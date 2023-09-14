Broadband Roundup
FCC in Space, Using Broadband to Map Maternal Health, Illinois Farm Bureau
Speaking at the Global Aerospace Summit Wednesday, Jessica Rosenworcel shared a space-themed update.
September 14, 2023 – FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel laid out the commission’s vision for space-based communications at the Global Aerospace Summit on Wednesday.
The chairwoman noted that the FCC has a plan that will issue “long-term regulatory certainty” by ensuring that operators will have access to the spectrum needed for successful launches into space. This means, according to Rosenworcel, that operators will have additional access to airwaves and a simpler process for new competitors to gain “reliable access to the spectrum they need.”
At the FCC’s open meeting next week, the commission will be voting on “Expediting Initial Processing of Satellite and Earth Station Applications,” which are new rules to facilitate and expedite “application processing for satellite and earth station operators in order to advance opportunities for innovation in the new space age.”
Rosenworcel said that the streamlining effort was designed to accelerate “the processing of space and earth station applications” and as a result will be promoting “competition and innovation” by easing the process for companies to enter the market.
Rosenworcel also said the FCC is working on the development of a new regulatory framework that will support direct satellite-to-smartphone communications, as well as space-based technology.
“It is part of what we call the single network future,” Rosenworcel stated. “Our approach is designed to make it easier for satellite operators to collaborate with wireless carriers to access their terrestrial spectrum and fill gaps in coverage from space to the phone in your pocket.”
The FCC over the past year has explored ways that in-space servicing, assembly, and manufacturing could assist the commission in repairing and refueling satellites located in space. They have also sought out how these approaches could help “assemble whole systems in orbit” and construct new industries to further advance their “scientific frontiers and national capabilities.”
Agency’s Connect2Health Task Force hosting webinar on September 27
The Federal Communications Commission announced Wednesday its Connect2Health Task Force is hosting a virtual webinar on September 27 to display its updated “Mapping Broadband Health in America” platform incorporating maternal health data they announced Wednesday.
“Mapping Broadband Health in America” was created to galvanize “innovative broadband-enabled solutions such as telehealth in areas impacted by poor maternal health outcomes, including higher maternal mortality or severe maternal morbidity.”
The webinar is expected to feature how the platform is able to generate actionable insights as well as allow users to “inform further development of this important tool.” Participants will also be learning how to “generate customized maps and visualize the intersection of broadband connectivity and maternal health data.”
Among the platform’s capabilities, the public can utilize “Mapping Broadband Health in America” to divide “broadband data and maternal mortality or severe maternal morbidity rates at the state level.”
The platform can be used to dictate how connections and access to obstetric care coincides at the county level, and gives users access to connectivity metrics and maternal health data which has been filtered by racial and ethnic backgrounds, maternal age, rurality, among other disparities.
Illinois county receiving millions for broadband
The Champaign County Farm Bureau in Illinois is receiving $11 million from its county board for broadband infrastructure.
The investment is to help communities lacking access to high-speed, reliable internet.
Farm Bureau Manager Bailey Conrady said the funds would benefit small towns and small businesses and give farms a leg up.
“Farming is a data-driven business and so being able to handle those big packets of data over an internet connection without having to try and upload it, and walk away and eat supper and come back and see if it’s maybe 10% done, is going to make a big difference,” Conrady said.
NTIA Chief Meets Korean Counterpart, Michael Baker Hires Broadband Executive, Lumos Gets N.C. Funds
NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson met his counterpart, Republic of Korea vice minister of science, to discuss telecom and AI policy.
September 13, 2023 – Alan Davidson, administer of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, met Tuesday with Park Yun Kyu, vice minister of the Ministry of Science and ICT for the Republic of Korea, to discuss telecom and policy on artificial intelligence, according to the NTIA.
“It will take partnership with countries like Korea to ensure that supply chain is as diverse, innovative and resilient as possible,” Davidson said in a statement.
Park agreed that cooperation with agencies like NTIA is key, adding that MSIT plans to do so “in key fields of advanced digital technologies such as AI, 6G and Open RAN,” referring to open radio access networks.
In the meeting, Davidson also outlined the non-binding 2021 Prague Proposals on Telecommunications Supplier Diversity, which are the basis for agreements in diversifying telecommunications supply chains.
Those proposals push for policy development in network innovation and support, international collaboration and engagement with industry members.The two agreed to have agencies share information on promoting responsible and trustworthy A.I. developments.
Karen White joins Michael Baker International as broadband executive
Michael Baker International, a consulting firm and sponsor of Broadband Breakfast, announced that Karen White joined as a National Broadband Practice Executive.
In her role, White will oversee the execution of Michael Bakers’ broadband projects and take on identifying, developing and winning other national broadband projects, read a press release.
“Broadband technology has revolutionized the very way we live and communicate, including how services are provided and business is conducted. Michael Baker believes in closing the digital divide and ensuring reliable, high-speed internet for all” said Dan Kieny, president consulting and technology solutions at Michael Baker.
White takes on this role with 25 years of experience in public safety telecommunications and designing and implementing broadband systems.
She is also the former Vice President of Client Solutions at CTC Technology & Energy, a consulting firm focused on things like rural broadband solutions and broadband grant writing.
“Karen has served in key roles for many high-profile, multi-million-dollar communications systems projects for clients across states, municipalities and transit organizations” added Kieny.
Fiber optic company Lumos gets rural expansion grant funding
Lumos, a fiber optic provider, announced they received funding to build broadband infrastructure in Wayne County, North Carolina.
This grant money will help uphold Lumos’ goal of bringing broadband to over 14,000 underserved communities in North Carolina, read a press release.
The funding comes from the Growing Rural Economics with Access to Technology grant, a sum of almost $350 million dollars awarded to North Carolina to increase rural broadband access.
“The GREAT grant funds will allow us to provide Wayne County with lightning-fast internet access, giving residents bandwidth and reliability to work from home, learn remotely, attend telehealth appointments and more” said Brian Standing, Lumos CEO.
Lifeline Awareness Week, $386 Million Kentucky Investment, Fiber Workforce Development
Lifeline Awareness Week has been broadened to include National Digital Connectivity
September 12, 2023 – Federal regulators are this week observing this year’s National Digital Connectivity and Lifeline Awareness Week.
The Federal Communications Commission, the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, the National Association of State Utility Consumer Advocates, and state public utility commissions across the U.S. are observing the tradition that starts annually on the week after Labor Day highlighting the benefits of the Lifeline and the Affordable Connectivity programs.
It will run until Friday.
The Lifeline program caters to low-income consumers and provides opportunities to connect with broadband networks, employment opportunities, and healthcare access among others.
At a policy summit this past July, the NARUC Board of Directors passed two resolutions in support to find a permanent source of funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program and the inclusion of broadband services during Lifeline week.
Nebraska Commissioner and NARUC Telecommunications Chairman Tim Schram stated that “digital connectivity is vital to an advancing society.” He added that by having Digital Connectivity and Lifeline Awareness Week it “reminds both participants and service providers about eligibility and recertification requirements in both the Lifeline and ACP programs.”
The Affordable Connectivity Program offers qualifying households benefits that include a monthly discount up to $30 for broadband services and up to $75 for households located on tribal lands and in high-cost areas.
The Lifeline program assists eligible low-income consumers meet specific income criteria or participate in specified public assistance programs. Participants may receive discounts up to $9.25 a month for qualifying broadband services, up to $5.25 a month for qualifying voice services, and up to $34.25 a month for residents on tribal Lands. Low-income subscribers living on tribal Lands are also eligible for an additional $25 discount.
Kentucky invests $386 million for high-speed internet expansion
Local counties in Kentucky will receive a $386 million toward high-speed internet expansion.
Governor Andy Beshear issued more than $196 million from the Kentucky Deployment Fund in grants. Of the recipients, internet service providers who benefitted from the grant funding will match those funds, totaling more than $190 million.
The counties receiving funding are Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lewis, and Pike.
The service providers participating are Cellular Services, LLC, Inter Mountain Cable, Inc., Foothills Connect, Spectrum, and Spectrum Mid-America, LLC.
Over 25,000 locations have been deemed to have no service, with over 17,000 being deemed underserved. The funds will allow service providers to install fiber in Boyd, Greenup, Carter and Lewis counties.
“High-speed internet is not a luxury anymore,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “It’s a necessity for work, school, health care and more, and every Kentuckian deserves access.”
Fiber Broadband Association teams up with workforce development
The FBA has announced that vice president Deborah Kish will be joining the N.C. Broadband Workforce Plan Advisory Committee to provide assistance with workforce development.
Kish’s involvement with the FBA is to ensure that the fiber broadband industry has a plethora of skilled technicians to “safely and efficiently” construct networks for high quality broadband.
Lots of states are currently working to advance five-year plans and proposals for the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program fund.
North Carolina is going to receive $1.5 billion in BEAD allocations, which is one of the largest amounts given to a state through the program.
Over the next five years, North Carolina will be investing the resources to further expand their broadband access.
State leaders acknowledge that, to attain this, they must have a skilled workforce that is able to deploy and maintain broadband technologies and networks.
The committee will be developing a state broadband workforce plan. Members will be collaborating on “broadband labor market analyses, education and landscape scans, and implementation strategies.”
Biden Overstepped First Amendment, Google Antitrust Case Tuesday, Gigi Sohn Joins Tucows Board
The Fifth Circuit ruled that the administration overstepped in coercing social media platforms to take down misinformation.
September 11, 2023 – The Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit on Friday ruled that the Joe Biden administration may have overstepped the First Amendment in coercing social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube and Google, to take down misinformed content.
The decision said agencies like the White House, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Centers for Disease Control had individuals in contact with “nearly every major American social-media company about the spread of ‘misinformation’ on their platforms.”
The court also noted that these social media platforms complied with requests from government officials and gave them access to “an expedited reporting system, downgraded or removed flagged posts, and deplatformed users.”
The plaintiffs in this case include three doctors, a news website, a healthcare activist as well as the state of Missouri and Louisiana, the decision said.
The plaintiffs, who posted content about COVID-19, the federal election, lockdowns and vaccines, entered into the lawsuit against defendants including the president, his press secretary, and the surgeon general, arguing that their freedom of speech was stifled by these social media platforms.
Government officials involved in this case have been documented as asking platforms to remove individual accounts and flagged content. In 2021, these agencies began digging into social platforms for their moderation policies as well, it was found.
The decision also cites one White House official as having “demanded” details about Facebook’s internal policies twelve times.
“It is true that the officials have an interest in engaging with social-media companies, including on issues such as misinformation and election interference. But the government is not permitted to advance these interests to the extent that it engages in viewpoint suppression,” the decision said.
Justice department to present evidence against Google deals
The Department of Justice will begin presenting evidence against Google in an antitrust trial set to begin on Tuesday.
The DOJ is claiming that, through a set of acquisitions and agreements, Google negotiated contracts with mobile providers to make themselves the default search engine. But in order for this lawsuit to hold in court, the DOJ will need to demonstrate that these negotiations were entered into illegally.
In a pretrial hearing, Judge Amit Mehta dismissed allegations presented by the DOJ for lack of legal merit claiming that these kinds of negotiations would not prevent users from switching to other search engines.
Matt Schruers, president of the Computer and Communications Industry Association, an industry group representing Big Tech companies, expressed the association’s opposition to the stance taken by the DOJ.
“None of the practices on trial have blocked consumers from products,” Schruers said. “Other search services such as Bing and DuckDuckGo are very much available for consumers.”
The DOJ originally sued Google in January for violating sections 1 and 2 of the Sherman Act and monopolizing the digital advertising space. The legislation works to prevent “monopolization, attempted monopolization, or conspiracy or combination to monopolize.”
This federal lawsuit was backed by attorneys general in California, Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Virginia.
“Google has engaged in a course of anticompetitive and exclusionary conduct that consisted of neutralizing or eliminating ad tech competitors through acquisitions; wielding its dominance across digital advertising markets to force more publishers and advertisers to use its products; and thwarting the ability to use competing products,” read a statement released in January by the DOJ.
Lee Matheson and Gigi Sohn join Tucows board of directors
The board of internet service provider Tucows has elected Lee Matheson, a partner at Edgepoint Wealth Management, and Gigi Sohn, lawyer and telecom advocate, to its board of directors effective September 7.
Matheson’s Edgepoint Wealth Management is one of Tucows’ largest shareholders, a press release said.
Sohn has worked as a lawyer and broadband consumer advocate – she was previously nominated by President Biden to be an FCC commissioner before she stepped down. Prior to that she worked as a counsel to the FCC chair from 2013 to 2016 and has led numerous broadband policy organizations.
In addition to Sohn and Matheson joining Tucows’s board, it was announced that Brad Burnham, co-founder of Union Square Ventures, will be stepping down from his position on the board, a position he has held since 2017.
