Cost Model Funds Announced, FCC to Tighten Robocall Rules, X to Collect Biometric Data
E-ACAM offers more funds and extended deployment deadlines for higher speeds.
September 1, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission released on Wednesday additional funding offers under the enhanced Alternative Connect America Cost Model.
Known as E-ACAM, the program offers more money and mandates higher speeds than its predecessor, the Alternative Connect America Cost Model. That model was established in 2016 and requires deploying service of 25 Mbps downstream and 3 Mbps upstream.
The new model requires at least 100 Mbps download and 25 Mbps upload speeds and offers more support to reflect the higher cost of deployment, making $13.5 billion in support available through 2038. It also extends deployment deadlines.
The offers were made to small broadband providers serving rural and hard-to-reach areas through the Universal Service Fund, many of whom are receiving that funding under the ACAM model.
E-ACAM recipients will be required to participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides monthly internet subsidies for low-income households. The fund’s money is set to dry up in 2024.
Providers have until September 29 to inform the FCC if they intend to take the additional funds and meet the new speed requirements, which they can elect to do on a state-by-state basis.
Areas receiving the ACAM-required 25/3 speeds are now considered ‘underserved’ under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program, which could lead to overbuilds by BEAD-funded projects.
FCC to consider stronger robocall measures
The Federal Communications Commission announced on Thursday that it will consider an item at its September open meeting that would tighten its rules on entities providing voice services over the internet.
The measure would place more reporting requirements on VoIP providers seeking direct access to phone numbering resources. These include making robocall-related certifications, disclosing information about current ownership to the FCC, and more stringent certifications of compliance with other state and FCC rules.
The proposed rule would also seek public comments on a number of measures, including preventing direct access-holders from working with bad actors and requiring direct access applicants to disclose a list of states in which they intend to operate.
The proposed requirements are part of an ongoing effort by the commission to combat robocalls. The STIR/SHAKEN robocall regime, which requires VoIP providers to verify caller I.D. numbers, was broadened in August. It now applies to intermediary providers along the call chain, not just those originating and terminating the call.
The FCC has taken measures to enforce compliance with the regime, proposing a $300 million fine on a large, alleged scam call enterprise and ordering telecom companies to cut traffic from known offenders.
X/Twitter to collect biometric data, employment history
X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, is planning to collect users’ biometric data starting next month, according to the site’s privacy policy.
“Based on your consent, we may collect and use your biometric information for safety, security, and identification purposes,” the privacy policy reads. The policy does not specify what that biometric data might be.
The platform’s updated policy, slated to go into effect September 29, says it will also collect users’ employment and education histories “to recommend potential jobs for you, to share with potential employers when you apply for a job, to enable employers to find potential candidates, and to show you more relevant advertising.”
Elon Musk, billionaire owner of the platform, has generated controversy since his purchase of X last year by laying off staff and loosening content moderation policies.
5G Fund for Rural America, FCC Disaster Information Reporting System, US Cellular Expands 5G,
The FCC will also consider new rules to streamline satellite policies and expedite processing space and earth station applications.
The Federal Communications Commission will consider an item at its September open meeting that would move the agency closer to launching a 5G Fund, which has been pending since 2020, announced the agency Wednesday.
“The need for high-speed mobile services has never been more critical, yet there are some areas of our country that continue to lack access to any mobile broadband service at all,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.
The FCC’s 5G Fund for Rural America was created in 2020 to ensure the deployment of next-generation, high-speed mobile service in areas of the country where it continues to be lacking, she said. The fund makes $9 billion available to bring 5G mobile to rural areas unlikely to receive it otherwise based on mobile coverage data submitted in the FCC’s broadband data collection, outlined on the national broadband map.
Commissioners will vote in the meeting to explore a series of questions on how to best harness new, granular and improve mobile coverage data from broadband data collection to better target 5G Fund support to those areas of the country where it is needed most.
In the meeting, the FCC will also consider new rules to streamline satellite policies and expedite the processing of space and earth station applications, vote on rules to modernize direct access to numbers by providers of voice services to crack down on malicious robocalls, and will update “obsolete” media rules.
FCC announces expansion of disaster information reporting system
The FCC announced Wednesday that it is expanding its disaster data collection to counties in South Carolina following Hurricane Idalia hit this week.
The Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau of the FCC, in coordination with Florida, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced the activation of the Disaster Information Reporting System in response to Hurricane Idalia.
DIRS is a voluntary, web-based system that communications providers can use to report communications infrastructure status and situational awareness information in times of crisis.
The FCC requested that communications providers that provide service to any areas it listed “expeditiously submit and update information through DIRS” regarding the status of their communications equipment, restoration efforts and power, whether they are using commercial power or back-up power.
Reports are requested at 9am eastern time every day until DIRS is deactivated. Areas include certain counties in Florida and South Carolina.
USCellular expands 5G network
Wireless carrier USCellular announced Tuesday that it has received full access to the 5G C-band spectrum it was awarded in a spectrum auction in 2021, which will allow it to expand its 5G network faster than anticipated.
C-band spectrum is mid-band spectrum, considered the optimum frequency for transmitting wireless signals because of its unique mixture of speed and coverage.
Earlier this year, USCellular upgraded more than 440 cell sites in preparation for this spectrum access and the company reported that it will turn on this enhanced 5G service in the coming weeks – three months ahead of schedule.
“This early access to our C-band spectrum allows us to accelerate our plans and bring a superior network experience to more mobile and home internet customers earlier than expected,” said Mike Irizarry, executive vice president and chief technology officer. “Additional spectrum access is important as we advance our mission to connect people to what matters most.”
This spectrum adds to recent 5G network expansion builds that began in 10 states earlier this year.
New Lifeline Waivers, DOJ and FTC to Hold Merger Workshop, Digital Inclusion Certificate
FCC opens Lifeline Program benefits to wildfire victims getting assistance from FEMA.
WASHINGTON, August 30, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission announced on Friday hat it is temporarily waiving another eligibility requirement for the Lifeline Program in an effort to keep victims of the Hawaii wildfires connected.
Under the order, anyone receiving assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Individuals and Households Program will automatically be eligible for Lifeline benefits for the next six months.
FEMA’s IHP provides financial assistance and other services to people whose homes have been damaged or destroyed by disasters. The FCC’s Lifeline program provides low-income households with monthly subsidies of $5.25 for voice services and $9.25 for broadband services, with a $34.25 discount on either for residents of Tribal lands.
The move comes one week after the FCC waived other provisions of the program, allowing recipients affected by the fires to keep receiving benefits without submitting documents to show they are still eligible.
In that same order, the FCC waived through October 2023 filing and regulatory deadlines of several other broadband assistance programs for people in areas affected by the fire.
Under the new guidelines, subscribers to the Affordable Connectivity Program have more time to recertify their eligibility and will not be cut off from the program for not using their internet.
Applicants for the E-Rate Program and Emergency Connectivity Fund Program have extended filing deadlines and more time to install equipment, while recipients of Rural Health Care Program benefits have extended invoice and annual report deadlines.
Commission Chairwoman Jessia Rosenworcel has pledged to mobilize FCC personnel and wireless service providers to aid in recovery efforts.
DOJ and FTC announce public workshops on draft merger guidelines
The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission announced on Monday that they will jointly host three public workshops to discuss their proposed update to big tech merger guidelines
The first workshop will take place virtually on September 5. DOJ and FTC officials, as well as lawyers, academics, and watchdogs will be in attendance.
The two agencies released in July a draft of new merger guidelines aimed at increasing scrutiny on deals made by tech giants.
The draft guidelines would update how markets are defined and allow regulators to consider more factors when deciding whether or not to block a deal. The rules would apply to both vertical mergers – companies buying up parts of their supply chain – and to horizontal mergers – companies merging with their competitors.
The subsequent two workshops have not been scheduled. The public comment period for the proposed guidelines is open until September 18.
ASU announces digital inclusion program
Arizona State University announced on Tuesday it will be offering a digital inclusion leadership certificate in partnership with the Marconi Society.
The 12 week program will give participants a background on technology and policy principles necessary to expand broadband access, the university said in its press release. It is targeted at government officials and people engaged in nonprofit and community work around new broadband infrastructure projects.
The program comes amid increasing federal efforts to address the digital divide – the wide gap in opportunities available to those with reliable, fast internet access and those without it. The Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program allocated $42.5 billion in federal grants in June
“As billions of dollars in federal and state funding become available, the U.S. faces a critical shortage of people who understand the interdisciplinary issues associated with broadband access, affordability, and adoption,” said Karen Mossberger, director of the university’s Center on Technology, Data, and Society.
Europe’s Big Tech Laws, FCC’s Precision Ag Task Force, Frequency Testing at 6 GHz
Europeans can now turn off artificial intelligence-recommended videos and content.
On Friday, the 27-nation European Union adopted the Digital Services Act that will subject a new set of digital regulations on big tech companies.
Users in the EU will be able to alter some of what shows up when they interact with online social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Facebook as well as other tech giants like Google and Amazon, many of which are American based. Companies have had months since the passage of the law to prepare for its provisions.
The Digital Services Act aims to protect European users by placing regulations to protect privacy, improve transparency and remove harmful or illegal content. Large online platforms must provide data to third-party researchers for the purpose of ensuring DSA compliance.
Following the implementation of the law, Europeans can now turn off artificial intelligence-recommended videos and content. Search results will be based only on the words they type, not personalized based on the user’s previous activities, said Meta President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg.
Algorithmic recommendations have been blamed for creating filter bubbles and pushing social media users to increasingly extreme posts.
Users should also find it easier to report a post for violating the platform rules or for other illegal content. Chinese-based TikTok started to give users an additional reporting option that users can use to flag content, including advertising, they believe is illegal. This will include fake products.
Additionally, social media platforms will adopt transparency measures that will clearly express why certain posts are taken down.
“If we decide a video is ineligible for recommendation because it contains unverified claims about an election that is still unfolding, we will let users know,” TikTok said. “We will also share more detail about these decisions, including whether the action was taken by automated technology, and we will explain how both content creators and those who file a report can appeal a decision.”
A large portion of the law is dedicated to protecting children online. Social media companies have begun to adopt policies that will restrict their ability to target ads for children and teenagers.
FCC calls for diverse involvement in Precision Agriculture Task Force
The Federal Communications Commission’s chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel called for representatives from diverse and underrepresented communities to apply for membership on the agency’s Precision Agriculture Connectivity Task Force that was rechartered last week.
The FCC asked that socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers join the task force. It wants the working groups to research how connectivity impacts production and sustainability challenges for agricultural and food systems.
The Task force was first established under the 2018 Farm Bill and is intended to advise the FCC, in consultation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, on how to deploy broadband service on unserved agricultural land to promote precision agriculture.
It is set to conclude its work in 2025. Nominations are open until September 20.
“Today’s farmers and ranchers rely on high-speed internet to make the best use of connected tools to efficiently run their businesses and meet the demand for food to sustain our communities,” Rosenworcel said. “I am calling on the Task Force to look closely at the link between connectivity and agricultural sustainability, to see how best to leverage innovation to improve food production for the future.”
FCC approves automated frequency coordination testing in 6 GigaHertz band
The Federal Communications Commission approved the testing of automated frequency coordination systems for the 6 GigaHertz (Hz) spectrum band last week.
Automated Frequency Coordination is a spectrum use coordination system for the frequencies on which service providers transmit mobile internet connection. The system is designed to enable spectrum in the band to be shared with existing radio astronomy and point-to-point microwave users by protecting them from interference. The 6 GHz band will be available for commercial full-power outdoor use when one or more AFC systems have been approved for use.
Thirteen entities have been conditionally approved to operate AFC systems, Broadcom, Google, Comsearch, Sony Group, Kyrio, Key Bridge Wireless, Nokia Innovations, Federated Wireless, the Wireless Broadband Alliance, the Wi-Fi Alliance, Qualcomm, Plume Design and RED Technologies.
The Wireless Innovation Forum said in a press release that it is “confident that the lab test results consistent with the test vectors will provide assurance that the AFC systems have been implemented in accordance with the Commission’s rules.”
“This is a significant and material step towards the opening of the 6 GHz band to shared use for standard power outdoor uses in conjunction with AFC system protections of 6 GHz licensees,” added Richard Bernhardt, senior director of spectrum and industry at WISPA and chair of the WInnForum Functional Specifications Working Group.
The FCC made spectrum in the 6 GHz band available on an unlicensed basis in 2020, but it has been limited to indoor low-power use. When the AFC systems are approved, manufacturers will be able to sell standard-power equipment for outdoor use.
