Net Neutrality
FCC Looking to Reinstate Net Neutrality Rules
The commission will vote October 19 on whether to move forward and request public comment on the proposal.
WASHINGTON, September 26, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission is planning to seek comment on reinstating net neutrality rules, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel announced on Tuesday.
Net neutrality rules give the FCC more authority to regulate internet companies by classifying broadband as an essential communications service under Title II of the Communications Act of 1934, including the power to prevent internet providers from adjusting the speed of network traffic to favor certain sites. The agency instated similar rules in 2015 before they were repealed by then-Republican Chairman Ajit Pai in 2017.
Mirroring the 2015 rules, the proposal – set to be released on Thursday – specifies that when regulating broadband providers under Title II, the commission would pass up 27 of the most onerous provisions in the law and hundreds of agency regulations that typically apply to Title II services like voice calling, Rosenworcel said in the announcement.
Rosenworcel said that internet access is essential to modern life, and needs to be regulated accordingly to ensure fair access.
“No one without it has a fair shot at 21st century success,” she said.
The move comes just one day after Anna Gomez was sworn in as a commissioner, giving Democrats at the FCC a 3-2 majority. The commission has been split since President Joe Biden took office, with his nominee Gigi Sohn withdrawing from consideration in March 2023, citing attacks on her character from lobbyists.
Republican Commissioner Brendan Carr issued a statement before Rosenworcel’s announcement on Tuesday cautioning against moving forward with net neutrality efforts. He cited an analysis by two Barack Obama lawyers, which highlighted the Supreme Court’s application of the “major questions doctrine” in a 2022 case limiting the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate emissions.
Under the doctrine, the court has held in recent years that federal agencies must have explicit authorization from Congress to impose regulations of major economic and political significance. Since the FCC did not receive congressional instruction to categorize broadband as a Title II service, the move is likely to be struck down, the lawyers wrote.
In an effort to codify expanded FCC authority over internet providers, congressional Democrats introduced in July 2022 a bill to explicitly define broadband as a Title II service. It was referred to committees, and no further actions have been taken on them.
The proposal will be a subject of discussion at the FCC’s open meeting on October 19. After its likely approval by the commission’s Democratic majority, the proposed rules will be up for public comment.
Broadband Mapping & Data
Experts Disagree on Increased Requirements for FCC Broadband Nutrition Labels
Rules can increase the burden on small providers.
WASHINGTON, July 28, 2023 – Experts disagreed on whether the Federal Communications Commission should require more data from internet service providers for broadband “nutrition” labels at a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event Wednesday.
The broadband nutrition label, as mandated by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, requires broadband providers to display at the point of sale a label that shows prices, introductory rates, speeds, data allowances, and other critical broadband service information.
The FCC released proposed rules on July 18 that would add additional requirements to the nutrition labels, to which several providers and associations expressed that the additional rules would place undue burden on small providers and would not improve data, said Steve Coran, chair of Lerman Senter’s broadband at the Spectrum and Communications Infrastructure practice group.
Data requirements as currently outlined by the FCC are balanced, clear and easy and will promote transparency, said Coran. In response to responses from providers, the FCC increased its estimation that the proposed rulemaking would create between 1 and 9 hours of annual burden on providers to a range of 1.5 to 65 hours, he said.
However, Ryan Johnston, senior policy counsel at municipality public interest nonprofit Next Century Cities, warned that the label requirements will not provide data as comprehensive as is necessary. As currently written, providers are allowed to report the “typical” speeds that each location receives. These ranges provide no certainty and is “more ethereal than the maximum advertised speed,” said Johnston.
Additionally, the FCC failed to include the measurements that consumers want to see, include more precise pricing models, promotion lengths, and expected bill after promotions are done, said Johnston. He urged the FCC to require providers to report the average speed.
Joshua Stager, policy director at Free Press, agreed, saying that the core issue for consumers is to address bill shock, referring to the uncertainty around internet bills and the detrimental effect it has on low-income households. For this reason, he urged the FCC to ensure that consumers will be able to access the label.
Stager said that the FCC declined to require that the label be put on the monthly bill. He warned that providers can hide the label from consumers which will result in a lack of market response simply because consumers are not aware that the label exists.
Discriminatory pricing in the industry is blatantly obvious, said Sascha Meinrath, Palmer Chair in telecommunications at Penn State University. “The FCC consistently refuses to collect the kind of information that would exonerate ISPs or condemn them,” he stated.
He warned that this lack of appropriate data collection will be to the detriment of consumers. He accused the FCC of refusing to act against discriminatory and predatory pricing, claiming that it is a prime example of “American corruption.”
Meinrath, who assisted in the initial proposal for the nutrition labels, said that the goal of the labels was to provide customers with information on the minimum services they will expect to see. He claimed that the current nutrition labels are insufficient and do not achieve those goals.
Net Neutrality
Federal Communications Nominee Says Congress Should Address Net Neutrality
Her response marks a subtle departure from the common view among Democrats that the FCC should mandate net neutrality.
WASHINGTON, June 26, 2023 – Federal Communications Commission nominee Anna Gomez leaned toward a preference for Congress to adopt legislation on net neutrality as the policy takes center stage during a committee hearing on Thursday.
When asked if the FCC should seek direction from Congress before addressing net neutrality, a rule barring service providers from speeding up or throttling internet traffic or giving preference to certain services, Biden-backed nominee Anna Gomez said she would like to “help, if confirmed, with efforts towards legislation.” However, she emphasized that the FCC should still have “robust” oversight over broadband internet.
Her response marks a subtle departure from the commonly held viewpoint among Democrats, including Gigi Sohn, a former FCC nominee also endorsed by President Biden, who unequivocally advocated for the FCC’s progression in rolling back net neutrality.
Responses from other FCC incumbents Brendan Carr and Geoffrey Starks remain divided along the party line, with Carr supporting more guidance from Congress while Starks said the FCC currently has the authority to proceed with net neutrality.
Since the FCC’s decision to reverse net neutrality in 2017, heated discussions have taken place on whether or not to reinstate the policy. The primary determinant right now is for Congress to place broadband services back under Title II, which would define broadband as “internet service” and give the FCC authority to enforce net neutrality rules.
Many have been advocating for the return of net neutrality, including FCC chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. Last year, a group of Democrat senators also introduced the Net Neutrality and Broadband Justice Act to codify net neutrality.
Asia
Dae-Keun Cho: Demystifying Interconnection and Cost Recovery in South Korea
South Korean courts have rejected attempts to mix net neutrality arguments into payment disputes.
South Korea is recognized as a leading broadband nation for network access, use and skills by the International Telecommunications Union and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.
South Korea exports content and produces platforms which compete with leading tech platforms from the US and China. Yet few know and understand the important elements of South Korean broadband policy, particularly its unique interconnection and cost recovery regime.
For example, most Western observers mischaracterize the relationship between broadband providers and content providers as a termination regime. There is no such concept in the South Korean broadband market. Content providers which want to connect to a broadband network pay an “access fee” like any other user.
International policy observers are paying attention to the IP interconnection system of IP powerhouse Korea and the lawsuit between SK Broadband (SKB) and Netflix. There are two important subjects. The first is the history and major regulations relating to internet protocol interconnection in South Korea. Regulating IP interconnection between internet service providers is considered a rare case overseas, and I explain why the Korean government adopted such a policy and how the policy has been developed and what it has accomplished.
The second subject is the issues over network usage fees between ISPs and content providers and the pros and cons. The author discusses issues that came to the surface during the legal proceedings between SKB and Netflix in the form of questions and answers. The following issues were identified during the process.
First, what Korean ISPs demand from global big tech companies is an access fee, not a termination fee. The termination fee does not exist in the broadband market, only in the market between ISPs.
In South Korea, content providers only pay for access, not termination
For example, Netflix’s Open Connect Appliance is a content delivery network. To deliver its content to end users in Korea, Netflix must purchase connectivity from a Korean ISP. The dispute arises because Netflix refuses to pay this connectivity fee. Charging CPs in the sending party network pay method, as discussed in Europe, suggests that the CPs already paid access fees to the originating ISPs and should thus pay the termination fee for their traffic delivery to the terminating ISPs. However in Korea, it is only access fees that CPs (also CDNs) pay ISPs.
In South Korea, IP interconnection between content providers and internet service providers is subject to negotiation
Second, although the IP interconnection between Korean ISPs is included in regulations, transactions between CPs and ISPs are still subject to negotiation. In Korea, a CP (including CDN) is a purchaser which pays a fee to a telecommunications service provider called an ISP and purchases a public internet network connection service, because the CP’s legal status is a “user” under the Telecommunications Business Act. Currently, a CP negotiates with an ISP and signs a contract setting out connection conditions and rates.
Access fees do not violate net neutrality
South Korean courts have rejected attempts to mix net neutrality arguments into payment disputes. The principle of net neutrality applies between the ISP and the consumer, e.g. the practice of blocking, throttling and paid prioritization (fast lane).
In South Korea, ISPs do not prioritize a specific CP’s traffic over other CP’s because they receive fees from the specific CP. To comply with the net neutrality principle, all ISPs in South Korea act on a first-in, first-out basis. That is, the ISP does not perform traffic management for specific CP traffic for various reasons (such as competition, money etc.). The Korean court did not accept the Netflix’s argument about net neutrality because SKB did not engage in traffic management.
There is no violation of net neutrality in the transaction between Netflix and SKB. There is no action by SKB to block or throttle the CP’s traffic (in this case, Netflix). In addition, SKB does not undertake any traffic management action to deliver the traffic of Netflix to the end user faster than other CPs in exchange for an additional fee from Netflix.
Therefore, the access fee that Korean ISPs request from CPs does not create a net neutrality problem.
Why the Korean model is not double billing
Korean law allows for access to broadband networks for all parties provided an access fee is paid. Foreign content providers incorrectly describe this as a double payment. That would mean that an end user is paying for the access of another party. There is no such notion. Each party pays for the requisite connectivity of the individual connection, nothing more. Each user pays for its own purpose, whether it is a human subscriber, a CP, or a CDN. No one user pays for the connectivity of another.
Dae-Keun Cho, PhD is is a member of the Telecom, Media and Technology practice team at Lee & Ko. He is a regulatory policy expert with more than 20 years of experience in telecommunications and ICT regulatory policies who also advises clients on online platform regulation policies, telecommunications competition policies, ICT user protection policies, and personal information protection. He earned a Ph.D. in Public Administration from the Graduate School of Public Administration in Seoul National University. This piece is reprinted with permission.
Request the FREE 58 page English language summary of Dr. Dae-Keun Cho’s book Nothing Is Free: An In-depth report to understand network usage disputes with Google and Netflix. Additionally see Strand Consult’s library of reports and research notes on the South Korea.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views reflected in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
