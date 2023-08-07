Artificial Intelligence
Office of National Intelligence Adopting AI for Data Processing
Terrorist and bad actor threats are spurring government adoption of AI.
WASHINGTON, August 7, 2023 – The Office of the Director of National Intelligence is adopting artificial intelligence for data processing, said the Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Stacy Dixon at an Intelligence and National Security Alliance discussion Thursday.
“We are excited for the technology and where it can take us,” she said, but warned that because the technology is so widespread, the barriers to entry are lower, and adversaries have better access to more harmful technologies.
Non state actors and terrorists have no business with AI, claimed Dixon. But unfortunately, the threat is out there, and we have to protect our democratic ideals, she said. For this reason, the ODNI is implementing AI to stay ahead of bad actors.
Dixon said the agency will work to implement AI in a “incrementally” and in a “smart way” to improve cooperation and trust between the private and public sectors. For the ODNI, the first step in AI implementation is making sure is data is ready for AI and establishing the workforce that understands the data and how to write the necessary algorithms, said Dixon.
The ODNI is an independent agency established by Congress in 2004 to assist the director of national intelligence, a cabinet-level government official. The ODNI’s goal is to integrate foreign, military and domestic intelligence in defense of the United States and its interests abroad.
According to Dixon, the agency is already using AI in some automation use cases, but it is not as widespread as it needs to be to enable better efficiency in the agency and stay ahead of adversaries. It is important to think of the agency as a data organization rather than simply intelligence, she said.
The agency is building civil liberty protections into the AI models while simultaneously increasing AI use internally, Dixon added.
Other federal agencies are evaluating how artificial intelligence can be implemented to improve internal processes. The Federal Communications Commission joined with the National Science Foundation to discuss how AI can be used to improve dynamic spectrum sharing, protect against harmful robocalls and improve the national broadband map in July.
In July, the House Energy and Commerce Committee passed a bill to the House floor that directs the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to conduct a study on accountability measures for artificial intelligence.
Congress Should Not Create AI-Specific Regulation, Say Techies
Existing laws provide the ability to address potential harms from artificial intelligence.
WASHINGTON, July 28, 2023 – Artificial Intelligence experts said that Congress should not make AI-specific legislation to protect against potential harms at a Congressional Internet Caucus Academy panel Friday.
AI harms and risks are already addressed by existing laws, said Joshua Landau, senior counsel of innovation policy at nonprofit advocacy organization the Computer and Communications Industry Association.
Landau urged Congress to write laws that address harms rather than creating laws that specifically regulate AI usage. He warned that differentiating between AI and human crimes will only create loopholes in law that will serve to incentivize unlawful behavior, which in turn will affect where research and development in the industry will go. The exception is laws that delineate liability for harmful actions when AI is involved, he said.
His comments follow an opinion expressed by former Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, Richard Wiley, on Tuesday who said that now is not the right time to regulate AI and urged lawmakers to slow down in efforts to regulate the technology.
The desire for perfect policy has held Congress back from developing AI regulation, added Evi Fuelle, global policy director at Credo AI. She urged for Congress to implement transparency mandates for both large and small AI companies.
Voluntary commitments will fail to show results if Congress does not mandate them, said Fuelle, referring to the seven AI companies that committed to the White House’s AI goals last week. The commitments included steps to ensure safety, transparency and trustworthiness of the technology.
Nick Garcia, policy counsel at Public Knowledge, cautioned against policies that will call for a pause or halt in AI research and development, saying that it is not a sustainable solution. He also urged Congress to address AI issues without neglecting equally important concerns surrounding social media regulation.
In October, the Biden Administration announced a blueprint for a first-ever AI Bill of Rights that identifies five principles that should guide the design, use and deployment of AI systems in order to protect American citizens. According to the White House, federal agencies have “ramped up their efforts” to protect American citizens from risks posed by AI technology.
In May, Biden signed an executive order directing federal agencies to root out bias in the design of AI technology and protect the public from algorithmic discrimination. Thursday, a House Committee passed legislation that would direct the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to conduct research on accountability measures for AI.
Former FCC Commissioners Disagree on Future of AI Regulation
The type and speed of AI regulation has implications for innovation and children’s safety.
WASHINGTON, July 26, 2023 – Former chairs of the Federal Communications Commission urged for lawmakers to slow down in regulating artificial intelligence at a Multicultural Media, Telecom and Internet Council event Tuesday.
Richard Wiley, chair of the agency under Presidents Nixon, Ford and Carter, said that now is not the right time to regulate AI, and neither is the FCC the right agency to do the job. He urged lawmakers to wait until the technology is better developed to write long lasting regulations.
“AI is the future of technology in many respects,” said Wiley. “It will provide a great amount of innovation for our country.” He believes that it should not be regulated to allow for innovation.
Former Acting FCC Chairwoman Mignon Clyburn disagreed, warning that Congress should not work too slowly on AI regulation. AI evolution will not slow down, she said, “we can’t sleep on this.” She did not specify how the technology should be regulated.
Clyburn served as acting chairwoman under President Obama, until the confirmation of Tom Wheeler.
There are 17 states where AI legislation has already been introduced, said Clyburn. “Things will happen whether we [federal agencies] move or not,” she said, warning against a patchwork of laws across states that could increase complications for tech companies.
Clyburn added that artificial intelligence will make potentially dangerous material more accessible to vulnerable populations, including children and vulnerable adults. It is a balance of encouraging good innovation and protecting those who could be further harmed by AI, she said, “we cannot stall” on these conversations.
Wiley argued that children’s protection should be in the hands of parents. He suggested that tech developers could provide parents with a set of best practices to help them understand the threats revolving around AI.
Jonathan Adelstein, former commissioner at the FCC from 2002 to 2009, expressed hope that AI will provide a revenue stream for 5G networks. He said that laws should encourage tech development of AI while ensuring that citizens are protected against potential dangers. “It’s a delicate balance, and I’m not sure the FCC is the right place to do it,” he said.
The FCC is currently considering how AI can be used to make congestion control decisions on dynamic spectrum sharing applications. AI has been flagged as a major opportunity for the United States to improve its competitiveness with China. Last week, seven AI companies pledged to uphold key principles that the White House believes are fundamental to the safe future of AI.
Seven Tech Companies at White House Commit to Prevent AI Risks
The commitments seek to uphold key principles that the White House believes are fundamental to the future of AI.
WASHINGTON, July 21, 2023 – President Joe Biden announced that his administration has secured voluntary commitments from leading artificial intelligence companies to manage the risks posed by the technology in the White House Friday.
“Artificial intelligence promises an enormous promise of both risk to our society and our economy and national security but also incredible opportunities,” began Biden in his remarks. Attending the event were President of Microsoft Brad Smith, President of Google Kent Walker, President of Meta Nick Clegg and President of OpenAI Greg Brockman, among other tech leaders.
Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with tech leaders two months ago to “underscore the responsibility of making sure that products they are producing are safe.” Seven companies – Amazon, AI safety and research company Anthropic, Google, AI startup Inflection, Meta, Microsoft, and OpenAI – agreed to commitments that will be implemented immediately to “help move toward safe, secure, and transparent development of AI technology.”
The commitments seek to uphold key principles that the White House believes are “fundamental to the future of AI,” namely safety, security and trust.
The companies commit to ensuring products are safe before introducing them to the public by running products through internal and external security testing of AI systems before their release. The testing will be carried out in part by independent experts and will protect the public against the most significant AI risks including biosecurity and cybersecurity. Included in this commitment is assurance that the company will share information across the industry, with government, and academia on best practices for AI safety, attempts to circumvent safeguards, and technical collaboration.
Furthermore, the companies commit to putting security first by investing in cybersecurity safeguards and facilitating third-party discovery and reporting of vulnerabilities in AI systems.
Finally, the companies commit to earning the public’s trust by developing robust technical mechanisms to ensure that users know when content is AI generated to reduce dangers of fraud and deception. The companies will also publicly report their AI systems’ capabilities, limitations, and appropriate uses to address bias and fairness. They will also prioritize research on the societal risks that the AI systems can pose and develop and deploy advanced AI systems to address society’s greatest challenges.
“From cancer prevention to mitigating climate change to so much in between, AI – if properly managed – can contribute enormously to the prosperity, equality and security of all,” read the announcement.
“These commitments are real and they are concrete,” said Biden. “They are going to help fulfill industry fundamental obligation to Americans to develop safe, secure and trustworthy technologies that benefit society and uphold our values and shared values.” He expressed his hope that AI will transform and improve the lives of Americans, claiming that he will work with federal agencies to make necessary steps to ensure AI will make a positive impact.
The White House has consulted with 21 different governments around the world about the voluntary commitments.
In October, the Biden Administration announced a blueprint for a first-ever AI Bill of Rights that identifies five principles that should guide the design, use and deployment of AI systems in order to protect American citizens. According to the White House, federal agencies have “ramped up their efforts” to protect American citizens from risks posed by AI technology.
In May, Biden signed an executive order directing federal agencies to root out bias in the design of AI technology and protect the public from algorithmic discrimination.
The White House also announced that it is currently underway to develop an executive order that will pursue bipartisan legislation to “help America lead the way in responsible innovation.”
