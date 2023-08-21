Infrastructure
Permitting Council Asks for Broadband Industry Coordination
The permitting council is working to streamline more broadband projects.
ORLANDO, Florida, August 21, 2023 – The executive director of the permitting council urged industry leaders at the Fiber Connect conference on Monday to engage with the permitting council to ensure that broadband builds are streamlined.
Feedback from the broadband industry on the challenges they face when building networks will help the permitting council understand what strategies they need to adopt to overcome those barriers, said Eric Beightel.
“Solutions are informed by industry engagement,” Beightel said.
The permitting council is a federal agency that facilitates coordination between federal agencies for environmental review and permitting for certain infrastructure projects. Beightel said the agency is working to ensure that the federal government collaborates and works consistently toward a common goal.
The council is working to include more broadband infrastructure projects to their list of covered projects, said Beightel. For covered projects, the permitting council coordinates with the responsible federal agencies, provides the entity with a timetable for permitting authorization, and intervenes in the case of delays or conflict.
It is working to build best practices for broadband projects to get through the permitting process in a reasonable time to ensure that broadband projects are being prioritized.
The permitting council is focused on creating durable process improvements that will withstand administration changes and to develop processes that will help the federal agencies be more efficient in intaking permitting applications and be more consistent in the information agencies ask of applicants.
Telecom industry leaders have pointed to permitting delays as a regulatory burden that could hinder the effectiveness of historical federal investments in digital infrastructure. Many experts are concerned that the permitting process will delay the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, which funds are set to be released in 2024.
Rural
White House Announces Fourth Round of ReConnect: $667 Million
Announcement includes investments in 22 states for 100 * 20 Mbps speeds.
WASHINGTON, August 21, 2023 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced Monday that it will invest a further $667 million in grants and loans to connect thousands of rural addresses in 22 states and the Marshall Islands through the ReConnect Program, funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
“Keeping the people of rural America connected with reliable, high-speed internet brings new and innovative ideas to the rest of our country and creates good-paying jobs along the way,” said Vilsack. “These investments will support economic growth and prosperity for generations to come.”
ReConnect investments are creating opportunities for people regardless of their zip code to have a connection for more, he said. Of the $667 million announced, $493 million will be through grants and $174 million through loans. It will fund 37 projects.
All told, the Joe Biden Administration has invested $3.1 billion in rural broadband through 179 ReConnect projects which will improve opportunities for over 430,000 Americans in rural America, said Vilsack. ReConnect still has $260 million left to be awarded under the IIJA which will be invested over the next several months, he said.
The minimum requirement for this program is 100 Mbps symmetrical, said White House officials. This will ensure that networks are scalable for increased demand in the future and to spur investment in next generation farming equipment that need connection to high-speed internet and can increase farming efficiency, said Andy Berke, administrator of the USDA’s Rural Utilities Service at the announcement.
The investments are part of the fourth round of the ReConnect Program, a key part of the White House’s internet for all initiative to connect everyone in America to high-speed internet by 2030.
“We are delivering this funding because the internet is no longer a luxury,” said Mitchell Landrieu, senior advisor to the President at the announcement, saying the funding will change people’s lives. “High-speed internet can connect people to economic and educational opportunities miles away.”
The USDA announced last year the fourth round of funding for the ReConnect program after high interest in the third round of funding.
The announcement includes investments in Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and the Marshall Islands.
In North Carolina, Star Telephone Membership Corporation is receiving a $24.9 million grant to benefit over 2,600 people, 84 businesses, 117 farms and four educational facilities across the state. In Oregon, Pioneer Telephone Cooperative is receiving a $24.9 million grant to benefit over 2,000 people, 50 businesses, 205 farms and one educational facility.
Funding
Maine Submitted its BEAD 5-Year Action Plan to the NTIA
Maine is one of the first states to submit its plan to the NTIA, following Delaware.
WASHINGTON, August 18, 2023 – On Friday, Maine submitted its 5-year broadband action plan to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration following a public comment period with closed in June.
The plan is the state’s next step to get access to the $272 million awarded through the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program as announced in June. The NTIA requires that states submit a 5-year action plan that dictates how the state will use the money, a digital equity plan, an initial proposal and a final proposal for subgrant processes.
The plan outlines priorities for investment in broadband and serves as the state’s “road map to bring the economic, health, education, and social benefits of high-speed internet to all Mainers,” read the plan.
According to the plan, the state will prioritize expanding a data-driven transparent approach to broadband, grow and strengthen the ecosystem by nurturing relationships and collaboration with partners and residents, and leverage networks of opportunity. It will outlined its plan to leverage other capital sources with federal investments and “shout it from the rooftops,” but telling stories about the benefits of digital inclusion.
Included in the plan are steps to prioritize investment impact through a broadband mapping and analysis platform, lead the state’s interagency broadband working group to coordinate broadband implementation with climate resilience and affordable housing among other state-wide initiatives, and establish a connectivity hubs program to support education, workforce and telehealth programming.
According to the NTIA’s website, Delaware is the only other state that has submitted its five-year action plan to the administration. Hawaii, Idaho, Louisiana, Montana, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah and Vermont have all released five-year action plan drafts for public comment.
Maine’s digital equity plan will be submitted on September 1 after the editing process, read the press release. Currently, Idaho, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Montana, Ohio, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming have released digital equity plans for public comment.
Maine’s initial proposal, which includes the identification of unserved and underserved locations, community anchor institutions, grant award process, and proposed challenge process will be submitted to the NTIA in December, said the state. Once initial proposals are approved by the administration, states will have access to at least 20 percent of allocated funds.
Expert Opinion
Kristian Stout: Red Tape and Headaches Plague BEAD Rollout
States must overcome numerous hurdles before BEAD will be able to succeed.
As part of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that President Joe Biden signed in November 2021, Congress allocated $42.45 billion to create the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program, a moonshot effort to close what has been called the “digital divide.” Alas, BEAD’s tumultuous kickoff is a vivid example of how federal plans can sometimes become a tangled web, impeding the very progress they set out to champion.
In the weeks since the BEAD initiative was rolled out by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, state officials have been voicing mounting concerns over what they see as bureaucratic roadblocks to implementation. Tamarah Holmes, director of Virginia’s Office of Broadband, recently called BEAD “the most burdensome federal program” she’s ever encountered. Given that she previously worked for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, an entity notorious for extensive bureaucracy, that’s saying something.
One frequently cited problem has been NTIA’s preference for fiber-optic connections, which finds itself in tension with realities on the ground. While fiber connections often provide the best solution, implementing them can be challenging in rough terrain and remote areas. Other technologies like fixed wireless and satellite often make better sense in such territories. Here, the one-size-fits-all approach that NTIA has preferred is proving detrimental to a more tailored, location-based strategy.
This should not be news to NTIA. As Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and his colleagues noted in April, states must overcome numberous hurdles before BEAD will be able to succeed—from labor stipulations that are more prescriptive than inclusive to the program’s inexplicable favoritism for government networks over private enterprises. Coupled with requirements like the middle-class affordability option, which will essentially function as a form of rate regulation, the entire implementation push has been creaking under the weight of its own red tape.
In its initial notice of funding opportunity, NTIA also required a preference for noncontract labor when an internet service provider rolls out a network. Unfortunately, there are not nearly enough fiber-optic technicians available in the United States to keep up with the demand created by BEAD. Thus, creating impediments to quickly bringing technicians online only saddles the program with further costly problems.
So, where does this leave America’s ambitions of broadband equity and access?
For one, there’s a compelling need to reassess the BEAD initiative’s guiding principles. The rigidity that’s currently the program’s hallmark needs to be replaced with adaptability. Each state, with its unique geography and challenges, should be given the flexibility to chart its own digital course. The federal role should be that of facilitator, not gatekeeper or, worse still, roadblock.
Moreover, implementation should be guided by a principle of technological neutrality; preferences for particular technologies simply do not make sense. Above all, realities on the ground must shape deployment strategies, not overarching directives that may be disconnected from the local context. The impending workforce challenges must also be addressed proactively. The most obvious solution would be to remove requirements that frustrate the onboarding of technicians as expeditiously as possible.
America’s broadband aspirations will only be realized through a commitment to adaptability and putting the demands of reality ahead of political preferences.
Kristian Stout is the director of innovation policy at the International Center for Law and Economics. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
