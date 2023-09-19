Broadband Events
Evan Feinman’s Journey from Regional Tobacco Revitalization to Director of BEAD
Feinman is also architect of the BEAD matching funds program: He will keynote BEAD Implementation Summit on September 21.
WASHINGTON, September 19, 2023 – Evan Feinman has spent over a decade in public service, with most of that time being spent working to expand broadband access.
Now the head of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, he is overseeing the disbursement of over $42 billion federal funds to get more Americans broadband. NTIA is part of the U.S. Commerce Department.
He will be the keynote speaker at Broadband Breakfast’s BEAD Implementation Summit on Thursday, September 21, 2023. The event will feature four panels of state broadband office heads, officials from other federal grant programs, and others in the broadband space to discuss implementing the program.
A Virginia native, Feinman got his start in government as the state’s deputy secretary of natural resources before heading the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission.
That post involved stimulating economies in former tobacco-growing parts of the state, including laying over 3,000 miles of fiber-optic cable to get reliable, high-speed internet to unserved areas.
“I very early in my life found that occupation without a service component just didn’t make a lot of sense to me,” he said at an event in the broadband community earlier this year. “I’m very happy to work hard when there’s something bigger than me and my bank account at stake.”
Top broadband advisor to Virginia governor
Starting in 2018, he then spent over three years as then-Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s chief broadband advisor, where he worked on the state’s goal to get universal broadband access to its residents by 2024.
The state’s work there has been a roadmap for others to follow as they establish their broadband offices. Virginia developed under Feinman a broadband map and toolkit to evaluate internet access within its borders.
Virginia has continued to set the bar for state broadband offices, becoming the first state to release volume two of its BEAD initial proposal on August 25 – far ahead of the December 27 deadline.
In his current role at the NTIA, he is facilitating partnerships between the agency, state broadband offices, and internet service providers.
Architect of the BEAD matching funds program
He is also the architect of BEAD’s matching fund program. The program requires 25 percent of grant awards to be matched by states or providers.
At the broadband community event, Feinman highlighted the potential to use other federal funds as sources of matching capital, especially those left over from the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program, set up with the American Rescue Plan Act as a response to the pandemic.
“One of the best things that can happen here is a locality uses some of its Recovery Act funds to support an ISP in generating match for a project,” he said during a Broadband.money event on “Where’s The Funding?” “There will be places where the economics are simply not good. There are very few, if any, ISPs that are charitable enterprises.”
He also noted that any state, charity, and foundation funds are also eligible for meeting the matching requirement.
Schools, Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition to Meet in Washington This Week
WASHINGTON, May 6, 2014 – Efforts to construct Gigabit Networks will be featured prominently at the Schools, Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition meeting this week in Washington, the fourth annual event for this community of broadband users. The even will run from Wednesday, May 7 through Friday, May 9.
Registration and the agenda for the event demonstrate a strong interest in the federal eRate fund to connect schools and libraries to high-speed broadband, the Federal Communications Commission’s Health Care Connect fund created in 2012, and ConnectED, the ultra-high speed initiative unveiled by the White House in June 2013.
John Windhausen, executive director of the SHLB Coalition, said that this year’s conference will demonstrate how community broadband groups are going “beyond BTOP,” the acronym from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Broadband Technology Opportunities Program, and which concluded last year. BTOP was funded under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, passed just as President Obama was beginning his first term in office.
Among the more than 260 people registered to attend include officials from the California Telehealth Network, Connect Arkansas, C Spire, the Fiber Utilities Group, Gigabit Libraries Network, Google, ICF International, Internet2, the Kansas Fiber Network, Mobile Pulse, MOREnet, Time Warner Cable Business Class, and the Zayo Group.
The scheduled program is displayed below:
|SHLB Coalition 2014 Annual Conference“The Premier Conference on Anchor Institution Broadband Policy.”May 7-9, 2014
Agenda
Click on the Titles of the Sessions for Descriptions and Bios of the Speakers
Speakers listed below are confirmed (M) = Moderator
|Wed. May 7th
| Workshop #1 FCC’s Healthcare Connect Fund Consortia 2:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Featuring:
Matthew Quinn, FCC
Christi Barnhart, FCC
|Workshop #2Building a Gigabit Nation1:00 – 5:30
Featuring:
Craig Settles
|Workshop #3Regulatory ComplianceNoon – 2 p.m.
Featuring:
Jim Baller, Baller Herbst Law Firm
NTIA: Sustainability of PCC/SBA projects
2:30 – 6 p.m.
Featuring:
Gwenn Weaver, NTIA
|6:00-7:30 p.m.
|Opening Night ReceptionMarriott Marquis Hotel Mezzanine Foyer
|Thurs. May 8th
|8:30-8:45 a.m.
|Plenary #1:Opening CommentsJohn Windhausen, SHLB Executive Director
Don Means, SHLB Chairman
|8:45-9:30 a.m.
|Plenary #2:Louis Fox, CEO of CENIC
|9:30-10:00 a.m.
|BREAK
| 10:00-11:00 a.m.
|E-Rate #1:The $2 Billion Question: Funding for E-rateJon Bernstein, Bernstein Strategy Group (M)Jon Wilkins,FCC
Bob Bocher, ALA
Jeff Campbell, Cisco
|Wireless Broadband #1:White Spaces and CAIsMichael Calabrese, New America Foundation (M)
Michael Daum, MicrosoftDon Means, Gigabit Libraries NetworkToby Bradley, Pascagoula MS School District
|Health/E-rate: Building a Broadband Network (Part 1)Denise Atkinson-Shorey, e-Luminosity (M)
Duke Horan, Henkels & McCoy
Randy Lowe, Davis Wright Tremaine, LLP
John Honker, Magellan Advisors
Scot Eberle, Fiber Utilities Group
| 11:00-11:15 a.m.
|BREAK
| 11:15-12:15 p.m.
| E-Rate #2:E-rate Capital InvestmentJen Leasure, The Quilt (M)
Emily Almond, Georgia Public Library ServiceAlan Katz, SunesysJamie Huber, COPESD
|Rural Broadband #1:Sustainable LocalismSean McLaughlin, Access Humboldt (M)
Frank Odasz, Lone Eagle Consulting
Pam Lloyd, GCI
Edyael Casaperalta, Rural Broadband Policy Group
|Health/E-rate:Building a Broadband Network (Part 2)Denise Atkinson-Shorey, e-Luminosity (M)
Duke Horan, Henkels & McCoy (M)
Randy Lowe, Davis Wright Tremaine, LLP
John Honker, Magellan Advisors
Scot Eberle, Fiber Utilities Group
| 12:30-1:00 p.m. 1:00-2:00 p.m.
|LunchPlenary #3: ConnectED
Tom Power, White House Office of Science & Technology Policy
Richard Culatta, U.S. Dept. of Education
| 2:15-3:15 p.m.
|Broadband Planning #1:Wireless Broadband Innovators: Anchors & Home
Bob Collie, ENA (M)James Ratleff, Applied Research Designs
Dr. Rouzbeh Yassini, UNH Broadband Center for Excellence
|ConnectED #1Private Sector Commitments to ConnectED Karen Perry, Clarion Collaborative (M)
Charles McKee, Sprint
Andrew Ko, Microsoft
Reg Leichty, Counsel to CoSN
|Digital Inclusion #1:CAIs and the Digital Divide (Part 1) Laura Breeden, NTIA (M)
Jon Gant, Center for Digital Inclusion
Karen Mossberger, Arizona State University
Helen Milner, Tinder Foundation
| 3:15-3:30 p.m.
|BREAK
|3:30-4:30 p.m.
|Broadband Planning #2:Community Broadband Planning
Phil Lindley, ConnectME Authority (M)
Joshua Broder, Tilson Chris Tamarin, Oregon BB Outreach
Tim Scott, Axia
|Broadband Mapping: The Key to New Knowledge Creation for CAIs
Marijke Visser, ALA (M)Ken Wall, Geodata Services
Stacey Aldrich, PA State Library
Jarrid Keller, CA State Library
|Digital Inclusion #2:CAIs and the Digital Divide (Part 2) Francine Alkisswani, NTIA (M)
Samantha Becker, U. of Washington
Rodney Hopson, George Mason University
| 5:00-5:30 p.m.
5:30-5:45 p.m.
|Plenary #4Network Nebraska- Education; Success through Collaboration
Tom Rolfes, Education I.T. Manager, State of NebraskaZach Leverenz, CEO, EveryoneOn
|6:00-7:30 p.m.
|Reception
|Friday. May 9th
|8:30-9:30 a.m.
|Plenary #5Dr. Dallas Dance, Superintendent of Schools, Baltimore County Public Schools
| 9:45-10:45 a.m.
| E-Rate #3:E-rate Benchmarks and Data
Larra Clark, ALA (M)
Mark Walker, FCC
John Harrington, Funds for Learning
Jake Cowan, ULC
|Wireless Broadband #2:It Takes a Mobile Village to raise a Mobile Child:Developing Mobile Learning across the Community
Sarah Morris, New America Foundation (M)
Kevin Capp, Mobile Pulse
Sheryl Abshire, Calcasieu Parish Schools
Lindsey Harmon, Connect Nevada
| Digital Inclusion #3:Kansas City, Google, Digital DivideAngela Siefer, Center for Digital Inclusion (M)
Erica Swanson, Google Fiber
Cheptoo Kositany-Buckner, KC Public Library
Crosby Kemper, KC Public Library
Michael Liimatta, Connecting for Good
|10:45-11:15 a.m.
|BREAK
| 11:15-12:15 p.m.
|Gigabit Cities #1:Beyond BTOP: Partnerships for Gigabit Brian Proffit, Zayo Bandwidth (M)
Jim Stewart, Utah Education Network
Laura Spining Dodson,NTIA
Mark Johnson, MCNC
|Rural Broadband #2:Rural Broadband Experiments and the CAF Heather Gold, Fiber to the Home Council (M)
Jonathan Chambers, FCC
John Gillispie, MOREnet
Alyssa Clemsen, Utilities Telecommunications Council
|Digital Inclusion #4: Sustaining Digital Inclusion
Kami Griffiths, CTN (M)
Allison Walsh, Broadband Rhode Island
Dionne Baux, Smart Communities Chicago
Stu Johnson, ConnectOhio
| 12:30-1:00 p.m. 1:00-2:00 p.m.
|LunchPlenary #6
Tony Wilhelm, Chief of Staff, NTIA
Blair Levin, Executive Director, Gig.U
An Array on Broadband-Related Events in December
December 11, 2013 – The next week includes a variety of broadband-related events, both in Washington and elsewhere in the country.
December 11, 2013 – The next week includes a variety of broadband-related events, both in Washington and elsewhere in the country.
On Wednesday, December 12, at 2 p.m. ET, Public Knowledge and the Center for Media Justice host an event on “What’s the Hang Up: A Webinar to Understand the Phone Network Transition and Defend Your Communication Rights.” Register at https://cc.readytalk.com/cc/s/registrations/new?cid=s2k99xroc380
Also on Wednesday, December 12, at 12:15 p.m. ET, the New America Foundation highlights “In Poverty, Under Surveillance.” Register at http://www.newamerica.net/events/2013/in_poverty_under_surveillance
Also on Wednesday, December 12, in Cumming, Georgia, in the northern part of the state, Digital Georgia hosts a day-long broadband summit. Information about the event is available at http://www.cviog.uga.edu/gta.
Also on Wednesday, December 12, the Federal Communications Commission will host its December open meeting.
On Monday, December 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., TechFreedom hosts an event on “FTC: Technology & Reform Project Launches.” Register at http://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-ftc-technology-reform-conference-tickets-9656000357.
Also on Monday, December 16, the New America Foundation’s Techno-Activism Third Monday event is on “The Role of Circumvention Tools in Internet Filtering Countries.” Register at http://www.newamerica.net/events/2013/techno_activism_third_mondays_2
On Tuesday, December 17, at 11 a.m. ET, The Broadband Breakfast Club hosts a free webinar on “Evaluating the Broadband Stimulus Program: Were Broadband Technology Opportunities Program Funds Well-Spent?” Register at http://gowoa.me/i/cFp
On Thursday, December 19, at Noon ET, Tech Freedom hosts another event on “A New Kingsbury Commitment: Universal Service through Competition?” with FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai.
http://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-new-kingsbury-commitment-universal-service-through-competition-tickets-9729123069
Broadband Breakfast Club Webinar on Tuesday, December 17, at 11 a.m. ET: ‘Evaluating the Broadband Stimulus Program: Were Funds Well Spent?’
WASHINGTON, December 11, 2013 – The Broadband Breakfast Club announced that it will host a free, online webinar on Tuesday, December 17, 2013, at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT, on “Evaluating the Broadband Stimulus Program: Were Broadband Technology Opportunities Program Funds Well-Spent?”
In a session moderated by Drew Clark, Chairman and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com, Gregory Rosston, Scott Wallsten and John Windhausen will debate the Technology Policy Study in the webinar on December 17. Register today!
[more …]
WASHINGTON, December 11, 2013 – The Broadband Breakfast Club announced that it will host a free, online webinar on Tuesday, December 17, 2013, at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT, on “Evaluating the Broadband Stimulus Program: Were Broadband Technology Opportunities Program Funds Well-Spent?”
Authors Gregory Rosston and Scott Wallsten, in a publication for the Technology Policy Institute, have called the broadband stimulus program “A Rural Boondoggle and Missed Opportunity.”
In the paper, the authors conclude that the “NTIA adopted a system that led to awards differing by more than a factor of 100 in terms of expected cost-effectiveness. Had it adopted a more reasonable framework, many more households could have been connected for the same money, or the same number of connections could have been realized for a fraction of the cost.”
In a critique of the study by the Schools, Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition, Executive Director John Windhausen characterized the report as a misunderstanding of BTOP’s purposes. “The program also provided valuable support for public computer centers and promoted broadband adoption in urban, suburban and rural areas. Unlike an ongoing subsidy, BTOP provided a one-time investment in long-lasting broadband infrastructure that previously suffered from an inadequate level of broadband capacity.”
In a session moderated by Drew Clark, Chairman and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com, Rosston, Wallsten and Windhausen will debate the Technology Policy Study in the webinar on December 17. Register today!
