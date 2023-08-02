Funding
Lack of Rip and Replace Funding Could Spell Trouble for BEAD Progress, Event Hears
Legislation to help close the rip and replace funding gap still awaits votes in Congress.
WASHINGTON, August 2, 2023 – The funding shortage in the rip and replace program, which aims to reimburse carriers to swap out threating Chinese equipment from their networks, if not immediately addressed by Congress, could hobble broadband deployment efforts from other federal grant programs, said panelists in a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event on Wednesday.
The deadline for providers to file their reimbursement applications has passed on July 15. Meanwhile, legislation to address the $3-billion funding gap — which was flagged by the Federal Communications Commission in 2022 — is slow to move through Congress.
Tim Donovan, CEO of the trade group Competitive Carrier Associations, said the funding shortfall would make providers reluctant to go through the whole process, instead opting for a ‘rip and not replace’ strategy.
“If you have to operate with the funds available, you start to look at what sites are a ‘rip and not replace’ site,” said Donovan. “Where am I shutting down service?”
It is not only bad news for local consumers, but also undermines the federal government’s broader attempts to increase broadband availability, he warned.
In places where these companies are the sole providers in town, they are often “the ones best prepared” to help broadband expansion programs succeed, Donovan said. However, because of the funding shortfall, they are bogged down by the maintenance of their existing network before even discussing the path forward.
“It would be a real travesty if at a moment when there’s such a bipartisan focus and more funds that have ever been put towards closing the digital divide, we see towers go dark because of the failure to fund this program,” said Donovan.
Armand Musey, president and founder of consulting firm Summit Ridge Group, added that some states even have a more “aggressive” deadline than the FCC for providers to replace the equipment. Carriers in those states may be barred from receiving state-based support, including the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment funding, unless they remove all Huawei and ZTE equipment from their networks.
Carri Bennet, general counsel of the industry group Rural Wireless Association, highlighted an additional layer of complexity. According to her, some companies borrowed funds from their affiliated sister companies to facilitate the process of replacing equipment in advance. However, this poses a challenge when the sister company is also involved in its own broadband deployment efforts, leading to financial constraints for both parties just to get fiber out, she said.
There have been multiple legislative attempts to address this financing shortfall. In May, the House Energy and Commerce Committee pushed forward a bill to direct spectrum auction money to replenish the rip and replace program. In April, several senators sponsored the Defend Our Network Acts to increase funding for the program from unused Covid funds. Both bills have gathered strong bipartisan support, but Congress has yet to pass the bills.
“It’s kind of ironic that there’s almost no opposition to this and it still won’t go through,” said Musey, noting that the longer Congress waits to act, the more it impacts coverage, emergency services, and access to healthcare, all of which the federal government is attempting to address through other grant programs.
As a stopgap measure, Bennet suggested that carriers become more involved by filing reports and concerns with the FCC in the hopes of catching the attention of members of Congress.
“I really hope that when Congress comes back in September, this can be a top item to move forward to limit the damage and keep the networks together as best as we can,” said Donovan.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – The Future of ‘Rip and Replace’
Amidst escalating concerns over cybersecurity, the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Program, also known as the “rip and replace” program, is once again in the spotlight. The program, which aims to reimburse providers for removing Chinese equipment from their networks, is currently experiencing a funding shortfall of $3 billion. Despite numerous efforts from lawmakers and the Federal Communications Commission to push Congress for extra funding, the fate of the “rip and replace” program remains uncertain. How does this affect carrier’s efforts to replace the equipment, slated for completion by July next year? What lies behind Congress’s lack of action thus far? What does it mean for national security?
Panelists
- Carri Bennet, General Counsel, Rural Wireless Association have been invited
- Tim Donovan, President and CEO of Competitive Carriers Association
- Armand Musey, President and Founder of Summit Ridge Group
- Ahmad Hathout (moderator), Managing Editor, Broadband Breakfast
Having launched several startups, including her own successful boutique communications and technology law firm prior to joining Womble Bond Dickinson, Carri Bennet uses her entrepreneurial spirit to make the seemingly impossible, achievable. Carri is exacting and persistent in achieving her clients’ goals. She is known as a spunky outspoken advocate for small rural carriers, having battled with regulators and large companies for more than 30 years to ensure that small rural businesses have a seat at the table and a strong voice in Washington, D.C.
Tim Donovan serves as President and CEO of Competitive Carriers Association (CCA), the nation’s leading association for competitive wireless providers and stakeholders across the United States. CCA’s members range from small, rural carriers serving fewer than 5,000 customers to regional and nationwide providers serving millions of customers, as well as vendors and suppliers that provide products and services throughout the wireless communications ecosystem. As the highest-ranking executive, Tim leads association advocacy and operations with government entities, press, membership, and the general public.
Armand Musey is President and Founder of Summit Ridge Group. He has over 15 years of equity research, investment banking, and consulting experience. Armand has completed dozens of financial valuation, strategic analysis, business development, corporate governance, and business plan creation assignments in the communications industry and has experience working on numerous financing and M&A transactions. His projects include leading Summit Ridge Group’s support of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Antitrust division’s review of the proposed T-Mobile/Sprint merger.
Ahmad Hathout, Managing Editor of Broadband Breakfast, has spent the last near-decade reporting on the Canadian telecommunications and media industries for leading publications. He is responsible for leading Broadband Breakfast’s hard news coverage, and is the author of the February 2023 Breakfast Club Report, What to Know About Build America, Buy America Provisions in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
Funding
Carl Guardino: 100% Broadband Access in the U.S. — The Time is Now
A strong fiber bias in broadband funding means that underserved communities remain at risk of being left behind.
In June, President Joe Biden announced how more than $42 billion in Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment funding will be allocated across the U.S. and its territories to bring 100% broadband access to nearly 60 million unserved or underserved Americans within five years.
That goal, set by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021, and the billions of dollars and new tools available to fill existing gaps in coverage will give policymakers, communities, and industry stakeholders a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity to bridge the digital divide in the United States.
Now, the real work begins: determining how 50 states and six territories will put that funding to work.
No family left behind
There are severe consequences for those affected by insufficient or slow implementation of broadband service, as highlighted by a recent study from the National Skills Coalition, which emphasized the importance of digital skills for more than 92% of today’s jobs.
A lack of access to reliable internet not only prevents individuals from acquiring those crucial skills and limits their employment opportunities, but also hinders them from using the myriad of internet-driven resources to which families have become accustomed for healthcare, education, employment, public safety, social survival, and more. Those waiting on broadband access are at a serious disadvantage, which is why we must ensure that no American family is left behind.
Finite finances
Despite the many funding initiatives aimed to solve the problem in the U.S., those finances are finite and currently trending in a “fiber-first” direction. Fiber is great where attainable, but this approach overlooks the important realities of providing reliable broadband to underserved areas at scale, which indicate that fiber alone would require far more funding than what is currently available.
With the average cost to connect fiber to every home in a given state hovering in the neighborhood of $7,000 per home, some simple math comparing a state’s BEAD funding allocation to the number of households in the state would demonstrate a significant gap between the funding available and the funding actually required to close the digital divide with a fiber-only strategy.
The $42.45 billion set aside for the BEAD program has vast potential in the pursuit of 100% coverage. But the strong fiber bias that persists in the world of broadband funding means that underserved communities remain at risk of being left behind. If we rely solely on fiber, an objective analysis of the true cost and operational mechanics of fiber deployment in digital divide projects shows that both time and money will run out long before we reach millions of American families that are still waiting on adequate internet access.
Technology advances
Thanks to recent technological advancements, there are new tools available that can efficiently and cost-effectively reach those forgotten by “fiber-first” thinking. Next-generation fixed wireless access is a unique technology category that overcomes two long-battled challenges of the wireless broadband industry:
- Non-line-of-sight capabilities — the ability to maintain high performance despite physical obstacles, such as trees or buildings, between tower and home;
- Interference cancellation — a feature that ensures reliable, high-speed service in crowded (even unlicensed) radio frequencies where there are interfering signals from other devices;
As the first wireless technology to truly deliver on both fronts, ngFWA has rewritten what is possible with wireless broadband. Combining the rapid deployment and scaling benefits of wireless technology with unprecedented reliability and performance, ngFWA is the long-awaited method of filling gaps where fiber is too timely or expensive.
The time is now
For the first time ever, we have what it takes to achieve 100% coverage with readily available funds, and in timelines measured in months rather than years. Opportunities of this magnitude don’t come around often. It is critical that the U.S., state governments, and key stakeholders work together to deliver reliable internet to those still impacted by the digital divide.
A joint effort, in which every possible tool is leveraged to optimally allocate resources and efficiently bring broadband to the unserved, is the only way to reach every American. With billions of dollars at stake, and all of the technological means to get this right, the time is now to bridge the digital divide for every American family.
Carl Guardino serves as the VP of Government Affairs & Policy at Tarana, to which he came after leading global government affairs for Bloom Energy. He also served for 24 years as CEO of the Silicon Valley Leadership Group, and is the Vice Chair of the California Transportation Commission. Carl, who has completed 19 marathons and three Ironmans, led or co-led 19 statewide, regional, and countywide ballot initiatives. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Funding
Second Round of Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program to Provide $980M
Preference will be given to applications that are cost effective.
WASHINGTON, July 27, 2023 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Thursday that the second round of funding through the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program will provide tribes with $980 million for the deployment of internet infrastructure, affordability programs, telehealth and distance learning initiatives.
The funding is made possible through the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act and the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which provides $3 billion to support tribal infrastructure. The second round of funding builds on the nearly $1.78 billion that has already been deployed, which includes the nearly $4 million NTIA announced last week that will go to eight tribes.
Tribes will be authorized to use the funds to build out network infrastructure and support use and adoption programs, including supplying laptops or covering monthly bills for tribal citizens. Applications will be open until January 2024.
“This is our generation’s big infrastructure moment. This is our chance to connect everyone in America with the tools they need to thrive in the modern digital economy,” said NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson in a press call.
Davidson said that the funding opportunity will encourage recipients to use the updated Federal Communications Commission’s connectivity data in its national broadband map and doubled the timeframe for submitting applications. Previously, tribes were given only three months to submit proposals. Additionally, applicants are required to submit certification regarding their compliance with cybersecurity and supply chain risk management requirements. New requirements for disclosures, reporting, whistleblower protection and enforcement have also been added.
The program will be available to all tribes, with preference given to applicants who do not receive an award under the original funding opportunity and projects that are “cost-effective,” said Davidson. “We know we need to use the funds available to us wisely and carefully. We’ve encouraged states and tribes to be cost-effective and it’s a major factor for us.”
According to the NTIA’s announcement, the agency expects to award single applicants within $1 and 50 million for infrastructure deployment projects. It expects to allocate $100,000 to $2.5 million for internet adoption and use projects.
“These investments will provide new opportunities for Tribal communities to participate in telehealth, online education, remote work and countless other benefits that internet access can bring,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said. “Through President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda, we are providing the resources necessary to deploy high-quality, high-speed Internet service across tribal lands.”
Funding
Defining Community Anchor Institutions to Be Focal Point for BEAD Deployment: Observers
States can customize the definition to fit specific needs.
WASHINGTON, July 26, 2023 – Defining community anchor institutions will have a large impact on how Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program funds are used, said experts at a Schools Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition event Wednesday.
States are given the responsibility through the BEAD Program to define what organizations will be considered community anchor institutions. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration will fund 1 Gigabit per second internet speeds to all community anchor institutions identified by state guidance as required in the initial proposal.
NTIA’s definition of community anchor institutions include schools, libraries, health clinics, health centers, hospitals, public safety entities, institution of higher education, public housing organization and community support organizations that “facilitate greater use of broadband service by vulnerable populations.”
Different states are customizing the NTIA’s definition to fit their needs, said Shannan Williams-Mitchem, vice president of public-private partnerships at mapping software company Ready.net. Some states include religious places of worship while others do not, and still others include hospitals but not independently-owned doctors’ offices. These choices will determine where the BEAD money will be spent and will have a significant impact on the state’s ability to engage in outreach and community engagement programs, agreed experts.
Williams-Mitchem urged states to obtain and integrate existing CAI lists, verify CAI data and locations, engage CAIs with verifying speed data, and mobile CIAs to participate in challenges. “Community anchors need to act now,” she said, and states will have to undertake a rigorous process to identify these CAIs.
Under BEAD regulations, community anchor institutions receive lower priority than unserved and underserved locations in a state. In the initial and final proposals, states are required to submit plans that will connect all unserved and underserved locations before it conducts plans to connect community anchor institutions.
Dianne Lindstrom, deputy director of New Mexico’s office of broadband access and expansion, expressed concern that this priority will unduly neglect the needs of the community anchor institutions.
As required by the NTIA, the state challenge process allows tribes, municipalities, nonprofits and internet service providers to challenge the identified broadband serviceable locations, community anchor institutions, and speed claims at each. States must provide a minimum of 14 days for these entities to submit a challenge and another 14 days to rebut the challenge. The entire process may take no longer than 120 days.
Lindstrom said that the 14-day minimum will be too short. She urged each state to consider carefully the length of time permitted to each stage of the challenge process.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
NYC Broadband Expansion, China Limits Kids’ Screentime, US Cellular Hits Milestone
Carl Guardino: 100% Broadband Access in the U.S. — The Time is Now
Lack of Rip and Replace Funding Could Spell Trouble for BEAD Progress, Event Hears
Former National Security Advisor Warns of American Semiconductor Weakness Against China
Farm Connectivity Bill, FCC’s $20M Fine Proposal, UTOPIA Fiber’s New Government Affairs Director
Raimando Calls for U.S. Investment in Semiconductor Manufacturing in Allied Countries
Space Launch Spectrum Proposal, Semiconductors for Defense, EchoStar Satellite Launched
Congress Should Not Create AI-Specific Regulation, Say Techies
A Deep Dive into Allocations Under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program
Experts Disagree on Increased Requirements for FCC Broadband Nutrition Labels
T-Mobile Earnings Call Highlights Growth Goals in Spectrum and Fiber
House Committee Passes Three Bills to Reauthorize NTIA and Research Trans-Atlantic Cable and AI
AT&T Expects Fixed-Wireless, Itself To Be Competitive in BEAD Applications
Seven Tech Companies at White House Commit to Prevent AI Risks
Increase US Competitiveness with China Through AI and Spectrum, Experts Urge
Amazon Spars With AT&T and Verizon at FCC Over Project Kuiper Spectrum
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – Future of ‘Rip and Replace’
Municipalities Need to Own Broadband Infrastructure as a Utility: Banker
Experts Disagree on Increased Requirements for FCC Broadband Nutrition Labels
UK’s Online Safety Bill Likely to Impact American User Experience
FCC Adopts Proposal to Increase E-rate Program Funding for Tribes Reliant on School Libraries
President Joe Biden Declares ‘Made in America Week’
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Mountain Connect
FCC Announces Updates to A-CAM Program
Lack of Rip and Replace Funding Could Spell Trouble for BEAD Progress, Event Hears
Experts Disagree on Increased Requirements for FCC Broadband Nutrition Labels
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – Future of ‘Rip and Replace’
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – Remote Education and Online Learning
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – Fiber Connect
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Mountain Connect
UK’s Online Safety Bill Likely to Impact American User Experience
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – The UK’s Online Safety Bill
Virginia Set to Submit Initial Proposal for Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – Broadband Nutrition Labels: Have They Improved?
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Observers Reacting to the BEAD Funding Decisions
Analysts Reiterate Belief BEAD Will Connect All Locations in U.S.
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup2 weeks ago
Cybersecurity Standards, More Funding for Rip and Replace, AT&T Stocks Hit Decade Low
-
Environment2 weeks ago
AT&T to Halt Removal of Lead-Clad Cables in Lake Tahoe, Denies Contamination Claims in WSJ Report
-
Funding2 weeks ago
Vermont’s Unique Communications Union Districts Support BEAD Outlays
-
Community Broadband2 weeks ago
After BEAD Allocation, Gigi Sohn Advocates Municipal Broadband to Close Coverage Gaps
-
Funding1 week ago
AT&T Expects Fixed-Wireless, Itself To Be Competitive in BEAD Applications
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Observers Reacting to the BEAD Funding Decisions
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – The UK’s Online Safety Bill
-
Innovation4 weeks ago
Domestic Manufacturing and the CHIPS Race: Excerpts from Made in America Summit