Proposed Buy America Waiver Makes BEAD Projects Feasible, Say Fiber Manufacturers

WASHINGTON, August 30, 2023 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s proposed waiver on some domestic manufacturing requirements will help broadband companies complete Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment projects on time, but costs will remain high, telecom equipment manufacturers said Wednesday.

“It’s much easier to meet the manufacturing requirements as they are defined in the waiver,” said Lori Adams, vice president of broadband policy and funding strategy at Nokia, speaking at a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event.

On August 3, Nokia announced the Kenosha, Wisconsin-based manufacturing of key electronic components for fiber-optic broadband networks that are still required under the Buy America program.

“I don’t think we’re done,” said Will Arbuckle, a policy advisor at the NTIA, speaking about U.S.-based manufacturing announcements at another event on the subject on Wednesday. “I’m confident there are going to be more companies announcing domestic investment and job creation in the U.S. for the BEAD program.”

The White House’s Build America, Buy America provision – codified in the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act – places two requirements on federally funded projects: 55% of the component cost must be spent with American suppliers, and materials must be manufactured in the United States.

This raised questions among the industry about the feasibility of expanding broadband internet infrastructure with BEAD funding. Fiber-optic connections, the fastest, highest capacity broadband technology that is expected to make up the majority of BEAD projects, will require equipment using semiconductors that are not manufactured in the U.S. at scale, say industry officials.

The proposed waiver would allow BEAD recipients meet the comply with the rules without having to worry about the semiconductor content of its equipment. Further, the waiver does away with the 55 percent component cost rule for pieces of the fiber-optic electrical equipment defined in the proposed waiver.

This will make it more practical for BEAD projects to comply with BABA requirements, these experts said.

“Now, if you told us ‘Hey, everything’s got to be ready to go by the end of this year,’ that wouldn’t be a problem,” said Robert Conger, general manager of software platforms and strategy at Adtran, an Alabama-based fiber equipment company. In addition to appearing on the Broadband Breakfast Live Online panel, Conger also spoke on another panel on the implications of the proposed BABA waiver hosted by FTI Consulting.

One component of fiber connection is not covered by the waiver: Fiber optic cables. Sourcing and manufacturing fiber in the U.S. is doable. Still, that will raise the costs of BEAD projects said Scott Wallsten, president of the Technology Policy Institute, speaking at the Broadband Breakfast event.

“If it didn’t increase costs, you wouldn’t need it as a condition,” he said. “We’ve got something that really helps fiber manufacturers, but not as much the customers.”

Other panelists argued efficiency and job creation are worth the higher costs, citing increased investments in American fiber manufacturing to meet the upcoming demand. The major cable manufacturer Corning announced a new North Carolina plant in June and Prysmian plans to convert a dated copper manufacturing facility to produce fiber optic cable.

The comment period for the proposed waiver is open until September 21.

A new wave of activity in the domestic manufacturing market for fiber and electronic materials is happening. Companies including Nokia, CommScope, Corning and others have detailed investments to bring electronics and fiber manufacturing back to the U.S.A. A draft limited Buy America waiver was issued for BEAD projects on August 22. What are initial reactions to the draft waiver? Is there enough time to allay worries that the Buy America Act can delay deployment timelines and increase project costs?

Robert Conger, General Manager of Software Platforms and Strategy, Adtran

Lori Adams, Vice President of Broadband Policy & Funding Strategy, Nokia

Bill Sproull, Broadband Stimulus Consultant, DZS

Scott Wallsten, President, Technology Policy Institute

Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

