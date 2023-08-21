Rural
White House Announces Fourth Round of ReConnect: $667 Million
Announcement includes investments in 22 states for 100 * 20 Mbps speeds.
WASHINGTON, August 21, 2023 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced Monday that it will invest a further $667 million in grants and loans to connect thousands of rural addresses in 22 states and the Marshall Islands through the ReConnect Program, funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
“Keeping the people of rural America connected with reliable, high-speed internet brings new and innovative ideas to the rest of our country and creates good-paying jobs along the way,” said Vilsack. “These investments will support economic growth and prosperity for generations to come.”
ReConnect investments are creating opportunities for people regardless of their zip code to have a connection for more, he said. Of the $667 million announced, $493 million will be through grants and $174 million through loans. It will fund 37 projects.
All told, the Joe Biden Administration has invested $3.1 billion in rural broadband through 179 ReConnect projects which will improve opportunities for over 430,000 Americans in rural America, said Vilsack. ReConnect still has $260 million left to be awarded under the IIJA which will be invested over the next several months, he said.
The minimum requirement for this program is 100 Mbps symmetrical, said White House officials. This will ensure that networks are scalable for increased demand in the future and to spur investment in next generation farming equipment that need connection to high-speed internet and can increase farming efficiency, said Andy Berke, administrator of the USDA’s Rural Utilities Service at the announcement.
The investments are part of the fourth round of the ReConnect Program, a key part of the White House’s internet for all initiative to connect everyone in America to high-speed internet by 2030.
“We are delivering this funding because the internet is no longer a luxury,” said Mitchell Landrieu, senior advisor to the President at the announcement, saying the funding will change people’s lives. “High-speed internet can connect people to economic and educational opportunities miles away.”
The USDA announced last year the fourth round of funding for the ReConnect program after high interest in the third round of funding.
The announcement includes investments in Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and the Marshall Islands.
In North Carolina, Star Telephone Membership Corporation is receiving a $24.9 million grant to benefit over 2,600 people, 84 businesses, 117 farms and four educational facilities across the state. In Oregon, Pioneer Telephone Cooperative is receiving a $24.9 million grant to benefit over 2,000 people, 50 businesses, 205 farms and one educational facility.
FCC
Fifth Circuit to Rehear Petition Challenging FCC Jurisdiction on Universal Service Fund
A rehearing of the case means that the full court will reconsider the case and the previous ruling is vacated.
WASHINGTON, July 3, 2023 – The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals agreed to a full panel rehearing on the constitutionality of the Federal Communications Commission’s funding mechanisms for the Universal Service Fund, which supports various broadband expansion programs, on Thursday.
Early last year, nonprofit research house Consumers’ Research and communication service provider Cause Based Commerce asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit to find that Congress gave the FCC unfettered delegated authority to raise revenues akin to taxation under Section 254 of the Telecommunications Act of 1996.
Consumers’ Research claimed that the FCC has illegally delegated the taxation authority to a private entity, the Universal Service Administration Company. It asked the fifth circuit to take action against the FCC’s “unfettered power” to “define the scope of universal service.”
The appeals court ruled in March that Congress provided sufficient guidance to the agency when administering the fund, put in place guardrails to guide that administration, and that the FCC has sufficient oversight of USAC to allow for the subordination.
A rehearing of the case means that the full court will reconsider the case and the previous ruling is vacated. A majority of the circuit judges in “regular active service” voted in favor of rehearing the case with a full panel of judges instead of the three who heard it the first time after parties filed a petition for rehearing.
Oral argument has not been scheduled, according to the short order.
William Hild, executive director of petitioner Consumers’ Research, told Broadband Breakfast in a statement in March that “with the acknowledgement that our case is ripe and that we have standing, we will look forward to continuing the legal fight to defend consumers from the unconstitutional USF tax on their phone bills set by unelected bureaucrats.”
Consumers’ Research has also taken the issue to the Sixth Circuit, which sided with the FCC, and the Eleventh Circuit, which heard oral arguments this month and has yet to reveal where it stands.
“In its subordinate role, USAC provides the FCC with fact-gathering, ministerial, and administrative support,” the Sixth Circuit decision said. “It submits for approval to the FCC the underlying data and projections that the FCC then uses to calculate the contribution factor.”
“Critically, the FCC is not bound by USAC’s projections,” the decision added, noting the FCC may approve or deny the contribution recommended by USAC.
The more appellate courts that rule on the matter, the greater the chance of disagreement between them, making it easier for Consumers’ Research to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Industry leaders have come out in support of the Fifth Circuit’s original decision, claiming that it recognizes the importance of the USF to connect Americans to broadband services. Greg Guice, director of government affairs at advocacy group Public Knowledge, said in March that “the Fifth Circuit has once again affirmed the importance of our nation’s universal service mission and the FCC’s obligation to ensure it is achieved by placing the program on a sound financial footing.”
Expert Opinion
Angie Kronenberg: The FCC Must Act Now to Save the USF
While the USF remains vital in an ever-increasing connected world, it is in serious jeopardy of surviving.
Last week, the Senate Subcommittee on Communications, Media and Broadband held a hearing titled “The State of Universal Service.” The Universal Service Fund is our nation’s critical connectivity program that helps ensure that voice and broadband services are available and affordable throughout the country.
Since its creation by Congress in the 1996 Telecom Act, the USF has become a program that millions of families, community anchor institutions and small businesses rely on to get connected. It has been especially valuable for families and businesses that rely on it for work, school and telehealth at home.
The USF spends about $8.5 billion annually to help fund affordable connectivity in rural areas, low-income households, schools, libraries and rural hospitals. Today, the Federal Communications Commission is working to make high-speed broadband as ubiquitous as telephone service, and broadband is the essential communications technology the USF now supports.
While the USF remains vital in an ever-increasing connected world, it is in serious jeopardy of surviving. To fund the programs, telecom providers are required to pay a certain percentage of their interstate and international telecom revenues, known as the “contribution factor.” Typically, telecom providers collect these USF fees from their customers on their monthly bills.
However, the telecom revenues that fund the USF have declined over 60 percent in the last two decades. As a result, the contribution factor has skyrocketed from about 7 percent in 2001 to a historic high of about 30 percent today, as a higher portion of telecom revenues is needed to sustain the fund. That means certain consumers and businesses are now paying an additional 30 percent on top of their phone bills in order to fund the USF.
Telecom revenues continue to decline so rapidly because customers today rely more on broadband services and less on landline and mobile phone services, but broadband revenues do not pay into the USF. While the FCC has modernized each USF program to help support broadband service, it has not modernized its funding mechanism to require broadband services to pay into the Fund even though historically the agency has required supported services to be included in the contribution system.
Without intervention, the contribution factor is predicted to rise to 40 percent by 2025. This is unsustainable and puts the stability of the entire USF at risk. In fact, the contribution factor has become so high that it has led some groups to challenge the USF in federal court as unconstitutional, which also threatens the sustainability of the USF.
Reforming the USF funding mechanism is urgently needed and long overdue
Over 340 diverse stakeholders have come together as the USForward Coalition calling on the FCC to move forward with USF reform by expanding the contribution base to include broadband revenues. This solution is based on the recommendation in the USForward Report (that INCOMPAS helped commission), which was written by USF expert and former FCC official Carol Mattey.
The USForward Report explains that the most logical way to reform the contribution system and sustain the USF is to include broadband revenues in its funding assessment. Under this approach, the contribution factor is estimated to fall to less than 4 percent. It also means that the services that get USF support are paying into it, rather than solely relying on telecom customers, including those that have not made the switch to broadband, such as older Americans.
In fact, some members of Congress understand the urgency of reform and also want the FCC to act. The Reforming Broadband Connectivity Act, for example, is a bipartisan, bicameral bill that would require the FCC to reform the contribution system within one year.
Some question whether large tech companies should be assessed to contribute to the USF, and the short answer is “No.” Tech companies invest $120 billion each year in global internet infrastructure, and unlike broadband providers, these companies do not request or receive USF funding for these investments.
The FCC also lacks the authority to regulate tech companies and doing so would require Congress to act. This would further delay reform and expand the FCC’s regulatory authority over all online content and services — an overreach that many question as too broad since nearly every business today has an online presence and uses the internet to conduct business. Moreover, proposals to target certain tech companies risk skewing the online marketplace and competitive markets.
Some also question whether we still need the USF at all, and the short answer is “Yes.” While Congress allocated tens of billions for broadband, most of this investment is targeted for deployment, yet a significant portion of the USF programs focus on affordability. We not only have to make sure we build out our broadband networks, but also that communities can then afford to subscribe to these services.
The FCC should not wait to reform the USF. The USForward Report sets out a real plan that the FCC can and should implement. Congress should encourage the FCC to act now and save the nation’s critical connectivity program.
Angie Kronenberg is the president of INCOMPAS, where she manages the policy team and its work before federal, state and local governments, as well as leading the association’s efforts on membership and business development. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Rural
Farm Bill Should Include Higher Broadband Speed Requirements
Congress should increase speed requirements for the USDA’s broadband programs to encourage fiber builds, committee hears.
WASHINGTON, May 17, 2023 – Witnesses at a Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry hearing urged Congress to increase broadband deployment speed requirements in the Farm Bill of 2023 Wednesday.
Every five years, Congress passes legislation that covers agricultural and food programs in the Farm Bill, which includes rural broadband programs. The foremost of which is the US Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect Program which offers grants for broadband infrastructure deployment that connects rural addresses.
Congress can help push rural networks forward by encouraging fiber builds, which can be accomplished by keeping minimum speeds at 100 Mbps download and 100 Mbps upload, said Roger Nishi, vice president of industry relations at Waitsfield and Champlain valley Telecom.
High-speed internet is essential for precision agriculture techniques that connect farm equipment and buildings to reduce input costs and improve yields, added Jesse Shekleton, director of Broadband Operations at Jo-Carroll Energy.
“Demands for bandwidth on farms will continue to grow,” he said, arguing that fiber should be prioritized in rural builds due to its future-proof capacity.
The agriculture industry is trending toward a need for multi-gig service by 2030, he said. If we only build out the needs of today, we are not considering the needs of the future, he noted.
Justin Forde, vice president of government relations at ISP Midco, disagreed, claiming that the USDA needs to be technology-neutral to ensure that all locations are serviced by the most reasonable technology with regards to terrain and weather complications that could bar fiber deployment.
“It is simply irresponsible to try to drive fiber to all these rural locations,” claimed Forde. Customers do not need 100 Mbps symmetrical speed and it is unreasonable to deploy it, he continued.
CEO of Farmers Telecommunications Cooperative, James Johnson, said in response that 20 percent of rural consumers use 1 gigabit speeds and that speed demands will only continue to grow.
Inter-Agency Coordination
Witnesses also urged Congress to encourage federal agency cooperation to avoid overbuilds and duplicative grant funding.
The release of the updated memorandum of understanding in August of 2022, which outlined the coordination between the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and the Federal Communications Commission, is a good start, said Nishi.
However, these agencies need continual oversight from Congress to ensure they are working together to connect all Americans to broadband, he said.
In December, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., introduced a bill that would merge the ReConnect program with the agency’s other broadband funding initiatives.
The coalition, including Sens. Ben Ray Lujan D-N.M., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Deb Fischer, R-Neb., argued the Rural Internet Improvement Act would facilitate the efficient dispatch of funding to rural areas. The bill would also limit the disbursal of ReConnect funds to areas in which at least 90 percent of households lack broadband service.
The bill has been introduced to the Senate Committee and is awaiting a vote.
Hearings regarding the 2023 Farm Bill will continue through the first months of the year. The current legislation is set to expire on September 30.
