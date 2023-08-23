Infrastructure
NTIA Waives 55 Percent Cost Requirement for Fiber Electronic Components
Manufacturers can self-report products are Buy America compliant to be included on NTIA public list.
ORLANDO, August 23. 2023 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration is proposing to waive the 55 percent cost requirement for components of fiber electronics in the waiver for Build America Buy America regulations for the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program released on Tuesday.
Buy America regulations require that projects receiving federal funding must source material and 55 percent of the cost of components from American manufacturers as part of the White House’s initiative to enhance domestic manufacturing. The proposed waiver preserves the 55 percent cost requirement for fiber optic cables.
But the waiver proposes to waive the 55 percent cost of components test for the four categories of electronics that are not waived for all Buy America requirements – optical line terminals and remote optical line terminals, OLT line cards, optic pluggable and optical network terminals and optical network unites. Electronics will still need to be made in the United States, but U.S. components will not need to hit 55 percent of the total cost.
Many commenters to the NTIA raised concerns that integrated circuits in the components alone make up the majority of the cost of an electronic and are primarily manufactured in Southeast Asia, William Arbuckle, policy advisor at the NTIA, said in remarks to Fiber Connect attendees on Wednesday.
Additionally, fiber component manufacturers that express commitment to onshore manufacturing of key electronics may self-certify that their projects are compliant with Buy America preference, according to the NTIA proposal. The NTIA will publish and maintain a list of manufacturers and their products that the company has certified, subject to fine and imprisonment, are compliant to Buy America.
The list will alleviate manufacturer’s concerns that they will be undercut by companies falsely claiming to be Buy America compliant after making heavy investment in U.S. manufacturing, said Arbuckle.
“Working alongside the Department of Commerce, we will continue to take the necessary steps required and plan to become the first broadband technology vendor to be listed as Buy America compliant – eliminating the guesswork for any states or infrastructure builders participating in the BEAD program,” said Sandy Motley, president of fixed networks at Nokia in a press release.
The goal for Buy America waiver is to ensure that U.S. manufacturing is maximized while simultaneously ensuring that providers are able to build out the necessary infrastructure in a sustainable way, said Arbuckle. He added that the NTIA met with as many fiber providers and suppliers to discuss the possible barriers to Buy America requirements which heavily influenced the waiver.
Each BEAD project will have the opportunity to apply to a di minimis waiver that applies to a catch all category of other network equipment, which includes lashing wire, brackets, and handhelds, continued Arbuckle. Electronics are exempt from the waiver but the NTIA hopes that it will provide some flexibility to the program, he said.
The NTIA guidance comes at the heels of guidance released by the Office of Budget Management last week which clarified Buy America rules for all projects funded under the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act. NTIA’s proposed waiver will work hand-in-hand with the OBM guidance, said Arbuckle, but specified that BEAD-specific guidance comes directly from the NTIA.
This month, Nokia announced an extensive fiber electronics manufacturing plan in Wisconsin that will provide equipment for new BEAD project builds, making it the first telecom vendor to domestically manufacture these materials. Nokia’s announcement is one of many electronics and fiber domestic manufacturing announcements from providers like CommScope and Corning.
Funding
Coalitions To Play Large Role in BEAD Projects, Say Fiber Builders
Coalitions can give small players more influence in the telecom space, said panelists at Fiber Connect.
ORLANDO, August 23, 2023 – Coalitions and partnerships between cooperatives, providers, and municipalities will play an important role in federally-funded broadband projects through the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program.
Coalitions between electric co-ops and other telecom players are powerful because it builds on the “brotherhood” that develops between co-ops over decades of no competition, said James Tanneberger, representative for Indiana-based Accord Telecommunications Collaborative.
Trust between members is a powerful way to allow the coalition to pull together on a national level and get broadband to all unserved and underserved addresses in the United States, said Tanneberger.
As a coalition, many small providers are given the power and influence to be more competitive in the telecom space, Tanneberger continued. Together, a partnership ensures that smaller providers can make bids at cell tower and state grant opportunities, like the BEAD program, he said.
“We need each other,” Tenneberger said, saying that partnering together will enable a combination of high-level expertise with fresh innovative ideas. Cooperatives bring assets like territories covered while telecom companies can bring years of experience providing internet connection to consumers, he said.
Rural co-ops, providers and municipalities are far more alike than they are different, added John Greene, CEO of New Lisbon Holdings. “We need to build these coalitions based on that commonality,” he said.
“We are stronger in partnerships than we are individually,” said Greene. If small companies are going to survive, they must be in partnerships in order to build a strong base that will support them for future growth.
Greene added that it is essential that companies do not overlook the most crucial partnership that exists with the customers. Large corporations aren’t rated high on customer satisfaction because they don’t foster partnerships with their customers, he said.
Katie Espeseth, vice president of electric co-op EPB in Tennessee, advised that entities in search of partnerships should find partners that share their mission, vision, and values. She added that relationships with vendors should also be considered partners.
When determining if a partner is a good fit, consider their culture, customer service, investment in innovation, technical ability, business stability, and pricing structure, Espeseth suggested. “Intrinsic values are just as important.”
As we pick a partner of vendor, we need them to share innovation with us, open up research and development findings and be open to adopt new innovation, she said.
Partnerships between private and public entities are a topic of much discussion by industry leaders who advise that trust is cultivated and partnerships are leveraged to address workforce shortages.
Infrastructure
Broadband Builds Will Continue to Ramp Up, Predict Experts
More broadband investment will result in overbuilding of networks.
ORLANDO, August 22, 2023 – Broadband builds have not slowed down following allocation announcements for the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program in June and are expected to increase in scale and scope in the coming years, agreed panelists at Fiber Connect Tuesday.
Scott Woods, president for public-private partnerships of Ready.net, a cloud-based mapping software and Broadband Breakfast sponsor, said that there will be an “explosion” of broadband investment in 2024 and 2025. The BEAD program is set to release its funds to states to connect every unserved and underserved home in the United States in 2024.
“The market has spoken and public policy has spoken: Fiber is the future,” said Woods. He said that market forces dictate that fiber will be the technology of the future as consumers demand fiber-enabled applications and services. Public policy in the BEAD program prioritizes fiber builds which also spurs fiber investment, he said.
Robert Conger, general manager of software platforms at telecommunications provider Adtran added that while equipment orders increased following the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent supply chain issues, orders are now relatively stable.
State broadband offices are getting more organized and are figuring out where funding will go and the timeline of builds, which drives more broadband projects which vendors are expecting in the next few years, said Conger. He added that there have been a slightly smaller number of new broadband projects in the last several months.
Many copper networks simply do not provide high-speed internet access, added David Eckard, vice president of U.S. government broadband initiatives at fiber equipment provider Nokia. “Fiber is the long play. It provides an infinite amount of capacity,” he said, claiming that he does not expect fiber investment to slow down in the coming months and years. The best thing for providers to do is to invest in broadband and build over the technology that is outdated, he said.
Overbuilding – the practice of building a broadband network over an existing network – will continue to proliferate in the United States as competition increases, agreed panelists. As competition becomes stronger, we may see fiber built over other fiber networks, said panelists.
Woods told attendees that the industry needs to come to an agreement on the term “overbuilding.” Building a fiber network over copper or DSL is not overbuilding, he said, it’s a smart business practice to take advantage of an opportunity.
Woods warned that government bureaucracy changes could change the tenor and scope of the BEAD program, pointing to rumored provisions that would take back some of the money that is not allocated and install guidelines that are less prescriptive.
When there is uncertainty, it causes delays and when there are delays, cost goes up, Woods cautioned.
Infrastructure
NTIA Releases Waiver of Buy America Rules; Still Requires Fiber Electronics Made in USA
Manufacturer Nokia claimed its fiber-optic electronics equipment will meet Build America, Buy America rules.
WASHINGTON, August 22, 2023 – The U.S. Department of Commerce on Tuesday released the details of a limited waiver of the Buy America rules for the agency’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
As part of the administration of President Joe Biden’s initiative to expand broadband deployment and stimulate domestic manufacturing, projects receiving federal funding must obtain at least 55 percent of their component by cost in the United States.
The proposed waiver preserves the 55 percent cost requirement for fiber optic cables, and delineated the rules for implementing the $42.5 billion BEAD program, outlining specific criteria for categorizing each component as “produced in the United States.”
The waiver removes the requirements for all electronics equipment used in fiber-optic technologies with the exception of four categories:
- Optical Line Terminals (OLTs) and Remote Optical Line Terminals
- OLT Line Cards
- Optic Pluggables
- Optical Network Terminals and Optical Network Unites
NTIA’s analysis of Buy America rules in the waiver
In the text of the proposed waiver, the NTIA says that electronic equipment used in fiber and fixed wireless networks “are almost uniformly manufactured in Southeast Asia.” The agency said that “semiconductors represent the majority of the value of the components that make up such products – often in excess of 70 percent.
“While the historic CHIPS and Science Act is expected to spur a major investment in domestic semiconductor manufacturing, the construction timeline and type of semiconductor fabrication plants mean that the impact of that investment is unlikely to be realized during the time period needed for the BEAD Program,” the agency continued.
While there is not at the moment an economical feasible route for semiconductors, the agency said that “there are some classes and categories of electronics that are currently manufactured outside of the United States, but for which there is an economic case for onshoring final assembly.”
That latter possible led, NTIA said, to the rules requiring Buy America Compliance of the four categories of fiber electronic equipment.
The release of the proposed waiver kicks off a 30-day comment period that ends on September 21, 2023.
Nokia claims to be the first Buy America-compliant vendor
Manufacturer Nokia claimed Tuesday that its fiber-optic broadband network electronics and optical modules will meet the proposed Build America, Buy America guidelines issued Monday by NTIA.
Nokia said that will take action to be added to the NTIA’s official list of certified “Buy America” compliant vendors, and that it will manufacture its Buy America-compliant OLT line card, remote OLT, OLT optical module and ONT in the U.S. starting in 2024.
“We fully support the guidelines issued by the NTIA and Department of Commerce which provide a realistic and reasonable approach to manufacturing broadband technology in compliance with the Build America, Buy America mandates,” said Sandy Motley, president of fixed networks at Nokia in a press release.
“Working alongside the Department of Commerce, we will continue to take the necessary steps required and plan to become the first broadband technology vendor to be listed as Buy America compliant – eliminating the guesswork for any states or infrastructure builders participating in the BEAD program.”
The announcement comes on the heels of Nokia’s recent partnership with manufacturer Fabrinet to produce optical modules in the United States, making it the first telecom vendor to domestically manufacture these materials for deployment in the BEAD program.
Nokia’s initiative contributes to a broader trend where providers like CommScope, Corning, and others have detailed investments to revitalize electronics and fiber manufacturing in the United States.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Coalitions To Play Large Role in BEAD Projects, Say Fiber Builders
NTIA Waives 55 Percent Cost Requirement for Fiber Electronic Components
Broadband Builds Will Continue to Ramp Up, Predict Experts
NTIA Releases Waiver of Buy America Rules; Still Requires Fiber Electronics Made in USA
Electric Co-Ops Uniquely Positioned to Attract Employees, said Experts
Artificial Intelligence-Enhancing Quantum Computing Coming in Near Future, Expert Says
Fiber Industry Can Build Interest in Broadband Workforce By Catering to Student Interests: Experts
Push for More ACP Funding, Precision Ag Connectivity Task Force, Great Plains Communications’ Indiana Expansion
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – What’s New in Broadband Mapping
Fiber Helps Co-ops to Save on Electric Grid Usage, Saving Money
Latency is the New Network Measurement, Say Telecom Vendors
Automation Exchange Announces New Managed Services for Fiber Operators
White House Releases ‘Buy America’ Guidance, Does Not Budge on Fiber as ‘Construction Material’
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 – Railroad Crossing and the Broadband Right-of-Way
Electric Co-Ops Could Face Legal Challenges for Broadband Builds
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – Will the Affordable Connectivity Program be Renewed?
Scott Sampson: How Fiber Can Build a Work Culture in a Remote World
States Should Use BEAD Funds to Finance Internet Exchange Points
State BEAD Challenge Process Requires Outreach Coordination
Dish and EchoStar to Combine, Over Half of Rural Telcos Grants in 2022, FEC Considering New Rules for AI in Campaigns
FCC Hears Need for More Flexible 12 GHz Band to Support Fixed Wireless Applications
Conference Hears Need for Apprenticeship Program to Address Telecom Workforce Shortage
Bill Proposes to Modify ReConnect Program in Favor of Small Provider Applicants
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – Preview of BEAD Implementation Summit
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 – Permitting Reforms and Pole Attachments
Students Should Limit Screen Time, Panel Hears
Lack of Rip and Replace Funding Could Spell Trouble for BEAD Progress, Event Hears
Experts Disagree on Increased Requirements for FCC Broadband Nutrition Labels
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – Future of ‘Rip and Replace’
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – Remote Education and Online Learning
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – Fiber Connect
Broadband Breakfast at 10a ET / 8a MT on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Mountain Connect
UK’s Online Safety Bill Likely to Impact American User Experience
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – The UK’s Online Safety Bill
Virginia Set to Submit Initial Proposal for Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – Broadband Nutrition Labels: Have They Improved?
Trending
-
Satellite4 weeks ago
Amazon Spars With AT&T and Verizon at FCC Over Project Kuiper Spectrum
-
Funding4 weeks ago
AT&T Expects Fixed-Wireless, Itself To Be Competitive in BEAD Applications
-
Artificial Intelligence4 weeks ago
Congress Should Not Create AI-Specific Regulation, Say Techies
-
Funding3 weeks ago
Carl Guardino: 100% Broadband Access in the U.S. — The Time is Now
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
Experts Disagree on Increased Requirements for FCC Broadband Nutrition Labels
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – Future of ‘Rip and Replace’
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast at 10a ET / 8a MT on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Mountain Connect
-
Infrastructure1 week ago
White House Releases ‘Buy America’ Guidance, Does Not Budge on Fiber as ‘Construction Material’