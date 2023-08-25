Infrastructure
Fiber and Wireless Companies Agree States Should Incentivize Local Permitting Reform
State can offer grant application points and recognition for adhering to permitting guidance.
ORLANDO, August 25, 2023 – Representatives for internet service providers asked that state broadband offices provide incentives for localities to improve their permitting processes for broadband builds at a Fiber Connect panel Wednesday.
States can offer incentives like state-wide recognition and additional points in grant applications for communities that voluntarily adopt guidelines that improve the permitting process for broadband providers, said Claude Aiken, chief strategy officer at fixed wireless and fiber provider NextLink.
We have seen success in Indiana, which adopted a broadband ready communities program in which municipalities and counties can voluntarily commit to have a singular point of contact for all permitting and review permits in a timely manner, among other guidance, said Aiken. The state provides a list of municipalities and counties that are in line with the guidance which allows providers to see which communities are willing to work with them to improve broadband access.
Permitting reforms are critical for broadband builds, especially as the $42.5 billion through the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program comes down the pipeline, said Aiken. Enhancing permitting at the local level is particularly important because each community handles barriers in a unique way and the many different requirements can significantly delay projects, he said.
“If you can’t get a permit, you can’t build,” he continued. Different localities have different approaches, capabilities and approaches to permitting and can be impacted by a variety of different factors. For this reason, it is essential that the process is coordinated and transparent.
From the provider perspective, being able to accurately project the timeline of permit approval or disapproval is critical, said Aiken. There is a shot clock on building out BEAD projects, and it is important that we as the provider are able to forecast needs for supply chains.
Ariane Schaffer, public policy and government affairs manager for Google Fiber, suggested that localities create an online portal in which providers and vendors are able to track the permit as it goes through different agencies, localities and inspection procedures.
She added that it is helpful to have regular meetings with communities to air issues with permits even if it is outside of their control to help coordinate on a shared goal to find a solution to delays. “Coordination is key,” she said, adding her support for a single point of contact in a community that can pass along information about permits to providers.
Lack of transparency is a huge hurdle when submitting an application, Schaffer continued. The process can be extended if the locality does not communicate properly up front which documents it needs to see for permit approval.
Aiken agreed, saying that is important for local permitting authorities to remember that providers and agencies alike have a common goal: to connect all the unserved and underserved areas of the jurisdiction.
This discussion took place days after a representative from the federal permitting council asked for broadband industry coordination to streamline broadband projects through the federal permitting process. Experts have touted permitting delays as a major hurdle for broadband grants through the BEAD program for months. They have urged states to begin the process of federal permits early to avoid delaying program builds.
Do Not Overlook Other Broadband Programs, say Experts
Other programs can fund BEAD matching requirements.
ORLANDO, August 30, 2023 – Representatives for various federal broadband funding programs urged providers to not overlook other funding opportunities available for broadband infrastructure programs amidst excitement for the largest-to-date investment in broadband through the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program at a Fiber Connect conference Wednesday.
Other federal funding programs can help fill in funding gaps that exist through the $42.5 billion BEAD program, they agreed. These programs are currently funding and will fund many programs across the United States that will meet the same goal as BEAD: connect every unserved and underserved address to high-speed internet.
Savid Johnson of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development added that some funding programs, such as the Community Development Block Grant program, allows entities to use the money to meet the minimum match requirement through BEAD. Many experts have expressed concerns that the high match requirement will prohibit some providers from participating in the program.
There is an “enormous amount of funding” in other programs, said Lakeisha Moise of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development. She added that the USDA has specific niche working with telecom companies and can help address unique challenges in the industry.
Alternative broadband infrastructure programs include the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund which provides $10 billion to a COVID-19 pandemic relief fund that includes broadband infrastructure, the USDA’s ReConnect program that funds grants and loans for rural broadband projects, the White House’s Tribal Connectivity Program for tribal connection, and HUD’s CDBG program.
They cautioned providers to be aware of different requirements across different programs. Nicolette Gerald of the Treasury warned that the Capital Projects Fund requires that providers supply 100 Mbps download and upload speeds, rather than the 100/20 Mbps that BEAD requires.
Virginia and Louisiana Each Release BEAD Implementation Plans, Volume Two
Outlines subgrant processes and application scoring criteria.
WASHINGTON, August 25, 2023 – Virginia became the first state to release volume two of its Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program for public comment last week, followed closely by Louisiana on Friday.
The two states seem to be in a contest for “first in the nation” status in implementation of the signature program $42.5 billion program for broadband infrastructure under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021. Louisiana was the first state to publicly release its five-year and digital equity plans in May and which released it initial proposal volume two on Friday. Many states are looking to Virginia and Louisiana to pave the way forward in designing BEAD program subgrants and answer questions on how to allocate broadband serviceable locations and how to score applications.
Dr. Tamarah Holmes, Virginia’s state broadband officer, has said that the state is on an accelerated timeline for deployment of EBAD funds. It was the first to release the first volume of its initial proposal, due within 180 days of receiving allocation announcements in late June.
Initial proposal volume one outlines how the state will run their state challenge process, which builds on the Federal Communications Commission’s national broadband map. Volume two details the state’s subgrant program. Once approved, states will have access to at least 20 percent of allocated funds.
Virginia’s initial proposal, volume two, outlined the state’s vision for closing the digital divide, addressing adoption issues and enhancing economic growth and job creation. It hopes to complete construction of BEAD funded projects by 2027 and 2028 and increase adoption of the federal broadband subsidy program American Connectivity Program and invest all BEAD money by the end of 2024.
The state’s selection process for BEAD will begin accepting pre-applications form applicants over a 60-day period. Pre-applications must include high level information about the applicant and a statement of qualification for building broadband to unserved and underserved areas of the state.
After the pre application submission deadline, Virginia will publish defined application areas to conflict project areas so that no two applicants are proposing to serve the same locations. Applicants will be required to propose to serve all locations in an application area when submitting applications, “the Office of Broadband will not entertain proposals which do not seek to provide broadband access to all locations within a defined application area.”
Full applications are due 90 days prior the publishing of application areas, which the state office will review and announce. It will also publish a timeline of the process on the office website.
Scoring for BEAD applications will be 45 percent the most cost-efficient proposal, evaluated by the total funding requested to provide broadband access to a defined application area. 20 percent of the score will be based on affordability, referring the applicant’s commitment to provide the most affordable total price to customer for 1 Gigabit symmetrical speed. If the service package is at or below $100 per month, the applicant will receive full credit for this section.
Fair labor practices will take up 10 percent of project scoring. Applicants must demonstrate plans to comply with federal labor and employment laws or produce a record of compliance to these laws. Speed to deployment consists of 5 percent of the score in which providers are scored based on the timeline they produce. The remaining 20 percent is given to local and tribal coordination efforts.
“It is firmly expected that funding available under the BEAD program will address all unserved, underserved and community anchor institutions that lack broadband access,” read Virginia’s plan.
Louisiana emphasizes a ‘sense of urgency’
Louisiana’s initial proposal volume two draft outlined that its goal is to provide reliable internet to all residents with a “sense of urgency.” Accordingly, the state will be looking for funded projects to be constructed and executed in the next five years.
The state differs from Virginia in the way it plans to execute its subgrant process and score project applications. Although it will organize the eligible locations in the state into a set of predefined areas, prospective subgrantees will have “wide flexibility” to define their proposed project areas, Louisiana proposes. Proposals can be submitted in the form of groups of project areas as defined by the state.
Higher cost locations will be paired with more desirable eligible locations within each designated area to ensure that providers are equally as competitive for these hard-to-reach areas.
ConnectLA will release pre-qualification requirements to interested prospective subgrantees as well as a list of proposed predefined areas, after which subgrantees can provide required financial, operational, managerial and technical qualifications. Prospective subgrantees will be notified after this window whether they have been deemed qualified to participate in the program. They will then submit round one applications.
Applications will be analyzed to identify any overlap between applications. Any project that brings fiber to the home that does not overlap with any other application will be awarded at the funding level requested, read the proposal. Round two applications will then commence.
Louisiana proposes to rate applications on a point system. Out of a score of 200 possible points, projects will be awarded based on the percentage of maximum available funds requested for a total project area and the percentage of improvement over reference service pricing. It will rank out of 100 possible points a holistic score on fair labor practices based on compliance record.
Additionally, it plans to allocate points to an applicant for enforceable deployment plans faster than 48 months, including economically challenged areas, committing to designated areas that lack resiliency infrastructure, affirmative support from tribal and local stakeholders. It will provide 50 points for fiber to the home projects.
Scoring varies significantly from Virginia’s plan. But both prioritize meeting unserved needs, fair labor practices and affordability. Initial proposals are open for a 30-day comment period.
GAO Wants NTIA Feedback to Tribes Receiving Smaller Broadband Grants
Feedback could help Tribes improve future funding applications and expand broadband infrastructure.
WASHINGTON, August 25, 2023 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration should offer feedback to Native American tribes who receive less grant money than they apply for, according to a government watchdog report.
The November 2021 Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act and the Consolidated Appropriations Act (passed by Congress in December 2020) provided $3 billion to fund tribal broadband infrastructure through the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program.
Tribal broadband access lags behind the rest of the country. Program funds are used to subsidize monthly internet costs, conduct studies and plan for future projects, and to upgrade and expand infrastructure.
After receiving more than $5 billion in grant requests, the NTIA disbursed almost $2 billion to over 190 tribes in the first round of Tribal broadband funding, which ended in July. Some tribes did not receive the full amount they applied for, but instead were given a small fraction in what the agency calls “equitable distribution grants.”
In a report by the watchdog’s infrastructure director, Andrew Von Ah, the Government Accountability Office says these tribes were never told why they received significantly less funds than they applied for.
The availability of second round of Tribal funding, announced in July, is expected to allocate nearly $1 billion. Applications are open until January 2024.
The grant application process is lengthy and is a strain on tribal resources. This is especially true for smaller tribes, who “might have a part-time IT person if they’re lucky… They don’t have technical resources,” said Lisa Hanlon, CEO of the telecom company Teltech Group and Cherokee Nation citizen, at a conference earlier this year.
With a second of funding also announced in July, constructive feedback “could help these applicants improve their applications and increase confidence in the impartiality of the program’s award process,” the GAO wrote.
Of the 191 first-round grants, 30 percent were equitable distribution grants. Yet these grants accounted for just 2 percent of the total funding awarded, the report said.
The NTIA told GAO that it does not intend to provide feedback to equitable distribution grant recipients because, as they received some funding, they are not technically unsuccessful under the law.
The agency is also understaffed, it wrote in a response to the report, and would better be able to serve equitable distribution grant recipients by assisting them with the smaller projects they are able to fund.
“This effort would effectively provide the same benefit as receiving constructive feedback,” the NTIA wrote.
