Broadband Roundup
Ubiquity Expands Open Access Networks, Hughes Secures LEO Contract, Charter Exec Moves Over
Ubiquity’s open access networks launched in Carlsbad, California and Mesa, Arizona.
August 23, 2023 – Communications company Ubiquity announced Wednesday the launch of open-access fiber networks across cities in California and Arizona, as well as new footprints in Nebraska and Iowa.
The launch of the new networks will run through Carlsbad, California and Mesa Arizona, and the new footprints will reach Omaha, Nebraska and Council Bluffs, Iowa. The open-access model allows multiple internet service providers and entities to use the network to compete on and provide service.
In Mesa, the company said it will be using a combination of active and dark fiber – that is, fiber that isn’t yet active – to serve residents and businesses. The company said it will drive the last mile to customers on the active route, while tenants on the dark fiber will use Ubiquity’s infrastructure to bring their own equipment to drive the last mile.
“This level of deployment diversification highlights the power of fiber and the uniqueness of Ubiquity networks,” the company said in the release.
“Ubiquity is committed to bringing high capacity, sustainable digital infrastructure to the last mile,” the company’s co-CEO Jamie Earp said in the release.
“That mission is critically important to the rise of Smart Cities and delivering the benefits and services that these networks facilitate.”
Ubiquity partners with ISPs, wireless carriers, utilities, and municipalities to deliver connectivity in underserved communities.
Hughes gets Space Force contract
Satellite company Hughes, a subsidiary of EchoStar, announced Tuesday it has signed a five-year contract to deliver low earth orbit satellite-based services to the U.S. Space Force, the space branch of the armed forces.
The $900-million contract will allow agencies to use the communications capacity of two constellations of satellites, including from EchoStar Lyra and OneWeb, which has a distribution deal with Hughes.
“As government and defense agencies explore the power and potential of LEO services in delivering capabilities to the warfighter faster and at lower cost, we’re proud to offer not one, but two compelling solutions,” Leslie Blaker-Glass, vice president of Hughes, said in a press release. “Our OneWeb offering – with our low-power, light-weight, flat panel antenna – and our next-generation EchoStar Lyra S-band IoT system position us to deliver customers in the DoD and federal government robust and resilient low-latency connectivity at a competitive price.”
LEO satellites fly closer to the earth’s surface than traditional satellites, allowing for faster communications. It is also used to deliver connectivity to areas of the country that are economically difficult to connect.
“These important LEO capabilities will give the DoD cost-effective solutions and added reliability and resiliency in satellite communications across all domains and we look forward to addressing upcoming requirements for procurement of these services,” Rick Lober, Hughes’s vice president and general manager of Defense and Government Systems Division, said in the release.
Charter executive moving to advisory role
Charter’s senior executive vice president is moving over to an advisory role, according to a Monday press release.
David Ellen, an industry veteran, will report in that new role to Charter’s president and CEO Chris Winfrey beginning on the first of December.
Ellen oversaw several businesses and corporate functions at Charter, including Spectrum Networks, human resources, communications, corporate physical security, community impact and legal oversight for programming, product and regulatory.
“David’s broad contributions have made a lasting impact on the Company,” said Winfrey in the release. “He was instrumental in the successful restructuring and repositioning of many of our corporate and business functions following the TWC and Bright House transactions. I am pleased David will continue to support me and Charter in an advisory role and wish him well as he pursues his outside endeavors.”
Ellen joined the company in 2016 from Cablevision, where he was executive vice president and general counsel until the company was purchased by Altice. The Harvard Law grad had previously been in general counsel positions at internet companies IAC and Eureka Broadband.
He was previously a former special counsel to the Federal Communications Commission working on the implementation of the Telecommunications Act of 1996.
Next fall, he will also begin an adjunct teaching position at New York University’s Wagner School of Public Service.
Broadband Roundup
Push for More ACP Funding, Precision Ag Connectivity Task Force, Great Plains Communications’ Indiana Expansion
Some are projecting that ACP funding will run out early next year.
August 22, 2023 – A coalition of 45 bipartisan members of Congress, including 29 Democrats and 16 Republicans, jointly signed a letter dated August 17 urging House and Senate leadership to prioritize the replenishment of funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program in the upcoming government appropriation bill.
Spearheaded by Representatives Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., the letter underscored the continuing significance of ACP subsidies, which provide low-income families with monthly internet discounts of $30 and $75 and a one-time $100 discount on connected devices.
“One in five American households lack access to broadband,” read the letter. “Nearly 40 percent of eligible Americans rely on ACP to maintain internet access and that number is rapidly growing.”
The most recent data show that ACP has connected more than 20 million households out of the 48.6 million eligible. The signup number is expected to grow as the Federal Communications Commission, the agency tasked with administering the program’s funding, has just announced a new round of outreach grants as part of its effort to bring more people to ACP.
However, the influx of new applicants has also put pressure on the program’s remaining funding as the allocated $14 billion budget is expected by some to dry up in early 2024, creating “urgent need” for Congress to address the potential shortfall, read the letter.
“Connecting every American to high-speed, affordable broadband requires a public private partnership, and it is the federal government’s responsibility to provide secure and reliable investments,” it continued. “Failure to extend funding would not only leave millions of families without access to the internet but also hinder our long-term competitiveness as a nation.”
The letter adds its voice to a chorus of appeals for additional ACP funding that span beyond the telecom sector to include experts and lawmakers, all of whom share concerns that insufficient funding might obstruct the continued expansion of broadband access and perpetuate the digital divide.
Precision Ag term to be extended
The head of the FCC announced Monday the commission’s intent to renew the term of the Precision Agriculture Connectivity Task Force for the third time, as the current term is scheduled to expire in 2023.
Established under the 2018 Farm Bill, the task force works closely with the Department of Agriculture to offer recommendations for the FCC on the deployment of broadband services to optimize decision-making in agriculture production.
The task force’s effective term concludes every two years, unless the commission opts to renew it for subsequent terms until its scheduled termination in January 2025. And that’s exactly what the commission intends to do, it said.
“Today’s farmers and ranchers rely on high-speed internet to make the best use of connected tools to efficiently run their businesses and meet the demand for food to sustain our communities,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in a press release. “I am calling on the Task Force to look closely at the link between connectivity and agricultural sustainability, to see how best to leverage innovation to improve food production for the future.”
The agency also urged representatives from diverse and historically underrepresented communities to submit applications for membership in the task force, due September 20, 2023.
Great Plains Communications’ Indiana expansion
Fiber internet service provider Great Plains Communications announced Tuesday its expansion into six additional counties in Indiana as part of its ongoing effort to connect unserved and underserved locations in the region.
Upon completion, residents will get access to symmetrical speeds of up to 1 Gigabit for both download and upload, while businesses will have access up to 100 Gigabit, read the press release. These services will be available in the communities of Aurora, Vevay, Bartholomew, Decatur, Franklin and Ripley.
“Our company is pleased to power the fiber-driven services that enable working and learning from home, advance healthcare and education, extend the reach and capabilities of businesses and empower growth opportunities in our Indiana footprint,” said Todd Foje, CEO of Great Plains Communications.
The company said it has obtained part of the financing through the Indiana’s Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program, a $1-billion statewide infrastructure program to bring high-quality broadband connectivity to unserved and underserved parts of Indiana.
The project marks the most recent expansion of the Nebraska-based company in Indiana, which has covered more than 600 underserved homes and businesses across the state.
Broadband Roundup
BEAD Letter of Credit Concerns, $4.3M in ACP Outreach Grants, FCC Waives Rules for Hawaii Wildfires
The letter follows calls to drop the credit rule that it said could shut out smaller ISPs from funding.
August 21, 2023 – More than 50 internet providers, industry associations and digital equity advocates have jointly signed a letter urging alternatives to the letter of credit requirement for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.
Addressed to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and Department of Commerce, the letter claims the requirement that grant recipients provide a letter of credit for 25 percent of the grant amount, coupled with a 25 per cent match in funding, will effectively “shut out a huge number of ISPs.”
This provision will prevent small and community-centered ISPs, nonprofits and municipalities from participating in federal funding opportunities as it requires them to have “vast sums of capital” locked away for the full duration of the build, read the letter.
For example, “a provider seeking a $7.5 million grant for a $10 million project will need at least $4.6 million of their own capital up-front,” it explained.
Instead, the letter proposed alternative mechanisms such as performance bonds or delayed reimbursements to “ensure proposals are viable and that applicants have the capacity to perform.”
Since its circulation last week, the letter has garnered over 50 signatures, with supporters including the American Association for Public Broadband and the digital equity fund Connect Humanity.
This represents the most recent endeavor within the telecommunications industry to push for changes to the letter of credit requirement, building upon previous concerns expressed in July.
FCC announces more ACP grants
The Federal Communications Commission announced Thursday $4.3 million in outreach grants to boost participation in the Affordable Connectivity Program, which offers subsidies for internet services and devices for low-income households.
Distributed under the ACP Outreach Grant Program, the funding opportunity is set to benefit 12 states and territories that were not included in the initial round of funding. These areas include American Samoa, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Delaware, Guam, Idaho, Iowa, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, West Virginia, and Wyoming.
To date, the FCC has reported a commitment of over $72 million through 228 ACP outreach grants, helping more than 20 million, out of the 48.6 million eligible households, to receive benefits from the program.
However, mounting concerns regarding the long-term sustainability of ACP funding, which is projected by some to be depleted in early 2024, have been steadily accumulating. Calls to replenish the funding have come from a wide range of voices within the industry and beyond. So far, these calls have remained unanswered by Congress.
FCC waives broadband rules for Hawaii wildfires
The FCC on Friday waived multiple obligations under the Universal Service Fund and other broadband programs to assist households and providers affected by the Hawaii wildfires.
In consideration of the “catastrophic damage and destruction” and following President Joe Biden’s declaration of a state of emergency, the FCC will temporarily suspend certain rules under the Lifeline, Affordable Connectivity Program, E-Rate, Emergency Connectivity Fund Program, Rural Health Care Program, and High Cost program.
In particular, program subscribers and providers located in the affected disaster areas will be exempted from specific filing and regulatory deadlines as outlined in the agency’s notice.
The announcement comes as part of FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel‘s recent pledge to aid in Hawaii wildfire recovery. Her commitment involves mobilizing both FCC personnel and service providers to assist the affected areas in restoring wireless services.
Broadband Roundup
New Broadband Data Tool, Alabama’s $8M Broadband Funding, Sparklight Project, GCI’s $4.9M Investment
Tool assesses the resilience of broadband infrastructures in case of natural hazards.
August 17, 2023 – The Center on Rural Innovation introduced Monday the Broadband Climate Risk Mitigation tool that assesses the resilience of broadband infrastructures in case of natural hazards.
On top of providing broadband access data for each census tract, the tool also evaluates the corresponding risk levels for severe weather events such as wildfires, flooding, tornadoes, and earthquakes in each location, drawing data from the Federal Communications Commission’s form 477 and the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s national risk index.
It also offers suggestions to prevent or minimize the damage of these natural calamities on connectivity, including three different types of broadband assets: aerial, buried, and wireless.
“With the Broadband Climate Mitigation Tool, local leaders can leverage granular, location-based data to design more climate-resilient networks with the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment funding, creating more resilient communities in the face of natural disasters,” read the press release.
The tool comes at a time when many states are actively crafting their initial proposals to allocate their respective portions of the BEAD funding.
Alabama allocates nearly $8M for broadband projects
Alabama on Monday allocated a total of $7.86 million in grants from the state’s broadband funding to provide high-speed internet access across four counties.
These grants will expand broadband service to over 6,700 households, businesses, and community anchors in Blount, Cullman, Marshall, and Morgan counties, read the press release.
“Alabama continues to make steady strides in expanding the reach of high-speed internet services to all Alabamians,” said Gov. Kay Ivey. “I appreciate the commitment of the Alabama Legislature in providing this much-needed funding that will enhance local education, improve the delivery of critical public safety services, and grow business opportunities.”
The grants were made available through the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund, which was enacted in 2021 to advance broadband expansion efforts within Alabama.
Broadband providers only supply the access to high-speed internet, but households and businesses must subscribe to paid service to access broadband, read the announcement.
Sparklight completes $29M project
Broadband service provider SparkLight on Tuesday announced it has completed a $29 million expansion project in Gila county, Arizona as part of its E-rate initiative to connect schools and libraries to reliable and affordable internet services.
The project will deploy more than 200 route miles and nearly 29,000 fiber miles to bring all-fiber ePON technology capable of 5 Gigabit symmetrical speeds for nine county schools and school districts and eight county libraries, read the press release.
“Access to fast and reliable connectivity is critical for schools and libraries and we are thrilled to help make that happen in Gila County,” said Chris Boone, senior vice president of businesses services and emerging markets. “We look forward to continuing to fulfill our purpose of connecting customers and communities to what matters most and eliminating the digital divide for students and schools in rural areas throughout our footprint.”
To finance the project, SparkLight has secured $2 million from the MHA Foundation, $1 million from the Arizona Commerce Authority, $1.9 million from Arizona state matching grants and an additional $17.5 million from the E-Rate program under the Universal Service Fund.
The project contributes to the company’s ongoing investment of more than $1 billion over the past three years to usher in speeds of 10 Gigabits and beyond, said the company.
GCI’s $4.9M investment
Alaska’s telecommunications provider GCI on Tuesday announced a $4.9 million investment to deliver 5G and voice over LTE services to the remote city of Unalaska.
Nestled on the Aleutian Islands, the city of over 4000 will benefit from 5G mobile service alongside GCI’s recently launched 2.5 gig internet speeds, claimed the company.
Projected at a cost of $58 million, the initial phase of the project is anticipated to reach completion by 2024.
“The community has been waiting for better wireless service for years and now it’s here,” said GCI director of rural affairs Jenifer Nelson in a press release. “It’s a big deal.”
The announcement is the latest addition to GCI’s ongoing Aleutian undersea fiber project that spans 800 miles and will offer 2,000Mbps internet speeds and unlimited data plans to communities on the Aleutian Islands, the Alaska Peninsula, and Kodiak Island.
“Our Aleutian fiber project not only brought high speed internet to the community – it also provided the foundation that we used to upgrade wireless service,” continued Nelson.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Open Access to Training Data Vital for AI Safety and Innovation: Expert
Ubiquity Expands Open Access Networks, Hughes Secures LEO Contract, Charter Exec Moves Over
Coalitions To Play Large Role in BEAD Projects, Say Fiber Builders
NTIA Waives 55 Percent Cost Requirement for Fiber Electronic Components
Broadband Builds Will Continue to Ramp Up, Predict Experts
NTIA Releases Waiver of Buy America Rules; Still Requires Fiber Electronics Made in USA
Electric Co-Ops Uniquely Positioned to Attract Employees, said Experts
Artificial Intelligence-Enhancing Quantum Computing Coming in Near Future, Expert Says
Fiber Industry Can Build Interest in Broadband Workforce By Catering to Student Interests: Experts
Push for More ACP Funding, Precision Ag Connectivity Task Force, Great Plains Communications’ Indiana Expansion
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – What’s New in Broadband Mapping
Fiber Helps Co-ops to Save on Electric Grid Usage, Saving Money
White House Releases ‘Buy America’ Guidance, Does Not Budge on Fiber as ‘Construction Material’
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 – Railroad Crossing and the Broadband Right-of-Way
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – Will the Affordable Connectivity Program be Renewed?
Scott Sampson: How Fiber Can Build a Work Culture in a Remote World
Electric Co-Ops Could Face Legal Challenges for Broadband Builds
Dish and EchoStar to Combine, Over Half of Rural Telcos Grants in 2022, FEC Considering New Rules for AI in Campaigns
State BEAD Challenge Process Requires Outreach Coordination
FCC Hears Need for More Flexible 12 GHz Band to Support Fixed Wireless Applications
Bill Proposes to Modify ReConnect Program in Favor of Small Provider Applicants
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – Preview of BEAD Implementation Summit
Future-Focused Network Design Key to Boost Approval Chance for BEAD Grants: Experts
Co-Ops Can Look to Counties for BEAD Match Requirement
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 – Permitting Reforms and Pole Attachments
Students Should Limit Screen Time, Panel Hears
Lack of Rip and Replace Funding Could Spell Trouble for BEAD Progress, Event Hears
Experts Disagree on Increased Requirements for FCC Broadband Nutrition Labels
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – Future of ‘Rip and Replace’
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – Remote Education and Online Learning
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – Fiber Connect
Broadband Breakfast at 10a ET / 8a MT on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Mountain Connect
UK’s Online Safety Bill Likely to Impact American User Experience
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – The UK’s Online Safety Bill
Virginia Set to Submit Initial Proposal for Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – Broadband Nutrition Labels: Have They Improved?
Trending
-
Satellite4 weeks ago
Amazon Spars With AT&T and Verizon at FCC Over Project Kuiper Spectrum
-
Funding4 weeks ago
AT&T Expects Fixed-Wireless, Itself To Be Competitive in BEAD Applications
-
Artificial Intelligence4 weeks ago
Congress Should Not Create AI-Specific Regulation, Say Techies
-
Funding3 weeks ago
Carl Guardino: 100% Broadband Access in the U.S. — The Time is Now
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
Experts Disagree on Increased Requirements for FCC Broadband Nutrition Labels
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – Future of ‘Rip and Replace’
-
Infrastructure1 week ago
White House Releases ‘Buy America’ Guidance, Does Not Budge on Fiber as ‘Construction Material’
-
Funding3 weeks ago
RDOF Winners Seek Supplemental Funding for Covid-related Costs