Infrastructure
Fiber and Wireless Companies Agree States Should Incentivize Local Permitting Reform
State can offer grant application points and recognition for adhering to permitting guidance.
ORLANDO, August 25, 2023 – Representatives for internet service providers asked that state broadband offices provide incentives for localities to improve their permitting processes for broadband builds at a Fiber Connect panel Wednesday.
States can offer incentives like state-wide recognition and additional points in grant applications for communities that voluntarily adopt guidelines that improve the permitting process for broadband providers, said Claude Aiken, chief strategy officer at fixed wireless and fiber provider NextLink.
We have seen success in Indiana, which adopted a broadband ready communities program in which municipalities and counties can voluntarily commit to have a singular point of contact for all permitting and review permits in a timely manner, among other guidance, said Aiken. The state provides a list of municipalities and counties that are in line with the guidance which allows providers to see which communities are willing to work with them to improve broadband access.
Permitting reforms are critical for broadband builds, especially as the $42.5 billion through the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program comes down the pipeline, said Aiken. Enhancing permitting at the local level is particularly important because each community handles barriers in a unique way and the many different requirements can significantly delay projects, he said.
“If you can’t get a permit, you can’t build,” he continued. Different localities have different approaches, capabilities and approaches to permitting and can be impacted by a variety of different factors. For this reason, it is essential that the process is coordinated and transparent.
From the provider perspective, being able to accurately project the timeline of permit approval or disapproval is critical, said Aiken. There is a shot clock on building out BEAD projects, and it is important that we as the provider are able to forecast needs for supply chains.
Ariane Schaffer, public policy and government affairs manager for Google Fiber, suggested that localities create an online portal in which providers and vendors are able to track the permit as it goes through different agencies, localities and inspection procedures.
She added that it is helpful to have regular meetings with communities to air issues with permits even if it is outside of their control to help coordinate on a shared goal to find a solution to delays. “Coordination is key,” she said, adding her support for a single point of contact in a community that can pass along information about permits to providers.
Lack of transparency is a huge hurdle when submitting an application, Schaffer continued. The process can be extended if the locality does not communicate properly up front which documents it needs to see for permit approval.
Aiken agreed, saying that is important for local permitting authorities to remember that providers and agencies alike have a common goal: to connect all the unserved and underserved areas of the jurisdiction.
This discussion took place days after a representative from the federal permitting council asked for broadband industry coordination to streamline broadband projects through the federal permitting process. Experts have touted permitting delays as a major hurdle for broadband grants through the BEAD program for months. They have urged states to begin the process of federal permits early to avoid delaying program builds.
#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on September 13, 2023 – AT&T and BlackRock’s Gigapower Joint Venture
Gigapower CEO Bill Hogg and AT&T President Erin Scarborough headline event.
‘Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation in the webinar.
Wednesday, September 13, 2023 – AT&T and BlackRock’s Gigapower Joint Venture
In December 2022, AT&T and BlackRock, through a fund managed by its Diversified Infrastructure business, jointly invested in the Gigapower joint venture that is expected to build fiber connectivity to an initial 1.5 million customer locations beyond AT&T’s current footprint. Notably, AT&T will rely on a commercial wholesale open access platform, where multiple providers share space and compete for customers over the same fiber infrastructure. Could Gigapower alter the historical reluctance of U.S. telcos toward such networks? How will the deployment impact open access projects throughout the United States? Get the facts from this special Broadband Breakfast Live Online event.
Panelists:
- Bill Hogg, CEO of Gigapower
- Erin Scarborough, President, Broadband and Connectivity Initiatives at AT&T
- Adam Waltz, Managing Director at BlackRock Infrastructure
- Other guests have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Adam Waltz is a Managing Director in BlackRock’s Global Infrastructure Fund focused on investments in digital infrastructure opportunities across fiber networks, data centers, and wireless infrastructure. He serves as a Board Director at Gigapower, BlackRock’s joint venture with AT&T to develop a commercial wholesale open access platform on a state-of-the-art fiber network.
Bill Hogg leads Gigapower, an open access, wholesale fiber broadband company that builds and operates fiber solutions lit for fast connectivity and designed for network resiliency and reliability. Bill retired as President, AT&T Technology Operations, and was responsible for all planning, investment, engineering, construction, delivery, and assurance of AT&T’s wireless and wireline networks. Previously, Bill served as President-Technology Development, responsible for the development of AT&T’s products and services, digital experiences for customers, and systems supporting the operations across AT&T’s networks and services.
Erin Scarborough leads the team responsible for AT&T’s efforts to connect more Americans to greater possibility through fiber and wireless 5G investment initiatives, participating in government funding programs and public private partnerships. She and her team are taking a strategic, state-by-state approach working closely with state and local governments as they assess their broadband access, affordability and adoption needs. She also leads the combined broadband and mobility product management teams and has cross-functional responsibility for product profitability, pricing, customer experience, product design, multi-year roadmaps, development, and value-add services across the product portfolios.
Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
Infrastructure
Iowa and Missouri Representatives Speak to Legislative Importance of Broadband
Representatives asked industry leaders to communicate their deployment concerns.
ORLANDO, August 24, 2023 – House Representatives for Missouri and Iowa told Fiber Connect attendees Wednesday that their primary role as legislators is to get government out of the way of providers seeking to connect unserved and underserved addresses across the nation.
Ray Sorenson, R-Iowa, told conference attendees how important it is that government officials and industry leaders work together to figure out how best to connect all address in the United States. He works with people in Iowa’s state broadband office to help it “get done right,” he said.
He praised the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program for being customizable by states that know their individual needs better than the federal government. “We have to get out of the way and make sure that this rolls out smoothly,” said Sorenson, referring to legislators and federal policies.
Sorenson added that he is “technology agnostic,” meaning that he does not care what technology connects people to high-speed internet. We need to make sure we focus on those people that are not connected at all. He said that 100 Megabits per second (Mbps) download and upload speeds do not matter if the consumer has 0 by 0 Mbps.
The next generation of farming equipment requires broadband connectivity, Sorensen continued, claiming that it is the nation’s future and urging providers to get ahead of the coming demand. It has been a revelation to talk to people who live in the suburbs and urban cores who all agree that broadband connectivity is something that needs to happen, he said.
Louis Riggs, R-Missouri, added that legislators are likeminded across party lines about getting the necessary investments into BEAD projects. “We have one chance to get this right,” he said. He asked industry leaders to communicate with legislators about the problems they are facing in deployment.
Funding
Don’t Neglect Community Development Block Grants for Broadband, Says HUD
The program can function as a gap filler for other federal funding.
ORLANDO, August 24, 2023 – A representative for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development told attendees at Fiber Connect Tuesday that providers should not overlook the department’s Community Development Block Grant for broadband deployment assistance.
The program provides annual grants to states and local governments to be used for economic and community development, primarily for low and moderate-income individuals. The Section 108 program, called the loan guarantee program provides CDBG recipients with the ability to leverage their annual grant allocation to access low-cost, flexible financing for economic development and infrastructure projects.
According to Erik Pechuekonis, community planning and development specialist at HUD, the program provides loan guarantees of an amount five times the amount in annual grants from CDBG. States, Cities and counties are eligible for the program as well as subrecipients like nonprofits and economic development corporations.
Loans are non-competitive and are provided at low rates for up to 20 years, said Pechuekonis. Additionally, the department provides one-on-one technical assistance. Loans may be used for acquisition construction, rehabilitation of public facilities and public improvements, which includes broadband builds, he said.
Each project under the loan program must benefit low and moderate-income persons, improve housing or address urgent needs for community health and safety. Pechuekonis said that broadband projects qualify as reaching these minimum requirements. He specified that funds are available for broadband deployment and not as a subsidy for service. Additionally, grantees will be required to produce a source of collateral.
The program “can also function as a gap filler so if you don’t get quite enough funding, we can step in and fill that role as well,” added Pechuekonis, referring to the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program. “We generally work well with other federal state programs.”
“This is something new in terms of applying these funds to broadband,” added Amy Maclean, editorial director at CableFax magazine.
Pechuekonis said that HUD is trying to mesh out the priorities between grantee’s competing interests with housing, infrastructure and economic development. We are seeing a lot of interest in this program, he said.
This comes months after the National Telecommunications and Information Administration released allocation amounts for states through the BEAD program. Many communities are turning to alternative sources of funding, fearing that they will not receive BEAD funds.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Fiber and Wireless Companies Agree States Should Incentivize Local Permitting Reform
Broadband Breakfast on September 13, 2023 – AT&T and BlackRock’s Gigapower Joint Venture
Iowa and Missouri Representatives Speak to Legislative Importance of Broadband
Don’t Neglect Community Development Block Grants for Broadband, Says HUD
U.S. Chip Export Restrictions Will be ‘Huge Roadblock’ for Chinese AI Competitiveness: Expert
State Broadband Leaders Ask for Provider Cooperation on BEAD
Proposed ‘Buy America’ Waiver Will Give Industry Ability to Build By BEAD Deadline: Experts
Precursors to BEAD Implementation: A Deep Dive Into Prior Broadband Programs
AT&T Launches New Fixed Wireless Service, Lawsuits Over Lead Cables, $27M for Rural South Dakota Broadband
Open Access to Training Data Vital for AI Safety and Innovation: Expert
Ubiquity Expands Open Access Networks, Hughes Secures LEO Contract, Charter Exec Moves Over
Coalitions To Play Large Role in BEAD Projects, Say Fiber Builders
White House Releases ‘Buy America’ Guidance, Does Not Budge on Fiber as ‘Construction Material’
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 – Railroad Crossing and the Broadband Right-of-Way
Scott Sampson: How Fiber Can Build a Work Culture in a Remote World
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – Will the Affordable Connectivity Program be Renewed?
Dish and EchoStar to Combine, Over Half of Rural Telcos Grants in 2022, FEC Considering New Rules for AI in Campaigns
Bill Proposes to Modify ReConnect Program in Favor of Small Provider Applicants
Adtran’s Investment, White House Wants Texas Social Media Law Blocked, Anniversary of Inflation Reduction Act
Co-Ops Can Look to Counties for BEAD Match Requirement
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – Preview of BEAD Implementation Summit
Future-Focused Network Design Key to Boost Approval Chance for BEAD Grants: Experts
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – Build America, Buy America
BEAD Implementation Summit on September 21 at Clyde’s of Gallery Place in Washington
Broadband Breakfast on September 13, 2023 – AT&T and BlackRock’s Gigapower Joint Venture
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 – Permitting Reforms and Pole Attachments
Students Should Limit Screen Time, Panel Hears
Lack of Rip and Replace Funding Could Spell Trouble for BEAD Progress, Event Hears
Experts Disagree on Increased Requirements for FCC Broadband Nutrition Labels
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – Future of ‘Rip and Replace’
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – Remote Education and Online Learning
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – Fiber Connect
Broadband Breakfast at 10a ET / 8a MT on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Mountain Connect
UK’s Online Safety Bill Likely to Impact American User Experience
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – The UK’s Online Safety Bill
Virginia Set to Submit Initial Proposal for Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment
Trending
-
Satellite4 weeks ago
Amazon Spars With AT&T and Verizon at FCC Over Project Kuiper Spectrum
-
Artificial Intelligence4 weeks ago
Congress Should Not Create AI-Specific Regulation, Say Techies
-
Funding3 weeks ago
Carl Guardino: 100% Broadband Access in the U.S. — The Time is Now
-
Infrastructure1 week ago
White House Releases ‘Buy America’ Guidance, Does Not Budge on Fiber as ‘Construction Material’
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
Experts Disagree on Increased Requirements for FCC Broadband Nutrition Labels
-
Funding3 weeks ago
RDOF Winners Seek Supplemental Funding for Covid-related Costs
-
Infrastructure4 weeks ago
A Deep Dive into Allocations Under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program
-
Fiber3 weeks ago
Nokia Announced Domestic Manufacturing of Electronics Equipment for Fiber