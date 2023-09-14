FCC in Space, Using Broadband to Map Maternal Health, Illinois Farm Bureau

September 14, 2023 – FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel laid out the commission’s vision for space-based communications at the Global Aerospace Summit on Wednesday.

The chairwoman noted that the FCC has a plan that will issue “long-term regulatory certainty” by ensuring that operators will have access to the spectrum needed for successful launches into space. This means, according to Rosenworcel, that operators will have additional access to airwaves and a simpler process for new competitors to gain “reliable access to the spectrum they need.”

At the FCC’s open meeting next week, the commission will be voting on “Expediting Initial Processing of Satellite and Earth Station Applications,” which are new rules to facilitate and expedite “application processing for satellite and earth station operators in order to advance opportunities for innovation in the new space age.”

Rosenworcel said that the streamlining effort was designed to accelerate “the processing of space and earth station applications” and as a result will be promoting “competition and innovation” by easing the process for companies to enter the market.

Rosenworcel also said the FCC is working on the development of a new regulatory framework that will support direct satellite-to-smartphone communications, as well as space-based technology.

“It is part of what we call the single network future,” Rosenworcel stated. “Our approach is designed to make it easier for satellite operators to collaborate with wireless carriers to access their terrestrial spectrum and fill gaps in coverage from space to the phone in your pocket.”

The FCC over the past year has explored ways that in-space servicing, assembly, and manufacturing could assist the commission in repairing and refueling satellites located in space. They have also sought out how these approaches could help “assemble whole systems in orbit” and construct new industries to further advance their “scientific frontiers and national capabilities.”

Agency’s Connect2Health Task Force hosting webinar on September 27

The Federal Communications Commission announced Wednesday its Connect2Health Task Force is hosting a virtual webinar on September 27 to display its updated “Mapping Broadband Health in America” platform incorporating maternal health data they announced Wednesday.

“Mapping Broadband Health in America” was created to galvanize “innovative broadband-enabled solutions such as telehealth in areas impacted by poor maternal health outcomes, including higher maternal mortality or severe maternal morbidity.”

The webinar is expected to feature how the platform is able to generate actionable insights as well as allow users to “inform further development of this important tool.” Participants will also be learning how to “generate customized maps and visualize the intersection of broadband connectivity and maternal health data.”

Among the platform’s capabilities, the public can utilize “Mapping Broadband Health in America” to divide “broadband data and maternal mortality or severe maternal morbidity rates at the state level.”

The platform can be used to dictate how connections and access to obstetric care coincides at the county level, and gives users access to connectivity metrics and maternal health data which has been filtered by racial and ethnic backgrounds, maternal age, rurality, among other disparities.

Illinois county receiving millions for broadband

The Champaign County Farm Bureau in Illinois is receiving $11 million from its county board for broadband infrastructure.

The investment is to help communities lacking access to high-speed, reliable internet.

Farm Bureau Manager Bailey Conrady said the funds would benefit small towns and small businesses and give farms a leg up.

“Farming is a data-driven business and so being able to handle those big packets of data over an internet connection without having to try and upload it, and walk away and eat supper and come back and see if it’s maybe 10% done, is going to make a big difference,” Conrady said.