Funding
Fiber Broadband Association Announces High Cost Area Planning Tool for BEAD Projects
The model allows states to test various inputs and visualize the implication of different cost thresholds.
ORLANDO, Florida, August 21, 2023 – The Fiber Broadband Association and communications consulting firm Cartesian announced Monday at Fiber Connect their BEAD Threshold Financial Model that seeks to help states calculate their extremely high cost-per-location threshold for fiber broadband deployments under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
The $42.5-billion program allocates funding to states to connect every unserved and underserved location in their jurisdictions. BEAD regulations direct states to expend program funds for all fiber deployments except in the highest cost areas, where alternative broadband technologies can be used instead. States determine where their “extremely high-cost threshold” is set.
FBA and Cartesian’s financial model “leverages geospatial analysis to build a financial model that states can use to develop their own cost thresholds for fiber deployments.” The model provides states with a methodology for arriving at a reasonable extremely high cost threshold for their state.
According to the model, the goal is to set a threshold for each state that is high enough to maximize fiber deployments but not so high that providers do not apply or do not agree to serve all locations in the state.
The model allows states to test various inputs and visualize the implications of different thresholds. It considers the extent of fiber coverage, alternative broadband technology, and whether any funds remain for each possibility. It found that states with high BEAD awards and few expensive locations can set high thresholds, while those with funding constraints may need to set lower thresholds. It suggested, for example, that Arizona, which was allocated $993.1 million from BEAD, set its threshold at $46,000, while states like Wisconsin and Hawaii set theirs near $11,000 due to the many hard-to-reach areas in the state.
“The NTIA has just allocated $40 billion to the states, and now it is the states’ turn to use this funding to maximize fiber deployments by setting the correct EHCT. Everyone recognizes this task is critical, but also challenging. Our BEAD Threshold Financial Model addresses that challenge head-on,” said FBA president and CEO Gary Bolton. “At the end of the day, setting a reasonable threshold is essential to the success of the BEAD program and our ability to connect every American to fiber broadband service.”
The FBA also announced a series of other planning tools that FBA members can use in fiber deployment. It offers a suite of geospatial planning tools to visualize locations passed by fiber and other BEAD-eligible technologies, performance of those deployments, and where unserved project areas exist. It also released its workforce development mini course that introduces career opportunities, attracts new students and builds the broadband workforce.
Funding
Maine Submitted its BEAD 5-Year Action Plan to the NTIA
Maine is one of the first states to submit its plan to the NTIA, following Delaware.
WASHINGTON, August 18, 2023 – On Friday, Maine submitted its 5-year broadband action plan to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration following a public comment period with closed in June.
The plan is the state’s next step to get access to the $272 million awarded through the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program as announced in June. The NTIA requires that states submit a 5-year action plan that dictates how the state will use the money, a digital equity plan, an initial proposal and a final proposal for subgrant processes.
The plan outlines priorities for investment in broadband and serves as the state’s “road map to bring the economic, health, education, and social benefits of high-speed internet to all Mainers,” read the plan.
According to the plan, the state will prioritize expanding a data-driven transparent approach to broadband, grow and strengthen the ecosystem by nurturing relationships and collaboration with partners and residents, and leverage networks of opportunity. It will outlined its plan to leverage other capital sources with federal investments and “shout it from the rooftops,” but telling stories about the benefits of digital inclusion.
Included in the plan are steps to prioritize investment impact through a broadband mapping and analysis platform, lead the state’s interagency broadband working group to coordinate broadband implementation with climate resilience and affordable housing among other state-wide initiatives, and establish a connectivity hubs program to support education, workforce and telehealth programming.
According to the NTIA’s website, Delaware is the only other state that has submitted its five-year action plan to the administration. Hawaii, Idaho, Louisiana, Montana, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah and Vermont have all released five-year action plan drafts for public comment.
Maine’s digital equity plan will be submitted on September 1 after the editing process, read the press release. Currently, Idaho, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Montana, Ohio, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming have released digital equity plans for public comment.
Maine’s initial proposal, which includes the identification of unserved and underserved locations, community anchor institutions, grant award process, and proposed challenge process will be submitted to the NTIA in December, said the state. Once initial proposals are approved by the administration, states will have access to at least 20 percent of allocated funds.
Expert Opinion
Kristian Stout: Red Tape and Headaches Plague BEAD Rollout
States must overcome numerous hurdles before BEAD will be able to succeed.
As part of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that President Joe Biden signed in November 2021, Congress allocated $42.45 billion to create the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program, a moonshot effort to close what has been called the “digital divide.” Alas, BEAD’s tumultuous kickoff is a vivid example of how federal plans can sometimes become a tangled web, impeding the very progress they set out to champion.
In the weeks since the BEAD initiative was rolled out by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, state officials have been voicing mounting concerns over what they see as bureaucratic roadblocks to implementation. Tamarah Holmes, director of Virginia’s Office of Broadband, recently called BEAD “the most burdensome federal program” she’s ever encountered. Given that she previously worked for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, an entity notorious for extensive bureaucracy, that’s saying something.
One frequently cited problem has been NTIA’s preference for fiber-optic connections, which finds itself in tension with realities on the ground. While fiber connections often provide the best solution, implementing them can be challenging in rough terrain and remote areas. Other technologies like fixed wireless and satellite often make better sense in such territories. Here, the one-size-fits-all approach that NTIA has preferred is proving detrimental to a more tailored, location-based strategy.
This should not be news to NTIA. As Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and his colleagues noted in April, states must overcome numberous hurdles before BEAD will be able to succeed—from labor stipulations that are more prescriptive than inclusive to the program’s inexplicable favoritism for government networks over private enterprises. Coupled with requirements like the middle-class affordability option, which will essentially function as a form of rate regulation, the entire implementation push has been creaking under the weight of its own red tape.
In its initial notice of funding opportunity, NTIA also required a preference for noncontract labor when an internet service provider rolls out a network. Unfortunately, there are not nearly enough fiber-optic technicians available in the United States to keep up with the demand created by BEAD. Thus, creating impediments to quickly bringing technicians online only saddles the program with further costly problems.
So, where does this leave America’s ambitions of broadband equity and access?
For one, there’s a compelling need to reassess the BEAD initiative’s guiding principles. The rigidity that’s currently the program’s hallmark needs to be replaced with adaptability. Each state, with its unique geography and challenges, should be given the flexibility to chart its own digital course. The federal role should be that of facilitator, not gatekeeper or, worse still, roadblock.
Moreover, implementation should be guided by a principle of technological neutrality; preferences for particular technologies simply do not make sense. Above all, realities on the ground must shape deployment strategies, not overarching directives that may be disconnected from the local context. The impending workforce challenges must also be addressed proactively. The most obvious solution would be to remove requirements that frustrate the onboarding of technicians as expeditiously as possible.
America’s broadband aspirations will only be realized through a commitment to adaptability and putting the demands of reality ahead of political preferences.
Kristian Stout is the director of innovation policy at the International Center for Law and Economics. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Funding
Co-Ops Can Look to Counties for BEAD Match Requirement
Counties can alleviate match requirement through ARPA funds.
WASHINGTON, August 16, 2023 – Partnering with counties is an asset for electric co-operatives seeking capital for the matching requirement in the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, said an expert at a Where’s the Funding event Wednesday.
Darren Farnan, chief operating officer of rural electric co-op United Fiber, said counties can help co-ops with the matching piece required by the BEAD program with money from other federal funds. He said that Missouri counties used Capital Project Fund and Rural Digital Opportunity Fund money to help with the co-op’s American Rescue Plan Act application.
Counties have the same goal as co-ops to connect every address in their county to high-speed internet, said Farnan. He said that many counties will work with co-ops to help them in their applications for more federal funding.
“Getting counties involved early is extremely beneficial,” he said. He urged co-ops to build trust and partnerships with county officials. Widespread internet connection cannot happen without utilizing all the funding available to get networks to areas that would never have gotten it otherwise, said Farnan.
The BEAD program requires that subgrantees provide a 25 percent match. The Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act expressly provides that matching funds for the BEAD Program may come from funds that were provided to an Eligible Entity or a subgrantee for the purpose of deploying broadband service under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, the CARES Act, the Consolidated Appropriations Act or the American Rescue Plan Act.
Additionally, electric co-ops entering into the broadband space can use community buildouts as a funding mechanism, said Farnan. He referred to community builds as networks that have 40 to 60 homes per mile rather than the 2 to 4 addresses per mile in extremely rural areas.
Community builds balance out our homes per mile, said Farnan, and can fund networks in extremely rural areas. This approach is unique to co-ops because they do not operate for profit and can use community builds to subsidize high-cost areas. Co-ops can also offset the cost of both electric and broadband builds by combining the processes and workforce in the company, he continued.
Electric co-ops have an advantage to traditional internet service providers in that they can guarantee financing a letter of credit because they are accustomed to long-term builds like fiber projects, said Farnan, saying that his co-op is in a “favorable position” to handle the requirements that come with the BEAD program. He added that banks are seeing success in co-ops providing broadband and are more willing to finance these programs.
A letter of credit is provided by a bank authorizing that it will refund 25 percent of the project grants to the federal government in the event of a project default. Many experts claim that this requirement will prohibit the ability of many ISPs from participating in the BEAD program.
