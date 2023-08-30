Funding
Proposed Buy America Waiver Makes BEAD Projects Feasible, Say Fiber Manufacturers
Experts said the waiver will make it more practical for BEAD projects to comply with Buy America rules.
WASHINGTON, August 30, 2023 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s proposed waiver on some domestic manufacturing requirements will help broadband companies complete Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment projects on time, but costs will remain high, telecom equipment manufacturers said Wednesday.
“It’s much easier to meet the manufacturing requirements as they are defined in the waiver,” said Lori Adams, vice president of broadband policy and funding strategy at Nokia, speaking at a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event.
On August 3, Nokia announced the Kenosha, Wisconsin-based manufacturing of key electronic components for fiber-optic broadband networks that are still required under the Buy America program.
“I don’t think we’re done,” said Will Arbuckle, a policy advisor at the NTIA, speaking about U.S.-based manufacturing announcements at another event on the subject on Wednesday. “I’m confident there are going to be more companies announcing domestic investment and job creation in the U.S. for the BEAD program.”
The White House’s Build America, Buy America provision – codified in the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act – places two requirements on federally funded projects: 55% of the component cost must be spent with American suppliers, and materials must be manufactured in the United States.
This raised questions among the industry about the feasibility of expanding broadband internet infrastructure with BEAD funding. Fiber-optic connections, the fastest, highest capacity broadband technology that is expected to make up the majority of BEAD projects, will require equipment using semiconductors that are not manufactured in the U.S. at scale, say industry officials.
The proposed waiver would allow BEAD recipients meet the comply with the rules without having to worry about the semiconductor content of its equipment. Further, the waiver does away with the 55 percent component cost rule for pieces of the fiber-optic electrical equipment defined in the proposed waiver.
This will make it more practical for BEAD projects to comply with BABA requirements, these experts said.
“Now, if you told us ‘Hey, everything’s got to be ready to go by the end of this year,’ that wouldn’t be a problem,” said Robert Conger, general manager of software platforms and strategy at Adtran, an Alabama-based fiber equipment company. In addition to appearing on the Broadband Breakfast Live Online panel, Conger also spoke on another panel on the implications of the proposed BABA waiver hosted by FTI Consulting.
One component of fiber connection is not covered by the waiver: Fiber optic cables. Sourcing and manufacturing fiber in the U.S. is doable. Still, that will raise the costs of BEAD projects said Scott Wallsten, president of the Technology Policy Institute, speaking at the Broadband Breakfast event.
“If it didn’t increase costs, you wouldn’t need it as a condition,” he said. “We’ve got something that really helps fiber manufacturers, but not as much the customers.”
Other panelists argued efficiency and job creation are worth the higher costs, citing increased investments in American fiber manufacturing to meet the upcoming demand. The major cable manufacturer Corning announced a new North Carolina plant in June and Prysmian plans to convert a dated copper manufacturing facility to produce fiber optic cable.
The comment period for the proposed waiver is open until September 21.
Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – Build America, Buy America
A new wave of activity in the domestic manufacturing market for fiber and electronic materials is happening. Companies including Nokia, CommScope, Corning and others have detailed investments to bring electronics and fiber manufacturing back to the U.S.A. A draft limited Buy America waiver was issued for BEAD projects on August 22.
Panelists
- Robert Conger, General Manager of Software Platforms and Strategy, Adtran
- Lori Adams, Vice President of Broadband Policy & Funding Strategy, Nokia
- Bill Sproull, Broadband Stimulus Consultant, DZS
- Scott Wallsten, President, Technology Policy Institute
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
As General Manager of Software Platforms and Strategy, Robert Conger is responsible for developing the strategy, portfolio, and direction for the company’s global business while also leading the development of Adtran’s software platforms. Robert joined Adtran in 2000 and has served in a wide range of roles, including his most recent role as Senior Vice President of Technology and Strategy. Robert holds a Masters in Business Administration from Vanderbilt University and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Tennessee.
As Vice President of Broadband Policy and Funding Strategy, Lori Adams is a key member of the Nokia Government Affairs Americas Team. She is responsible for developing strategies and tools to enable increased company participation in state, federal, and international programs supporting infrastructure deployment by several of Nokia’s business organizations. Additionally, she focuses on external government relations and communications with stakeholders at all levels of government through direct engagement, filings, and participation in public forums.
Bill Sproull is a broadband stimulus expert who leads DZS’s outreach efforts to federal and state broadband funding programs and our customers who want to apply for these funds. Bill has worked with the telecom industry for over two decades in an executive economic development and trade association capacity. Texas Governor Greg Abbott asked him to be the first Chair of his Governor’s Broadband Development Council, during which time he and his colleagues developed the Texas strategy for broadband deployment, creation of the state’s first broadband office and fund, all of which was adopted unanimously by the Texas legislature.
Scott Wallsten is President and Senior Fellow at the Technology Policy Institute and also a senior fellow at the Georgetown Center for Business and Public Policy. He is an economist with expertise in industrial organization and public policy, and his research focuses on competition, regulation, telecommunications, the economics of digitization, and technology policy. He holds a Ph.D. in economics from Stanford University.
Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
Funding
Do Not Overlook Other Broadband Programs, say Experts
Other programs can fund BEAD matching requirements.
ORLANDO, August 30, 2023 – Representatives for various federal broadband funding programs urged providers to not overlook other funding opportunities available for broadband infrastructure programs amidst excitement for the largest-to-date investment in broadband through the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program at a Fiber Connect conference Wednesday.
Other federal funding programs can help fill in funding gaps that exist through the $42.5 billion BEAD program, they agreed. These programs are currently funding and will fund many programs across the United States that will meet the same goal as BEAD: connect every unserved and underserved address to high-speed internet.
Savid Johnson of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development added that some funding programs, such as the Community Development Block Grant program, allows entities to use the money to meet the minimum match requirement through BEAD. Many experts have expressed concerns that the high match requirement will prohibit some providers from participating in the program.
There is an “enormous amount of funding” in other programs, said Lakeisha Moise of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development. She added that the USDA has specific niche working with telecom companies and can help address unique challenges in the industry.
Alternative broadband infrastructure programs include the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund which provides $10 billion to a COVID-19 pandemic relief fund that includes broadband infrastructure, the USDA’s ReConnect program that funds grants and loans for rural broadband projects, the White House’s Tribal Connectivity Program for tribal connection, and HUD’s CDBG program.
They cautioned providers to be aware of different requirements across different programs. Nicolette Gerald of the Treasury warned that the Capital Projects Fund requires that providers supply 100 Mbps download and upload speeds, rather than the 100/20 Mbps that BEAD requires.
Funding
Virginia and Louisiana Each Release BEAD Implementation Plans, Volume Two
Outlines subgrant processes and application scoring criteria.
WASHINGTON, August 25, 2023 – Virginia became the first state to release volume two of its Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program for public comment last week, followed closely by Louisiana on Friday.
The two states seem to be in a contest for “first in the nation” status in implementation of the signature program $42.5 billion program for broadband infrastructure under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021. Louisiana was the first state to publicly release its five-year and digital equity plans in May and which released it initial proposal volume two on Friday. Many states are looking to Virginia and Louisiana to pave the way forward in designing BEAD program subgrants and answer questions on how to allocate broadband serviceable locations and how to score applications.
Dr. Tamarah Holmes, Virginia’s state broadband officer, has said that the state is on an accelerated timeline for deployment of EBAD funds. It was the first to release the first volume of its initial proposal, due within 180 days of receiving allocation announcements in late June.
Initial proposal volume one outlines how the state will run their state challenge process, which builds on the Federal Communications Commission’s national broadband map. Volume two details the state’s subgrant program. Once approved, states will have access to at least 20 percent of allocated funds.
Virginia’s initial proposal, volume two, outlined the state’s vision for closing the digital divide, addressing adoption issues and enhancing economic growth and job creation. It hopes to complete construction of BEAD funded projects by 2027 and 2028 and increase adoption of the federal broadband subsidy program American Connectivity Program and invest all BEAD money by the end of 2024.
The state’s selection process for BEAD will begin accepting pre-applications form applicants over a 60-day period. Pre-applications must include high level information about the applicant and a statement of qualification for building broadband to unserved and underserved areas of the state.
After the pre application submission deadline, Virginia will publish defined application areas to conflict project areas so that no two applicants are proposing to serve the same locations. Applicants will be required to propose to serve all locations in an application area when submitting applications, “the Office of Broadband will not entertain proposals which do not seek to provide broadband access to all locations within a defined application area.”
Full applications are due 90 days prior the publishing of application areas, which the state office will review and announce. It will also publish a timeline of the process on the office website.
Scoring for BEAD applications will be 45 percent the most cost-efficient proposal, evaluated by the total funding requested to provide broadband access to a defined application area. 20 percent of the score will be based on affordability, referring the applicant’s commitment to provide the most affordable total price to customer for 1 Gigabit symmetrical speed. If the service package is at or below $100 per month, the applicant will receive full credit for this section.
Fair labor practices will take up 10 percent of project scoring. Applicants must demonstrate plans to comply with federal labor and employment laws or produce a record of compliance to these laws. Speed to deployment consists of 5 percent of the score in which providers are scored based on the timeline they produce. The remaining 20 percent is given to local and tribal coordination efforts.
“It is firmly expected that funding available under the BEAD program will address all unserved, underserved and community anchor institutions that lack broadband access,” read Virginia’s plan.
Louisiana emphasizes a ‘sense of urgency’
Louisiana’s initial proposal volume two draft outlined that its goal is to provide reliable internet to all residents with a “sense of urgency.” Accordingly, the state will be looking for funded projects to be constructed and executed in the next five years.
The state differs from Virginia in the way it plans to execute its subgrant process and score project applications. Although it will organize the eligible locations in the state into a set of predefined areas, prospective subgrantees will have “wide flexibility” to define their proposed project areas, Louisiana proposes. Proposals can be submitted in the form of groups of project areas as defined by the state.
Higher cost locations will be paired with more desirable eligible locations within each designated area to ensure that providers are equally as competitive for these hard-to-reach areas.
ConnectLA will release pre-qualification requirements to interested prospective subgrantees as well as a list of proposed predefined areas, after which subgrantees can provide required financial, operational, managerial and technical qualifications. Prospective subgrantees will be notified after this window whether they have been deemed qualified to participate in the program. They will then submit round one applications.
Applications will be analyzed to identify any overlap between applications. Any project that brings fiber to the home that does not overlap with any other application will be awarded at the funding level requested, read the proposal. Round two applications will then commence.
Louisiana proposes to rate applications on a point system. Out of a score of 200 possible points, projects will be awarded based on the percentage of maximum available funds requested for a total project area and the percentage of improvement over reference service pricing. It will rank out of 100 possible points a holistic score on fair labor practices based on compliance record.
Additionally, it plans to allocate points to an applicant for enforceable deployment plans faster than 48 months, including economically challenged areas, committing to designated areas that lack resiliency infrastructure, affirmative support from tribal and local stakeholders. It will provide 50 points for fiber to the home projects.
Scoring varies significantly from Virginia’s plan. But both prioritize meeting unserved needs, fair labor practices and affordability. Initial proposals are open for a 30-day comment period.
Funding
Don’t Neglect Community Development Block Grants for Broadband, Says HUD
The program can function as a gap filler for other federal funding.
ORLANDO, August 24, 2023 – A representative for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development told attendees at Fiber Connect Tuesday that providers should not overlook the department’s Community Development Block Grant for broadband deployment assistance.
The program provides annual grants to states and local governments to be used for economic and community development, primarily for low and moderate-income individuals. The Section 108 program, called the loan guarantee program provides CDBG recipients with the ability to leverage their annual grant allocation to access low-cost, flexible financing for economic development and infrastructure projects.
According to Erik Pechuekonis, community planning and development specialist at HUD, the program provides loan guarantees of an amount five times the amount in annual grants from CDBG. States, Cities and counties are eligible for the program as well as subrecipients like nonprofits and economic development corporations.
Loans are non-competitive and are provided at low rates for up to 20 years, said Pechuekonis. Additionally, the department provides one-on-one technical assistance. Loans may be used for acquisition construction, rehabilitation of public facilities and public improvements, which includes broadband builds, he said.
Each project under the loan program must benefit low and moderate-income persons, improve housing or address urgent needs for community health and safety. Pechuekonis said that broadband projects qualify as reaching these minimum requirements. He specified that funds are available for broadband deployment and not as a subsidy for service. Additionally, grantees will be required to produce a source of collateral.
The program “can also function as a gap filler so if you don’t get quite enough funding, we can step in and fill that role as well,” added Pechuekonis, referring to the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program. “We generally work well with other federal state programs.”
“This is something new in terms of applying these funds to broadband,” added Amy Maclean, editorial director at CableFax magazine.
Pechuekonis said that HUD is trying to mesh out the priorities between grantee’s competing interests with housing, infrastructure and economic development. We are seeing a lot of interest in this program, he said.
This comes months after the National Telecommunications and Information Administration released allocation amounts for states through the BEAD program. Many communities are turning to alternative sources of funding, fearing that they will not receive BEAD funds.
