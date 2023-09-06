Funding
A Deep Dive into the BEAD Program’s Matching Funds
Will the program’s matching funds requirement stretch federal dollars, or hinder smalller providers?
Following announcements from large fiber equipment providers that they are building fiber equipment manufacturing plants in the United States, the telecommunications industry is turning its focus from domestic manufacturing requirements to other regulatory burdens that have the potential to bar Broadband Equity Access and Deployment projects.
Of those regulations, matching and letter of credit requirements could be the major hurdles. Rules for the $42.5 billion BEAD program require that grantees produce a match of at least 25 percent of total program awards on top of a letter of credit. A letter of credit certifies that a bank will reimburse the federal government with 25 percent of program awards in the event of a default.
“Nobody wants to see BEAD funding go to waste. But requiring applicants to provide a 25 percent match and a 25 percent letter of credit risks shutting out those best-placed to bridge the digital divide and does little to protect U.S. taxpayers,” Connect Humanity CEO Jochai Ben-Avie told Broadband Breakfast. Connect Humanity is a digital equity advocacy group that invests in community connectivity providers.
Matching requirement
Many small, rural, minority and women-owned internet service providers and municipalities are ready and willing to build affordable, high-speed broadband in America’s least served and most marginalized communities, said Ben-Avie. “But, unlike the large incumbents, they don’t have millions of dollars spare to scale the BEAD capital hurdle,” he said. He called the letter of credit requirement a test of a provider’s ability to lock up working capital rather than the provider’s ability to deliver high-speed broadband.
Read the three reports on BEAD in advance of the BEAD Implementation Summit on September 21, 2023. Register now and receive a copy of each of the three reports!
- July 2023 – A Deep Dive into Allocations Under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program
- August 2023 – Precursors to BEAD Implementation: A Deep Dive Into Prior Broadband Programs
- September 2023 – A Deep Dive into the BEAD Program’s Matching Funds
Or – sign up for the Broadband Breakfast Club and receive access to all Premium Content!
Funding
Treasury Department Announces $158 million for Puerto Rican Broadband
The Capital Projects Fund money will go to infrastructure and community centers.
WASHINGTON, September 6, 2023 – The Treasury Department Announced on Wednesday that it approved $158 million for broadband and technology projects in Puerto Rico.
The funding will provide $85.7 million to expand broadband infrastructure. It will go toward the construction of a submarine fiber-optic cable to the island, according to the Treasury.
Over $64 million will go to building and renovating 8-10 regional centers equipped with computers and high-speed internet, with the remaining $8 million covering administrative costs.
The money comes from the $10 billion Capital Projects Fund, established in response to the pandemic with the American Rescue Plan Act. The fund provides money to states, territories, and tribes for projects that enable work, education, and health monitoring.
Nearly $8 in CPF funds have now been awarded, with many states electing to use the money to finance broadband development.
“These funds will make a huge difference,” said Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi in a statement. “They will help us ensure that our island has the necessary broadband infrastructure, and that all our citizens have the internet access, tech assistance, and training they need and deserve.”
Providers who use CPF-funded infrastructure are required to participate in the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program. The ACP provides monthly internet subsidies for low-income Americans. The $14 billion program is expected to dry up in 2024, with no clear path to renewal.
Funding
Proposed Buy America Waiver Makes BEAD Projects Feasible, Say Fiber Manufacturers
Experts said the waiver will make it more practical for BEAD projects to comply with Buy America rules.
WASHINGTON, August 30, 2023 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s proposed waiver on some domestic manufacturing requirements will help broadband companies complete Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment projects on time, but costs will remain high, telecom equipment manufacturers said Wednesday.
“It’s much easier to meet the manufacturing requirements as they are defined in the waiver,” said Lori Adams, vice president of broadband policy and funding strategy at Nokia, speaking at a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event.
On August 3, Nokia announced the Kenosha, Wisconsin-based manufacturing of key electronic components for fiber-optic broadband networks that are still required under the Buy America program.
“I don’t think we’re done,” said Will Arbuckle, a policy advisor at the NTIA, speaking about U.S.-based manufacturing announcements at another event on the subject on Wednesday. “I’m confident there are going to be more companies announcing domestic investment and job creation in the U.S. for the BEAD program.”
The White House’s Build America, Buy America provision – codified in the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act – places two requirements on federally funded projects: 55% of the component cost must be spent with American suppliers, and materials must be manufactured in the United States.
This raised questions among the industry about the feasibility of expanding broadband internet infrastructure with BEAD funding. Fiber-optic connections, the fastest, highest capacity broadband technology that is expected to make up the majority of BEAD projects, will require equipment using semiconductors that are not manufactured in the U.S. at scale, say industry officials.
The proposed waiver would allow BEAD recipients meet the comply with the rules without having to worry about the semiconductor content of its equipment. Further, the waiver does away with the 55 percent component cost rule for pieces of the fiber-optic electrical equipment defined in the proposed waiver.
This will make it more practical for BEAD projects to comply with BABA requirements, these experts said.
“Now, if you told us ‘Hey, everything’s got to be ready to go by the end of this year,’ that wouldn’t be a problem,” said Robert Conger, general manager of software platforms and strategy at Adtran, an Alabama-based fiber equipment company. In addition to appearing on the Broadband Breakfast Live Online panel, Conger also spoke on another panel on the implications of the proposed BABA waiver hosted by FTI Consulting.
One component of fiber connection is not covered by the waiver: Fiber optic cables. Sourcing and manufacturing fiber in the U.S. is doable. Still, that will raise the costs of BEAD projects said Scott Wallsten, president of the Technology Policy Institute, speaking at the Broadband Breakfast event.
“If it didn’t increase costs, you wouldn’t need it as a condition,” he said. “We’ve got something that really helps fiber manufacturers, but not as much the customers.”
Other panelists argued efficiency and job creation are worth the higher costs, citing increased investments in American fiber manufacturing to meet the upcoming demand. The major cable manufacturer Corning announced a new North Carolina plant in June and Prysmian plans to convert a dated copper manufacturing facility to produce fiber optic cable.
The comment period for the proposed waiver is open until September 21.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – Build America, Buy America
A new wave of activity in the domestic manufacturing market for fiber and electronic materials is happening. Companies including Nokia, CommScope, Corning and others have detailed investments to bring electronics and fiber manufacturing back to the U.S.A. A draft limited Buy America waiver was issued for BEAD projects on August 22. What are initial reactions to the draft waiver? Is there enough time to allay worries that the Buy America Act can delay deployment timelines and increase project costs?
Panelists
- Robert Conger, General Manager of Software Platforms and Strategy, Adtran
- Lori Adams, Vice President of Broadband Policy & Funding Strategy, Nokia
- Bill Sproull, Broadband Stimulus Consultant, DZS
- Scott Wallsten, President, Technology Policy Institute
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
As General Manager of Software Platforms and Strategy, Robert Conger is responsible for developing the strategy, portfolio, and direction for the company’s global business while also leading the development of Adtran’s software platforms. Robert joined Adtran in 2000 and has served in a wide range of roles, including his most recent role as Senior Vice President of Technology and Strategy. Robert holds a Masters in Business Administration from Vanderbilt University and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Tennessee.
As Vice President of Broadband Policy and Funding Strategy, Lori Adams is a key member of the Nokia Government Affairs Americas Team. She is responsible for developing strategies and tools to enable increased company participation in state, federal, and international programs supporting infrastructure deployment by several of Nokia’s business organizations. Additionally, she focuses on external government relations and communications with stakeholders at all levels of government through direct engagement, filings, and participation in public forums.
Bill Sproull is a broadband stimulus expert who leads DZS’s outreach efforts to federal and state broadband funding programs and our customers who want to apply for these funds. Bill has worked with the telecom industry for over two decades in an executive economic development and trade association capacity. Texas Governor Greg Abbott asked him to be the first Chair of his Governor’s Broadband Development Council, during which time he and his colleagues developed the Texas strategy for broadband deployment, creation of the state’s first broadband office and fund, all of which was adopted unanimously by the Texas legislature.
Scott Wallsten is President and Senior Fellow at the Technology Policy Institute and also a senior fellow at the Georgetown Center for Business and Public Policy. He is an economist with expertise in industrial organization and public policy, and his research focuses on competition, regulation, telecommunications, the economics of digitization, and technology policy. He holds a Ph.D. in economics from Stanford University.
Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
Funding
Do Not Overlook Other Broadband Programs, say Experts
Other programs can fund BEAD matching requirements.
ORLANDO, August 30, 2023 – Representatives for various federal broadband funding programs urged providers to not overlook other funding opportunities available for broadband infrastructure programs amidst excitement for the largest-to-date investment in broadband through the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program at a Fiber Connect conference Wednesday.
Other federal funding programs can help fill in funding gaps that exist through the $42.5 billion BEAD program, they agreed. These programs are currently funding and will fund many programs across the United States that will meet the same goal as BEAD: connect every unserved and underserved address to high-speed internet.
Savid Johnson of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development added that some funding programs, such as the Community Development Block Grant program, allows entities to use the money to meet the minimum match requirement through BEAD. Many experts have expressed concerns that the high match requirement will prohibit some providers from participating in the program.
There is an “enormous amount of funding” in other programs, said Lakeisha Moise of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development. She added that the USDA has specific niche working with telecom companies and can help address unique challenges in the industry.
Alternative broadband infrastructure programs include the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund which provides $10 billion to a COVID-19 pandemic relief fund that includes broadband infrastructure, the USDA’s ReConnect program that funds grants and loans for rural broadband projects, the White House’s Tribal Connectivity Program for tribal connection, and HUD’s CDBG program.
They cautioned providers to be aware of different requirements across different programs. Nicolette Gerald of the Treasury warned that the Capital Projects Fund requires that providers supply 100 Mbps download and upload speeds, rather than the 100/20 Mbps that BEAD requires.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Treasury Department Announces $158 million for Puerto Rican Broadband
Area Challenges Could be Key for State Mapping Efforts: Experts
BEAD Letter of Credit Concern, Viasat joins Space Force, $7 Million FCC Connectivity Funding
A Deep Dive into the BEAD Program’s Matching Funds
FCC Waives Hurricane Idalia Rules, North Carolina Awards, Fiber Deployment in Kansas
Rural Broadband Provider Touts Cooperative and Coalition-based Models
Cost Model Funds Announced, FCC to Tighten Robocall Rules, X to Collect Biometric Data
Satellites Essential to Bridging Global Digital Divide, Says Provider
5G Fund for Rural America, FCC Disaster Information Reporting System, US Cellular Expands 5G,
Transition to Fiber is Essential for Reducing Telecom Emissions: Expert
Proposed Buy America Waiver Makes BEAD Projects Feasible, Say Fiber Manufacturers
New Lifeline Waivers, DOJ and FTC to Hold Merger Workshop, Digital Inclusion Certificate
AT&T Launches New Fixed Wireless Service, Lawsuits Over Lead Cables, $27M for Rural South Dakota Broadband
Broadband Breakfast on September 13, 2023 – AT&T and BlackRock’s Gigapower Joint Venture
Do Not Overlook Other Broadband Programs, say Experts
Precursors to BEAD Implementation: A Deep Dive Into Prior Broadband Programs
U.S. Chip Export Restrictions Will be ‘Huge Roadblock’ for Chinese AI Competitiveness: Expert
Don’t Neglect Community Development Block Grants for Broadband, Says HUD
Iowa and Missouri Representatives Speak to Legislative Importance of Broadband
Virginia and Louisiana Each Release BEAD Implementation Plans, Volume Two
State Broadband Leaders Ask for Provider Cooperation on BEAD
Proposed ‘Buy America’ Waiver Will Give Industry Ability to Build By BEAD Deadline: Experts
GAO Wants NTIA Feedback to Tribes Receiving Smaller Broadband Grants
Proposed Buy America Waiver Makes BEAD Projects Feasible, Say Fiber Manufacturers
Proposed Buy America Waiver Makes BEAD Projects Feasible, Say Fiber Manufacturers
FCC’s $68M for Schools and Libraries, NTIA’s $3.5M for Tribes, Broadband Breakfast on CBS
Broadband Breakfast on September 13, 2023 – AT&T and BlackRock’s Gigapower Joint Venture
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 – Permitting Reforms and Pole Attachments
Students Should Limit Screen Time, Panel Hears
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – Build America, Buy America
Lack of Rip and Replace Funding Could Spell Trouble for BEAD Progress, Event Hears
Experts Disagree on Increased Requirements for FCC Broadband Nutrition Labels
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – Future of ‘Rip and Replace’
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – Remote Education and Online Learning
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – Fiber Connect
Broadband Breakfast at 10a ET / 8a MT on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Mountain Connect
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup2 weeks ago
AT&T Launches New Fixed Wireless Service, Lawsuits Over Lead Cables, $27M for Rural South Dakota Broadband
-
#broadbandlive2 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on September 13, 2023 – AT&T and BlackRock’s Gigapower Joint Venture
-
Infrastructure3 weeks ago
White House Releases ‘Buy America’ Guidance, Does Not Budge on Fiber as ‘Construction Material’
-
Broadband Roundup2 weeks ago
Push for More ACP Funding, Precision Ag Connectivity Task Force, Great Plains Communications’ Indiana Expansion
-
Expert Opinion3 weeks ago
Scott Sampson: How Fiber Can Build a Work Culture in a Remote World
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 – Railroad Crossing and the Broadband Right-of-Way
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – Build America, Buy America
-
Spectrum4 weeks ago
FCC Hears Need for More Flexible 12 GHz Band to Support Fixed Wireless Applications
A Deep Dive into the BEAD Program’s Matching Funds
A Deep Dive into the BEAD Program’s Matching Funds
A Deep Dive into the BEAD Program’s Matching Funds
Will the program’s matching funds requirement stretch federal dollars, or hinder smalller providers?
Thank you for being a part of the Broadband Breakfast Club. We hope you enjoy our September 2023 special report. Questions? Email drew@breakfast.media
Following announcements from large fiber equipment providers that they are building fiber equipment manufacturing plants in the United States, the telecommunications industry is turning its focus from domestic manufacturing requirements to other regulatory burdens that have the potential to bar Broadband Equity Access and Deployment projects.
Of those regulations, matching and letter of credit requirements could be the major hurdles. Rules for the $42.5 billion BEAD program require that grantees produce a match of at least 25 percent of total program awards on top of a letter of credit. A letter of credit certifies that a bank will reimburse the federal government with 25 percent of program awards in the event of a default.
“Nobody wants to see BEAD funding go to waste. But requiring applicants to provide a 25 percent match and a 25 percent letter of credit risks shutting out those best-placed to bridge the digital divide and does little to protect U.S. taxpayers,” Connect Humanity CEO Jochai Ben-Avie told Broadband Breakfast. Connect Humanity is a digital equity advocacy group that invests in community connectivity providers.
Matching requirement
Many small, rural, minority and women-owned internet service providers and municipalities are ready and willing to build affordable, high-speed broadband in America’s least served and most marginalized communities, said Ben-Avie. “But, unlike the large incumbents, they don’t have millions of dollars spare to scale the BEAD capital hurdle,” he said. He called the letter of credit requirement a test of a provider’s ability to lock up working capital rather than the provider’s ability to deliver high-speed broadband.
“Past federal broadband investments had either a match requirement or a letter of credit – not both,” Ben-Avie . This combination of requirements will lock out community-oriented providers and take the ‘equity’ out of BEAD. He concluded that “it’s baffling that the [NTIA] thinks the least connected, most in need communities have the $25 billion plus that would be needed to meet these match and letter of credit requirements.”
Matching funds come in the form of cash matches or in-kind contributions, in which the match is a non-cash donation of property, goods or services which benefit the project. In-kind contributions are eligible to meet match requirements so long as they meet certain criteria.
Eligible in-kind contributions include employee or volunteer services, equipment, supplies, indirect costs, computer hardware and software and the use of facilities. Additionally, states and municipalities could contribute access to rights of way, pole attachments, conduits, easement or access to other types of infrastructure.
Expectations for BEAD match
Jorge Fuenzalida, managing partner at consulting firm JLA Advisors, told Broadband Breakfast that he expects there to be a total of $20 billion in matching funds, both cash and non-cash to be provided over the course of the BEAD program. He expects that it will be higher than the minimum $14 billion due to the subgrant bidder’s inclination to und at a higher percentage when they have a plant nearby or when the density of the targeting area is higher.
“In general, the more urbanized the area, the higher amount of match,” Fuenzalida predicted. He added that states will likely provide matching funds as well in the form of a non-cash contribution, “such as offering locations, towers, rights of way, and in some cases access to a state-owned fiber network.”
Remaining funds from some of the previous federal programs may be able to be tapped into as matching funds, he said.
Fuenzalida said that the matching fund requirement causes investors and operators to have some “skin in the game” which is a positive motivation to develop high-quality, enduring service. “It will allow entities that have already invested and committed to certain communities have a strong chance to further serve those surrounding areas,” he said. However, small operators without ready access to capital may get outbid by those with greater access to capital.
John Windhausen, executive director of the Schools, Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition advocacy organization, told Broadband Breakfast that he would not expect more than 25 percent match for the BEAD program.
Due to the nature of the BEAD program to finance builds into high-cost, hard to reach areas of the country, there is not likely to be much competition in the program. He claimed that providers will not be incentivized by competition enough to offer higher amounts of matching funds. He added that in more mountainous areas, networks will need to be built from scratch and even a 25 percent match will be a stretch.
Operating costs of these rural networks will be significant as well, he said. The Federal Communications Commission may be obligated to provide support for operating expenses down the road as networks are built in outlying areas, which it is already doing through the high-cost program.
the industry may see waivers for match requirements in certain areas that are hard to reach and so costly that the 25 percent match will discourage applicants. Yet the coalition is primarily concerned with the letter of credit requirement.
Letter of credit
Under current regulations, grant applicants must provide a letter of credit for 25 percent of project costs. This is designed to demonstrate their financial capacity to meet the program’s obligations.
Matching funds provide reassurance that providers and municipalities are invested in the process, said Kelty Garbee, executive director of Texas Rural Funders, a rural advocacy group. “But the letter of credit requirement will make it impossible for many small and rural communities to access BEAD funds.”
The CEO of provider Totelcom Communications, Jennifer Prather, told Broadband Breakfast that “this definitely favors large national providers who have the collateral and banking relationships to easily meet the letter of credit requirements.”
Where can providers find matching funds?
Procuring the required matching funds is a sizable concern for many providers. Experts have suggested a variety of sources, including counties and other federal funds.
Darren Farnan, chief operating officer of rural electric co-op United Fiber, said in a recent “Where’s The Funding?” event that counties can help network operators with the matching piece with money from other federal funds. Missouri counties used Capital Projects Fund and Rural Digital Opportunity Fund money to help with the co-op’s broadband applications.
“Getting counties involved early is extremely beneficial,” he said. He urged providers to build trust and partnerships with county officials. Widespread internet connection cannot happen without utilizing all the funding available to get networks to areas that would never have gotten it otherwise, said Farnan.
He added that electric co-ops are uniquely positioned to fund rural buildouts. Community builds – networks that have 40 to 60 homes per mile rather than the 2 to 4 addresses per mile in extremely rural areas – can be used as a funding mechanism, he said. Community builds balance out homes per mile and can fund networks in extremely rural areas.
This approach is unique to co-ops because they do not operate for profit and can use community builds to subsidize high-cost areas. Co-ops can also offset the cost of both electric and broadband builds by combining the processes and workforce in the company, he concluded.
Savid Johnson of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development added that the Community Development Block Grant program is one of the only federal grant program that allows its funds to be used to meet minimum match requirements for other programs. The program provides annual grants to states and local governments to be used for economic and community development for low and moderate-income individuals.
HUD Community Planning and Development Specialist Erik Pechuekonis, said that the program “can also function as a gap filler so if you don’t get quite enough funding, we can step in and fill that role as well… We generally work well with other federal state programs.”
Connect Humanity Chief Investment Officer Brian Vo has advised providers looking at the looming matching requirement to start “with a conversation on how you want to optimize your capital.” A provider with 10,000 subscribers might be interested in more of a project or revenue-based financing where small providers may want to avoid banks completely due to recessionary and inflation pressure, he said.
Vo added that nonprofit organizations often have greater flexibility in providing funding compared to government agencies and banking institutions, but still require applicants to be knowledgeable about their financial abilities, market conditions, potential partnerships, risks and threats.
Best practices for finding where the funding is
Regardless of where the money is coming from, most experts agree that it is important for providers and potential subgrantees to start the matching process as early as possible by researching funding options and building capital stack and financing resources.
JLA Advisors’ Fuenzalida cautioned that the BEAD process is different from previous broadband programs: “It will take time and effort to identify where you want to bid, what it will cost you to serve, what will be your resulting business case including competition, and finally what level (cash or in-kind) matching funds you will require.”
Providers need to be creative and take a long-term view: “Providing broadband to these unserved and underserved geographies will provide these communities opportunities that will support them and the provider for decades.”
Chris Perlitz, managing director with Municipal Capital Markets Group, talked up the role of municipal bonds for their tax-exempt benefits for investors. Such bonds are debt obligations issued by a municipality. They are often among the most affordable means of raising capital, he said in a “Where’s The Funding?” session.
He predicted that municipally owned or operated broadband networks are the future. Because of that, financing options for the future should leverage the strength of municipalities. “Donations and grant products are usually going to flow toward municipalities much easier than it will to for profits.”
Among the various forms of financing for broadband providers include bank debt, mezzanine debt, convertible notes and equity, added David Hartin, president of ITC Holding, a private equity firm with holdings in telecommunications. Providers must be mindful of the cost per passing and return on investment when participating in grant funding, he continued.
Mezzanine debt refers to debt that offers repayment terms adapted to a company’s cash flows. Convertible notes refer to a type of bond that the holder can convert into common stock in the issuing company or cash of equal value and functions like a hybrid security with debt and equity-like features.
“Make sure your valuation expectations are right,” Hartin said. “There’s so many times that we meet with entrepreneurs and they’re thinking that they heard a valuation that somebody got a couple years ago and just make sure that’s applicable to your business because as you know, the smaller you are, the smaller the multiples will be because there’s less upside.”
Hartin suggested the providers adopt tools to help manage financial management topics such as cash flow, obtaining letters of credit, navigating the current market environment and managing construction costs. He also advised applicants to build relationships with their state broadband offices to discover additional funding sources and consider partnering with private equity firms.
Pierce Verchick, head of broadband lending at LiveOak Bank, said that banks will help providers in whatever way they can to get the money they need to build out BEAD networks, referring to ways banks can help ease letter of credit burdens.
Middle mile program match
Included in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act which authorized the BEAD program was the Enabling Middle Mile program which set aside $1 billion for middle mile infrastructure across the United States. The program reported in June that it nearly doubled the amount of federal funds in private matching totaling $930 million.
In addition to the federal funds awarded, entities brought forth $848 million in other funding. That is the equivalent of 47 percent of the total project cost, or more than 91 percent match of the federal project funds.
The money will support 35 projects across 35 states to invest in the network that connects to last mile infrastructure. The match amount for awarded projects was high because of the competitiveness of the program, said CEO of telecom company Tilson, Joshua Broder. Experts estimate that the ideal investment in middle mile would be close to $7 billion, a $6 billion deficit.
Furthermore, many middle mile projects needed little subsidy to make the investment profitable for providers, added Broder. In contrast, BEAD program investments are last mile networks in unserved or underserved areas which increases cost for build out, making them less economically feasible for providers and thus limiting the amount of match funds available to the projects.
Middle mile had more bidders because it attracts more customers and users with more competition that is easier to finance due to the certainty of return and fewer operating costs in comparison to last mile through the BEAD program, agreed Windhausen.
Mark Goldstein, president at the international research center, said that the 25 percent match in the BEAD program will be difficult for providers to achieve.
See previous Breakfast Club exclusive reports
Download the February 2023 exclusive report
Download the January 2023 exclusive report
Funding
Treasury Department Announces $158 million for Puerto Rican Broadband
The Capital Projects Fund money will go to infrastructure and community centers.
WASHINGTON, September 6, 2023 – The Treasury Department Announced on Wednesday that it approved $158 million for broadband and technology projects in Puerto Rico.
The funding will provide $85.7 million to expand broadband infrastructure. It will go toward the construction of a submarine fiber-optic cable to the island, according to the Treasury.
Over $64 million will go to building and renovating 8-10 regional centers equipped with computers and high-speed internet, with the remaining $8 million covering administrative costs.
The money comes from the $10 billion Capital Projects Fund, established in response to the pandemic with the American Rescue Plan Act. The fund provides money to states, territories, and tribes for projects that enable work, education, and health monitoring.
Nearly $8 in CPF funds have now been awarded, with many states electing to use the money to finance broadband development.
“These funds will make a huge difference,” said Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi in a statement. “They will help us ensure that our island has the necessary broadband infrastructure, and that all our citizens have the internet access, tech assistance, and training they need and deserve.”
Providers who use CPF-funded infrastructure are required to participate in the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program. The ACP provides monthly internet subsidies for low-income Americans. The $14 billion program is expected to dry up in 2024, with no clear path to renewal.
#broadbandlive
Area Challenges Could be Key for State Mapping Efforts: Experts
The next phase of broadband mapping is going to be very much state-driven, said panelists.
WASHINGTON, September 6, 2023 – An optional provision in the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s model BEAD challenge process could be key for states as they work to create accurate broadband maps, experts said on Wednesday.
The Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program provides states over $42 billion to expand broadband infrastructure. Part of the implementation process involves consumers and providers submitting challenges to the state’s claim on whether a location is already served with an adequate internet connection.
In the NTIA’s model challenge process – published in June as a template for states – if six or more locations in a census block group allege the same technology from the same provider is slower than state data indicates, an “area challenge” is initiated. This designates the entire block group as challenged.
Normally, the challenger must provide evidence that their service is worse than advertised in order to successfully change their location’s status in the state’s data. But under area challenges, the provider must prove that they provide the reported service to the entire census block.
“It’s really important to think about the area challenge,” Dustin Loup, director of community development at Ready, a software company that makes tools for state broadband offices and grant applicants, said at a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event.
He emphasized that the area challenge provision would allow states to collect information on areas that might be labeled incorrectly by using broadband providers’ infrastructure rather than crowdsourcing speed tests from individual consumers.
“There’s no way you’re going to be able to go out and collect data for 500 locations in a census block group,” he said. “But you can almost certainly find six willing participants.”
The Federal Communications Commission’s broadband coverage map – known as the fabric – is widely alleged to be inaccurate. That makes state and local efforts to collect accurate coverage data essential for getting BEAD-funded projects in areas that need them, according to other experts at the event.
“This is a big, big issue,” said Tom Reid, founder of broadband consulting firm Reid Consulting Group. “It is going to be very much state-driven.”
“The state challenge process is essentially an acknowledgement that the FCC maps don’t go far enough,” Loup added.
States are not required to use the NTIA’s model process, and those that do are not required to enforce the area challenge provision, but they are required to submit detailed plans for a challenge process with volume one of their initial BEAD proposals.
Those proposals are due December 27. Some states, like Virginia and Louisiana, have released these ahead of schedule and are adopting the NTIA model challenge process guidelines.
J. Randolph Luening, founder of BroadbandToolkit.com, a suite of mapping tools and datasets for state broadband providers, expressed concern that separate state methodologies could lead to more confusing about the true state of broadband coverage in the U.S.
Chris Scharrer, founder of rural broadband mapping company DCS Technology Design, emphasized the importance of requiring providers to provide evidence for their reported coverage, citing differences in ISP-reported speeds and those detected by on-the-ground testing.
Gerry Lawlor, co-founder of broadband mapping company Hexvarium, said the challenge process could end up distracting state broadband offices from working with providers to ensure coverage for the highest cost communities.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – What’s New in Broadband Mapping
The success of the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program may hinge upon accurate data for distributing infrastructure funding. But broadband mapping remains a formidable challenge. The FCC’s broadband map has already served as the basis for state-by-state allocation decisions. But will one much-maligned tool be enough for state broadband offices as they formulate coverage areas within their states’ communities? Join a range of stakeholders for this special Broadband Breakfast Live Online as we all seek to understand the intricacies of broadband mapping through a range of software databases.
Panelists
- Tom Reid, President and Founder, Reid Consulting Group
- Dustin Loup, Director of Community Development, Ready.net. Coordinator, Broadband Mapping Coalition
- Gerry Lawlor, Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer, Hexvarium
- J. Randolph Luening, Founder and CEO, BroadbandTookit.com
- Chris Scharrer, Founder, DCS Technology Design
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
- Tom Reid: Accountability in Broadband Maps Necessary for BEAD to Achieve Mission, Broadband Breakfast, June 1, 2023
- Broadband Mapping Coalition Seeks to Bring Openness Back to Internet Data, Broadband Breakfast, June 17, 2022
- Mapping Expert Dustin Loup Joins Ready as Director of Community Development, Ready.net, July 18, 2023
- Key Principles for the Data-driven State Broadband Office, Ready.net, July 25, 2023
- Running a Robust, Transparent, Efficient Challenge Process, Ready.net
- Ask Me Anything! with Gerry Lawlor, Co-Founder and CEO of Hexvarium, Broadband.io, June 30, 2023
- Commercial Mapping Products Positioned to Compliment, Challenge FCC Map, Broadband Breakfast, November 21, 2022
- Fiber Broadband Association Announces High Cost Area Planning Tool for BEAD Projects, Broadband Breakfast, August 21, 2023
- 45 years ago, I installed my first Broadband Coax drop!, Chris Schaller, Broadband.io, August 20, 2023
- States must not succumb to defeatism on broadband data and mapping, Drew Clark, Broadband.io, February 12, 2023
- Broadband Maps Are a Mess, So Now Let’s Focus on Actually Improving Them, Drew Clark, Broadband Communities and Broadband Breakfast, July 30, 2019
Tom Reid, President and Founder of Reid Consulting Group (RCG) has nearly 40 years of experience in the technology sector. His experience is extensive, advising both public and private-industry clients on strategic planning, technology architecture, competitive bidding, and project management. For fifteen years RCG has been in the forefront of broadband expansion, building deep experience in stakeholder engagement, GIS mapping, engineering, and statistical analysis. RCG’s rigorous, multi-source mapping methodology can identify the true extent of broadband need in any region, providing a strong basis for state and federal investment.
Dustin Loup is the Director of Community Development with Ready.net. He also coordinates the Broadband Mapping Coalition and advises on the Digital Inclusion Leadership Program for the Marconi Society. Prior to joining Ready, Dustin served as the Broadband and Digital Equity Project Director for Washington State University Extension.
Very much the accidental telecom executive, Gerry Lawlor has started and led multiple ISPs both regionally and nationally. His broadband adventures started out of necessity after leaving Manhattan in 2011 for remote rural living on a pacific northwest island. Working with his local electric co-op, he led Rock Island Communications which has been one of the most successful Co-op led broadband initiatives. He moved to T-Mobile in 2018 and led the national development and deployment of its Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) line of business. Prior to making his mark in the telecom sector, Gerry led global businesses in the financial industry, where he developed his passion for bringing meticulous research and a unique, boundary-pushing approach to data analysis.
J. Randolph Luening is the founder and CEO of Signals Analytics, LLC and the creator of BroadbandToolkit.com, an entity that delivers powerful business planning tools to FCC auction participants and to others developing fixed or mobile telecommunication business cases. Mr. Luening has contributed to the wireless telecommunications industry as an influential industry insider over the past three decades. An expert is mobile operator economics, his areas of focus include the economics of next generation mobile networks, small cells, emerging business models, and consumer behavior. Previously as a Senior Director at Vodafone, and more recently as a consultant, his work has benefited telecommunications operators in the US, Europe, and Asia.
Chris Scharrer started in the cable industry in 1978, as an installer, and held positions in construction, operations, and engineering, eventually becoming Division VP and CIO for a major, 800-person global professional services firm. Stepping away from the corporate world in 2008, Chris founded DCS Technology Design, within the professional services industry, to bring excellence in Telecommunication Infrastructure Design for all types of intelligent building and smart community applications. With Covid, and in response to the lack of reliable and trusted ISP service area maps, DCS refocused its mission to develop methodologies that produce highly accurate Rural Broadband accessibility data, and helping Michigan municipalities locate thousands of previously missed or mis-reported homes and businesses that do not have access to Broadband and qualifying them for needed grant funding, ensuring inclusive accessibility for all residents.
Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
Broadband Roundup
BEAD Letter of Credit Concern, Viasat joins Space Force, $7 Million FCC Connectivity Funding
Broadband experts express concern about letter of credit requirements for BEAD.
September 6, 2023 – A Wednesday letter from broadband industry is urging the Commerce agency to drop a requirement for providers to get a letter of credit from the bank to get funding from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program and consider two alternatives.
The group of some 300 signatories said in the letter to Alan Davidson, head of BEAD administrator National Telecommunications and Information Administration, and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo the credit requirement will leave out smaller community-based providers from access to funding.
The requirement itself indicates that communities who apply for BEAD funding must procure a letter of credit equating to 25 percent of their grant award, meaning providers will need to back the credit with cash as collateral to compensate for the risk. It is a requirement that, some say, is difficult to meet for some smaller providers in rural and underserved areas.
“While we support the NTIA’s intention of ensuring providers are accountable for delivering on grants, far from safeguarding taxpayer dollars, the LOC requirement will prevent the internet service providers (“ISPs”) best positioned to connect unserved and underserved Americans from participating,” the letter said, adding the requirement goes against the goal of the BEAD program’s promise of creating equitable access and improved broadband infrastructure in places that need it most.
The letter argues for two alternatives: the issuance of performance bonds where providers guarantee the completion of a project; or delayed reimbursement, where money is incrementally disbursed to the provider when projects hit certain milestones.
The letter was signed by associations including Connect Humanity, the American Association for Public Broadband, the Internet Society, the SHLB Coalition, the Benton Institute, Public Knowledge, Ready.net, and various state broadband offices.
The letter follows another in August, wherein a coalition of more than 50 internet providers addressed NTIA about the same concern.
Groups like the American Library Association, Consumer Reports and the SHLB Coalition have echoed these concerns in the past.
Viasat gets Space Force contract for its low earth orbit capacity
Satellite company Viasat on Wednesday signed an agreement with the U.S. Space Force to provide capacity from its low earth orbit satellites.
The proliferated LEO system allows for diversified orbits for multiple uses. LEO satellites fly closer to the earth to provide faster communications.
“Under this contract, Viasat plans to leverage small satellite technology, reduced costs and increased launch service competition, facilitating the ability for pLEO constellations to provide persistent, global coverage with reduced transmission latency,” the company said in a press release.
“The company will provide a suite of fully-managed pLEO satellite-based services and capabilities, to include space relay services, supplemented by GEO and NGSO satellites, supporting all domains – space, air, land, maritime and cyber,” it added.
The contract comes on the heels of Viasat satellite malfunctions. The ViaSat-3 Americas, a broadband satellite launched in April, experienced a malfunction on July 12th, which was said to impair the functionality of the satellite.
The government agency has entered into contracts with 16 other similar companies – namely Hughes, which signed a five-year contract with Space Force in August. These $900 million contracts aim to improve space-based defense capabilities, by capitalizing on the advantages provided by these PLEOs’.
FCC announced $7 million in connectivity funding for schools
The Federal Communications Commission announced Wednesday that it will commit $7 million to the Emergency Connectivity Fund Program which provides digital learning tools and services to students nationwide.
This increase in funding will impact nearly 50,000 students in 110 schools and school districts. Schools can use this funding in ways they see fit, whether that be supporting students off-campus or hosting summer learning programs to make sure kids are keeping up with their education.
“Now that Labor Day has come and gone and schools are back in session, students everywhere need access to broadband connections and digital tools to succeed,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.
The program was established in 2021 and has three application periods or ‘windows’ during which schools can apply for support. This funding in particular is being used to support applications that came through during the third application window this year.
This program is part of a much larger initiative aimed at giving kids access to the digital tools they need to keep up with their peers and in doing so closing what scholars refer to as the ‘Homework Gap’.
In addition to this funding Chairwoman Rosenworcel announced her plan to install broadband on school buses to enhance connectivity going forward.
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup2 weeks ago
AT&T Launches New Fixed Wireless Service, Lawsuits Over Lead Cables, $27M for Rural South Dakota Broadband
-
#broadbandlive2 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on September 13, 2023 – AT&T and BlackRock’s Gigapower Joint Venture
-
Infrastructure3 weeks ago
White House Releases ‘Buy America’ Guidance, Does Not Budge on Fiber as ‘Construction Material’
-
Broadband Roundup2 weeks ago
Push for More ACP Funding, Precision Ag Connectivity Task Force, Great Plains Communications’ Indiana Expansion
-
Expert Opinion3 weeks ago
Scott Sampson: How Fiber Can Build a Work Culture in a Remote World
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 – Railroad Crossing and the Broadband Right-of-Way
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – Build America, Buy America
-
Spectrum4 weeks ago
FCC Hears Need for More Flexible 12 GHz Band to Support Fixed Wireless Applications