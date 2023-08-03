Funding
RDOF Winners Seek Supplemental Funding for Covid-related Costs
The group attributes surging costs to unforeseen post-COVID challenges
WASHINGTON, August 3, 2023 – Winning bidders for the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund are pressing the Federal Communications Commission for supplemental funding due to Covid-related factors, despite the chairwoman’s response that the agency currently lacks such funds.
On June 20, representatives of the Coalition of RDOF winners met with FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel‘s legal advisor to request more financing due to circumstances that “could never have been anticipated at the time of bidding.”
In the ex-parte notice letter, the companies pointed to the impact of post-COVID fiscal policies, such as consecutive interest rate hikes, which had triggered “spiraling inflation” and driven up construction costs. Moreover, the influx of federal grants intended to expand broadband infrastructure resulted in a “massive” surge in demand for broadband construction materials, equipment, and labor, also leading to escalated final costs, the group said.
As per the coalition’s estimation, those challenges have led to a fourfold increase in the total costs of network construction. The delivery time for these projects has also been extended by six to 18 months.
Therefore, the coalition is asking the commission to disburse additional funds from the initial $9 billion allocation, as the agency ended up authorizing only $6 billion following defaults of more than $2.8 billion by a handful of companies earlier this year.
Responding to a group of senators who wrote to the Chairwoman on June 12 asking about the FCC’s strategy to address concerns about RDOF funding shortfall, Rosenworcel said that the FCC “collects only enough funding through the Universal Service Fund contribution process to match the approximately $6 billion committed” and that the agency does not “have support in reserve readily available for reallocation.”
Philip Macres of the Klein Law group, on behalf of the coalition of RDOF winners, told Broadband Breakfast that the FCC could modify the contribution factor for the Universal Service Fund to direct additional money for RDOF. Macres then cited how the commission had previously adjusted the USF contribution percentage to facilitate extra funding for A-CAM, another federally funded grant catering to carriers providing broadband access to hard-to-reach, high-cost, and low-return locations across the country.
But financial support is not the only relief the group is asking for. In a letter dated July 14, the coalition pointed out that the FCC can execute various amnesty measures, all culminating in permitting companies to surrender their pledged coverage areas without incurring penalties if the required funding amount remains unaddressed. Additionally, they also suggested the FCC to expedite the distribution of funds or extend the funding period by another year.
In her letter on June 26, Rosenworcel emphasized the importance for the commission to uphold the rules it had set forth, following the agency’s proposal in May to impose $8 million in fines against 22 RDOF applicants who failed to meet their obligations.
“The Commission’s default rules are designed to impress upon recipients the importance of being prepared to meet all Commission requirements and be prepared to fulfill deployment obligations,” read the letter.
However, Rosenworcel noted that the FCC would still consider waiver requests on a case-by-case basis and “warrant a deviation from the general rule if such a waiver would be in the public interest.”
Opposition to coalition
Although the coalition’s efforts have yet to move the needle at the FCC, they have encountered strong opposition from the telecom association WTA-Advocates for Rural Broadband. On July 28, the association submitted a letter warning the commission against what they perceived as “gaming tactics” employed by those seeking additional funding.
“An obvious gaming danger,” said the letter, is the use of a strategy that offers an “unreasonably low” amount of money to win specific areas, and then ask for more funding later. Acceding to the request for additional funding would lead to unfair treatment of “responsible” bidders who opted to withdraw from the competition rather than compromising their prices beyond what was deemed “financially feasible or sustainable,” said the WTA.
Additionally, if the commission were to grant the coalition’s requests, this would set a very “problematic precedent for the future reverse auction,” it continued. The reverse auction model, where the lowest bidder wins the bid, serves as the primary method for distributing funds in RDOF and other programs like the Connect America Fund, and potentially the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, a flagship initiative of the Joe Biden administration that has been garnering significant media attention lately.
In the case of RDOF, the companies’ inability to follow through on their bid commitments calls into question the efficiency of the reverse auction approach, which has been a subject of considerable controversy in recent years. Some argue that it can incentivize companies to use their funds more efficiently, ultimately leading to a reduction in project costs. Its critics, including the WTA, contend that the reverse auction model tends to favor larger companies with a financial advantage, or potentially results in a compromise on service quality to accommodate the reduced prices.
In addition, industry insiders also expressed concerns that the reverse auction method exacerbated the situation by permitting incompetent bidders to win projects they were incapable of completing in the first place.
Nevertheless, the coalition’s request is the latest addition to the program’s tumultuous history as it has weathered numerous policy changes since the tenure of FCC Chairman Ajit Pai up to the current Chairwoman.
First, the FCC’s map used to identify unserved and underserved areas came under heavy criticism for being plagued with inaccurate and unreliable data. Then, the updated map came along which reshuffled the target locations, resulting in a surge of companies defaulting on areas they had committed to serve, as they cited the new data categorized those regions as already served.
Back in 2020, the RDOF program was hailed by former Chairman Pai as “the biggest step the FCC has ever taken” in bridging the digital divide and extending digital opportunities to rural America. Three years into what was supposed to be a decade-long plan and drawing more criticism than praise along the way, it remains uncertain whether RDOF will truly live up to Pai’s ambitious claim.
Carl Guardino: 100% Broadband Access in the U.S. — The Time is Now
A strong fiber bias in broadband funding means that underserved communities remain at risk of being left behind.
In June, President Joe Biden announced how more than $42 billion in Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment funding will be allocated across the U.S. and its territories to bring 100% broadband access to nearly 60 million unserved or underserved Americans within five years.
That goal, set by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021, and the billions of dollars and new tools available to fill existing gaps in coverage will give policymakers, communities, and industry stakeholders a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity to bridge the digital divide in the United States.
Now, the real work begins: determining how 50 states and six territories will put that funding to work.
No family left behind
There are severe consequences for those affected by insufficient or slow implementation of broadband service, as highlighted by a recent study from the National Skills Coalition, which emphasized the importance of digital skills for more than 92% of today’s jobs.
A lack of access to reliable internet not only prevents individuals from acquiring those crucial skills and limits their employment opportunities, but also hinders them from using the myriad of internet-driven resources to which families have become accustomed for healthcare, education, employment, public safety, social survival, and more. Those waiting on broadband access are at a serious disadvantage, which is why we must ensure that no American family is left behind.
Finite finances
Despite the many funding initiatives aimed to solve the problem in the U.S., those finances are finite and currently trending in a “fiber-first” direction. Fiber is great where attainable, but this approach overlooks the important realities of providing reliable broadband to underserved areas at scale, which indicate that fiber alone would require far more funding than what is currently available.
With the average cost to connect fiber to every home in a given state hovering in the neighborhood of $7,000 per home, some simple math comparing a state’s BEAD funding allocation to the number of households in the state would demonstrate a significant gap between the funding available and the funding actually required to close the digital divide with a fiber-only strategy.
The $42.45 billion set aside for the BEAD program has vast potential in the pursuit of 100% coverage. But the strong fiber bias that persists in the world of broadband funding means that underserved communities remain at risk of being left behind. If we rely solely on fiber, an objective analysis of the true cost and operational mechanics of fiber deployment in digital divide projects shows that both time and money will run out long before we reach millions of American families that are still waiting on adequate internet access.
Technology advances
Thanks to recent technological advancements, there are new tools available that can efficiently and cost-effectively reach those forgotten by “fiber-first” thinking. Next-generation fixed wireless access is a unique technology category that overcomes two long-battled challenges of the wireless broadband industry:
- Non-line-of-sight capabilities — the ability to maintain high performance despite physical obstacles, such as trees or buildings, between tower and home;
- Interference cancellation — a feature that ensures reliable, high-speed service in crowded (even unlicensed) radio frequencies where there are interfering signals from other devices;
As the first wireless technology to truly deliver on both fronts, ngFWA has rewritten what is possible with wireless broadband. Combining the rapid deployment and scaling benefits of wireless technology with unprecedented reliability and performance, ngFWA is the long-awaited method of filling gaps where fiber is too timely or expensive.
The time is now
For the first time ever, we have what it takes to achieve 100% coverage with readily available funds, and in timelines measured in months rather than years. Opportunities of this magnitude don’t come around often. It is critical that the U.S., state governments, and key stakeholders work together to deliver reliable internet to those still impacted by the digital divide.
A joint effort, in which every possible tool is leveraged to optimally allocate resources and efficiently bring broadband to the unserved, is the only way to reach every American. With billions of dollars at stake, and all of the technological means to get this right, the time is now to bridge the digital divide for every American family.
Carl Guardino serves as the VP of Government Affairs & Policy at Tarana, to which he came after leading global government affairs for Bloom Energy. He also served for 24 years as CEO of the Silicon Valley Leadership Group, and is the Vice Chair of the California Transportation Commission. Carl, who has completed 19 marathons and three Ironmans, led or co-led 19 statewide, regional, and countywide ballot initiatives. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Lack of Rip and Replace Funding Could Spell Trouble for BEAD Progress, Event Hears
Legislation to help close the rip and replace funding gap still awaits votes in Congress.
WASHINGTON, August 2, 2023 – The funding shortage in the rip and replace program, which aims to reimburse carriers to swap out threating Chinese equipment from their networks, if not immediately addressed by Congress, could hobble broadband deployment efforts from other federal grant programs, said panelists in a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event on Wednesday.
The deadline for providers to file their reimbursement applications has passed on July 15. Meanwhile, legislation to address the $3-billion funding gap — which was flagged by the Federal Communications Commission in 2022 — is slow to move through Congress.
Tim Donovan, CEO of the trade group Competitive Carrier Associations, said the funding shortfall would make providers reluctant to go through the whole process, instead opting for a ‘rip and not replace’ strategy.
“If you have to operate with the funds available, you start to look at what sites are a ‘rip and not replace’ site,” said Donovan. “Where am I shutting down service?”
It is not only bad news for local consumers, but also undermines the federal government’s broader attempts to increase broadband availability, he warned.
In places where these companies are the sole providers in town, they are often “the ones best prepared” to help broadband expansion programs succeed, Donovan said. However, because of the funding shortfall, they are bogged down by the maintenance of their existing network before even discussing the path forward.
“It would be a real travesty if at a moment when there’s such a bipartisan focus and more funds that have ever been put towards closing the digital divide, we see towers go dark because of the failure to fund this program,” said Donovan.
Armand Musey, president and founder of consulting firm Summit Ridge Group, added that some states even have a more “aggressive” deadline than the FCC for providers to replace the equipment. Carriers in those states may be barred from receiving state-based support, including the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment funding, unless they remove all Huawei and ZTE equipment from their networks.
Carri Bennet, general counsel of the industry group Rural Wireless Association, highlighted an additional layer of complexity. According to her, some companies borrowed funds from their affiliated sister companies to facilitate the process of replacing equipment in advance. However, this poses a challenge when the sister company is also involved in its own broadband deployment efforts, leading to financial constraints for both parties just to get fiber out, she said.
There have been multiple legislative attempts to address this financing shortfall. In May, the House Energy and Commerce Committee pushed forward a bill to direct spectrum auction money to replenish the rip and replace program. In April, several senators sponsored the Defend Our Network Acts to increase funding for the program from unused Covid funds. Both bills have gathered strong bipartisan support, but Congress has yet to pass the bills.
“It’s kind of ironic that there’s almost no opposition to this and it still won’t go through,” said Musey, noting that the longer Congress waits to act, the more it impacts coverage, emergency services, and access to healthcare, all of which the federal government is attempting to address through other grant programs.
As a stopgap measure, Bennet suggested that carriers become more involved by filing reports and concerns with the FCC in the hopes of catching the attention of members of Congress.
“I really hope that when Congress comes back in September, this can be a top item to move forward to limit the damage and keep the networks together as best as we can,” said Donovan.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – The Future of ‘Rip and Replace’
Amidst escalating concerns over cybersecurity, the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Program, also known as the “rip and replace” program, is once again in the spotlight. The program, which aims to reimburse providers for removing Chinese equipment from their networks, is currently experiencing a funding shortfall of $3 billion. Despite numerous efforts from lawmakers and the Federal Communications Commission to push Congress for extra funding, the fate of the “rip and replace” program remains uncertain. How does this affect carrier’s efforts to replace the equipment, slated for completion by July next year? What lies behind Congress’s lack of action thus far? What does it mean for national security?
Panelists
- Carri Bennet, General Counsel, Rural Wireless Association have been invited
- Tim Donovan, President and CEO of Competitive Carriers Association
- Armand Musey, President and Founder of Summit Ridge Group
- Ahmad Hathout (moderator), Managing Editor, Broadband Breakfast
Having launched several startups, including her own successful boutique communications and technology law firm prior to joining Womble Bond Dickinson, Carri Bennet uses her entrepreneurial spirit to make the seemingly impossible, achievable. Carri is exacting and persistent in achieving her clients’ goals. She is known as a spunky outspoken advocate for small rural carriers, having battled with regulators and large companies for more than 30 years to ensure that small rural businesses have a seat at the table and a strong voice in Washington, D.C.
Tim Donovan serves as President and CEO of Competitive Carriers Association (CCA), the nation’s leading association for competitive wireless providers and stakeholders across the United States. CCA’s members range from small, rural carriers serving fewer than 5,000 customers to regional and nationwide providers serving millions of customers, as well as vendors and suppliers that provide products and services throughout the wireless communications ecosystem. As the highest-ranking executive, Tim leads association advocacy and operations with government entities, press, membership, and the general public.
Armand Musey is President and Founder of Summit Ridge Group. He has over 15 years of equity research, investment banking, and consulting experience. Armand has completed dozens of financial valuation, strategic analysis, business development, corporate governance, and business plan creation assignments in the communications industry and has experience working on numerous financing and M&A transactions. His projects include leading Summit Ridge Group’s support of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Antitrust division’s review of the proposed T-Mobile/Sprint merger.
Ahmad Hathout, Managing Editor of Broadband Breakfast, has spent the last near-decade reporting on the Canadian telecommunications and media industries for leading publications. He is responsible for leading Broadband Breakfast’s hard news coverage, and is the author of the February 2023 Breakfast Club Report, What to Know About Build America, Buy America Provisions in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
Second Round of Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program to Provide $980M
Preference will be given to applications that are cost effective.
WASHINGTON, July 27, 2023 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Thursday that the second round of funding through the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program will provide tribes with $980 million for the deployment of internet infrastructure, affordability programs, telehealth and distance learning initiatives.
The funding is made possible through the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act and the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which provides $3 billion to support tribal infrastructure. The second round of funding builds on the nearly $1.78 billion that has already been deployed, which includes the nearly $4 million NTIA announced last week that will go to eight tribes.
Tribes will be authorized to use the funds to build out network infrastructure and support use and adoption programs, including supplying laptops or covering monthly bills for tribal citizens. Applications will be open until January 2024.
“This is our generation’s big infrastructure moment. This is our chance to connect everyone in America with the tools they need to thrive in the modern digital economy,” said NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson in a press call.
Davidson said that the funding opportunity will encourage recipients to use the updated Federal Communications Commission’s connectivity data in its national broadband map and doubled the timeframe for submitting applications. Previously, tribes were given only three months to submit proposals. Additionally, applicants are required to submit certification regarding their compliance with cybersecurity and supply chain risk management requirements. New requirements for disclosures, reporting, whistleblower protection and enforcement have also been added.
The program will be available to all tribes, with preference given to applicants who do not receive an award under the original funding opportunity and projects that are “cost-effective,” said Davidson. “We know we need to use the funds available to us wisely and carefully. We’ve encouraged states and tribes to be cost-effective and it’s a major factor for us.”
According to the NTIA’s announcement, the agency expects to award single applicants within $1 and 50 million for infrastructure deployment projects. It expects to allocate $100,000 to $2.5 million for internet adoption and use projects.
“These investments will provide new opportunities for Tribal communities to participate in telehealth, online education, remote work and countless other benefits that internet access can bring,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said. “Through President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda, we are providing the resources necessary to deploy high-quality, high-speed Internet service across tribal lands.”
