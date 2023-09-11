Funding
Broadband Breakfast Webcast of BEAD Implementation Summit Available for $35
Space is extremely limited for the in-person event; Zoom in instead with the Broadband Breakfast community.
WASHINGTON, September 11, 2023 – The Broadband Breakfast community is pleased to announced that those outside of Washington will be able to participate remotely in the BEAD Implementation Summit on Thursday, September 21, via a live webcast.
Participation in the webcast, via a live Zoom webcast, is available for $35. Breakfast and lunch are not included in the live webcast.
However, both in person and live online registrants for the BEAD Implementation Summit will obtain access to the complete videos of the BEAD Implementation Summit, a pathbreaking event tapping into the energy surrounding the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
As state broadband offices work to prepare their five-year plans for the BEAD program, this timely event will discuss the challenges, controversies and solutions surrounding this historic push for universal high-speed connectivity.
Evan Feinman, deputy associate administrator for the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, will be the keynote speaker at Summit.
The event, hosted by the Broadband Breakfast community and featuring an in-person and online streaming component, will feature four panels on the most relevant and topical issues regarding BEAD Implementation. Among the panelists who have confirmed include state broadband leaders like North Carolina’s Angie Bailey, New Jersey’s Valarry Bullard, Arkansas’ Glenn Howie, Virginia’s Dr. Tamarah Holmes, Maine’s Andrew Butcher and Illinois’ Matt Schmit.
New panelists and keynote speakers are being added frequently to the program.
The complete program – including both in-person and online registration options – is available at the BEAD Implementation Summit. In-person event registration is available for $245.
“The BEAD Implementation Summit will drill into the particulars of BEAD implementation as states are looking at the largest-to-date federal investment in high-speed internet infrastructure, said Drew Clark, editor and publisher of Broadband Breakfast.
The event will take place at Clyde’s of Gallery Place at 707 7th Street NW, Washington.
Register now to hear what federal and state government officials, plus industry and non-profit groups, have to say about the next steps in this historic broadband funding. In addition to discounts on events and access to premium videos, Broadband Breakfast Club members have access to comprehensive monthly exclusive reports that delve into key topics pertaining to Better Broadband, Better Lives.
Treasury Approves $167 Million for Oklahoma Broadband Expansion
The state plans to serve 20,000 locations with 100 * 100 Mbps broadband.
WASHINGTON, September 8, 2023 – The Treasury Department approved on Friday over $167 million for broadband infrastructure in Oklahoma.
The money will fund the Oklahoma Broadband Infrastructure Grants Program, a state effort to subsidize broadband projects in areas that are expensive to serve because of low population density or geographic obstacles.
The state estimates that 20,000 locations will be served with OBIG-funded projects, about 13 percent of the areas lacking broadband in the state.
Projects supported by the fund will be required to deliver speeds of 100 Mbps upload and download. That’s faster than the FCC’s broadband benchmark of 25/3 Mbps.
The money comes from the $10 billion Capital Projects Fund, established with the American Rescue Plan Act in response to the Coronavirus pandemic. The fund provides money for projects that enable work, education, and health monitoring.
More than $8 billion in CPF funds have now been awarded. Many states, territories, and tribal governments are using the money to finance broadband development projects.
Some state officials say the CPF is better suited to reach high cost areas because of its “sliding scale” model. States can provide matching funds for up to 95% of project costs with CPF money, compared to 7% under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
Providers that build CPF-funded projects are required to participate in the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program, a monthly internet subsidy for low-income households. It provides $30 a month to most recipients and $75 per month to residents of Tribal lands.
The $14 billion ACP is set to dry up in 2024. It is unclear whether Congress will renew it.
Treasury Department Announces $158 Million for Puerto Rican Broadband
The Capital Projects Fund money will go to infrastructure and community centers.
WASHINGTON, September 6, 2023 – The Treasury Department Announced on Wednesday that it approved $158 million for broadband and technology projects in Puerto Rico.
The funding will provide $85.7 million to expand broadband infrastructure. It will go toward the construction of a submarine fiber-optic cable to the island, according to the Treasury.
Over $64 million will go to building and renovating 8-10 regional centers equipped with computers and high-speed internet, with the remaining $8 million covering administrative costs.
The money comes from the $10 billion Capital Projects Fund, established in response to the pandemic with the American Rescue Plan Act. The fund provides money to states, territories, and tribes for projects that enable work, education, and health monitoring.
Nearly $8 in CPF funds have now been awarded, with many states electing to use the money to finance broadband development.
“These funds will make a huge difference,” said Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi in a statement. “They will help us ensure that our island has the necessary broadband infrastructure, and that all our citizens have the internet access, tech assistance, and training they need and deserve.”
Providers who use CPF-funded infrastructure are required to participate in the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program. The ACP provides monthly internet subsidies for low-income Americans. The $14 billion program is expected to dry up in 2024, with no clear path to renewal.
A Deep Dive into the BEAD Program’s Matching Funds
Will the program’s matching funds requirement stretch federal dollars, or hinder smalller providers?
Following announcements from large fiber equipment providers that they are building fiber equipment manufacturing plants in the United States, the telecommunications industry is turning its focus from domestic manufacturing requirements to other regulatory burdens that have the potential to bar Broadband Equity Access and Deployment projects.
Of those regulations, matching and letter of credit requirements could be the major hurdles. Rules for the $42.5 billion BEAD program require that grantees produce a match of at least 25 percent of total program awards on top of a letter of credit. A letter of credit certifies that a bank will reimburse the federal government with 25 percent of program awards in the event of a default.
“Nobody wants to see BEAD funding go to waste. But requiring applicants to provide a 25 percent match and a 25 percent letter of credit risks shutting out those best-placed to bridge the digital divide and does little to protect U.S. taxpayers,” Connect Humanity CEO Jochai Ben-Avie told Broadband Breakfast. Connect Humanity is a digital equity advocacy group that invests in community connectivity providers.
Matching requirement
Many small, rural, minority and women-owned internet service providers and municipalities are ready and willing to build affordable, high-speed broadband in America’s least served and most marginalized communities, said Ben-Avie. “But, unlike the large incumbents, they don’t have millions of dollars spare to scale the BEAD capital hurdle,” he said. He called the letter of credit requirement a test of a provider’s ability to lock up working capital rather than the provider’s ability to deliver high-speed broadband.
Read the three reports on BEAD in advance of the BEAD Implementation Summit on September 21, 2023. Register now and receive a copy of each of the three reports!
- July 2023 – A Deep Dive into Allocations Under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program
- August 2023 – Precursors to BEAD Implementation: A Deep Dive Into Prior Broadband Programs
- September 2023 – A Deep Dive into the BEAD Program’s Matching Funds
Or – sign up for the Broadband Breakfast Club and receive access to all Premium Content!
