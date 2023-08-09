Funding
States Should Use BEAD Funds to Finance Internet Exchange Points
Internet traffic points will create a ‘better ecosystem for interconnection.’
DENVER, August 9, 2023 – Experts urged states during a discussion at the Mountain Connect conference Tuesday to set aside a percentage of their Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment allocations for building internet exchange points in their state.
Internet exchange points are facilities where local ISPs, transport networks, content networks, cloud services, education networks, and others exchange data traffic. In the United States, 14 states and 3 territories have no IXPs and another 3 states are functionally limited, with not enough IXPs to handle traffic at high speeds, the conference heard.
Large distances between IXPs and end destinations create large lag times, said Hunter Newby, chief strategy officer of service provider Telx and partner with internet access solutions non-profit Connected Nation to establish carrier neutral IXPs in regional hub cities and towns across the nation. A carrier neutral IXP is not owned by any one carrier, which means that any provider can build into the data center without concerns about unfair competition.
If states have an IXP in their state, the cost per home is a “magnitude or two less” than those that do not have an IXP they can back into, said Newby. The cost to build last mile infrastructure will get wiped out by the backhaul bill that connects last mile to the internet, Newby warned.
Building new IXPs will reduce latency and will create a level playing field for competition in regional hub communities across the country, added Brent Legg, vice president of Connected Nation. If the U.S. doesn’t build out this infrastructure base, it will enable a technology application divide to form because some people won’t have access to low latency connection required for some advanced applications.
Interconnection must start somewhere, and it must start with IXPs, added Legg. The element of middle mile ecosystem needs to change, not just last mile builds, he said, referring to the $42.5 billion that was allocated as part of the BEAD program in June for last mile network builds.
Legg said that the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Enabling Middle Mile program did not fund any IXP projects when it announced awards in June, despite receiving several IXP applications. Not funding IXPs will severely limit the base infrastructure level of the internet, he said.
Middle mile builds are authorized under the BEAD program if they connect to new last mile addresses. Legg encouraged state broadband officers to set aside a percent of their BEAD allocations for investing in carrier neutral IXP services in university campuses and hub communities in their initial proposals, due by the end of the year.
States must build IXPs that are distributed, robust, supported, and deemed credible and that will foster a neutral environment so that over time, servers will be localized in areas that need it, concluded Newby.
Funding
Colorado Broadband Officer Lays out BEAD Hurdles (Corrected Story)
In keynote luncheon fireside chat, Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., raised concerns about some BEAD requirements.
DENVER, Colorado, August 8, 2023 – Colorado will face fiber and middle mile hurdles as it builds out the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program funds allocated to it, said Brandy Reitter at during the Mountain Connect fireside chat keynote on Tuesday.
“Fiber is going to be a very hard thing to achieve in some parts of the state,” said Reitter. Colorado received $826.5 million through BEAD allocations announced on June 26.
Reitter said that many of the addresses in the state are hard-to-reach, high-cost areas. The BEAD program prioritizes fiber for connecting unserved and underserved locations in the state except for those that are considered “extremely high cost.” The definition of extremely high cost is determined by the state.
Another hurdle Reitter highlighted was the cost of middle mile infrastructure in Colorado. The state is missing more than 500 miles of middle mile infrastructure, she said. Colorado was the recipient of a $4,631,407.01 project, to BIF IV Intrepid Opco LLC, through the Enabling Middle Mile program award announced on June 16, 2023. The award will not connect all the last mile in the state.
Among other hurdles the state will face, Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colorado, pointed to the required 25 percent letter of credit. Under current regulations, grant applicants must provide a letter of credit to demonstrate their financial capacity to meet the program’s obligations throughout the construction process. A letter of credit is a document a bank provides on behalf of a network operator to guarantee that in the event of default of the build, the bank will reimburse the agreed upon funds to the NTIA.
“Letter of credit will be an unsustainable burden,” on providers, said Hickenlooper, and will eliminate the companies that the legislation most wants to lift up, namely minority-owned and small and rural internet service providers.
Hickenlooper’s statement follows comments by various telecommunications associations that asked the NTIA to consider alternatives to the letter of credit requirement on Friday. Commenters claimed that the requirement will prevent the internet service providers best positioned to connect the unserved addresses of America from participating in the BEAD program.
Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly claimed that Colorado will use most of its BEAD money on wireless builds due to a mishearing of “wireline” for “wireless.”
Funding
BEAD Requirements Complicate State Planning, Could Result in Different Buildout Timelines: Experts
Concerns include minimum cost per location thresholds and Build America requirements.
DENVER, Colorado, August 8, 2023 – As states work to distribute their share of the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment funding, some program requirements could add complexity, leading to potential variations in states’ implementation timelines, said panelists at the Mountain Connect summit on Tuesday.
The BEAD program’s commitment to provide affordable connectivity to all Americans, especially those in remote areas, results in certain requirements that complicate the distribution of funding within each state, said Carol Mattey, principal of Mattey Consulting LLC.
One such requirement is the high cost per location threshold that states need to set before allocating money, added Steve Coran, attorney at law firm Lerman Senter.
As outlined in the BEAD program’s notice of funding opportunity, states must establish a minimum cost per location for service. If the expense of fiber optic infrastructure surpasses this threshold, alternative solutions such as spectrum or satellite-based technology meeting BEAD criteria will be accepted.
However, due to varying state situations and differences in allocated funds, “the dynamics of the extremely high cost threshold will really depend on each kind of state it is,” said Nick Alexander, senior policy advisor at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
Paul Garnett, CEO of consulting firm Vernonburg Group, cited Vermont as an example, where the complexity of identifying unserved and underserved locations through the challenge process adds difficulty to establishing a high cost threshold.
Another layer of complexity to state planning stems from the Build America, Buy America Act that mandates federally funded projects to incorporate a specific percentage of domestically sourced construction materials, added Mattey.
Industry associations have been urging the NTIA for additional guidance on the impact of the Build America Act on BEAD, arguing that the limited availability of key broadband construction materials in the domestic market could slow down the roll out timeline.
“We have additional guidance for the BEAD program specifically coming out for public comment in the very near future,” said Alexander, after applauding the efforts of several fiber optic cable manufacturers, including the recent example of Nokia, to bring critical components for broadband networks back onshore.
These various factors will affect the states’ progress as they plan for the upcoming phases of BEAD funding implementation, opening the door for “variability” in timelines, claimed Alexander.
However, for Mattey, this is “an opportunity for the states who are closer to the ground to really dig in and figure out how to make it work for their state.”
Funding
Experts Tout Data-Driven Approach for State Broadband Offices
‘A data-driven approach will encourage states to be more transparent, open and honest.’
DENVER, Colorado, August 8, 2023 – States need to adopt a data-driven approach to achieving universal digital connectivity through the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program, said state broadband leaders at a Mountain Connect panel Tuesday.
“Precision outperforms politics,” said Scott Woods, vice president for community engagement and strategic partnerships for mapping company Ready.net. He told a crowd of 850 people, the largest-ever turnout at Mountain Connect, that being data driven will ensure that state broadband offices won’t succumb to political pressure or other pressure that will limit broadband connectivity.
A data-driven approach will encourage states to be more transparent, open and honest and will invite more stakeholders to take part in the discussion, said Woods. “Do the math,” he said, to understand where high-speed internet is deployed, where funding is going, and what impact it will have on the communities that are left behind.
Data can also help providers aggregate costs on a micro level and help states understand the makeup of the communities they are building out to, including the poverty constitution and where anchor institutions are. Woods said that the data can be used to develop a strategy to ensure every dollar spent will achieve the mission of the state.
Ready.net produces Broadband.Money, which is a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast.
For Mississippi, being data-driven has changed the way the state addresses connectivity challenges, said Sally Doty, director of the Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi. Having data about what services actually exist has been very helpful to our office, she said.
Tamarah Holmes, director of the Office of Broadband in Virginia, added that the data Virginia has collected has been very important, especially for the development of the upcoming challenge process and the state’s goal to be more transparent and open with stakeholders.
Also in attendance was a robot named “Tenny” who told the audience that robots and artificial intelligence technologies will be universally adopted in the future, particularly in education and domestic services. The robot told guests that a high-speed internet connectivity is “critical” for the robot and other AI-enabled technology to function properly.
The BEAD program awards were allocated in June with money set to be available for states by 2024. States have the directive to connect every unserved address in the state to high-speed internet capacity.
