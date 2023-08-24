Connect with us

Funding

Precursors to BEAD Implementation: A Deep Dive Into Prior Broadband Programs

How will prior broadband programs impact BEAD Implementation?

Published

4 hours ago

on

The process of rolling out broadband funds under the country’s bipartisan infrastructure law has begun in earnest, with the White House announcement in June of allocations for each state under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program. States, meanwhile, are deeply in the midst of planning for BEAD implementation.

The Broadband Breakfast community will be exploring the details of this rollout at the BEAD Implementation Summit in Washington on Sept. 21, 2023. In preparation for the summit, Broadband Breakfast is producing three monthly reports.

In our July 2023 Exclusive Report, we reviewed the state allocations under BEAD, considering the approaches being taken by a multitude of state broadband offices.

In this August 2023 Exclusive Report, we’re considering some of the precursor programs to BEAD — and what those involved in the BEAD Implementation can learn from these prior programs.

In our September 2023 Exclusive Report, we’ll be considering the role of matching funds and public-private partnerships in the rollout of BEAD.

read more….

Read the three reports on BEAD in advance of the BEAD Implementation Summit on September 21, 2023. Register now and receive a copy of each of the three reports!

Or – sign up for the Broadband Breakfast Club and receive access to all Premium Content!

Related Topics:

Teralyn Whipple, who joined Broadband Breakfast in 2022, studied marketing at Brigham Young University. She has reported extensively on broadband infrastructure, investments and deployment. She has also headed marketing campaigns for several small companies.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Funding

State Broadband Leaders Ask for Provider Cooperation on BEAD

Leaders asked that providers share fiber routes for cost modeling.

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 24, 2023

By

Photo of Glen Howie of Arkansas, Drew Lovelace of New Mexico, Jade Piros de Carvalho of Kansas, Katie Smith of Florida, Thomas Tyler of Louisiana, Evann Freeman of EPB (left to right)

ORLANDO, August 24, 2023 – State broadband leaders on a Fiber Connect panel Wednesday urged providers to engage with state offices as much as possible during the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program process. 

State broadband offices need as much information as possible to make the best decisions for the states while developing their five-year action plans, digital equity plans and initial proposals for the $42.5 billion federal grant program, agreed the leaders.  

“Be as vocal as possible with state broadband office,” said Glen Howie of Arkansas’ Economic Development Commission. 

It is important to overcommunicate, said Thomas Tyler of Louisiana’s ConnectLA. He asked providers to create a relationship with their state office, voice concerns for program requirements and barriers, and continue the discussion. It is critical, he said, that providers are in a good partnership position with the state when they submit BEAD subgrant applications.  

Jade Piros de Carvalho, director of the Kansas Department of Commerce, added that providers should share their fiber routes under a non-disclosure agreement to improve local and regional planning efforts and cost modeling efforts.  

“We are not able to do this on our own,” said de Carvalho. Providers, local government and nonprofit help will be crucial, she said, urging them to be as engaged to the extent possible. She added that Kansas is expecting that their BEAD allocation will be $250 million less than what it needs to connect every unserved and underserved address in the state. 

Florida developed a local technology planning teams that engage members of different sectors, including agriculture, tourism, education, and broadband. The state’s broadband director, Katie Smith, told providers that engagement in those teams will be critically important when they are submitting applications for subgrants.  

Smith said the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity will call the tech planning team to determine how involved each provider is and whether each presented project proposals to the team and worked with members to determine the best steps forward. 

Urging Affordable Connectivity Program renewal

State officials also asked industry leaders to lobby for the renewal of the Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides subsidies of $30 or $75 a month to low-income families to receive high-speed internet access. Some estimations claim that the program will run out of money in early 2024.  

Industry voices are more powerful than state broadband offices, said de Carvalho. “We want the maximum amount of people to take advantage of this network,” she said, and states can’t do it without the ACP program.  

A coalition of 45 bipartisan member of Congress jointly signed a letter on August 17 urging House and Senate leadership to prioritize the replenishment of ACP in the upcoming government appropriation bill. 

The Federal Communications Commission announced Thursday $.4.3 million in outreach grants to boost participation in the ACP. The program is now serving more than 20 million people nation-wide. 

Continue Reading

Funding

Proposed ‘Buy America’ Waiver Will Give Industry Ability to Build By BEAD Deadline: Experts

Buy America provisions are seeping into state and provider policies.

Published

4 hours ago

on

August 24, 2023

By

Photo of Marissa Mitrovich of FBA, Lori Adams of Nokia, Kara Mullaley of Corning Optical Communications and Lee Osterman of Wesco (left to right)

ORLANDO, August 24, 2023 – Broadband supply chain experts said at a Fiber Connect conference panel on Tuesday that the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s proposed waiver for domestic manufacturing preferences for builds under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program will give the industry the ability to complete projects by deadline. 

The NTIA released a proposed waiver on Tuesday on certain components in response to industry concerns that Build America, Buy America rules for some build components under the $42.5-billion broadband funding program will limit providers’ ability to build networks to every unserved address in the United States within the program’s up-to five-year deadline. If implemented, the waiver would allow providers to bypass rules on some fiber electronics requiring a minimum of 55 percent of project costs come from components made in America. 

Lee Osterman, vice president of broadband equipment supplier Wesco, said it is important to remember that the primary goal of the BEAD program is to connect every unserved and underserved address in the United States to reliable, high-speed internet. Domestic preferencing is priority two, he said, warning that if the government pushes this priority too hard, builds will be delayed until 2050 instead of the current connectivity goal of 2030. 

“We have to let this happen at a realistic pace,” said Osterman, expressing support for the NTIA providing grantee’s more leeway with Buy America requirements.  

Kara Mullaley, market development manager at Corning Optical Communications, added that although Buy America requirements are “altruistic and good,” they have the potential to overshadow the real goal of getting broadband to as many people as possible as quickly as possible. 

NTIA waivers will release some of the pressures of Buy America without ignoring the White House’s goal of improving American competitiveness in manufacturing, they said.  

Osterman predicted that BEAD waivers will provide reprise for early opportunities and projects and will be short term and narrow at first. He expects that over time, waivers will be increasingly more restrictive to encourage American manufacturing investment. 

He added that he expects that in several years, the United States will have the manufacturing capacity comparable to the manufacturing capacity it had at its height. Manufacturing will be on-shored if we build a preference for it in private builds, he added.  

In fact, Mullaley said that some states are starting to adopt provisions similar to Buy America. Additionally, some providers are beginning to require that all components of their networks are Buy American compliant as a matter of course, she said.  

Nokia announced an extensive fiber electronics manufacturing plant in Wisconsin in August with the assumption that the domestic manufacturing preference will be increasingly upheld by the federal government for federally-funded projects, said Lori Adams, VP of broadband policy and funding strategy at Nokia. 

Continue Reading

Funding

Coalitions To Play Large Role in BEAD Projects, Say Fiber Builders

Coalitions can give small players more influence in the telecom space, said panelists at Fiber Connect.

Published

1 day ago

on

August 23, 2023

By

Photo of Katie Espeseth of EPB, John Greene of New Lisbon Holdings, James Tanneberger of Accord Telecommunications Collaborative, August Zehner of MyTRA Consulting and Jimmy Todd of Nex-Tech (left to right)

ORLANDO, August 23, 2023 – Coalitions and partnerships between cooperatives, providers, and municipalities will play an important role in federally-funded broadband projects through the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program.  

Coalitions between electric co-ops and other telecom players are powerful because it builds on the “brotherhood” that develops between co-ops over decades of no competition, said James Tanneberger, representative for Indiana-based Accord Telecommunications Collaborative. 

Trust between members is a powerful way to allow the coalition to pull together on a national level and get broadband to all unserved and underserved addresses in the United States, said Tanneberger.  

As a coalition, many small providers are given the power and influence to be more competitive in the telecom space, Tanneberger continued. Together, a partnership ensures that smaller providers can make bids at cell tower and state grant opportunities, like the BEAD program, he said.  

“We need each other,” Tenneberger said, saying that partnering together will enable a combination of high-level expertise with fresh innovative ideas. Cooperatives bring assets like territories covered while telecom companies can bring years of experience providing internet connection to consumers, he said. 

Rural co-ops, providers and municipalities are far more alike than they are different, added John Greene, CEO of New Lisbon Holdings. “We need to build these coalitions based on that commonality,” he said. 

“We are stronger in partnerships than we are individually,” said Greene. If small companies are going to survive, they must be in partnerships in order to build a strong base that will support them for future growth. 

Greene added that it is essential that companies do not overlook the most crucial partnership that exists with the customers. Large corporations aren’t rated high on customer satisfaction because they don’t foster partnerships with their customers, he said. 

Katie Espeseth, vice president of electric co-op EPB in Tennessee, advised that entities in search of partnerships should find partners that share their mission, vision, and values. She added that relationships with vendors should also be considered partners.  

When determining if a partner is a good fit, consider their culture, customer service, investment in innovation, technical ability, business stability, and pricing structure, Espeseth suggested. “Intrinsic values are just as important.” 

As we pick a partner of vendor, we need them to share innovation with us, open up research and development findings and be open to adopt new innovation, she said.  

Partnerships between private and public entities are a topic of much discussion by industry leaders who advise that trust is cultivated and partnerships are leveraged to address workforce shortages. 

Continue Reading

Signup for Broadband Breakfast News



Broadband Breakfast Research Partner

BroadbandNow: Internet Provider Search and research on the digital divide

Trending