Artificial Intelligence
Newsrooms Should Engage Responsibly with Artificial Intelligence, Say Journalists
Internal AI policies and more informed coverage could help news outlets adapt.
WASHINGTON, August 28, 2023 – Newsrooms should take an active role in crafting artificial intelligence practices and policies, experts said on August 17 at a webinar hosted by the Knight Center for Journalism in the Americas.
Waiting too long to institute policies around the application of AI in the news gathering process and the use of newsroom data and content for AI research could allow tech companies to dictate these on their terms, said Amy Rinehart, a senior program manager for local news and AI at the Associated Press.
“Big tech came in and told us how the internet was going to work, and we have abided by the rules they’ve set up,” she said. “If we don’t get in there and experiment, they’re going to write the rules.”
Seven tech companies met with the White House in July to work out terms of a voluntary commitment to public safety measures in their AI research and products.
Increased AI literacy will improve future coverage of the technology, according to Rinehart. She said coverage has largely been sensational because of the news industry’s discomfort with the potential automation of some of their work.
Sil Hamilton, an artificial intelligence researcher at McGill University, said this scenario is still far from what the technology is truly capable of.
The current trajectory of large language models – the systems behind chatbots like ChatGPT – “is to simply be coworking with us,” he said. “It won’t entirely automate jobs away.”
Rinehart emphasized the importance of staying informed about the technology and how it might affect the news industry from both inside and outside the newsroom.
“This is pushing us in a direction that some of us don’t like,” she said. “But if we don’t experiment together we’re going to end up on the other side of something that is unrecognizable.”
Artificial Intelligence
U.S. Government is Eyeing AI to Improve Emergency Alerts, Outreach
Artificial intelligence could eliminate uncertainty in emergency weather alerts.
WASHINGTON, August 25, 2023 – United States government agencies are eyeing artificial intelligence to aid emergency alerts and other outreach services, experts said on Thursday.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is looking to use AI to do new kinds of analysis on storm and wildfire data, improving alert system accuracy as climate change makes natural disasters more common, said NOAA Chief Technology Officer Frank Indiviglo.
“Things you see on your local weather channel are good,” Indiviglo said, “but really understanding ahead of these events: Am I at risk? Is my family at risk? That’s what we’re working toward,” Indiviglo said at a Technology Spotlight event hosted by NextGov.
Emergency weather alerts from NOAA have been broadcast since the 1970s from the agency’s radio network, which continuously transmits forecasts otherwise. Cable TV stations broadcast the audio of their local NOAA radio station in emergencies.
The alerts warn listeners of severe weather events in their area. Coverage can be hindered by mountains, but the agency says that more than 95% of Americans live in areas covered by the system as of July 2023.
The agency’s forecasts, and thus emergency alerts, are based on data collected by physical sensors and the outputs of several mathematical models designed to give the agency a picture of what’s happening on the ground, according to NOAA technical procedures.
People have complained about other FCC alerts warning them of severe weather and other emergencies that are not in their area. More computationally intensive analysis aided by AI would help the agency issue these warnings with more precision, Indiviglo said.
Patty Delafuente, a data scientist at AI hardware and software company NVIDIA, said fielding help desk calls and other customer services are another common use case for the company’s government clients.
Language models that have ingested huge amounts of information can help government employees serve people asking what programs they qualify for, especially as more experienced workers retire, she said.
U.S. government spending on AI has exceeded $7 billion in the last three fiscal years.
Artificial Intelligence
U.S. Chip Export Restrictions Will be ‘Huge Roadblock’ for Chinese AI Competitiveness: Expert
China will need to manufacture advanced chips domestically if it wants to continue researching and implementing AI.
WASHINGTON, August 24, 2023 – China’s ability to remain competitive in the global artificial intelligence race will depend on its ability to produce its own chips, as U.S. restrictions on the export of that product to the adversarial nation will hobble its ability to move forward, experts said Thursday.
“U.S. chip export sanctions are a huge roadblock” for AI development in China, said Qiheng Chen, a senior analyst at consulting firm Compass Lexecon.
The ability to manufacture advanced chips domestically will be essential for the country to continue researching and implementing AI, Chen added at the AI event hosted by the Asia Society Policy Institute.
The Commerce Department imposed in October 2022 restrictions on exports of advanced semiconductors and chip manufacturing equipment to China and required U.S. citizens to get a permit before working with Chinese chip manufacturers.
The move was designed to limit China’s ability to compete with the U.S. by curbing its access to hardware required for cutting-edge military technology. It also makes AI research and development, a highly chip-dependent process, more difficult.
Other panelists Tuesday emphasized chip making as a top priority of the Chinese government.
The country has already moved toward independence from the U.S. in other areas, like satellites and fiber optics, as a response to Trump administration policies.
This has continued under President Joe Biden, with a 2021 executive order restricting investment in Chinese firms drawing criticism from Huawei, the Chinese telecom company.
Experts have previously said the threat of restricting access to global trade even further could make China hesitant to retaliate for the sanctions. This is because advanced chip manufacturing requires materials, components, and processes that would be difficult for a single nation to source entirely within its borders.
“It’s too complex, too global, too interdependent for one country to be able to produce all these technologies on their own,” said Jimmy Goodrich, vice president of Global Policy at the Semiconductor Industry Association, at a conference earlier this year.
A Huawei spokesperson estimated at a conference following the investment ban that it would take three to five years for Chinese chip manufacturing to become self-sufficient and rely less on American components and investments.
Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law last year, two months before the export restrictions went into effect. It allocates $52 billion for American semiconductor manufacturing and gives tax credits for investments in the industry.
Artificial Intelligence
Open Access to Training Data Vital for AI Safety and Innovation: Expert
The argument found support among other speakers, including Senator Maria Cantwell.
WASHINGTON, August 23, 2023 – An open ecosystem providing public access to artificial intelligence data is vital for the development of a safe and innovative AI system, am expert said at a forum on Monday.
Instead of the current “black box” approach to AI training, developers should adopt a transparent “glass box” approach, where they provide not only the data but also the models and step-by-step guidance for model replication, said Ali Farhadi, CEO of Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence. This approach would enable developers to learn from each other’s mistakes, thus reducing the occurrence of repeated errors and associated costs, he explained.
The accessible dataset also serves as a critical “traceability” factor to assist lawmakers in crafting legal frameworks and safeguards against a multitude of risks posed by AI, ranging from misinformation, deep fakes to child safety concerns and workforce-related challenges.
“Looking back at the history of how software has been developed, whenever we actually opened up a piece of technology, the progress outpaced the malicious acts,” he added.
His argument found support among other speakers, including Senate Commerce Committee Chairwoman Maria Cantwell, D-Washington, who agreed that an “open architecture” has the potential to encourage a “public-private partnership” that could facilitate further advancements in AI development.
“We’ve been really working since the 2020 bill on understanding ways that we can accelerate our process to come to faster resolution of some of the issues that come to the table,” said Cantwell, who spearheaded the “The Future of AI” Act to convene leaders across academia, federal, and the private sectors to examine the opportunities and consequences of AI technology.
“I believe the government must continue to partner with industry and academia,” she added. “And public private partnership is the right direction for us to keep going.”
Hosted by Sen. Cantwell, the forum joined other lawmakers’ efforts to gain a deeper understanding of AI. The White House announced in August a competition with prizes up to 20 million as an incentive for developers to bolster the capabilities of AI systems. In late July, the administration also secured commitments from leading AI companies to oversee the safe and transparent development of the technology.
These initiatives are part of Washington’s effort to take the lead in the development of AI and maintain its technological competitiveness, especially as counterparts in Brussels and Beijing have been racing ahead in terms of regulations.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Evan Feinman Tapped as Keynote Speaker for BEAD Implementation Summit
Telecoms and Tech Giants Disagree on Where to Find More Universal Service Funds
FCC Rejects Petition to Reconsider Broadband Consumer Label Rules
Europe’s Big Tech Laws, FCC’s Precision Ag Task Force, Frequency Testing at 6 GHz
Newsrooms Should Engage Responsibly with Artificial Intelligence, Say Journalists
FCC and HUD Partner to Promote Internet Subsidies for Housing Assistance Recipients
Craig Settles: Believe in the Healing Power of Telehealth
U.S. Government is Eyeing AI to Improve Emergency Alerts, Outreach
FCC’s $68M for Schools and Libraries, NTIA’s $3.5M for Tribes, Broadband Breakfast on CBS
Do Not Overlook Other Broadband Programs, say Experts
Virginia and Louisiana Each Release BEAD Implementation Plans, Volume Two
GAO Wants NTIA Feedback to Tribes Receiving Smaller Broadband Grants
AT&T Launches New Fixed Wireless Service, Lawsuits Over Lead Cables, $27M for Rural South Dakota Broadband
Broadband Breakfast on September 13, 2023 – AT&T and BlackRock’s Gigapower Joint Venture
Push for More ACP Funding, Precision Ag Connectivity Task Force, Great Plains Communications’ Indiana Expansion
Bill Proposes to Modify ReConnect Program in Favor of Small Provider Applicants
Co-Ops Can Look to Counties for BEAD Match Requirement
Adtran’s Investment, White House Wants Texas Social Media Law Blocked, Anniversary of Inflation Reduction Act
Students Should Limit Screen Time, Panel Hears
Maine Submitted its BEAD 5-Year Action Plan to the NTIA
New Broadband Data Tool, Alabama’s $8M Broadband Funding, Sparklight Project, GCI’s $4.9M Investment
Nokia Claims First U.S.-Based Optical Fiber Module Manufacturer for BEAD Projects
Kristian Stout: Red Tape and Headaches Plague BEAD Rollout
SiFi Network’s Placentia FiberCity First of Company’s Communities to Go Live
FCC’s $68M for Schools and Libraries, NTIA’s $3.5M for Tribes, Broadband Breakfast on CBS
Broadband Breakfast on September 13, 2023 – AT&T and BlackRock’s Gigapower Joint Venture
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 – Permitting Reforms and Pole Attachments
Students Should Limit Screen Time, Panel Hears
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – Build America, Buy America
Lack of Rip and Replace Funding Could Spell Trouble for BEAD Progress, Event Hears
Experts Disagree on Increased Requirements for FCC Broadband Nutrition Labels
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – Future of ‘Rip and Replace’
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – Remote Education and Online Learning
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – Fiber Connect
Broadband Breakfast at 10a ET / 8a MT on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Mountain Connect
UK’s Online Safety Bill Likely to Impact American User Experience
Trending
-
Funding4 weeks ago
Carl Guardino: 100% Broadband Access in the U.S. — The Time is Now
-
Infrastructure2 weeks ago
White House Releases ‘Buy America’ Guidance, Does Not Budge on Fiber as ‘Construction Material’
-
Broadband Roundup6 days ago
AT&T Launches New Fixed Wireless Service, Lawsuits Over Lead Cables, $27M for Rural South Dakota Broadband
-
Funding4 weeks ago
RDOF Winners Seek Supplemental Funding for Covid-related Costs
-
#broadbandlive5 days ago
Broadband Breakfast on September 13, 2023 – AT&T and BlackRock’s Gigapower Joint Venture
-
Fiber4 weeks ago
Nokia Announced Domestic Manufacturing of Electronics Equipment for Fiber
-
Digital Inclusion4 weeks ago
FCC Adopts Order to Extend $75 Monthly ACP Subsidy to Households in High-Cost Areas
-
Innovation4 weeks ago
Raimando Calls for U.S. Investment in Semiconductor Manufacturing in Allied Countries