Lack of Rip and Replace Funding Could Spell Trouble for BEAD Progress, Event Hears

WASHINGTON, August 2, 2023 – The funding shortage in the rip and replace program, which aims to reimburse carriers to swap out threating Chinese equipment from their networks, if not immediately addressed by Congress, could hobble broadband deployment efforts from other federal grant programs, said panelists in a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event on Wednesday.

The deadline for providers to file their reimbursement applications has passed on July 15. Meanwhile, legislation to address the $3-billion funding gap — which was flagged by the Federal Communications Commission in 2022 — is slow to move through Congress.

Tim Donovan, CEO of the trade group Competitive Carrier Associations, said the funding shortfall would make providers reluctant to go through the whole process, instead opting for a ‘rip and not replace’ strategy.

“If you have to operate with the funds available, you start to look at what sites are a ‘rip and not replace’ site,” said Donovan. “Where am I shutting down service?”

It is not only bad news for local consumers, but also undermines the federal government’s broader attempts to increase broadband availability, he warned.

In places where these companies are the sole providers in town, they are often “the ones best prepared” to help broadband expansion programs succeed, Donovan said. However, because of the funding shortfall, they are bogged down by the maintenance of their existing network before even discussing the path forward.

“It would be a real travesty if at a moment when there’s such a bipartisan focus and more funds that have ever been put towards closing the digital divide, we see towers go dark because of the failure to fund this program,” said Donovan.

Armand Musey, president and founder of consulting firm Summit Ridge Group, added that some states even have a more “aggressive” deadline than the FCC for providers to replace the equipment. Carriers in those states may be barred from receiving state-based support, including the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment funding, unless they remove all Huawei and ZTE equipment from their networks.

Carri Bennet, general counsel of the industry group Rural Wireless Association, highlighted an additional layer of complexity. According to her, some companies borrowed funds from their affiliated sister companies to facilitate the process of replacing equipment in advance. However, this poses a challenge when the sister company is also involved in its own broadband deployment efforts, leading to financial constraints for both parties just to get fiber out, she said.

There have been multiple legislative attempts to address this financing shortfall. In May, the House Energy and Commerce Committee pushed forward a bill to direct spectrum auction money to replenish the rip and replace program. In April, several senators sponsored the Defend Our Network Acts to increase funding for the program from unused Covid funds. Both bills have gathered strong bipartisan support, but Congress has yet to pass the bills.

“It’s kind of ironic that there’s almost no opposition to this and it still won’t go through,” said Musey, noting that the longer Congress waits to act, the more it impacts coverage, emergency services, and access to healthcare, all of which the federal government is attempting to address through other grant programs.

As a stopgap measure, Bennet suggested that carriers become more involved by filing reports and concerns with the FCC in the hopes of catching the attention of members of Congress.

“I really hope that when Congress comes back in September, this can be a top item to move forward to limit the damage and keep the networks together as best as we can,” said Donovan.

