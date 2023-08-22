Fiber
Fiber Helps Co-ops to Save on Electric Grid Usage, Saving Money
Fiber can connect city systems to make them more efficient.
ORLANDO, August 21, 2023 – Fiber networks can reduce operating costs for electric cooperatives as well as connect residents to the internet, said representatives of electric co-ops on a Fiber Connect panel Monday, claiming it is a good investment.
Broadband networks allow co-ops to share data that keeps them more efficient on the electric grid, said William Graves, fiber optic network manager at MidSouth Electric Cooperative in Texas.
High-speed broadband connectivity enables the smart grid, a network that allows for two-way communication between the utility and its customers, to ensure that electricity is being managed in the most efficient way, said Graves.
Pete Hoffswell, superintendent of broadband services at Holland Board of Public Works in Michigan added that fiber can connect city systems – such as parking meters – to avoid backlog that occasionally occurs on less efficient networks.
Smart infrastructure will be critical as demand for power increases as use-cases continue to grow for electric vehicle charging, smart home technologies, and more, said Hoffswell. He added that connectivity is more than just connecting renewable energy systems, it is now about building a smart city.
“Smart cities are full of smart people, smart people want their cities to be smart,” he continued. Consumers will make more demands on network providers and this demand will change the way that the networks operate, he said.
Hoffswell added that investor-owned utilities can cover a huge space in the co-op broadband space. Co-ops have the necessary capital for large broadband projects and are a good match for fiber, he said.
William Davidson, director of strategic initiatives at NextEra Infrastructure Solutions in Florida, said that providing fiber services to customers provides incremental value to the cooperative. He added that cooperatives have the unique ability to be patient with long-term projects that take years to break even.
Some experts have touted electric co-ops as the ideal grantee for the $42.5 billion BEAD program – which funds are expected in 2024 – because they are well suited to build public owned networks that then can either be operated by the co-op or leased to private providers.
Latency is the New Network Measurement, Say Telecom Vendors
Latency is essential for future applications, which are on the rise, said experts.
ORLANDO, August 21, 2023 – Fiber providers and suppliers told Fiber Connect attendees in a panel on Monday that speed is not as important as latency for fiber networks.
There will never be an end to the need for more bandwidth for improved latency, said Chief Marketing Officer of optical and cloud-controlled software DZS Gunter Reiss. Reiss pointed to the emerging virtual reality market and electronic gaming market as examples of an increased demand for latency, referring to time it takes for data to travel between the sender and receiver.
Applications drive the demand for bandwidth for speed and latency, said Reiss, claiming that latency is essential for future applications. Providers should be focused on the customer experience by being aware of all the devices that customers have and the latency that exists on those devices, he concluded.
The average American household has over 20 devices connected to the internet in the home, added Matt Collins, chief commercial officer at cloud and software platform provider Calix. The large number of devices on a network hikes up demand for better latency, he said.
Fiber networks that are being built need to have the capacity to support whatever future applications will drive its adoption, said Jeff Manning, vice president of product and network strategy for Shenandoah Telecommunications Company.
“From the provider perspective, the conversation about speed is not as important as it was in the past,” said Manning. Providers should focus on improving the experience that the customer is having with the bandwidth that they are provided, he said. “Understanding how people are using that speed is the critical point.”
Valerie Buckingham, chief marketing officer of software-as-a-service company Plume Design, added that it is important that providers frame connectivity in terms of speed as a way to meet consumers where they are. People don’t understand what latency is, she said, urging providers to remember that consumer experience is the most important aspect of the business.
Experts have raised similar opinions, claiming that network attributes like reliability, in-home Wi-Fi, resiliency, security and latency will play an increasingly important role in consumer demand in the future.
Automation Exchange Announces New Managed Services for Fiber Operators
The service provides a centralized communication hub and technical support for open access networks.
ORLANDO, August 21, 2023 – South African fiber software company Automation Exchange announced Monday here at Fiber Connect the addition of a new managed services offering that provides new software for fiber operators needs to deploy and support open access broadband networks.
“AEX offers network operators unparalleled scalability,” said Greg Mclaughlin, the company’s new CEO. “Throughout comprehensive managed services and tested and proven integrated [operations support system and business support system] software, AEX’s complete solution enables operators to efficiently plan, build, maximize, operator and support both greenfield and brownfield networks with remarkable speed.”
Mclaughlin said in a press conference that the software will allow providers to automate their systems and hand off the hard work to AEX so they can focus on building out their networks with maximum efficiency.
Jim Sanders, vice president of sales and marketing, said that the company seeks to make it as easy as possible for internet service providers to get internet out to unserved and underserved communities as fast as possible by providing solutions to minimize upfront heavy lifting.
AEX helps open access fiber network operators, which lease fiber infrastructure to deliver services to the end user. The software services offered by AEX include a network operations center, equipment supply, installation and commissioning, technical support, virtual internet service provider and service desk. Additionally, AEX directly supports operator customers, acting as the single point for all network queries and technical issues.
John McLauchlin, vice president of implementation at AEX, said at the press conference that the company’s “support structure provides efficient escalation, granting appropriate access enabling our trained professionals to deliver a superior customer experience.”
Mclauchlin added that the company’s success in helping to build open access networks in South Africa has given AEX the expertise to do the same in the United States. AEX says that its software platform talks to all different entities on the network to centralize communication and simplify the process of operating a network.
Expert Opinion
Scott Sampson: How Fiber Can Build a Work Culture in a Remote World
Greater reliable and secure broadband bandwidth is necessary to support a quality remote culture and work environment.
With the increased popularity of working remotely, organizations are being challenged to create and maintain a positive culture in a virtual environment. While elements of creating a strong, collaborative work culture have not changed, technology has taken on a more vital role during the surge in remote work.
A core necessity needed to support remote workers is high-speed Internet connectivity. Remote workers count on their Internet service provider to deliver the connectivity needed to keep up with and manage the applications required to have a successful workday in a remote environment. Fiber Internet is the best solution to provide the “enterprise-level” performance and reliability needed to support this paradigm shift.
Why is a strong remote work culture important and what are best practices?
Just like the work culture in the office, there are many benefits to developing a work culture that considers the remote nature of the environment:
- A strong and consistent remote work culture can unite employees and give them a shared sense of purpose.
- Remote work culture prepares organizations for future success.
- Remote work culture can build long-term relationships using the right environment.
Since the pandemic, companies have been working hard to create a remote work culture and a lot of best practices are coming out of that work:
- Create an environment of trust — To create a healthy remote work company culture, it’s important to communicate all the high-level decisions with teams to show employees that they are trusted completely to manage their work and are not being left out of the conversation just because they are not in the office.
- Share the company’s mission and goals — Creating an optimum and high performing remote teamwork culture becomes easier when everyone understands the mission and goals an organization is trying to achieve. It can work as a constant reminder for employees to always know what they are trying to accomplish as a team.
- Define the company’s remote work policy — Remote work or flexible work can mean different things to different people. As a result, a company needs to be as specific as possible about the organization’s remote work policy so the employees know exactly what to expect. More clarity will only lead to smoother remote work and better culture.
- Make face-to-face meetings a priority — While there is no replacement to meeting your team members directly, regular video calls can help close the communication gap. Team managers should hold regular one-on-one meetings with employees to build better connections, establish trust, and celebrate their individual accomplishments. Another simple thing — encourage team members to switch on their video during team meetings. Face-to-face communication helps workers get to know each other in a better way.
- Collect regular feedback and make changes accordingly — It is always a good idea to ask remote employees for their feedback regularly so that they can tell you what’s working for them and what just isn’t. Many are new to the remote work culture so feedback is invaluable.
- Use the right tools — The long-term success of remote work also depends on whether you’re using the right tools to manage work. Such things as video conferencing, a digital workplace platform for collaboration, or instant messaging are essential to supporting the remote culture workers’ needs. Having the right tools makes a difference, but just as important is having high performing bandwidth to make those tools perform optimally.
Broadband connectivity is the technological backbone for building a remote culture
All kinds of technology tools are popping up to better support the remote worker from online video conferencing to digital workplaces to cloud-based data management tools. As a result, greater broadband bandwidth that is reliable and secure is necessary to support the delivery of a quality remote culture and work environment. There are four reasons why:
- Performance Needs to Be Comparable to That in the Office – Just because one is remote doesn’t mean poorer network performance than the enterprise is okay. Companies are demanding commercial grade Internet performance at home, too.
- Remote Enterprise Applications Demand More Bandwidth — New, advanced applications requiring greater network speeds that could only be available at the office need to be attainable by remote workers.
- Scalability Is Paramount — Broadband connectivity needs to be able to scale as more remote workers require access and applications require greater bandwidth and performance.
- To Duplicate In-Person Culture, Bandwidth Needs to Do More — Bandwidth needs to be fast enough to support technologies that can more closely duplicate in-person culture, such as AI, real-time interactive streaming, and human resources applications that analyze unique types of data about the employee experience and interaction, often in real time.
While technological innovations will continue to change and improve the cultural experience for an organization regardless of where an employee works, the demand for higher performing, more reliable, and more secure bandwidth will be needed. Fiber is the only technology that can meet these demands today and scale to meet even greater demands in the future.
Scott Sampson is an experience executive with extensive knowledge in all aspects of telecommunications and IT and is one of the industry’s leading experts on fiber to the home. He has worked with companies such as Arrow Electronics, ULA, and Rio Tinto, as well as a successful sale of a company he co-founded. Sampson is known for building high-achieving teams. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
