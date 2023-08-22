Infrastructure
NTIA Releases Waiver of Buy America Rules; Still Requires Fiber Electronics Made in USA
Manufacturer Nokia claimed its fiber-optic electronics equipment will meet Build America, Buy America rules.
WASHINGTON, August 22, 2023 – The U.S. Department of Commerce on Tuesday released the details of a limited waiver of the Buy America rules for the agency’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
As part of the administration of President Joe Biden’s initiative to expand broadband deployment and stimulate domestic manufacturing, projects receiving federal funding must obtain at least 55 percent of their component by cost in the United States.
The proposed waiver preserves the 55 percent cost requirement for fiber optic cables, and delineated the rules e for implementing the $42.5 billion BEAD program, outlining specific criteria for categorizing each component as “produced in the United States.”
The waiver removes the requirements for all electronics equipment used in fiber-optic technologies with the exception of four categories:
- Optical Line Terminals (OLTs) and Remote Optical Line Terminals
- OLT Line Cards
- Optic Pluggables
- Optical Network Terminals and Optical Network Unites
NTIA’s analysis of Buy America rules in the waiver
In the text of the proposed waiver, the NTIA says that electronic equipment used in fiber and fixed wireless networks “are almost uniformly manufactured in Southeast Asia.” The agency said that “semiconductors represent the majority of the value of the components that make up such products – often in excess of 70 percent.
“While the historic CHIPS and Science Act is expected to spur a major investment in domestic semiconductor manufacturing, the construction timeline and type of semiconductor fabrication plants mean that the impact of that investment is unlikely to be realized during the time period needed for the BEAD Program,” the agency continued.
While there is not at the moment an economical feasible route for semiconductors, the agency said that “there are some classes and categories of electronics that are currently manufactured outside of the United States, but for which there is an economic case for onshoring final assembly.”
That latter possible led, NTIA said, to the rules requiring Buy America Compliance of the four categories of fiber electronic equipment.
The release of the proposed waiver kicks off a 30-day comment period that ends on September 21, 2023.
Nokia claims to be the first Buy America-compliant vendor
Manufacturer Nokia claimed Tuesday that its fiber-optic broadband network electronics and optical modules will meet the proposed Build America, Buy America guidelines issued Monday by NTIA.
Nokia said that will take action to be added to the NTIA’s official list of certified “Buy America” compliant vendors, and that it will manufacture its Buy America-compliant OLT line card, remote OLT, OLT optical module and ONT in the U.S. starting in 2024.
“We fully support the guidelines issued by the NTIA and Department of Commerce which provide a realistic and reasonable approach to manufacturing broadband technology in compliance with the Build America, Buy America mandates,” said Sandy Motley, president of fixed networks at Nokia in a press release.
“Working alongside the Department of Commerce, we will continue to take the necessary steps required and plan to become the first broadband technology vendor to be listed as Buy America compliant – eliminating the guesswork for any states or infrastructure builders participating in the BEAD program.”
The announcement comes on the heels of Nokia’s recent partnership with manufacturer Fabrinet to produce optical modules in the United States, making it the first telecom vendor to domestically manufacture these materials for deployment in the BEAD program.
Nokia’s initiative contributes to a broader trend where providers like CommScope, Corning, and others have detailed investments to revitalize electronics and fiber manufacturing in the United States.
Fiber
Electric Co-Ops Uniquely Positioned to Attract Employees, said Experts
Co-ops can provide stability and a meaningful career while capitalizing on local capital.
ORLANDO, August 22, 2023 – Electric cooperatives are uniquely positioned to attract employees despite labor shortage concerns, said electric cooperative experts on a panel at Fiber Connect Monday.
Randy Everett, chief information officer for First Electric Cooperative Corporation, said that electric co-ops can provide stability to employees and give them a sense of fulfillment in their job.
Bringing fiber to the home in areas that have been historically left behind is an important mission, he said. When people hear the stories of people finally getting connected after years of no internet, they want to be part of that and have a part of that gratification that comes from making a difference in other people’s lives, said Everett.
Everett advised electric co-ops to hire local talent to design and build broadband networks to avoid having to build networks from scratch. He suggested that hiring local talent can help make the project more time and money efficient.
Local talent can design, acquire necessary material and manage the project in a more efficient way, he said. “Go out and find the talent that has been there and has done this work and just give them the tools and get out of the way.”
Robby Theodore, outside fiber plant manager for First Electric Cooperative, agreed. “Thankfully we’ve been able to pull different talent from different areas with experience,” he said.
Industry leaders have reiterated a call for more workforce training and development at Fiber Connect. Experts expressed concerns over the lack of skilled labor to build out internet networks, especially in light of the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment funding that will make its way to states in the upcoming years.
Some experts have touted electric co-ops as the ideal grantee for the BEAD program because they are well suited to build public owned networks that then can either be operated by the co-op or leased to private providers. Experts claim that fiber networks can reduce operating costs for electric co-ops as well as connect residents to the internet.
Fiber
Artificial Intelligence-Enhancing Quantum Computing Coming in Near Future, Expert Says
Networks need to be more resilient, reliable and flexible for ‘unimaginable’ applications.
ORLANDO, August 22, 2023 – Quantum computing, which can enable advances in technologies including artificial intelligence and virtual reality, is coming in the near future, said a representative from Chattanooga, Tennessee’s smart city provider during a Fiber Connect address Tuesday.
Quantum computing refers to the technology that uses principles of physics to solve complex problems not solvable by computers. According to Jim Ingraham, representative for EPB, the provider of energy and connectivity for smart city in Chattanooga, Tennessee, quantum computing is the “new future.” Technology is evolving, is real and is well-invested, he said, claiming that it behooves the industry to be aware of coming demands on broadband networks because of it.
Networks need to be more resilient, reliable and flexible for coming adoptions, stated Ingraham. Networks have to be clean, affordable and implement advanced computing on a fiber system.
“The rate of innovation and adoption is accelerating, there is no doubt about that,” said Ingraham. “It is happening more rapidly, rapidly, rapidly.” Already, quantum computers are available, and innovators are continuing to improve their processes, he continued.
“Right behind [quantum computers] is coming a quantum network,” said Ingraham. “It will take time. Quantum internet will evolve… we will stop talking about kilobits, megabits, even gigabits. We will start talking about qubits.” Qubits process data not in a linear way, but instantaneously, he explained.
Thus, quantum computing can make unimaginable applications possible for the future, he said. He predicted that virtual reality will evolve to become a 360-degree, holographic-based world in which virtual reality blends seamlessly with reality. “it will not be an equipment based system,” he said, referring to new virtual reality headsets released earlier this year by Apple.
Chattanooga, Tennessee is considered by some as the country’s best connected smart city when it became the first U.S. city to offer fiber internet through EPB’s fiber network. EPB announced in November its partnership with Qubitekk, a provider of quantum optic-based cybersecurity solutions, to launch the nation’s first commercially available quantum network.
Quantum networks, like traditional networks, transmit information between nodes. Instead of sending classical bits, however, quantum networks send quantum bits – or qubits – each of which is comprised of a single photon. Unlike the classical binary bit, which is limited to a “1” or a “0”, a qubit has unlimited values.
“Today we have what we believe to be the country’s first quantum communications network that is commercial,” said Ingraham. “We believe that this can be an engine for innovation in this new quantum world.”
He added that total annual quantum start-up investment hit the highest level of all time in 2022 at $2.4 billion, though it only grew one percent year over year.
Fiber
Fiber Helps Co-ops to Save on Electric Grid Usage, Saving Money
Fiber can connect city systems to make them more efficient.
ORLANDO, August 21, 2023 – Fiber networks can reduce operating costs for electric cooperatives as well as connect residents to the internet, said representatives of electric co-ops on a Fiber Connect panel Monday, claiming it is a good investment.
Broadband networks allow co-ops to share data that keeps them more efficient on the electric grid, said William Graves, fiber optic network manager at MidSouth Electric Cooperative in Texas.
High-speed broadband connectivity enables the smart grid, a network that allows for two-way communication between the utility and its customers, to ensure that electricity is being managed in the most efficient way, said Graves.
Pete Hoffswell, superintendent of broadband services at Holland Board of Public Works in Michigan added that fiber can connect city systems – such as parking meters – to avoid backlog that occasionally occurs on less efficient networks.
Smart infrastructure will be critical as demand for power increases as use-cases continue to grow for electric vehicle charging, smart home technologies, and more, said Hoffswell. He added that connectivity is more than just connecting renewable energy systems, it is now about building a smart city.
“Smart cities are full of smart people, smart people want their cities to be smart,” he continued. Consumers will make more demands on network providers and this demand will change the way that the networks operate, he said.
Hoffswell added that investor-owned utilities can cover a huge space in the co-op broadband space. Co-ops have the necessary capital for large broadband projects and are a good match for fiber, he said.
William Davidson, director of strategic initiatives at NextEra Infrastructure Solutions in Florida, said that providing fiber services to customers provides incremental value to the cooperative. He added that cooperatives have the unique ability to be patient with long-term projects that take years to break even.
Some experts have touted electric co-ops as the ideal grantee for the $42.5 billion BEAD program – which funds are expected in 2024 – because they are well suited to build public owned networks that then can either be operated by the co-op or leased to private providers.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
NTIA Releases Waiver of Buy America Rules; Still Requires Fiber Electronics Made in USA
Electric Co-Ops Uniquely Positioned to Attract Employees, said Experts
Artificial Intelligence-Enhancing Quantum Computing Coming in Near Future, Expert Says
Fiber Industry Can Build Interest in Broadband Workforce By Catering to Student Interests: Experts
Push for More ACP Funding, Precision Ag Connectivity Task Force, Great Plains Communications’ Indiana Expansion
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – What’s New in Broadband Mapping
Fiber Helps Co-ops to Save on Electric Grid Usage, Saving Money
Latency is the New Network Measurement, Say Telecom Vendors
Automation Exchange Announces New Managed Services for Fiber Operators
BEAD Letter of Credit Concerns, $4.3M in ACP Outreach Grants, FCC Waives Rules for Hawaii Wildfires
Fiber Broadband Association Announces High Cost Area Planning Tool for BEAD Projects
Permitting Council Asks for Broadband Industry Coordination
White House Releases ‘Buy America’ Guidance, Does Not Budge on Fiber as ‘Construction Material’
Electric Co-Ops Could Face Legal Challenges for Broadband Builds
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 – Railroad Crossing and the Broadband Right-of-Way
States Should Use BEAD Funds to Finance Internet Exchange Points
Scott Sampson: How Fiber Can Build a Work Culture in a Remote World
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – Will the Affordable Connectivity Program be Renewed?
State BEAD Challenge Process Requires Outreach Coordination
FCC Hears Need for More Flexible 12 GHz Band to Support Fixed Wireless Applications
Conference Hears Need for Apprenticeship Program to Address Telecom Workforce Shortage
Dish and EchoStar to Combine, Over Half of Rural Telcos Grants in 2022, FEC Considering New Rules for AI in Campaigns
First Wireless Innovation Fund Grants, Greg McLaughlin New CEO of AEX, New Lumen Board Appointment
Bill Proposes to Modify ReConnect Program in Favor of Small Provider Applicants
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 – Permitting Reforms and Pole Attachments
Students Should Limit Screen Time, Panel Hears
Lack of Rip and Replace Funding Could Spell Trouble for BEAD Progress, Event Hears
Experts Disagree on Increased Requirements for FCC Broadband Nutrition Labels
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – Future of ‘Rip and Replace’
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – Remote Education and Online Learning
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – Fiber Connect
Broadband Breakfast at 10a ET / 8a MT on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Mountain Connect
UK’s Online Safety Bill Likely to Impact American User Experience
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – The UK’s Online Safety Bill
Virginia Set to Submit Initial Proposal for Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – Broadband Nutrition Labels: Have They Improved?
Trending
-
Satellite4 weeks ago
Amazon Spars With AT&T and Verizon at FCC Over Project Kuiper Spectrum
-
Funding4 weeks ago
AT&T Expects Fixed-Wireless, Itself To Be Competitive in BEAD Applications
-
Artificial Intelligence4 weeks ago
Congress Should Not Create AI-Specific Regulation, Say Techies
-
Funding3 weeks ago
Carl Guardino: 100% Broadband Access in the U.S. — The Time is Now
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
Experts Disagree on Increased Requirements for FCC Broadband Nutrition Labels
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – Future of ‘Rip and Replace’
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast at 10a ET / 8a MT on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Mountain Connect
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – Remote Education and Online Learning