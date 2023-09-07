Broadband Mapping & Data
Broadband Breakfast Webinar on Broadband Geospatial Planning
A tutorial for investors, broadband providers, and political leaders
Broadband Breakfast is pleased to host a webinar on Broadband Geospatial Planning: A tutorial for investors, broadband providers, and political leaders.
The event, featuring the BroadbandToolkit.com software, is free to attend and publicly available. It will take place on Tuesday, September 12 at 2 p.m. ET. Register now.
The world is data-driven. As the broadband industry assembles to discuss BEAD implementation it is important to understand the essential role of data-driven planning. What kind of data exists? How can it be visualized? How can investors identify compelling opportunities? How can state leaders ensure that limited public funds are directed to projects that will cost-effectively improve the lives of many? How must state leaders prioritize expenditures to comply with BEAD rules? What analytical tools do governments and broadband providers need to make clear-headed infrastructure deployment decisions? How do economics drive decision-making? How can states properly incentivize the private sector to achieve public goals?
This tutorial will take a hands-on approach looking at available tools and data sets, using publicly available BroadbandToolkit.com software and a few other data sources. Participants will emerge with an appreciation of the available resources and how they might be used to answer critically important questions.
Register for the webinar on Tuesday, September 12 at 2 p.m. ET.
Experts Disagree on Increased Requirements for FCC Broadband Nutrition Labels
Rules can increase the burden on small providers.
WASHINGTON, July 28, 2023 – Experts disagreed on whether the Federal Communications Commission should require more data from internet service providers for broadband “nutrition” labels at a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event Wednesday.
The broadband nutrition label, as mandated by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, requires broadband providers to display at the point of sale a label that shows prices, introductory rates, speeds, data allowances, and other critical broadband service information.
The FCC released proposed rules on July 18 that would add additional requirements to the nutrition labels, to which several providers and associations expressed that the additional rules would place undue burden on small providers and would not improve data, said Steve Coran, chair of Lerman Senter’s broadband at the Spectrum and Communications Infrastructure practice group.
Data requirements as currently outlined by the FCC are balanced, clear and easy and will promote transparency, said Coran. In response to responses from providers, the FCC increased its estimation that the proposed rulemaking would create between 1 and 9 hours of annual burden on providers to a range of 1.5 to 65 hours, he said.
However, Ryan Johnston, senior policy counsel at municipality public interest nonprofit Next Century Cities, warned that the label requirements will not provide data as comprehensive as is necessary. As currently written, providers are allowed to report the “typical” speeds that each location receives. These ranges provide no certainty and is “more ethereal than the maximum advertised speed,” said Johnston.
Additionally, the FCC failed to include the measurements that consumers want to see, include more precise pricing models, promotion lengths, and expected bill after promotions are done, said Johnston. He urged the FCC to require providers to report the average speed.
Joshua Stager, policy director at Free Press, agreed, saying that the core issue for consumers is to address bill shock, referring to the uncertainty around internet bills and the detrimental effect it has on low-income households. For this reason, he urged the FCC to ensure that consumers will be able to access the label.
Stager said that the FCC declined to require that the label be put on the monthly bill. He warned that providers can hide the label from consumers which will result in a lack of market response simply because consumers are not aware that the label exists.
Discriminatory pricing in the industry is blatantly obvious, said Sascha Meinrath, Palmer Chair in telecommunications at Penn State University. “The FCC consistently refuses to collect the kind of information that would exonerate ISPs or condemn them,” he stated.
He warned that this lack of appropriate data collection will be to the detriment of consumers. He accused the FCC of refusing to act against discriminatory and predatory pricing, claiming that it is a prime example of “American corruption.”
Meinrath, who assisted in the initial proposal for the nutrition labels, said that the goal of the labels was to provide customers with information on the minimum services they will expect to see. He claimed that the current nutrition labels are insufficient and do not achieve those goals.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.
Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – Broadband Nutrition Labels: Have They Improved?
In late 2022, the Federal Communications Commission required internet service providers to display broadband “nutrition” labels including speeds, service reliability, ACP participation and other relevant metrics at every point of sale. While there is consensus on the need for an informative and consumer-friendly label, some believe the requirements go too far or don’t go far enough. With federal broadband funding making its way to each state and the implementation phase just around the corner, the “nutrition labels” will soon become a reality. What might be the FCC’s next steps? How will the requirements affect broadband providers? How can consumers make sure they order from the right broadband “menu”?
Panelists
- Ryan Johnson, Senior Policy Counsel, Next Century Cities
- Steve Coran, Chair, Lerman Senter’s Broadband, Spectrum and Communications Infrastructure practice group
- Joshua Stager, Policy Director, Free Press
- Sascha Meinrath, Palmer Chair in Telecommunications, Penn State University; Founder, X-Lab
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Ryan Johnson is responsible for NCC’s federal policy portfolio, building and maintaining relationships with Federal Commissions Commission officials, members of Congress and staff, and public interest allies. Working with various federal agencies, Ryan submits filings on behalf of NCC members on technology and telecommunications related issues that impact the digital divide such as broadband data mapping, benchmark speeds, spectrum policy, content moderation, privacy, and others.
Steve Coran is chair of Lerman Senter’s Broadband, Spectrum and Communications Infrastructure practice group. He represents broadband providers, private equity firms, equipment and technology companies, and new technology firms, serving their policy, transactional, compliance, and licensing needs. He also actively represents a trade association before the FCC, Congress, and other federal agencies in matters involving spectrum policy, Internet regulation, the Universal Service Fund, and other proceedings affecting wireless broadband service providers and other wireless technology interests.
Joshua Stager is the policy director at Free Press, where he advances policies to close the digital divide, protect consumers, and make the broadband market competitive and affordable. As a public interest advocate and attorney, he works closely with industry, Congress, the FCC and other federal agencies. He previously was deputy director of the Open Technology Institute.
Drew Clark is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.


Report: U.S. is 32nd Worldwide on Broadband Affordability
The countries with the most affordable broadband were Hong Kong, Singapore, Denmark, and Finland.
The United States ranks thirty-second in the world on internet affordability, according to new research from Broadband Genie, a provider of data about broadband services. Broadband affordability is defined by the percentage of a country’s average salary that would need to be spent to cover the average cost of internet connectivity.
Broadband Genie estimates that the average monthly U.S. broadband bill is $72.20 and the average monthly salary is $4,083.26. That means U.S. residents spend just under 1.8% of their monthly salaries on broadband.
Worldwide, subscribers spend 3.8% of their monthly salary on broadband.
In North America overall, high speed Internet consumes 3.04% of users’ salaries. Canada is 41st on Broadband Genie’s internet affordability rankings.
Regionally, Europe had the most affordable broadband. The Americas were third. Africa had the least affordable broadband.
“The United States and Canada both have one of the highest internet costs,” Alex Tofts, the Broadband Expert for Broadband Genie, said in a summary. “It’s driven by a lack of competition and bigger distances to connect, with lower population density than other developed countries. However, both have average wages in the top fifteen in the world, compensating for the high cost of internet.”
The five countries with the most affordable broadband were Hong Kong, Singapore, Denmark, and Finland. In all of those countries, broadband costs less than 1% of the average salary.
The countries with the least affordable internet are Turkmenistan, Equatorial Guinea, Papua New Guinea. Broadband costs more than 80% of the average monthly salary in all three countries.
A study conducted by NTIA last year found that three in four U.S. households that do not have home internet would use it only if the service were free.
This piece was originally published on Telecompetitor on July 7, 2023, and is reprinted with permission.
How Did NTIA’s Allocation of BEAD Funding Compare with Prior Predictions?
Cartesian predictions follow closely with BEAD allocation announcements on Monday.
WASHINGTON, June 30, 2023 – Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program allocations, announced Monday, follow closely with predictions posted pre-announcement.
The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced that Texas is set to receive the highest award with over $3.3 billion and California the second-highest with $1.8 billion. Nineteen states are set to receive more than $1 billion in funding. Other high awardees include Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri and North Carolina.
The Advanced Communications Law and Policy Institute at the New York Law School issued an estimate of state allocations in January. It correctly predicted that Texas would be the highest awarded state at nearly $3.3 billion.
Business consulting firm Cartesian predicted that California and Virginia would follow Texas for the highest awardees. The company predicted Missouri to be awarded $1.5 billion but it received $1.7 billion, exceeding Virginia and making it the third highest awardee.
The Center for Growth and Opportunity at Utah State University based its predictions on Federal Communications Commission From 477 data. It predicted that Missouri would receive less than $1 billion in awards. It also anticipated that Florida would be the second highest awardee at $2.5 billion, with Georgia and Mississippi close behind at $2 billion.
ACLP likewise anticipated Florida and Georgia to receive higher amounts of funding than they did at $1.7 billion and $1.3 billion. Florida, Georgia and Mississippi were awarded $1.1 billion, $1.3 billion and $1.2 billion respectively.
Cartesian alone correctly predicted that Florida would receive close to $1.2 billion and California would surpass it at $1.8 billion, making California the second highest awarded state.
Overall, the Cartesian report was the most accurate of the several reports Broadband Breakfast analyzed, correctly estimating which states would be among the high receivers and even accurately predicting dollar amounts for several states.
Each report predicted allocation amounts by analyzing the number of unserved locations in each state relative to all unserved locations in the United States. Each state was guaranteed to receive a minimum of $100 million, with the remaining portion allocated based on the relative proportion of the nation’s total unserved households.
Of the reports, only Cartesian’s was based on the most recently published version of the Federal Communications Commission’s national broadband map, which the NTIA used to determine funding allocations.
Although the BEAD program promises to invest $42 million in broadband in the next five years, the actual among of investment is projected to be higher due to the private capital match requirement of 25 percent.
Cartesian’s report predicts that the total provider match for BEAD will be $21 billion, which will equate to about $2,898 per unserved and underserved location in the U.S. According to its research, Cartesian anticipates that BEAD funding and matches will be sufficient to meet program goals of making broadband available nationwide.
Mike Conlow, broadband data and internet policy analyst and blogger, estimates that the average allocation per unserved or underserved location is $3,218. Factoring in Rural Digital Opportunity Fund investments, which will fund broadband investments in rural areas also covered by BEAD funding, the average allocation per location is $4,406, according to Conlow.
