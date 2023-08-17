Infrastructure
Nokia Claims First U.S.-Based Optical Fiber Module Manufacturer for BEAD Projects
Nokia’s bundle package sources a wide range of networking equipment from the U.S. for BEAD builds.
CALIFORNIA, August 17, 2023 – Nokia announced Wednesday that it is the first telecom vendor to manufacture fiber optical modules in the United States for use in the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
Nokia is partnering with Fabrinet, a global manufacturer of optical products, to produce multi-rate optical modules at the company’s facility in California. Production is expected to start in 2024 and will bring additional high-tech jobs to the country, it said.
Optical modules are a key component to fiber broadband networks that convert electrical signals into light and vise versa. “By manufacturing these optical modules in the U.S., Nokia continues to expand its list of products and solutions for network rollouts using BEAD or other funding,” read the press release.
Requirements under the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act’s BEAD program state that program recipients must source at least 55 percent of their components by cost from the United States, either manufactured, produced, or mined in the country. The requirement is part of President Joe Biden’s agenda to support the country’s manufacturing economy.
“Many in the industry have said that manufacturing optical modules in the U.S. was impossible. Today, we’re proving it can be done. Working alongside the Department of Commerce and Fabrinet, we’re excited to add optical modules to the list of technology solutions that will be produced here in the U.S. and become available to programs like BEAD which are so critical to bridging the digital divide,” said Sandy Motley, president of fixed networks at Nokia.
Nokia also announced Thursday the expansion of its ‘network-in-a-box’ program to provide network infrastructure products in a single bundle that operators and BEAD participants need to quickly build or scale broadband networks. The pre-packaged solutions are “configurable to each individual network build,” read the press release.
“The program provides all of the recently announced U.S. manufactured fiber-optic broadband network electronics products and optical modules in a single solution,” it said. “Operators need to be able to source a wide range of components and networking equipment all while ensuring their quality and compatibility.”
The announcement follows Nokia’s announcement in early August that it will manufacture key electronic components for fiber-optic broadband networks in Sanmina Corporation’s manufacturing facility in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Adtran, a global provider of networking and communications equipment, announced this week that it is investing up to $5 million at its manufacturing facility in Alabama to increase American production capacity of advanced telecommunications equipment.
Infrastructure
SiFi Network’s Placentia FiberCity First of Company’s Communities to Go Live
New SiFi FiberCity live with two more to be announced soon.
PLACENTIA, California, August 17, 2023 – SiFi Networks announced the launch of the first live neighborhood, Champions Park, in Placentia FiberCity which aims to make fast, affordable and reliable fiber internet available to every address in the city.
The nearly $35 million project is privately funded and will provide access to all of Placentia’s 20,000 homes, business and institutions with speeds up to 10 gigabits per second. This places Placentia among the top residential speeds available in the United States, read the press release. The project is an open access model which allows fiber to be shared by multiple service providers.
SiFi Networks was approved to build its FiberCity in Sugar Land, Texas and began working on its Saratoga Springs FiberCity project in New York in October.
In September 2021, SiFi Networks announced a plan to commit $2 billion, sourced from private investors, to build open-access fiber networks in cities across America. The plans target networks in 30 cities by the end of last year and to pass over 40,000 homes per month by early 2023, the company said.
“SiFi’s California markets continue to show strong progress with customers now live in the cities of Fullerton and Placentia [California]. Both Simi Valley and Rancho Cordova should see customers going live shortly,” a SiFi spokesperson told Broadband Breakfast.
“Buildouts continue to progress nicely in SiFi’s midwestern markets including Kenosha, Wisconsin and Rockford, Illinois with Kenosha customers slated to go live in the coming months.” The spokesperson added that SiFi plans on announcing two new large California cities “imminently.”
“The City of Placentia is excited to be going live with the first neighborhood in the Placentia FiberCity project in partnership with SiFi Networks to provide cityside access to the nation’s fastest internet speeds and to bring equitable access to broadband,” said Mayor Ward Smith at a community celebration Wednesday.
Marcus Bowman, SiFi Networks’ community relations manager, said that the company is “now in the installation phase of the project and is ramping up crews to meet demand. Placentia FiberCity will serve as a major economic driver for this city and the surrounding region, enhancing business development and bridging the digital divide for all residents.”
Funding
Co-Ops Can Look to Counties for BEAD Match Requirement
Counties can alleviate match requirement through ARPA funds.
WASHINGTON, August 16, 2023 – Partnering with counties is an asset for electric co-operatives seeking capital for the matching requirement in the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, said an expert at a Where’s the Funding event Wednesday.
Darren Farnan, chief operating officer of rural electric co-op United Fiber, said counties can help co-ops with the matching piece required by the BEAD program with money from other federal funds. He said that Missouri counties used Capital Project Fund and Rural Digital Opportunity Fund money to help with the co-op’s American Rescue Plan Act application.
Counties have the same goal as co-ops to connect every address in their county to high-speed internet, said Farnan. He said that many counties will work with co-ops to help them in their applications for more federal funding.
“Getting counties involved early is extremely beneficial,” he said. He urged co-ops to build trust and partnerships with county officials. Widespread internet connection cannot happen without utilizing all the funding available to get networks to areas that would never have gotten it otherwise, said Farnan.
The BEAD program requires that subgrantees provide a 25 percent match. The Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act expressly provides that matching funds for the BEAD Program may come from funds that were provided to an Eligible Entity or a subgrantee for the purpose of deploying broadband service under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, the CARES Act, the Consolidated Appropriations Act or the American Rescue Plan Act.
Additionally, electric co-ops entering into the broadband space can use community buildouts as a funding mechanism, said Farnan. He referred to community builds as networks that have 40 to 60 homes per mile rather than the 2 to 4 addresses per mile in extremely rural areas.
Community builds balance out our homes per mile, said Farnan, and can fund networks in extremely rural areas. This approach is unique to co-ops because they do not operate for profit and can use community builds to subsidize high-cost areas. Co-ops can also offset the cost of both electric and broadband builds by combining the processes and workforce in the company, he continued.
Electric co-ops have an advantage to traditional internet service providers in that they can guarantee financing a letter of credit because they are accustomed to long-term builds like fiber projects, said Farnan, saying that his co-op is in a “favorable position” to handle the requirements that come with the BEAD program. He added that banks are seeing success in co-ops providing broadband and are more willing to finance these programs.
A letter of credit is provided by a bank authorizing that it will refund 25 percent of the project grants to the federal government in the event of a project default. Many experts claim that this requirement will prohibit the ability of many ISPs from participating in the BEAD program.
Community Broadband
Karl Bode: After Decades of Talk, Palo Alto Drives Forward on Municipal Fiber Build
Palo Alto officials have been talking about building such a network since 1998.
For over 20 years, the city of Palo Alto, the “Birthplace of Silicon Valley,” has flirted with the idea of building a city-owned municipal fiber network. Now after years of debate, numerous studies, several false starts, and many unfulfilled RFPs, city officials say they’re finally moving forward with a city-owned fiber network they hope will transform affordable broadband connectivity citywide.
Palo Alto officials tell ILSR that the project will be spearheaded by the city-utility, and deployed in coordination with a major upgrade of the city’s electrical systems. Phase One of the city’s planned fiber deployment should begin later this year, delivering fiber access to around 20 percent of the city–or 6,500 homes and businesses.
Phase One will be funded entirely from the utility’s existing cash reserves. Profits from that deployment will then be used to expand affordable, multi-gigabit fiber access to all of the city’s 63,210 residents. Though no shortage of challenges remain.
A long time coming
That Palo Alto residents have been clamoring for better, more affordable alternatives to regional telecom monopolies for 25 straight years speaks for itself. The high costs, slow speeds, and abysmal customer service of regional telecom giants AT&T and Comcast have long driven the public’s unflagging interest in better, cheaper connectivity options.
Palo Alto officials have been talking about building such a network since at least 1998. In 2001, the city conducted a small network trial that was not expanded due to cost. In 2006, the city issued an RFP that eyed a public-private partnership (P3) to expand fiber access, but says it terminated this effort “due to the lack of financial resources of the private firms.”
In the years’ since, the city has issued several additional RFPs with an eye on P3s, but consistently found that providers weren’t keen on spending the kind of money necessary to ensure even, equitable access to affordable fiber. Under the P3 model, cities generally don’t have much control over the contours, details, and pricing of the finished network.
“[Major ISPs] were looking to pick and choose where they wanted to go within the city,” Palo Alto Director of Utilities Dean Batchelor told ILSR. “They want to go to a lot of the MDUs, multiple dwelling units, large complexes, things like that. And the goal from the council was that they wanted to build the entire city out. There was not going to be a partnership that would agree to build 100 percent of the last mile.”
Officials determined that a PPP wouldn’t provide the kind of uniform affordability the city was aiming for, while an immediate citywide build would be too cost prohibitive.
Ultimately, last winter city leaders decided that an incremental build–starting with the least competitive and most vocally underserved parts of the city–would make the most financial sense.
“We gave the city council three options,” David Yuan, strategic planning manager at the Utilities Department, told ILSR. “The first was a citywide build starting right away, but we would have to bond finance like a hundred million dollars. And then the second option, the one that they chose, was to do an incremental build with the twenty million dollars that we have available.”
COVID, needed electrical utility upgrades change the calculus
Palo Alto is currently the only major city in California that owns and operates its own municipal utility providing residents with electricity, natural gas, water, sewer and limited fiber optic services. As part of the city’s pledge to become carbon neutral by 2030, Palo Alto is conducting a major upgrade of the city’s electrical grid.
That upgrade is expected to cost somewhere between $220 million and $306 million, and take the better part of seven years to complete. A key component of those upgrades is the $26 million expansion of the city’s existing fiber backbone; to be used primarily for utility maintenance, including the management of city smart meters and municipal services.
Last December, city officials voted to approve plans to spend another $20 million to extend access to that network to local residents and businesses. Phase One of the deployment is expected to provide affordable access to around 7,160 homes and 875 businesses, paid for by the city utility’s existing fiber and electric reserves.
“Areas where we were going to go into the first phase of the fiber is pretty much the first phase of the rebuild on the electric side, so we think that there might be some cost savings and some sharing of the electric utility funds to be able to replace these poles, probably at a much quicker pace than what we would do if we were just doing them on the fiber side,” Batchelor said.
While electrical upgrades were a motivating factor, officials say Palo Alto’s newfound urgency was also driven by the widespread frustration with broadband access many locals experienced during the COVID home education and telecommuting boom.
“COVID definitely played a major role,” Yuan said. “I think during that time span, everyone had to work remotely in both school and for work…Internet basically became an essential service. And then people were having problems at home with their capacity or getting dropped off calls. So I think at that time the Council realized that it should be considered a public utility as well.”
Palo Alto generally sees more broadband competition than many municipalities that eye a municipal network. According to city surveys, Comcast provides service to around 70 percent of the city, while AT&T provides either fiber or aging DSL to around 30 percent. Independent ISP Sonic provides gigabit fiber access to roughly four percent of the city.
But the same survey indicates that 36 percent of city residents are frustrated by substandard customer service from their ISP, and more than 46 percent of locals are dissatisfied or somewhat dissatisfied with the cost of broadband service.
A quest for lower prices was cited as the number one reason residents would be likely to switch to the Palo Alto fiber network.
Data consistently indicates that affordability remains among the top obstacles to widespread broadband adoption. Darren Numoto, director of IT for Palo Alto, told ILSR that while it’s too early to detail tier pricing, officials are keenly interested in leveraging the city’s new fiber build to drive down costs for marginalized populations.
Challenges abound, including potential utility pole standoff with AT&T
Last May, the City Council approved a contract amendment with Magellan for program management, organizational change management, network operations and technical support, as well as the utility pole electric make-ready engineering necessary for Phase One.
But expanding the city’s existing fiber network to every resident and business still faces no shortage of hurdles. Including the need to negotiate pole attachment rates with what will ultimately be a direct competitor for the network in some neighborhoods: AT&T.
Palo Alto and AT&T co-own a significant number of the city’s utilities poles under an agreement that dates back to 1918. Some competitors, like Google Fiber, have faced significant delays due to the difficulty of utility pole negotiations with AT&T, a company that has spent the better part of three decades attempting to undermine the development of community broadband alternatives.
“We definitely have concerns,” Yuan said. “They have been slow to respond to some of our requests. So, we are trying to see what kind of cooperation they’re giving us. And we’re also looking into joining the North California Joint Pole Association (NCJPA) to see if there’s more enforcement on that end.”
The city’s plan requires running 48 miles of new underground line and 35 miles of overhead cable requiring the use of 6,000 existing utility poles. Phase One alone requires passing 1,750 existing poles, the attachment of cable to 1,300 poles, the replacement of 100 poles, and working with third-parties to lower hardware on another 325 poles.
Between ongoing environmental review and negotiations with AT&T, the city has its hands full for the remainder of the year.
“I think the environmental review is expected to take about six months,” Yuan said. “AT&T will be an ongoing discussion for a while, but hopefully we can get them to the table soon.”
Once the environmental review and pole attachment negotiations with AT&T are completed, officials say future deployment phases will be dictated by resident interest gauged by community surveys, the need to minimize disruption, alignment with the city’s electrical system upgrades, and neighborhood proximity to existing fiber huts.
Locals can receive updates via the project website and accompanying blog. Unsurprisingly, city officials are thrilled to see meaningful progress on a project a quarter-century in the making.
“We’re very excited about the project. It’s been 20 plus years and waiting,” Yuan said.
Editor’s Note: This piece was originally published on MuniNetworks.org on August 15, 2023, and is reprinted with permission.
