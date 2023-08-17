Infrastructure
SiFi Network’s Placentia FiberCity First of Company’s Communities to Go Live
New SiFi FiberCity live with two more to be announced soon.
PLACENTIA, California, August 17, 2023 – SiFi Networks announced the launch of the first live neighborhood, Champions Park, in Placentia FiberCity which aims to make fast, affordable and reliable fiber internet available to every address in the city.
The nearly $35 million project is privately funded and will provide access to all of Placentia’s 20,000 homes, business and institutions with speeds up to 10 gigabits per second. This places Placentia among the top residential speeds available in the United States, read the press release. The project is an open access model which allows fiber to be shared by multiple service providers.
SiFi Networks was approved to build its FiberCity in Sugar Land, Texas and began working on its Saratoga Springs FiberCity project in New York in October.
In September 2021, SiFi Networks announced a plan to commit $2 billion, sourced from private investors, to build open-access fiber networks in cities across America. The plans target networks in 30 cities by the end of last year and to pass over 40,000 homes per month by early 2023, the company said.
“SiFi’s California markets continue to show strong progress with customers now live in the cities of Fullerton and Placentia [California]. Both Simi Valley and Rancho Cordova should see customers going live shortly,” a SiFi spokesperson told Broadband Breakfast.
“Buildouts continue to progress nicely in SiFi’s midwestern markets including Kenosha, Wisconsin and Rockford, Illinois with Kenosha customers slated to go live in the coming months.” The spokesperson added that SiFi plans on announcing two new large California cities “imminently.”
“The City of Placentia is excited to be going live with the first neighborhood in the Placentia FiberCity project in partnership with SiFi Networks to provide cityside access to the nation’s fastest internet speeds and to bring equitable access to broadband,” said Mayor Ward Smith at a community celebration Wednesday.
Marcus Bowman, SiFi Networks’ community relations manager, said that the company is “now in the installation phase of the project and is ramping up crews to meet demand. Placentia FiberCity will serve as a major economic driver for this city and the surrounding region, enhancing business development and bridging the digital divide for all residents.”
Expert Opinion
Kristian Stout: Red Tape and Headaches Plague BEAD Rollout
States must overcome numerous hurdles before BEAD will be able to succeed.
As part of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that President Joe Biden signed in November 2021, Congress allocated $42.45 billion to create the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program, a moonshot effort to close what has been called the “digital divide.” Alas, BEAD’s tumultuous kickoff is a vivid example of how federal plans can sometimes become a tangled web, impeding the very progress they set out to champion.
In the weeks since the BEAD initiative was rolled out by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, state officials have been voicing mounting concerns over what they see as bureaucratic roadblocks to implementation. Tamarah Holmes, director of Virginia’s Office of Broadband, recently called BEAD “the most burdensome federal program” she’s ever encountered. Given that she previously worked for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, an entity notorious for extensive bureaucracy, that’s saying something.
One frequently cited problem has been NTIA’s preference for fiber-optic connections, which finds itself in tension with realities on the ground. While fiber connections often provide the best solution, implementing them can be challenging in rough terrain and remote areas. Other technologies like fixed wireless and satellite often make better sense in such territories. Here, the one-size-fits-all approach that NTIA has preferred is proving detrimental to a more tailored, location-based strategy.
This should not be news to NTIA. As Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and his colleagues noted in April, states must overcome numberous hurdles before BEAD will be able to succeed—from labor stipulations that are more prescriptive than inclusive to the program’s inexplicable favoritism for government networks over private enterprises. Coupled with requirements like the middle-class affordability option, which will essentially function as a form of rate regulation, the entire implementation push has been creaking under the weight of its own red tape.
In its initial notice of funding opportunity, NTIA also required a preference for noncontract labor when an internet service provider rolls out a network. Unfortunately, there are not nearly enough fiber-optic technicians available in the United States to keep up with the demand created by BEAD. Thus, creating impediments to quickly bringing technicians online only saddles the program with further costly problems.
So, where does this leave America’s ambitions of broadband equity and access?
For one, there’s a compelling need to reassess the BEAD initiative’s guiding principles. The rigidity that’s currently the program’s hallmark needs to be replaced with adaptability. Each state, with its unique geography and challenges, should be given the flexibility to chart its own digital course. The federal role should be that of facilitator, not gatekeeper or, worse still, roadblock.
Moreover, implementation should be guided by a principle of technological neutrality; preferences for particular technologies simply do not make sense. Above all, realities on the ground must shape deployment strategies, not overarching directives that may be disconnected from the local context. The impending workforce challenges must also be addressed proactively. The most obvious solution would be to remove requirements that frustrate the onboarding of technicians as expeditiously as possible.
America’s broadband aspirations will only be realized through a commitment to adaptability and putting the demands of reality ahead of political preferences.
Kristian Stout is the director of innovation policy at the International Center for Law and Economics. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Infrastructure
Nokia Claims First U.S.-Based Optical Fiber Module Manufacturer for BEAD Projects
Nokia’s bundle package sources a wide range of networking equipment from the U.S. for BEAD builds.
CALIFORNIA, August 17, 2023 – Nokia announced Wednesday that it is the first telecom vendor to manufacture fiber optical modules in the United States for use in the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
Nokia is partnering with Fabrinet, a global manufacturer of optical products, to produce multi-rate optical modules at the company’s facility in California. Production is expected to start in 2024 and will bring additional high-tech jobs to the country, it said.
Optical modules are a key component to fiber broadband networks that convert electrical signals into light and vise versa. “By manufacturing these optical modules in the U.S., Nokia continues to expand its list of products and solutions for network rollouts using BEAD or other funding,” read the press release.
Requirements under the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act’s BEAD program state that program recipients must source at least 55 percent of their components by cost from the United States, either manufactured, produced, or mined in the country. The requirement is part of President Joe Biden’s agenda to support the country’s manufacturing economy.
“Many in the industry have said that manufacturing optical modules in the U.S. was impossible. Today, we’re proving it can be done. Working alongside the Department of Commerce and Fabrinet, we’re excited to add optical modules to the list of technology solutions that will be produced here in the U.S. and become available to programs like BEAD which are so critical to bridging the digital divide,” said Sandy Motley, president of fixed networks at Nokia.
Nokia also announced Thursday the expansion of its ‘network-in-a-box’ program to provide network infrastructure products in a single bundle that operators and BEAD participants need to quickly build or scale broadband networks. The pre-packaged solutions are “configurable to each individual network build,” read the press release.
“The program provides all of the recently announced U.S. manufactured fiber-optic broadband network electronics products and optical modules in a single solution,” it said. “Operators need to be able to source a wide range of components and networking equipment all while ensuring their quality and compatibility.”
The announcement follows Nokia’s announcement in early August that it will manufacture key electronic components for fiber-optic broadband networks in Sanmina Corporation’s manufacturing facility in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Adtran, a global provider of networking and communications equipment, announced this week that it is investing up to $5 million at its manufacturing facility in Alabama to increase American production capacity of advanced telecommunications equipment.
Funding
Co-Ops Can Look to Counties for BEAD Match Requirement
Counties can alleviate match requirement through ARPA funds.
WASHINGTON, August 16, 2023 – Partnering with counties is an asset for electric co-operatives seeking capital for the matching requirement in the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, said an expert at a Where’s the Funding event Wednesday.
Darren Farnan, chief operating officer of rural electric co-op United Fiber, said counties can help co-ops with the matching piece required by the BEAD program with money from other federal funds. He said that Missouri counties used Capital Project Fund and Rural Digital Opportunity Fund money to help with the co-op’s American Rescue Plan Act application.
Counties have the same goal as co-ops to connect every address in their county to high-speed internet, said Farnan. He said that many counties will work with co-ops to help them in their applications for more federal funding.
“Getting counties involved early is extremely beneficial,” he said. He urged co-ops to build trust and partnerships with county officials. Widespread internet connection cannot happen without utilizing all the funding available to get networks to areas that would never have gotten it otherwise, said Farnan.
The BEAD program requires that subgrantees provide a 25 percent match. The Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act expressly provides that matching funds for the BEAD Program may come from funds that were provided to an Eligible Entity or a subgrantee for the purpose of deploying broadband service under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, the CARES Act, the Consolidated Appropriations Act or the American Rescue Plan Act.
Additionally, electric co-ops entering into the broadband space can use community buildouts as a funding mechanism, said Farnan. He referred to community builds as networks that have 40 to 60 homes per mile rather than the 2 to 4 addresses per mile in extremely rural areas.
Community builds balance out our homes per mile, said Farnan, and can fund networks in extremely rural areas. This approach is unique to co-ops because they do not operate for profit and can use community builds to subsidize high-cost areas. Co-ops can also offset the cost of both electric and broadband builds by combining the processes and workforce in the company, he continued.
Electric co-ops have an advantage to traditional internet service providers in that they can guarantee financing a letter of credit because they are accustomed to long-term builds like fiber projects, said Farnan, saying that his co-op is in a “favorable position” to handle the requirements that come with the BEAD program. He added that banks are seeing success in co-ops providing broadband and are more willing to finance these programs.
A letter of credit is provided by a bank authorizing that it will refund 25 percent of the project grants to the federal government in the event of a project default. Many experts claim that this requirement will prohibit the ability of many ISPs from participating in the BEAD program.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
FCC’s Proposed Rules on Robotexts Will Limit Wireless Providers’ Effectiveness: Industry
Kristian Stout: Red Tape and Headaches Plague BEAD Rollout
SiFi Network’s Placentia FiberCity First of Company’s Communities to Go Live
Nokia Claims First U.S.-Based Optical Fiber Module Manufacturer for BEAD Projects
New Broadband Data Tool, Alabama’s $8M Broadband Funding, Sparklight Project, GCI’s $4.9M Investment
Students Should Limit Screen Time, Panel Hears
Bill Proposes to Modify ReConnect Program in Favor of Small Provider Applicants
Co-Ops Can Look to Counties for BEAD Match Requirement
Adtran’s Investment, White House Wants Texas Social Media Law Blocked, Anniversary of Inflation Reduction Act
Karl Bode: After Decades of Talk, Palo Alto Drives Forward on Municipal Fiber Build
Scott Sampson: How Fiber Can Build a Work Culture in a Remote World
White House Releases ‘Buy America’ Guidance, Does Not Budge on Fiber as ‘Construction Material’
White House Releases ‘Buy America’ Guidance, Does Not Budge on Fiber as ‘Construction Material’
Commenters Say BEAD Rules that Restrict Program Revenue and Letter of Credit Should Be Changed
Sascha Meinrath: 12 GigaHertz Band is Key to Bridging the Digital Divide
Colorado Broadband Officer Lays out BEAD Hurdles (Corrected Story)
K-12 Cybersecurity, FCC Inquiry Into Spectrum Usage and Data, 6 GHz For Wi-Fi
Experts Tout Data-Driven Approach for State Broadband Offices
State Leaders Set Sights on Long-term Digital Equity Planning
BEAD Requirements Complicate State Planning, Could Result in Different Buildout Timelines: Experts
Office of National Intelligence Adopting AI for Data Processing
Electric Co-Ops Could Face Legal Challenges for Broadband Builds
States Should Use BEAD Funds to Finance Internet Exchange Points
Tribal Spectrum Licensing, Call for More ACP Funding, $32 Million for West Virginia Broadband
Students Should Limit Screen Time, Panel Hears
Lack of Rip and Replace Funding Could Spell Trouble for BEAD Progress, Event Hears
Experts Disagree on Increased Requirements for FCC Broadband Nutrition Labels
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – Future of ‘Rip and Replace’
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – Remote Education and Online Learning
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – Fiber Connect
Broadband Breakfast at 10a ET / 8a MT on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Mountain Connect
UK’s Online Safety Bill Likely to Impact American User Experience
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – The UK’s Online Safety Bill
Virginia Set to Submit Initial Proposal for Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – Broadband Nutrition Labels: Have They Improved?
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Observers Reacting to the BEAD Funding Decisions
Trending
-
Satellite3 weeks ago
Amazon Spars With AT&T and Verizon at FCC Over Project Kuiper Spectrum
-
Funding3 weeks ago
AT&T Expects Fixed-Wireless, Itself To Be Competitive in BEAD Applications
-
Environment4 weeks ago
AT&T to Halt Removal of Lead-Clad Cables in Lake Tahoe, Denies Contamination Claims in WSJ Report
-
Artificial Intelligence3 weeks ago
Congress Should Not Create AI-Specific Regulation, Say Techies
-
Open Access4 weeks ago
Municipalities Need to Own Broadband Infrastructure as a Utility: Banker
-
Artificial Intelligence4 weeks ago
Seven Tech Companies at White House Commit to Prevent AI Risks
-
Funding2 weeks ago
Carl Guardino: 100% Broadband Access in the U.S. — The Time is Now
-
Artificial Intelligence4 weeks ago
Increase US Competitiveness with China Through AI and Spectrum, Experts Urge