most recent effort to crack down on mobile fraud, particularly targeting issues such as robocalls and robotexts.
