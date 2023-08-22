Broadband Roundup
Push for More ACP Funding, Precision Ag Connectivity Task Force, Great Plains Communications’ Indiana Expansion
Some are projecting that ACP funding will run out early next year.
August 22, 2023 – A coalition of 45 bipartisan members of Congress, including 29 Democrats and 16 Republicans, jointly signed a letter dated August 17 urging House and Senate leadership to prioritize the replenishment of funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program in the upcoming government appropriation bill.
Spearheaded by Representatives Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., the letter underscored the continuing significance of ACP subsidies, which provide low-income families with monthly internet discounts of $30 and $75 and a one-time $100 discount on connected devices.
“One in five American households lack access to broadband,” read the letter. “Nearly 40 percent of eligible Americans rely on ACP to maintain internet access and that number is rapidly growing.”
The most recent data show that ACP has connected more than 20 million households out of the 48.6 million eligible. The signup number is expected to grow as the Federal Communications Commission, the agency tasked with administering the program’s funding, has just announced a new round of outreach grants as part of its effort to bring more people to ACP.
However, the influx of new applicants has also put pressure on the program’s remaining funding as the allocated $14 billion budget is expected by some to dry up in early 2024, creating “urgent need” for Congress to address the potential shortfall, read the letter.
“Connecting every American to high-speed, affordable broadband requires a public private partnership, and it is the federal government’s responsibility to provide secure and reliable investments,” it continued. “Failure to extend funding would not only leave millions of families without access to the internet but also hinder our long-term competitiveness as a nation.”
The letter adds its voice to a chorus of appeals for additional ACP funding that span beyond the telecom sector to include experts and lawmakers, all of whom share concerns that insufficient funding might obstruct the continued expansion of broadband access and perpetuate the digital divide.
Precision Ag term to be extended
The head of the FCC announced Monday the commission’s intent to renew the term of the Precision Agriculture Connectivity Task Force for the third time, as the current term is scheduled to expire in 2023.
Established under the 2018 Farm Bill, the task force works closely with the Department of Agriculture to offer recommendations for the FCC on the deployment of broadband services to optimize decision-making in agriculture production.
The task force’s effective term concludes every two years, unless the commission opts to renew it for subsequent terms until its scheduled termination in January 2025. And that’s exactly what the commission intends to do, it said.
“Today’s farmers and ranchers rely on high-speed internet to make the best use of connected tools to efficiently run their businesses and meet the demand for food to sustain our communities,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in a press release. “I am calling on the Task Force to look closely at the link between connectivity and agricultural sustainability, to see how best to leverage innovation to improve food production for the future.”
The agency also urged representatives from diverse and historically underrepresented communities to submit applications for membership in the task force, due September 20, 2023.
Great Plains Communications’ Indiana expansion
Fiber internet service provider Great Plains Communications announced Tuesday its expansion into six additional counties in Indiana as part of its ongoing effort to connect unserved and underserved locations in the region.
Upon completion, residents will get access to symmetrical speeds of up to 1 Gigabit for both download and upload, while businesses will have access up to 100 Gigabit, read the press release. These services will be available in the communities of Aurora, Vevay, Bartholomew, Decatur, Franklin and Ripley.
“Our company is pleased to power the fiber-driven services that enable working and learning from home, advance healthcare and education, extend the reach and capabilities of businesses and empower growth opportunities in our Indiana footprint,” said Todd Foje, CEO of Great Plains Communications.
The company said it has obtained part of the financing through the Indiana’s Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program, a $1-billion statewide infrastructure program to bring high-quality broadband connectivity to unserved and underserved parts of Indiana.
The project marks the most recent expansion of the Nebraska-based company in Indiana, which has covered more than 600 underserved homes and businesses across the state.
Broadband Roundup
BEAD Letter of Credit Concerns, $4.3M in ACP Outreach Grants, FCC Waives Rules for Hawaii Wildfires
The letter follows calls to drop the credit rule that it said could shut out smaller ISPs from funding.
August 21, 2023 – More than 50 internet providers, industry associations and digital equity advocates have jointly signed a letter urging alternatives to the letter of credit requirement for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.
Addressed to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and Department of Commerce, the letter claims the requirement that grant recipients provide a letter of credit for 25 percent of the grant amount, coupled with a 25 per cent match in funding, will effectively “shut out a huge number of ISPs.”
This provision will prevent small and community-centered ISPs, nonprofits and municipalities from participating in federal funding opportunities as it requires them to have “vast sums of capital” locked away for the full duration of the build, read the letter.
For example, “a provider seeking a $7.5 million grant for a $10 million project will need at least $4.6 million of their own capital up-front,” it explained.
Instead, the letter proposed alternative mechanisms such as performance bonds or delayed reimbursements to “ensure proposals are viable and that applicants have the capacity to perform.”
Since its circulation last week, the letter has garnered over 50 signatures, with supporters including the American Association for Public Broadband and the digital equity fund Connect Humanity.
This represents the most recent endeavor within the telecommunications industry to push for changes to the letter of credit requirement, building upon previous concerns expressed in July.
FCC announces more ACP grants
The Federal Communications Commission announced Thursday $4.3 million in outreach grants to boost participation in the Affordable Connectivity Program, which offers subsidies for internet services and devices for low-income households.
Distributed under the ACP Outreach Grant Program, the funding opportunity is set to benefit 12 states and territories that were not included in the initial round of funding. These areas include American Samoa, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Delaware, Guam, Idaho, Iowa, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, West Virginia, and Wyoming.
To date, the FCC has reported a commitment of over $72 million through 228 ACP outreach grants, helping more than 20 million, out of the 48.6 million eligible households, to receive benefits from the program.
However, mounting concerns regarding the long-term sustainability of ACP funding, which is projected by some to be depleted in early 2024, have been steadily accumulating. Calls to replenish the funding have come from a wide range of voices within the industry and beyond. So far, these calls have remained unanswered by Congress.
FCC waives broadband rules for Hawaii wildfires
The FCC on Friday waived multiple obligations under the Universal Service Fund and other broadband programs to assist households and providers affected by the Hawaii wildfires.
In consideration of the “catastrophic damage and destruction” and following President Joe Biden’s declaration of a state of emergency, the FCC will temporarily suspend certain rules under the Lifeline, Affordable Connectivity Program, E-Rate, Emergency Connectivity Fund Program, Rural Health Care Program, and High Cost program.
In particular, program subscribers and providers located in the affected disaster areas will be exempted from specific filing and regulatory deadlines as outlined in the agency’s notice.
The announcement comes as part of FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel‘s recent pledge to aid in Hawaii wildfire recovery. Her commitment involves mobilizing both FCC personnel and service providers to assist the affected areas in restoring wireless services.
Broadband Roundup
New Broadband Data Tool, Alabama’s $8M Broadband Funding, Sparklight Project, GCI’s $4.9M Investment
Tool assesses the resilience of broadband infrastructures in case of natural hazards.
August 17, 2023 – The Center on Rural Innovation introduced Monday the Broadband Climate Risk Mitigation tool that assesses the resilience of broadband infrastructures in case of natural hazards.
On top of providing broadband access data for each census tract, the tool also evaluates the corresponding risk levels for severe weather events such as wildfires, flooding, tornadoes, and earthquakes in each location, drawing data from the Federal Communications Commission’s form 477 and the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s national risk index.
It also offers suggestions to prevent or minimize the damage of these natural calamities on connectivity, including three different types of broadband assets: aerial, buried, and wireless.
“With the Broadband Climate Mitigation Tool, local leaders can leverage granular, location-based data to design more climate-resilient networks with the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment funding, creating more resilient communities in the face of natural disasters,” read the press release.
The tool comes at a time when many states are actively crafting their initial proposals to allocate their respective portions of the BEAD funding.
Alabama allocates nearly $8M for broadband projects
Alabama on Monday allocated a total of $7.86 million in grants from the state’s broadband funding to provide high-speed internet access across four counties.
These grants will expand broadband service to over 6,700 households, businesses, and community anchors in Blount, Cullman, Marshall, and Morgan counties, read the press release.
“Alabama continues to make steady strides in expanding the reach of high-speed internet services to all Alabamians,” said Gov. Kay Ivey. “I appreciate the commitment of the Alabama Legislature in providing this much-needed funding that will enhance local education, improve the delivery of critical public safety services, and grow business opportunities.”
The grants were made available through the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund, which was enacted in 2021 to advance broadband expansion efforts within Alabama.
Broadband providers only supply the access to high-speed internet, but households and businesses must subscribe to paid service to access broadband, read the announcement.
Sparklight completes $29M project
Broadband service provider SparkLight on Tuesday announced it has completed a $29 million expansion project in Gila county, Arizona as part of its E-rate initiative to connect schools and libraries to reliable and affordable internet services.
The project will deploy more than 200 route miles and nearly 29,000 fiber miles to bring all-fiber ePON technology capable of 5 Gigabit symmetrical speeds for nine county schools and school districts and eight county libraries, read the press release.
“Access to fast and reliable connectivity is critical for schools and libraries and we are thrilled to help make that happen in Gila County,” said Chris Boone, senior vice president of businesses services and emerging markets. “We look forward to continuing to fulfill our purpose of connecting customers and communities to what matters most and eliminating the digital divide for students and schools in rural areas throughout our footprint.”
To finance the project, SparkLight has secured $2 million from the MHA Foundation, $1 million from the Arizona Commerce Authority, $1.9 million from Arizona state matching grants and an additional $17.5 million from the E-Rate program under the Universal Service Fund.
The project contributes to the company’s ongoing investment of more than $1 billion over the past three years to usher in speeds of 10 Gigabits and beyond, said the company.
GCI’s $4.9M investment
Alaska’s telecommunications provider GCI on Tuesday announced a $4.9 million investment to deliver 5G and voice over LTE services to the remote city of Unalaska.
Nestled on the Aleutian Islands, the city of over 4000 will benefit from 5G mobile service alongside GCI’s recently launched 2.5 gig internet speeds, claimed the company.
Projected at a cost of $58 million, the initial phase of the project is anticipated to reach completion by 2024.
“The community has been waiting for better wireless service for years and now it’s here,” said GCI director of rural affairs Jenifer Nelson in a press release. “It’s a big deal.”
The announcement is the latest addition to GCI’s ongoing Aleutian undersea fiber project that spans 800 miles and will offer 2,000Mbps internet speeds and unlimited data plans to communities on the Aleutian Islands, the Alaska Peninsula, and Kodiak Island.
“Our Aleutian fiber project not only brought high speed internet to the community – it also provided the foundation that we used to upgrade wireless service,” continued Nelson.
Broadband Roundup
Adtran’s Investment, White House Wants Texas Social Media Law Blocked, Anniversary of Inflation Reduction Act
Adtran will partner with local area schools for its high school apprenticeship program.
August 16, 2023 — Adtran, a global provider of networking and communications equipment, announced Wednesday that it is investing up to $5 million at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Alabama to increase American production capacity of advanced telecommunications equipment.
The investment will see the creation of up to 300 high-quality and good-paying jobs, read the press release. Adtran is expanding its current U.S.-based production of optical line termination equipment and preparing to onshore the manufacturing of optical network terminals.
“As a leading US telecommunications equipment provider, we look forward to partnering with state broadband offices and network operators across the country as they expand secure, high-speed internet access to millions of Americans,” said CEO Tom Stanton.
“This expansion not only represents a strategic investment in Adtran’s growing workforce and manufacturing capabilities but also demonstrates our long-term commitment to strengthening the domestic supply chain and securing communications networks with American-made equipment,” he continued.
The company will partner with local area schools for its high school apprenticeship program and is developing a co-op program for college students.
“This announcement is the latest example of how we’re turning ‘Made in America’ into a reality and expanding manufacturing across the country,” said Gina Raimondo, secretary of Commerce.
“The Internet for All initiative is not just a connectivity program, it’s a jobs program – for the people who build the networks and for the people who make the equipment those networks need,” said National Telecommunications and Information Administration Administrator Alan Davidson.
Demand is growing for domestically produced network electronics due to the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program that requires that at least 55 percent of the cost of material for broadband builds are sourced domestically.
Nokia announced in early August it’s U.S.-based manufacturing of key electronic components for fiber-optic broadband networks. The White House released guidance Monday clarifying rules surrounding the domestic procurement of materials used for projects funded under the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act.
White House asks Supreme Court to block Texas social media law
The White House asked the Supreme Court to overturn a lower court decision to uphold Texas’s social media law that aims to prohibit social media companies from banning users based on political views.
Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote a brief on Monday saying that conflicting decisions from circuit courts over similar laws in Texas and Florida warrant a Supreme Court review. She said the court should reverse the 5th Circuit court’s decision to uphold the Texas law, arguing that social media companies have first amendment protection to carry out content moderation.
“The platforms’ content-moderation activities are protected by the first amendment, and the content-moderation and individualized explanation requirements impermissibly burden those protected activities,” she wrote.
Prelogar wrote that the court should not consider changes to provisions for the law that would require tech companies to disclose the details of their content moderation. She said that the general disclosure provisions have “not been the focus of this litigation.”
Texas’s law is similar to a Florida law which would limit companies from being able to moderate content and users, even if they violate the website’s terms and conditions.
The 11th Circuit ruled to block Florida’s similar law. The conflict sets the case up to be heard by the Supreme Court. In January, the Supreme Court asked for the Joe Biden administration’s input on the state laws.
One-year anniversary of Inflation Reduction Act
One year in, the Inflation Reduction Act is having “a significant impact on American workers and families,” said a White House press release.
The Inflation Reduction Act directed $400 billion in federal funding to clean energy and domestic manufacturing in the United States. “Outside groups estimate the Inflation Reduction Act’s clean energy and climate provisions have created more than 170,000 clean energy jobs already, companies have announced over $110 billion in clean energy manufacturing investments in the last year alone,” read the press release.
“According to Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, my plan is leading to a boom – they called it a boom – in manufacturing and manufacturing investment,” said President Joe Biden in remarks on the IRA anniversary.
The IRA followed investments in American infrastructure and manufacturing in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the CHIPS and Science Act, which funds domestic semiconductor manufacturing. According to the White House, the IRA will reach the Biden Administration’s goal of cutting carbon emissions 50 percent below levels in 2005 by 2030 and reaching net zero emissions by 2050.
“We’ve added more jobs in two years than any president has in American history in a four-year term. More in two than any has done in four,” Biden said. “And unemployment has been below 4 percent for the longest stretch in over 50 years.”
“We’ve recovered all the jobs lost during the pandemic, and we’ve added millions more. People are coming off the sidelines and getting back into the workplace,” he continued. “Since I took office, we’ve attracted more than one half trillion dollars… in private investment in American manufacturing and the industries of the future.”
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Push for More ACP Funding, Precision Ag Connectivity Task Force, Great Plains Communications’ Indiana Expansion
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – What’s New in Broadband Mapping
Fiber Helps Co-ops to Save on Electric Grid Usage, Saving Money
Latency is the New Network Measurement, Say Telecom Vendors
Automation Exchange Announces New Managed Services for Fiber Operators
BEAD Letter of Credit Concerns, $4.3M in ACP Outreach Grants, FCC Waives Rules for Hawaii Wildfires
Fiber Broadband Association Announces High Cost Area Planning Tool for BEAD Projects
Permitting Council Asks for Broadband Industry Coordination
White House Announces Fourth Round of ReConnect: $667 Million
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 – Permitting Reforms and Pole Attachments
Maine Submitted its BEAD 5-Year Action Plan to the NTIA
Affordable Connectivity Program Tools Show One in Four Applicants Newbies
White House Releases ‘Buy America’ Guidance, Does Not Budge on Fiber as ‘Construction Material’
Colorado Broadband Officer Lays out BEAD Hurdles (Corrected Story)
Electric Co-Ops Could Face Legal Challenges for Broadband Builds
State Leaders Set Sights on Long-term Digital Equity Planning
States Should Use BEAD Funds to Finance Internet Exchange Points
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 – Railroad Crossing and the Broadband Right-of-Way
Scott Sampson: How Fiber Can Build a Work Culture in a Remote World
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – Will the Affordable Connectivity Program be Renewed?
State BEAD Challenge Process Requires Outreach Coordination
BEAD Requirements Complicate State Planning, Could Result in Different Buildout Timelines: Experts
FCC Hears Need for More Flexible 12 GHz Band to Support Fixed Wireless Applications
Conference Hears Need for Apprenticeship Program to Address Telecom Workforce Shortage
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 – Permitting Reforms and Pole Attachments
Students Should Limit Screen Time, Panel Hears
Lack of Rip and Replace Funding Could Spell Trouble for BEAD Progress, Event Hears
Experts Disagree on Increased Requirements for FCC Broadband Nutrition Labels
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – Future of ‘Rip and Replace’
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – Remote Education and Online Learning
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – Fiber Connect
Broadband Breakfast at 10a ET / 8a MT on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Mountain Connect
UK’s Online Safety Bill Likely to Impact American User Experience
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – The UK’s Online Safety Bill
Virginia Set to Submit Initial Proposal for Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – Broadband Nutrition Labels: Have They Improved?
Trending
-
Satellite4 weeks ago
Amazon Spars With AT&T and Verizon at FCC Over Project Kuiper Spectrum
-
Funding4 weeks ago
AT&T Expects Fixed-Wireless, Itself To Be Competitive in BEAD Applications
-
Artificial Intelligence4 weeks ago
Congress Should Not Create AI-Specific Regulation, Say Techies
-
Funding3 weeks ago
Carl Guardino: 100% Broadband Access in the U.S. — The Time is Now
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
Experts Disagree on Increased Requirements for FCC Broadband Nutrition Labels
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – Future of ‘Rip and Replace’
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast at 10a ET / 8a MT on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Mountain Connect
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – Remote Education and Online Learning